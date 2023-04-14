Happy Friday, everyone! Thursday's action in baseball was muted in part by an injury to a pitcher who was looking like this year's breakout SP1 when Rays starter Jeffrey Springs left his outing. Springs exited the outing against the Red Sox with left arm ulnar neuritis. He's now scheduled for a further evaluation on Friday. The left-handed fireballer was clearly uncomfortable on the mound before leaving the game in the fourth inning. He also flexed his left hand and looked concerned about both his hand and elbow upon leaving the mound. Hopefully, it's nothing serious, because Springs was on a tear. Entering Thursday's start, Spring had tossed 13 shutout innings with 19 strikeouts and only three hits allowed.

We'll dive into more of Thursday's action and some of what you need to know about the weekend's action -- and about next week's schedule -- below.

Most added SPs for Springs managers

If you just lost Springs for however long he's out, here is a list of the starters most added in CBS Sports leagues:

Grissom gets recalled

Braves 2B Vaughn Grissom was one of the better second half free agent pickups in Fantasy Baseball leagues last season, but he didn't make the Opening Day roster this season despite his strong showing in the majors last season. While Grissom was strong with the bat, he wasn't as strong in the field. Now he'll get another chance. Orlando Arcia is going on the IL with a microfracture in his left wrist and Grissom will get his chance to shine again after a sizzling start in the minors. Grissom is batting .366 with two doubles, two triples, a homer, two steals and a 1.043 OPS in 10 minor-league games prior to this call up. He hit .291 with five homers and five steals in just 41 games last season.

Grissom is 48% rostered, 2B eligible and will soon gain SS eligibility. Frank moved him up to 16th in his rankings and I'd be even a bit more bullish on Grissom myself. He'll be a waiver priority in all Roto leagues.

Prospect to stash

It might be a good time to stash Mets 3B prospect Brett Baty before it's too late.

Scott wrote about Baty in his Prospects Report.

2022 minors: .315 BA (362 AB), 19 HR, .943 OPS, 49 BB, 104 K

2023 minors: .400 BA (15 AB), 2 HR, 1 2B, 2 SB, 2 BB, 4 K

From Scott: "Baty's spring performance could have earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster -- and right until the end, some on the Mets beat were predicting that it would -- but ultimately, the team decided there was more to see from Eduardo Escobar, who ended 2022 on a particularly high note. Escobar's 2-for-20 start, though, probably has the Mets feeling some buyer's remorse, particularly as they see what Baty is doing at Triple-A. The one mitigating factor is that Baty left Tuesday's game with inflammation in the same thumb that he had surgically repaired last season. It's a day-to-day injury, but it means Baty isn't coming up tomorrow, which buys Escobar more time to get right. Sooner than later, though, this changing of the guard is happening."

Week 4 spark notes

Schedule

12 teams with 7 games



16 teams with 6 games



2 unlucky teams with 5 games: Orioles and Nationals

Do we trust these two-start pitchers?

Hayden Wesneski vs OAK LAD



David Peterson vs LAD SF



Tylor Megill vs LAD SF



Kyle Freeland vs PIT at PHI

Two-start pitchers to add and stream

Eduard Rodriguez vs. CLE, at BAL



Drey Jameson at STL, vs. SD



Bailey Falter at CWS vs. COL



Alex Wood at MIA vs. NYM

One-start pitcher sleepers

Sleeper hitters to target

Best hitter matchups

Worst hitter matchups

Nationals



Rays



Royals



Yankees



Red Sox

News & notes