Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14 include Jesus Aguilar, Ketel Marte

Some weeks, it's hard to distinguish the good matchups from the bad, much less organize a top five for each.

But then there's Week 14 (June 25-July 1), the week when all the great pitchers united against one team.

Yeah, I've provided you with a list of the five worst matchups for the upcoming period at the bottom of this column, as always, but it's really more like a terrible one, a not so-great-one one and three that could be better. And while I'm not suggesting you should sit all of your Rays against the Nationals and Astros pitching staffs ... actually, I am suggesting just that. Not a lot of upside at risk in doing so. Maybe at catcher with Wilson Ramos.

No, you'd be much better off going with any of these 10, all owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Even with Elvis Andrus back from a fractured elbow, the Rangers are finding places for Jurickson Profar to play, which makes sense given that he's a top-10 second baseman and top-12 shortstop in points leagues despite some horrible BABIP luck. Here's betting his luck turns against Padres and White Sox pitchers this week.

Jesus Aguilar's playing time has been less consistent since Eric Thames returned from the DL, but he's still making the most of his chances, going 9 for 21 (.429) with three homers and two doubles in six games. Ryan Braun missing time for treatment on his thumb should help Aguilar take advantage of the Royals and Reds pitching staffs this week.

Michael Conforto made an adjustment to his swing recently, realizing he was starting it too early, and the results present a stark contrast to his earlier work. He's 10 for 29 with two homers, three doubles and as many walks as strikeouts (six) in his past eight games. He has historically done most of his damage against righties, and the Mets have five of those on the schedule.

By now a fixture on this list, Jeimer Candelario gets another chance to reward my confidence in him with seven games against Athletics and Blue Jays pitchers. Having three left-handers on tap helps. He's batting .297 with a .953 OPS against lefties this season.

You may be surprised to learn that since taking over as a regular player April 19, Teoscar Hernandez is a top-20 outfielder in both points and categories leagues. So he's verging on must-start status, much less being a sleeper. He does face Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton to begin this week, but he faces Dallas Keuchel, Matthew Boyd, Jordan Zimmermann and Michael Fulmer to end it.

Perhaps no hitter has made more strides than Ketel Marte in June, not only hitting five of his six homers in the month but also doing it with a rising fly-ball rate that suggests more is to come. Seeing as he's batting .339 with a 1.149 OPS over his past 19 games, you have to like his chances against some of the worst the Marlins and Giants can throw at him. In fact, the Diamondbacks have the best matchups of any team.

Adrian Beltre hasn't offered much since returning from a hamstring injury at the end of May, but he has played fairly consistently despite his 39 year of age and propensity for injury. And he's still batting .302 with good plate discipline, so you'll want to take advantage of his favorable matchups against Padres and White Sox pitchers.

As the everyday first baseman in Detroit with Miguel Cabrera down, John Hicks is poised to have more at-bats than almost any catcher-eligible player, which is a huge advantage at a position where there are so few game-changing bats. He becomes one on volume alone, and seven games against Blue Jays and Athletics pitchers is a good time to introduce him to your lineup.

Injuries to the Diamondbacks outfield compelled them to acquire Jon Jay from the Royals in early June, and he has batted leadoff almost every day since. That's notable in its own right, of course, but then when you consider he's batting .345 with 33 runs scored over his past 40 games, you can how he might be usable with the Diamondbacks having the most favorable matchups of any team this week.

Mark Trumbo was trading fly balls for line drives early this year, which certainly limited his home run production but wasn't having a proportional effect on his batting average. So his fly-ball rate is up in June, and not surprisingly, four of his six home runs have come this month, including three in his past four games. He'll look to keep it going against vulnerable pitchers like Felix Hernandez, Mike Leake, Jaime Barria and Felix Pena this week.

Best hitter matchups for Week 14

1. Diamondbacks @MIA4, SF3

2. Rangers SD3, CHW3

3. Brewers KC2, @CIN4

4. Pirates @NYM3, @SD3

5. Mariners @BAL4, KC3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 14

1. Rays WAS2, HOU4

2. Yankees @PHI3, BOS3

3. Royals LAA1, @MIL2, @SEA3

4. Nationals @TB2, @PHI4

5. Rockies @SF3, @LAD3