Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1, starring Brent Suter and German Marquez
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White offers 10 sleepers who may be available in your league.
Fantasy Baseball Today crew's bold 2018 predictions | Keri's Over/Under picks
Wait, it's time to set lineups already?
Yes, and normally about now, I'd be ranking two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period. But with the season beginning on a Thursday this year, the first scoring period looks a little different.
It's only four days long, if you stick to the default CBS Sports settings (and those using the Commissioner product don't have to). Factor in that many teams have an off day built into that four-day span, and chances are not every pitcher you drafted will be making a start this scoring period.
So you may need to turn to the waiver wire.
If not, great. Better, even. Favorable matchups or not, these 10 are probably riskier than anyone you might have drafted. But they'll meet a need for the needy.
Only those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues were considered.
|1
| One criticism of the Brewers' decision to sign Jhoulys Chacin this offseason is that much of his success last year came at his home park, San Diego, where he had a 1.79 ERA. Guess where the Brewers open this season?
|2
| Brandon McCarthy has long been a favorite of Fantasy pundits when healthy, and he's healthy right now, having put together a 3.45 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in four spring starts. Granted, the matchup with the Phillies isn't as favorable as it might have appeared a year ago.
|3
| The Padres had the worst offense in baseball last year, and Brent Suter has been surprisingly effective as a major-leaguer so far, considering his low velocity readings. He even struck out 14 over 9 2/3 innings in his final two spring starts.
|4
| German Marquez will help break in the humidor at Chase Field this week, and my hunch is we'll see a more difficult place for the Diamondbacks -- or any team, really -- to hit. Marquez's fastball-curveball combo could pile up whiffs against a strikeout-prone lineup.
|5
| The most talented of these pitchers so far is also the most owned at 69 percent, but his matchup against the Angels could be better. When his three pitches are working, he has strikeout-per-inning stuff and probably isn't someone to shy away from in a week like this one.
|6
| Steven Matz bounced back nicely from a disastrous start to spring training, running away with the Mets' fifth-starter job by allowing four runs on 13 hits with five walks and 20 strikeouts over his final 18 1/3 innings. But the Cardinals present a tough matchup, and it's still not clear he can survive without the slider he threw as a rookie.
|7
| At 72 percent ownership, Michael Wacha barely makes the sleeper cut, and I wouldn't say he's a standout even at his best. Still, against the Mets this week, I'm fairly confident he can avoid a disaster outing.
|8
| Mike Foltynewicz's strong spring showing -- he didn't allow a run until his fifth start -- has some believing he's on the verge of a breakthrough, but he struck out just 10 over 16 innings. Still, we're having to dig at this point, and that Phillies matchup isn't so bad.
|9
| The Braves still look like a favorable matchup for pitchers, at least until Ronald Acuna gets the call, but is Vince Velasquez one who can take advantage? You like the strikeout potential, but he's rarely someone the Phillies ask to go a third time through the lineup.
|10
| Kennedy was awful last year but has a history of Fantasy competence and struck out 23 in 18 innings with a 2.50 ERA this spring. He could maybe keep it going against the rebuilding White Sox.
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.