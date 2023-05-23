Happy Tuesday, everyone! On Monday night, Fantasy Baseball action witnessed some prominent pitchers encountering rough outings. From Corbin Burnes' struggles against the Astros to Charlie Morton's challenging matchup with the Dodgers, several aces struggled. We'll start today by breaking down the performances of Burnes, Morton, Gavin Stone, Chris Bassitt, and Bailey Ober, breaking down what they did right and wrong and what it means moving forward. We'll dive into each of those down outings and other key developments you need to know from Monday night in baseball.
Monday's struggling starters
Corbin Burnes, Brewers
Corbin Burnes had a challenging night against the Astros, allowing five earned runs over five innings. Burnes gave up seven hits, including a career-high four home runs. His overall performance this season has been unexciting given where he was drafted. To date, Burnes has a 3.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 4.83 FIP. Notably, his swinging strike rate has decreased from 15% to 12.3%, accompanied by a decline in whiff rates across his primary pitches. Burnes' walk rate has also increased from 2.3 to 3.3 BB/9. While Burnes seems like a buy low, the underlying numbers suggest the opposite.
Charlie Morton, Braves
Morton faced a tough matchup against the Dodgers and struggled Monday. He allowed six earned runs across five innings, surrendering seven hits, including two home runs. Morton's season numbers reflect some inconsistencies, with a 3.61 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 3.98 FIP. While his walk rate remains relatively stable, Morton has experienced an increase in hits allowed and a rise in batting average on balls in play (BABIP). The biggest difference for Morton in 2023 is that he is limiting the homers.
Gavin Stone, Dodgers
Stone's second start for the season wasn't as he hoped for and he struggled against the Braves. Over four innings, Stone gave up five earned runs, five walks and only racked up a single strikeout. Stone still has impressive numbers overall with a 2.55 ERA and an 0.99 WHIP. The fly balls could be an issue at some point moving forward.
Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays
It had been a nice run for Bassit until the Rays got him Monday for six runs (two earned) over 6 1/3 innings. Still Bassitt has a 3.03 ERA and a commendable 1.04 WHIP. He's a buy high for me.
Deeper-league OF to consider
For Fantasy Baseball managers in need of some help in the outfield, here are a few names to consider:
Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna, Braves
Both have started to heat up in May. Rosario, currently rostered in 29% of leagues, has a .270 average with two homers and 12 RBI. Ozuna, available in 22% of leagues, has been even more impressive, hitting .351 with six home runs and 16 RBIs in just 15 games.
Mickey Moniak, Phillies
Despite being rostered in only 19% of leagues, Moniak hit his third homer in just nine games and he has started seven of the past 10 games. Moniak has showcased power with a remarkable 57% fly ball rate and an average exit velocity of 88.8 mph. These encouraging signs make him an intriguing deep league option worth considering.
News & notes
- Tyler Glasnow is expected to make his season debut Saturday against the Dodgers.
- Max Fried is close to resuming throwing. The latest hope is for Fried to return sometime around the All-Star break. He's on the IL with a strained left forearm.
- Jazz Chisholm is taking part in upper-body workouts but remains in a walking boot because of that turf toe.
- Logan Webb will make his next scheduled start Thursday at the Brewers despite dealing with lower-back soreness.
- Julio Urias is slated to throw a bullpen session this weekend and is hopeful to return in early June when first eligible.
- Byron Buxton was back in the lineup Monday after sitting out Sunday with some knee tightness.
- Eloy Jimenez is getting close to going out on a rehab assignment. He underwent an appendectomy on May 6.
- Liam Hendriks looked "really good" in a live batting practice session Monday and is "getting really close" to returning.
- CJ Cron has yet to resume baseball activities. He's on the IL with lower-back spasms.
- Clayton Kershaw was placed on the bereavement list Monday but is expected to make his next start.
- Justin Turner was back in the lineup Monday after missing the previous two.
- Seth Brown was activated by the A's. Jordan Diaz was optioned back to Triple-A.
- Luis Urias will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A either Tuesday or Wednesday. He's 42% rostered for those looking for versatility in deeper leagues. Urias has 2B/3B/SS eligibility.
- Nick Pratto was elevated to the leadoff spot for the Royals while Bobby Witt Jr. was dropped to sixth in the lineup.
- Eric Lauer was placed on the IL with a right shoulder impingement. Colin Rea will start Tuesday against the Astros.
- Brendan Rodgers is ahead of schedule and has a chance to return later this season. He underwent shoulder surgery in March.