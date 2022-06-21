Happy Tuesday, everyone! It was an extra short slate on Monday, but Pirates top prospect Oneil Cruz wasted zero time making an exciting impact after being called up for the first time this season. Cruz is one of the most physically imposing middle infield prospects I can ever remember since I started watching baseball. He has better-than-realized speed and the ball jumps off his bat. But in his debut, it was his fielding -- specifically his throwing arm -- that drew oohs and aahs from the crowd. Cruz ripped a 96.7 mph throw from the infield to first base -- a toss that has only been topped by one player in the Statcast era.

But that's not to say Cruz didn't also get the job done with his bat. He went 2 for 4 with a double, four RBI and a 113 mph exit velocity on the double. Sheesh!

We'll dive into all of the action from Monday, but first, make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. Scott White took a deep dive into the buzziest names near the top of this past weekend's free agent budget splurge -- Riley Greene, Cruz, Alex Kirilloff and C.J. Abrams -- here is everything you need to know about what to project from each player moving forward. Chris Towers took a look into some of baseball's hottest players and whether you should sell high in his trade values column you can find here. And if you're looking for waiver wire options, Scott has you covered here.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Cole dominates as Yanks win race to 50

The Yankees are the first team to win 50 games this season, and it only took them 67 games. With breakout performances from players in key roles like Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes, and post-hype bounce-back from players like Anthony Rizzo, we're soon going to be discussing whether or not they have an opportunity to be the greatest regular-season team in MLB history.

On Monday, it was a dominant performance from Gerrit Cole that really set the tone. Cole took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and finished his dismantling of the Rays with 12 strikeouts on 111 pitches. It was a rough start to the season for Cole, but his ERA is now down to 3.14 overall.

Holmes actually allowed a run for the first time since opening day -- that's a 31 1/3 inning streak snapped. Rizzo went yard -- again -- for No. 19.

More prospect call-ups

The Rays recalled OF Josh Lowe back up. He's just 20% rostered in CBS leagues but his bat has been red hot in May at the Triple-A level. Lowe batted .299 with six homers and six stolen bases in May. Monday against Cole, Lower hit one 415 feet straight away to center. At the very least it was a good sign of what's on the horizon.

The Red Sox called up Jeter Downs, but it's a little less exciting when you consider how much he struggled at the minor league level so far in 2022 and where he figures to factor in from a lineup standpoint. Downs was batting .180 so far this season with a 31% strikeout rate in the minors.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Statcast standouts

Barrel rate for the season (power metric) :

June barrel percentage standouts:

June hard-hit rate standouts:

News and lineup notes

Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.