Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19 include Stephen Piscotty, Rougned Odor

More Fantasy: Week 19 two-start pitchers Waiver Wire Prospects Report



What is the exact trade value of the top 200 players? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's H2H Fantasy baseball trade chart, and find out which big name has dropped out of the top 25, all from an award-winning Fantasy baseball writer.



Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5) isn't shaping up to be a good one for hitters.

It seems like just luck of the draw, with probable pitchers lining up in such a way that makes most every team's matchups less than enticing — not terrible, necessarily, but clearly not good.

The Athletics aren't such a team, and given the way they've performed recently, winning six straight with an average of 8.5 runs per game, they're well represented here among my 10 favorite hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

A July power binge (he has hit seven homers for the month) has Stephen Piscotty on pace for similar numbers to the ones he put up in 2016, when he was more or less a must-start Fantasy option. It's no stretch to think he could keep it going against the makeshift Blue Jays and Tigers rotations.

Jake Bauers continues to stand out in terms of quality of contact, his line-drive and hard-hit rates both rating among the best in the game if he had the at-bats to qualify. At this point, it's fair to say he's an advisable start as long as the matchups aren't working against him, and with three games against the White Sox pitching staff, they certainly aren't this week.

Rougned Odor has been a different player since the start of June, batting nearly .300 with six homers and eight stolen bases. He'll always be streaky thanks to his poor plate discipline, but he's clearly a hot-hand play now, especially with four games against the Orioles pitching staff.

Maikel Franco went deep twice more Thursday for his second two-homer game in four days. He's up to seven homers now for the month of July and will face Drew Pomeranz, Trevor Richards, Jose Urena, Wei-Yin Chen and Dan Straily this week.

Ketel Marte hasn't made good on his sleeper appeal so far in Week 18 (July 23-29), but his chances are even better in Week 19, with four lefties on the schedule. The 24-year-old, whose rising fly-ball rate has him hitting .280 with a .925 OPS since the start of June, is batting .294 with a .932 OPS against lefties for the year.

Matt Chapman's revival at the plate has been one of the keys to the Athletics' recent success, and he'll benefit from the same matchups as Stephen Piscotty this week, which include Ryan Borucki, Sam Gaviglio, Francisco Liriano, Jordan Zimmermann and Matthew Boyd. With three more hits Thursday, he has four multi-hit games in his past six, homering twice during that stretch.

Avisail Garcia's home run Thursday was his second in six games since his latest bout with a hamstring injury, and his 10th in 23 games since returning from the initial bout in June. You'd like to see more walks, of course, so that he's not so boom-or-bust in Fantasy, but he's liable to hit a couple more homers against the kind of pitchers the Royals and Rays will throw at him this week.

Johan Camargo, whose BABIP for most of this year suggested better times were ahead, is enjoying some of those better times now, batting .320 (32 for 100) with four homers over his past 27 games. The Braves have even more favorable matchups than the Athletics this week, facing the Marlins and Mets pitching staffs for seven games.

Here's where I have to stretch a little to make up for the not-so-great matchups across the league. The Marlins aren't exactly facing chumps in their seven games against the Braves and Phillies, but they are scheduled to face nothing but righties, which is good news for a hitter who tends to sit against lefties. Dietrich has been surprisingly productive when he has played, batting .324 with 10 homers and a .935 OPS in 62 games dating back to mid-May.

You've heard about the Athletics' favorable matchups? Well, three of their games are against left-handed pitchers, when you can be sure Mark Canha will be starting. He's only homered 11 times in 104 at-bats off lefties this year. At 10 percent ownership, he's more of a deep sleeper pick since there's a chance he won't play all six games, but he has started 10 of the team's past 13 games against righties.

Best hitter matchups for Week 19

1. Braves MIA3, @NYM4

2. Athletics TOR3, DET3

3. Phillies @BOS2, MIA4

4. Nationals NYM2, CIN4

5. Cubs @PIT2, SD4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 19

1. Red Sox PHI2, NYY4

2. Angels @TB3, @CLE3

3. Pirates CHC2, STL3

4. Yankees BAL2, @BOS4

5. Brewers @LAD4, COL3