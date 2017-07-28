Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18 include Derek Fisher with George Springer going down and Rafael Devers despite Eduardo Nunez's arrival

1 Whit Merrifield Kansas City 2B

Whit Merrifield 's combination of power and speed (he's on an 18-homer, 26-steal pace) makes him a slam dunk in Rotisserie leagues, and with the kind of month he has had -- batting .333 (32 for 96) with five homers, eight steals and a 1.006 OPS -- even Head-to-Head points owners will want to take advantage of his matchups against Ubaldo Jimenez , Chris Tillman , Yovani Gallardo and Andrew Moore .

2 Scooter Gennett Cincinnati 2B

Since his four-homer game June 6 (so not including it), Scooter Gennett has hit .307 with 11 homers and a .952 OPS, validating his power breakthrough and earning him an everyday job. And this week features nothing but right-handers, against whom he's batting .333 with a 1.037 OPS, so between second base, third base and the outfield, you should be able to find a spot for him.

3 Aaron Altherr Philadelphia RF

Aaron Altherr collected two hits in his return from a strained hamstring Thursday, and given his .903 OPS on the year, he seems like one of the better bets to take advantage of the Phillies' three games at Coors Field this week. He has also been at his best against righties this year, batting .307 with a .925 OPS, which is great since that's all the Phillies are scheduled to face.

4 Gerardo Parra Colorado LF

With Ian Desmond back on the DL with a calf injury, Gerardo Parra 's playing time is as assured as ever, and it comes just in time for a six-game week at Coors Field, where he has hit an unbelievable .423 with a 1.090 OPS. While much of his production comes in the form of singles and he's not the base-stealer he used to be, his contact hitting is too special to pass up in that environment.

5 Nick Williams Philadelphia RF

Poor plate discipline and a spotty minor-league track record have kept Nick Williams under the radar in Fantasy, but he has outperformed most of his fellow rookies, having already collected 11 extra-base hits in 22 games. The Phillies face nothing but right-handers this week, which benefits his left-handed bat, and while you may have already heard about the three games at Coors Field, his other games are against Mike Foltynewicz , Ricky Nolasco , JC Ramirez and Parker Bridwell .

6 Derek Fisher Houston LF

Derek Fisher looked like he might get to play most every day even when George Springer was just day-to-day with a quad injury, but now that Springer is on the DL, the rookie is pretty much a lock against righties. The Houston Astros will face five of those in their seven games this week -- including hittable types like Austin Pruitt , Cesar Valdez and Marco Estrada -- so look for Fisher, a power-speed threat with good on-base ability, to improve on his .825 OPS.

7 Rafael Devers Boston 3B

Well, what do you know? Eduardo Nunez arrived for his first game in Boston on Friday, and Rafael Devers was still the lineup (with Nunez at DH). Devers may sit for Nunez against lefties, but the Boston Red Sox are facing only one of those in their seven games this week. You won't find a worse starting rotation than that of the Chicago White Sox right now, and with four games against Chicago to end the week, Devers' upside is just too enticing.

8 Josh Harrison Pittsburgh 2B

The Pittsburgh Pirates get the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres pitching staffs this week, which would give them a pretty good case for the best matchups if not for the whole Coors Field thing. Josh Harrison is already swinging a hot bat, putting together four straight multi-hit games, and should be easy to fit into Fantasy lineups given his triple eligibility.

9 Marcus Semien Oakland SS

Marcus Semien 's 27 home runs last year put him near the top of the shortstop position, and he has picked up a new trick while working his way back from a fractured wrist this year, exhibiting some of the stellar plate discipline that defined his minor-league career. His swing is looking better, too -- he's 12 for 27 (.444) with two home runs over his last seven games -- and with the matchups he has this week, he's a good bet to stay hot.

10 Jorge Bonifacio Kansas City RF