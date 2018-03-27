Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1, starring Brent Suter and German Marquez

Fantasy Baseball Today crew's bold 2018 predictions | Keri's Over/Under picks

Wait, it's time to set lineups already?

Yes, and normally about now, I'd be ranking two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period. But with the season beginning on a Thursday this year, the first scoring period looks a little different.

It's only four days long, if you stick to the default CBS Sports settings (and those using the Commissioner product don't have to). Factor in that many teams have an off day built into that four-day span, and chances are not every pitcher you drafted will be making a start this scoring period.

So you may need to turn to the waiver wire.

If not, great. Better, even. Favorable matchups or not, these 10 are probably riskier than anyone you might have drafted. But they'll meet a need for the needy.

Only those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues were considered.