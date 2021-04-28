It always just seemed like a matter for time before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. figured it out. This offseason he took exception to the fact that he was not considered among the young elite studs like Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto. Guerrero whipped himself up into better shape and has hit fewer ground balls than ever this season. Voila, your recipe for success. You can read more about him below and listen to the podcast, but the kid looks like an absolute stud.

Tuesday was all over the place with action but something else we focused on during the podcast was struggling hitters. Specifically, what do you do if you have an entire team of them? While it's harder to sit tight in H2H leagues, we're only in Week 5 of 27. It's easier said than done but the prudent move is to remain patient. For most of the big names who are struggling (looking at you, Francisco Lindor and Gleyber Torres), there is a track record there. It's easier said than done, but stay the course. Better days are ahead!

Vlad Jr. ascends to a new level

If you drafted Blue Jays 1B Vlad Gurerrero Jr. in the middle rounds, you're one happy manager. Guerrero went bonkers on Tuesday night with his first career three home run game. In hitting three home runs in one game at just 22 years old, Vlad Jr. accomplished something his Hall of Fame father never did. He drove in seven runs and is now up to seven home runs, 19 RBI and a 1.177 OPS this season.

I'm willing to throw in the towel and say I was wrong about not advising to draft many shares of Vlad. Scott is also buying into the changes Vlad has made and does not consider him a sell-high candidate. Hang on to Vlad if you got him. His groundball rate is well below 50% this year and he seems to have the launch angle figured out. He's always had the contact rate and the hard hit balls down. Now that he is no longer hitting groundballs as frequently, it seems pretty clear the breakthrough is here.

Vlad also has more walks than strikeouts this year, so the plate discipline is a cherry on top.

OMGG player from Tuesday

My pick: Twins SP Kenta Maeda

Maeda has simply not been the SP managers drafted him to be -- or anywhere close to what his ADP would've suggested he should be. He got hit hard again on Tuesday night and only made it 5 2/3 innings while allowing eight hits and five earned runs with only three strikeouts. It happened against Cleveland, which is supposed to be a dream matchup.

The biggest issue for Maeda is a scary one because it has been consistent for him. That issue is the hard hit balls -- Maeda allowed 11 of them on Tuesday -- including three home runs. His ERA is now 6.56 on the season and his hard contact rate is all the way up at 44% after it was down at 24% in 2020. If this rate doesn't improve, there is no bounceback for Maeda in 2021.

Maeda is a two-start pitcher next week, which makes the situation more complicated. In a H2H points league, that wrinkle is enough for Scott to say you have to keep him in your lineup for next week. However, there are issues we need to consider with Maeda that could cloud his outlook moving forward. Scott would prefer to sit him until he shows signs of turning it around.

Scott White's pick: Yankees SP Corey Kluber

Kluber finally looked a bit more like the old Corey Kluber in his start on Tuesday for the Yankees, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing just one run in the victory. The caveat is that he faced the Orioles lineup. However, his 17 swinging strikes were impressive and potentially a sign of things to come as his velocity was also up one mph on the night. He still has a great secondary arsenal of pitches so Scott is left encouraged by this start. He's not quite ready to put him back in starting lineups just yet. If he delivers another start like this one -- with solid overall and underlying numbers -- he's worth starting again.

Kluber threw his cutter as his main pitch in this game and leaning more on all of his breaking pitches combined. He is also typically a slow starter and we're getting closer to May.

More news and notes

Waiver wire SPs in deeper leagues

Royals SP Jake Junis (30% rostered) delivered against the Pirates with the following stat line: 6.2 IP, 2 ER, 9 K and 13 swinging strikes on 84 pitches. He has a two-start week next week and one of them is against the struggling Cleveland lineup. The other is against the White Sox.

(30% rostered) delivered against the Pirates with the following stat line: 6.2 IP, 2 ER, 9 K and 13 swinging strikes on 84 pitches. He has a two-start week next week and one of them is against the struggling Cleveland lineup. The other is against the White Sox. Red Sox SP Garrett Richards (10%) looked like a post, post, post-hype sleeper on Tuesday against the Mets with the following stat line: 7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K, 0 BB with 19 swinging strikes on 93 pitches. He gets the Orioles next week.

(10%) looked like a post, post, post-hype sleeper on Tuesday against the Mets with the following stat line: 7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K, 0 BB with 19 swinging strikes on 93 pitches. He gets the Orioles next week. Cubs SP Trevor Williams (25%) has allowed 2 runs or less in four of five starts. He was excellent on Tuesday with the following stat line against the Braves: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K with 15 swinging strikes on 86 pitches. He is throwing his curveball more than ever before and has five different pitches overall. He draws the Pirates next week.

(25%) has allowed 2 runs or less in four of five starts. He was excellent on Tuesday with the following stat line against the Braves: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K with 15 swinging strikes on 86 pitches. He is throwing his curveball more than ever before and has five different pitches overall. He draws the Pirates next week. Cardinals SP Carlos Martinez (36%) was strong against the Phillies on Tuesday with the following stat line: 7.1 IP, 2 ER, 4 K. He's now had consecutive quality starts. He draws the Mets and Rockies next week.

(36%) was strong against the Phillies on Tuesday with the following stat line: 7.1 IP, 2 ER, 4 K. He's now had consecutive quality starts. He draws the Mets and Rockies next week. Rays SP Michael Wacha delivered the following stat line against the A's: 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 K. He draws the A's again next week.

To stream or not to stream

Those pitchers in bold are the top-three pitchers we would look to stream.

