Happy Tuesday, everyone! On Monday night, Fantasy Baseball action witnessed some prominent pitchers encountering rough outings. From Corbin Burnes' struggles against the Astros to Charlie Morton's challenging matchup with the Dodgers, several aces struggled. We'll start today by breaking down the performances of Burnes, Morton, Gavin Stone, Chris Bassitt, and Bailey Ober, breaking down what they did right and wrong and what it means moving forward. We'll dive into each of those down outings and other key developments you need to know from Monday night in baseball.

Monday's struggling starters

Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Corbin Burnes had a challenging night against the Astros, allowing five earned runs over five innings. Burnes gave up seven hits, including a career-high four home runs. His overall performance this season has been unexciting given where he was drafted. To date, Burnes has a 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 4.83 FIP. Notably, his swinging strike rate has decreased from 15% to 12.3%, accompanied by a decline in whiff rates across his primary pitches. Burnes' walk rate has also increased from 2.3 to 3.3 BB/9. While Burnes seems like a buy low, the underlying numbers suggest the opposite.

Charlie Morton, Braves

Morton faced a tough matchup against the Dodgers and struggled Monday. He allowed six earned runs across five innings, surrendering seven hits, including two home runs. Morton's season numbers reflect some inconsistencies, with a 3.61 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 3.98 FIP. While his walk rate remains relatively stable, Morton has experienced an increase in hits allowed and a rise in batting average on balls in play (BABIP). The biggest difference for Morton in 2023 is that he is limiting the homers.

Gavin Stone, Dodgers

Stone's second start for the season wasn't as he hoped for and he struggled against the Braves. Over four innings, Stone gave up five earned runs, five walks and only racked up a single strikeout. Stone still has impressive numbers overall with a 2.55 ERA and an 0.99 WHIP. The fly balls could be an issue at some point moving forward.

Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays

It had been a nice run for Bassit until the Rays got him Monday for six runs (two earned) over 6 1/3 innings. Still Bassitt has a 3.03 ERA and a commendable 1.04 WHIP. He's a buy high for me.

Deeper-league OF to consider

For Fantasy Baseball managers in need of some help in the outfield, here are a few names to consider:

Both have started to heat up in May. Rosario, currently rostered in 29% of leagues, has a .270 average with two homers and 12 RBI. Ozuna, available in 22% of leagues, has been even more impressive, hitting .351 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in just 15 games.

Despite being rostered in only 19% of leagues, Moniak hit his third homer in just nine games and he has started seven of the past 10 games. Moniak has showcased power with a remarkable 57% fly ball rate and an average exit velocity of 88.8 mph. These encouraging signs make him an intriguing deep league option worth considering.

News & notes