Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6 include Jorge Soler, Teoscar Hernandez

Week 6: Two-start pitchers | Podcast | Prospects Report

Ooh, I really like these.

I know I'm supposed to like my sleeper picks equally, like they're my children or something, but I'll be honest: Most of the time, I'm faking it. The powers that be say I need to come up with 10 every week, so I scratch and claw for something that sounds well-reasoned and pure. But I don't want to start those bums. Owned in less than 80 percent of leagues means owned on the diamond, amirite?

I'm amazed how often it works out.

But these? These are my heart's desire, the offspring of not just research and reason but a third entity: belief. These aren't just "the best of what's out there," they're the best ... of what's out there.

Which isn't to say my approach has changed. These players stand out mostly for their matchups, splits or recent performance. It just so happens that many of them figure to be useful beyond even this week.

So while the vast majority of your roster is still undroppable, you can afford to act a little more aggressively with these particular names if you're not liking the look of your lineup.

1 Jorge Soler's improved plate discipline, in addition to helping his points-league value, suggests he's maturing as a hitter, and his 54.8 percent hard contact rate (according to FanGraphs) suggests he's behind pace in the home run department. He's batting .429 (9 for 21) with a 1.214 OPS against lefties so far, and will get to feast on five this week. 2 The Twins have some of the best matchups of any team this week, drawing the White Sox staff for four of their seven games, and are scheduled to face nothing but righties. Lefties are what have held Max Kepler back in his career -- he's batting .184 with a .550 OPS against them -- so between that and the greatly improved contact rate, he's poised for a big week. 3 Brandon Belt's power early this year has caught some by surprise, but he made gains in that area last year, too, before a season-ending concussion. Pitchers like Eric Lauer, Clayton Richard, Mike Foltynewicz, Brandon McCarthy and Matt Wisler this week don't figure to slow him down. 4 Teoscar Hernandez has hit nothing but rockets since returning from the minors, his line-drive and hard-contact rates both off the charts, which has seemingly relegated Curtis Granderson and Randal Grichuk to a platoon. No way you sit a hot hand like him with eight games on tap (thanks to a doubleheader Thursday). 5 The Indians also benefit from said doubleheader. Yonder Alonso has had horrible BABIP luck so far, but he's still elevating the ball like a year ago and has put any questions about his power to rest. Even if some of the worst the Rangers and Yankees can throw at him aren't enough to turn him around, he has eight games to work with. 6 You'll want to check back and make sure all is well with Mac Williamson's neck (he stayed in the game and homered after suffering the injury Tuesday, so ... probably). Assuming it is, he'll get to mash against those same pitchers as Belt. And mash is the operative word. Having worked with the same hitting guru who transformed Justin Turner years ago, Williamson is finally tapping into his massive power potential, with all three of his home runs exceeding 425 feet. 7 Francisco Cervelli is now a verified member of the fly-ball revolution, both in terms of intent and result. He's hitting fly balls nearly twice(!) as often as a year ago, and it's resulting in more extra-base hits. Already a good contact hitter, he's potentially a top-10 catcher now, and the Pirates matchups are good enough this week for me to recommend him here. 8 Curtis Granderson has started every one of the Blue Jays' game against righties this year and none against lefties, which is probably a big reason why the 37-year-old is batting .321 (18 for 56) with a 1.004 OPS. And if the trend holds, the Blue Jays are facing seven righties in their eight games this week, including mashables like Lance Lynn and Phil Hughes. 9 Mostly a hot-hand play, Jeimer Candelario has ranked among the top-scoring third basemen in back-to-back weeks, and surprisingly, it's more because of his power than his plate discipline (which hasn't manifested yet). If he has managed to thrive without even doing some of the things he's best at, I like him in a week he's facing the Royals pitching staff four times. 10 The Marlins have favorable matchups this week and will travel to Cincinnati for three games, which at least for their power hitters is a night-and-day difference from their home park. Justin Bour figures to be one of the prime beneficiaries, especially since only one of the Marlins' six games is against a left-hander.

Best hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Indians TEX3, TOR2, @NYY3

2. Blue Jays @MIN3, @CLE2, @TB3

3. Twins TOR3, @CHW4

4. Reds MIL3, MIA3

5. Orioles @LAA3, @OAK3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Diamondbacks LAD4, HOU3

2. Yankees @HOU4, CLE3

3. Braves @NYM3, SF3

4. Rangers @CLE3, BOS4

5. Cardinals CHW2, CHC3