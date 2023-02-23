Hey look, prospects.

What more needs to be said? Everybody loves prospects and will flock to any mention of them, it seems. The industry standard for how many you need to know is 100, so that's how many I have for you here.

I suppose I should point out that my 100 are geared more toward the Fantasy game, which means defense only matters to the extent it could cost a player at-bats and pitcher and catcher values are both somewhat suppressed. Proximity matters more to me, too, since there are stricter roster limits in Fantasy and fewer promises of a league carrying on for years and years. I want to know as soon as possible whether my investment will sink or swim so that I can get another bite at the apple. That's especially true at pitcher, where both surprises and failures are more common.

If you'd like to read more about any of these prospects, you can consult my position-by-position rankings from the fall. Just understand that those rankings and these rankings may not match up completely. Give me enough time, and I'll change my mind about anything:

One last note: To qualify for this list, a player must be rookie-eligible, meaning no more than 130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched or 45 days on the active roster. That last one is the tricky one and the reason why you won't find Gabriel Moreno, Shane Baz or Jonathan Aranda among these names.

1. Gunnar Henderson, 3B, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .297 BA (407 AB), 19 HR, 22 SB, .946 OPS, 79 BB, 116 K

Major-league stats: .259 BA (116 AB), 4 HR, 1 SB, .788 OPS, 16 BB, 34 K

Improved plate discipline took Henderson from 93rd on last year's list all the way to No. 1 this year. A successful late-season debut has him positioned to play a significant role this year, likely splitting his time between third base and shortstop while providing power and speed in the upper third of the lineup.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

2. Corbin Carroll, OF, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .307 BA (362 AB), 24 HR, 31 SB, 1.036 OPS, 67 BB, 107 K

Major-league stats: .260 BA (104 AB), 4 HR, 2 SB, .830 OPS, 8 BB, 31 K

Even after losing nearly two full years of competitive play, first to the pandemic and then to a shoulder injury, Carroll took a wrecking ball to the upper minors just like he did at every previous stop. The Diamondbacks' highest two levels are extremely hitter-friendly, furthering questions about his power potential at 5-feet-10, but he had 15 extra-base hits in 32 games after reaching the majors.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

3. Jordan Walker, 3B, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .306 BA (461 AB), 19 HR, 22 SB, .898 OPS, 58 BB, 116 K

This may be your only year to enjoy Walker at third base given that he's set to debut as an outfielder -- and potentially as soon as opening day if he can cut through the clutter. He makes thunderous contact, particularly for someone so young, and his top-of-the-scale exit velocities should make him the centerpiece of the Cardinals lineup once Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado begin to fade.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

4. Anthony Volpe, SS, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .249 BA (511 AB), 21 HR, 50 SB, .802 OPS, 65 BB, 118 K

Before you nitpick Volpe's batting average, note that he needed some time to adjust to the wider variety of pitches at Double-A, batting .286 with a .910 OPS in his final 72 games there. He's moved quickly in two years, maximizing his launch angle for power and tearing up the base paths more on instincts than pure speed (which makes it more likely to translate, probably).

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

5. Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 6-2, 2.62 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 75 2/3 IP, 28 BB, 109 K

A lat injury that canceled his June debut was the first hiccup in an otherwise perfect climb to the big leagues, depicting a level of minor-league mastery not seen since maybe Jose Fernandez. With a fastball so good that he doesn't need a standout secondary, Rodriguez nonetheless offers three along with plus command and a workhorse build that will hopefully minimize future injuries.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

6. Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (400 AB), 20 HR, 16 SB, .879 OPS, 32 BB, 118 K

Teenage heartthrobs can sometimes peak too soon, and it's true Chourio ran into some contact issues once he reached Double-A. But ... he reached Double-A ... as an 18-year-old, terrorizing two levels of A-ball with electrifying bat speed and premium athleticism. The ceiling here is limitless.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

7. Elly De La Cruz, SS, Reds

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .304 BA (471 AB), 28 HR, 47 SB, .945 OPS, 40 BB, 158 K

The name De La Cruz is fitting for someone who's basically the sequel to Oneil Cruz -- i.e., a freakishly tall shortstop (6-foot-5 in this case) with an equally freakish tool set. But while strikeouts didn't become an issue for Cruz until the majors, they're already excessive for De La Cruz ... not that it's mattered yet. I'm inclined to bet on players who make it work at Double-A, as he has.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

8. Jordan Lawlar, SS, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (389 AB), 16 HR, 39 SB, .910 OPS, 57 BB, 115 K

The sixth pick in the 2021 draft is now the highest ranked of his class despite having already had to contend with a torn shoulder labrum, a benign back growth and a fractured scapula. His strikeout rate has crept into uncomfortable territory as he's moved up the ladder, but for a five-category talent who's moved as quickly as he has, it's forgivable.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

9. Miguel Vargas, 1B, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .304 BA (438 AB), 17 HR, 16 SB, .915 OPS, 71 BB, 76 K

Major-league stats: .170 BA (47 AB), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 SB, 2 BB, 13 K

While there's little disagreement over Vargas' floor, which is bolstered by a hit tool that's seen him bat .300 or better up and down the minors, some have questioned whether his power is the sort that can anchor a lineup. The main reason for such nitpicking, though, is his unclear defensive home, though second base may be the surprise answer.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

10. Andrew Painter, SP, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 6-2, 1.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 25 BB, 155 K

Pitchers drafted out of high school aren't supposed to have it so easy. Pitchers who stand 6-feet-7 aren't supposed to throw so many strikes. Painter defied every convention in his first full professional season, climbing all the way Double-A before his 20th birthday while working deeper and issuing fewer walks at every stop. His final 12 starts saw him strike out 82 while walking only six.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

11. Eury Perez, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 3-3, 3.97 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 77 IP, 25 BB, 110 K

As improbable as Painter was, lightning struck twice with Perez, who also made it to Double-A as a 19-year-old and has remarkable control for someone so young and so tall (6-feet-8). The final numbers aren't as strong as Painter's, but if you take out the three starts leading up to Perez being shut down with a lat injury in August, his ERA drops to 2.74.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

12. Francisco Alvarez, C, Mets

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .260 BA (411 AB), 27 HR, .885 OPS, 70 BB, 123 K

Major-league stats: 2 for 12, HR, 2B, 2 BB, 4 K

The Mets seemed eager to get Alvarez's bat in the lineup late last year but are less eager to get his glove behind the plate, and it's possible the former has progressed so much faster than the latter that he may wind up being at least a part-time DH. It may work out better for Fantasy, though, getting his big power bat in the lineup more often while reducing his injury risk.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

13. Triston Casas, 1B, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .281 BA (278 AB), 12 HR, .889 OPS, 49 BB, 70 K

Major-league stats: .197 BA (76 AB), 5 HR, .766 OPS, 19 BB, 23 K

Casas earned lofty comparisons to players like Freddie Freeman and Joey Votto during his minor-league climb, and while the production may not have always measured up, in part because of injuries, the talent was apparent in a late-season trial. He's an on-base freak with the sort of opposite-field power that should play well at Fenway Park with the Green Monster in left.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

14. Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .280 BA (350 AB), 13 HR, 17 SB, .887 OPS, 68 BB, 107 K

Considered by many to be the top talent in the 2021 draft, Mayer's polish is evident, and he should have a relatively easy and straightforward climb to the majors. Corey Seager remains the go-to comp, with an expectation Mayer will hit for both average and power from the left side of the plate, and it's possible he turns out to be more of a base-stealer than expected.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

15. Druw Jones, OF, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: did not play -- injured

The No. 2 pick in last year's draft is still completely untested as a professional, having had his debut derailed by a torn labrum in his shoulder. But his floor is higher than most 19-year-olds thanks to all the advantages that come with being the son of five-time All-Star Andruw Jones. He profiles similarly, offering an easy center field projection and plus power.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

16. Jackson Holliday, SS, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .297 BA (64 AB), 1 HR, 4 SB, .911 OPS, 25 BB, 12 K

Another son of a multi-time All-Star (Rockies and Cardinals great Matt Holliday), Holliday was the one player drafted ahead of Jones last year, and while the tools aren't as tantalizing, the skills set him apart from other 19-year-olds. He profiles much like his father offensively, projecting for easy batting average with an advanced approach and tremendous barrel control, only from the left side and at a more premium position.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

17. James Wood, OF, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .313 BA (291 AB), 12 HR, 20 SB, .956 OPS, 50 BB, 75 K

The Aaron Judge comps are even more played out following his historic 62-homer season, but Wood is indeed another massive 6-foot-7 human capable of inflicting serious wounds on a baseball. Judge's high quality of contact helped him overcome exorbitant strikeout rates early in his career, but at least in the lower minors, Wood hasn't fallen victim to those yet, striking out at just a 21.6 percent rate last year.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

18. Ezequiel Tovar, SS, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .319 BA (285 AB), 14 HR, 17 SB, .927 OPS, 27 BB, 66 K

Major-league stats: .212 BA (33 AB), 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 BB, 9 K

Tovar's rise up the prospect ranks last year felt a lot like Anthony Volpe's the year before, except that it took him all the way to the majors. The tools don't totally back up the production, but it hardly matters since he'll be making his home at Coors Field, where he could end up doing a pretty good Tim Anderson impression.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

19. Zac Veen, OF, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .245 BA (466 AB), 12 HR, 55 SB, .724 OPS, 64 BB, 132 K

While it's his stolen base totals that have turned heads in the minors, Veen's carrying tool was supposed to be power, and I remain hopeful he can deliver Kyle Tucker-level production as he begins to put muscle on his 6-foot-4 frame. Playing at Coors Field can only help. He has needed time to adjust at each stop and hit .177 in 34 games after moving up to Double-A, dragging down his overall numbers.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

20. Daniel Espino, SP, Guardians

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 18 1/3 IP, 4 BB, 35 K

Espino's 2022 was short-lived, but his 17.2 K/9 when he did pitch -- in his first taste of Double-A, no less -- tells you everything you need to know about his upside. He's a bat-misser extraordinaire, delivering a classic fastball/slider pairing but at super-charged velocities. He needs to prove he can sustain it over a starter's workload, though, having yet to throw even 100 innings in a season.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

21. Josh Jung, 3B, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .266 BA (124 AB), 9 HR, .866 OPS, 7 BB, 35 K

Major-league stats: .204 BA (98 AB), 5 HR, .654 OPS, 4 BB, 39 K

Jung might have cracked the top 10 here if not for a big-league trial that raised brand new concerns, namely the 38 percent strikeout rate and seeming inability to hit sliders. He's always stood out for his bat control, even before developing power, so it's possible he was just rusty after missing most of the year with a torn labrum in his shoulder.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

22. Brett Baty, 3B, Mets

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .315 BA (362 AB), 19 HR, .943 OPS, 49 BB, 104 K

Major-league stats: .184 BA (38 AB), 2 HR, .586 OPS, 2 BB, 8 K

If not for a torn thumb ligament that ended his big-league trial after only 11 games, Baty might already be entrenched as the Mets' starting third baseman. It's looking like he'll have to bide his time a little longer, but judging from his high contact rate and premium exit velocities even against same-handed pitchers (lefties), the Mets may want to try him in the outfield to move up the timetable.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

23. Marco Luciano, SS, Giants

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, High-A

Minor-league stats: .269 BA (227 AB), 11 HR, .817 OPS, 26 BB, 58 K

One of these years, Luciano will need to back up his top prospect standing with numbers befitting it, but he continues to get a pass for now, in part because a back injury clearly impeded him last year. Most evaluators still view him as a middle-of-the-order power bat capable of delivering 30 homers annually, but he's fallen from seventh in last year's rankings.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

24. Tyler Soderstrom, 1B, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .267 BA (505 AB), 29 HR, .825 OPS, 40 BB, 145 K

The Athletics haven't given up on Soderstrom as a catcher, but he played primarily first base last year. If it gets him to the majors sooner (and in the lineup more often), we'll take it. His numbers were suppressed early on by a hand injury and some cold weather in Lansing, Mich., but he hit .283 with an .865 OPS from May 1 on.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

25. Noelvi Marte, SS, Reds

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A

Minor-league stats: .279 BA (448 AB), 19 HR, 23 SB, .829 OPS, 59 BB, 107 K

A slow start raised questions about Marte's conditioning, and it's becoming increasingly clear that he won't be a shortstop and may not be a base-stealer either, despite past comparisons to Hanley Ramirez. He eventually heated up, batting .338 with a 1.005 OPS over his final 53 games, and now that he's with the Reds, coming over in the Luis Castillo deal, his chances of being an impact bat are all the greater.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

26. Ricky Tiedemann, SP, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 5-4, 2.17 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 78 2/3 IP, 29 BB, 117 K

Tiedemann is yet another 19-year-old who shoved all the way to Double-A, his fastball playing up due to the vertical approach angle and pairing perfectly with his tumbling changeup for big whiff totals. He never went beyond five innings and faces significant durability questions as a result, but at 6-feet-4, he's a reasonable bet to answer in the affirmative.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

27. Kyle Harrison, SP, Giants

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 4-3, 2.71 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 113 IP, 49 BB, 186 K

Harrison struck out nearly 40 percent of the hitters he faced last year but still struggled with walks, particularly after his move up to Double-A in late May. His rising fastball and sweeping slider are two of the pitches most in demand right now and have evaluators salivating over his potential. Even just minimal improvement would make him another Blake Snell, but there's a chance for so much more.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

28. Endy Rodriguez, C, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .323 BA (458 AB), 25 HR, 39 2B, .996 OPS, 60 BB, 101 K

The hype is building for a switch-hitter who batted .386 with 18 homers, a 1.193 OPS and just as many walks as strikeouts (38) over his final 67 games. Rodriguez's already impressive hit tool became God-like once he adjusted his stance from the left side, standing more upright, and he's versatile enough to play outfield on the days he's not catching.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

29. Gavin Williams, SP, Guardians

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 5-4, 1.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 115 IP, 40 BB, 149 K

A Dynasty darling at this time a year ago, Williams delivered on those hopes and then some in his first year as a professional, not only compiling a 1.96 ERA in a season spent mostly at Double-A but also allowing just a .173 batting average, the best mark in all the minors. His secondaries still need some work, but fastballs as good as his generally don't need much to go with them.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

30. Termarr Johnson, 2B, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .222 BA (63 AB), 1 HR, 6 SB, .731 OPS, 16 BB, 21 K

Johnson's hit tool was considered the best of the 2022 draft class, and it must truly be special if his small stature (5-feet-7) and cloudy defensive outlook are mere footnotes. Such concerns would normally pull down a prospect's ranking, regardless of his offensive outlook, but Johnson shows such command of the strike zone and control of the bat head that his best-case outcome seems like a foregone conclusion, even at age 18.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

31. Harry Ford, C, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (390 AB), 11 HR, 23 SB, .863 OPS, 88 BB, 115 K

Catchers generally aren't built like Ford, a 5-foot-10 bundle of pure energy. His athleticism is almost wasted behind the plate, and the hope is the Mariners eventually move him to the outfield or second base, where he could thrive as a leadoff hitter with his natural on-base skills. More power is coming, too.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

32. Elijah Green, OF, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .302 BA (43 AB), 2 HR, 4 2B, 1 SB, .939 OPS, 6 BB, 21 K

Above all, Dynasty leaguers love athletes, the kind who earned 70 grades for both power and speed from Baseball America, and the fifth pick in last year's draft checks that box as the son of former Pro Bowl tight end Eric Green. The younger Green has a tendency to swing out of his shoes, so he'll need to prove he can make enough contact to make good on his potential.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

33. Jasson Dominguez, OF, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .273 BA (451 AB), 16 HR, 37 SB, .837 OPS, 72 BB, 128 K

Yeah, it was a mistake to anoint this guy the second coming of Mike Trout back when he was 17 and first appearing on prospect lists, but to dismiss him now, when he's growing into power, making better swing decisions and running wild on the base paths, would compound that mistake. Making it to Double-A at 19, if only for five games, is no small feat.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

34. Brooks Lee, SS, Twins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (122 AB), 4 HR, 6 2B, .839 OPS, 16 BB, 20 K

Though drafted eighth overall just last year, Lee figures to move quickly with his disciplined approach and short stroke. He's hit-over-power, projecting more for 20 homers than 30, and figures to move to third base in the long run. It's a profile better suited for points leagues, with Xander Bogaerts-like production being a possibility.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

35. Colson Montgomery, SS, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (350 AB), 11 HR, .810 OPS, 54 BB, 83 K

Though Montgomery was selected 18 picks after Marcelo Mayer in 2021, the Corey Seager comp could apply just as easily to him, seeing as he also bats left-handed, stands an imposing 6-foot-4 and has a swing geared for line drives. The move up to Double-A late in the year tripped him up a little, but his first full season went so well overall that he's verging on elite prospect status.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

36. Colton Cowser, OF, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (510 AB), 19 HR, 18 SB, .874 OPS, 94 BB, 174 K

You don't want to see a guy who stands out most for his hit tool strike out 28 percent of the time, as Cowser did across three levels last year, but seeing as he also reached base at a .406 clip, passivity was largely the culprit. He can fix that, and given that he hit .341 with a 1.037 OPS in the 49 games he spent at Double-A, I like the upside if he does.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

37. Royce Lewis, SS, Twins

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .313 BA (131 AB), 5 HR, 12 SB, .940 OPS, 18 BB, 32 K

Major-league stats: .300 BA (40 AB), 2 HR, 4 2B, .867 OPS, 1 BB, 5 K

Sure, he's on the mend from a second ACL tear in his right knee, bringing back all the uncertainties from the first time around, but we've already seen Lewis perform against big-league pitching, delivering premium exit velocities with a low strikeout rate. It's the most reassuring thing a prospect can do and helps mitigate some of the risks associated with his recovery.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

38. Diego Cartaya, C, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .254 BA (362 AB), 22 HR, .892 OPS, 63 BB, 119 K

Cartaya will clock in higher on real-life rank lists, where catching is viewed more as an asset than a detriment, but he's still a big deal in the Fantasy world, profiling as another Francisco Alvarez type. Concerns include a spotty health history and the presence of Will Smith, but Cartaya offers so much power and on-base potential (reaching at a .389 clip last year) that he may fit well enough at DH.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

39. Henry Davis, C, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .264 BA (212 AB), 10 HR, 9 SB, .852 OPS, 21 BB, 51 K

The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft was the Pirates catcher prospect earning all the accolades early last season when he hit .342 with a 1.035 OPS at High-A. The fallout of a fractured wrist, mostly coinciding with his time at Double-A, marred his numbers thereafter and allowed Endy Rodriguez to leapfrog him in the organizational pecking order, but that's where Rodriguez's versatility (and also the DH spot) will come in handy.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

40. Oscar Colas, OF, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .314 BA (481 AB), 23 HR, .895 OPS, 38 BB, 120 K

It turns out Colas, a Cuban defector last seen playing in Japan in 2019, was well worth the wait, showing little rust by batting over .300 at each of his three stops. He earns his highest marks for power, which also showed up with 16 home runs in his final 54 games, leaving little doubt he's ready for his next challenge.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

41. Matt Mervis, 1B, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .309 BA (512 AB), 36 HR, 40 2B, .984 OPS, 50 BB, 107 K

Mervis went from being a total no-name to the minor-league leader in total bases last season, dominating at every stop with a shortened swing that yielded surprisingly low strikeout rates for a power hitter. The Cubs think they have another Anthony Rizzo on their hands and seem content to hand Mervis the keys to first base this spring, bringing in Eric Hosmer mainly as a contingency measure.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

42. Oswald Peraza, SS, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .259 BA (386 AB), 19 HR, 33 SB, .778 OPS, 34 BB, 100 K

Major-league stats: .306 BA (49 AB), 1 HR, 2 SB, .832 OPS, 6 BB, 9 K

Like fellow Yankees farmhand Anthony Volpe, Peraza's 2022 numbers were weighed down by a miserable start, but he rebounded to hit .316 with 14 homers, 22 steals and a .942 OPS over his final 53 games at Triple-A. He got the call ahead of Volpe and rates as the better defender, but he's lacking in on-base skills and may not provide as much power.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

43. Evan Carter, OF, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .295 BA (397 AB), 12 HR, 28 SB, .885 OPS, 64 BB, 81 K

From the patient approach that yielded a .397 on-base percentage to his knack for timing up offspeed stuff, Carter's maturity as a hitter really stands out, to the point of hampering his power production since he's so opposite field-minded. The Rangers helped Josh Jung overcome that issue, and the hope is they can do the same for Carter. It helps that he still has some bulking up to do, being a wiry 6-foot-4.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

44. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .312 BA (423 AB), 16 HR, 32 SB, .896 OPS, 36 BB, 102 K

Originally drafted by the Mets, Crow-Armstrong stands out mostly for his defense but has the hitting instincts to serve as a top-of-the-order spark plug and may be developing some power as well. He's a prospect with baseball bloodlines of a non-traditional sort, being the real-life son of the mom from Little Big League.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

45. Robert Hassell, OF, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .273 BA (450 AB), 11 HR, 24 SB, .763 OPS, 57 BB, 113 K

Hassell doesn't seem like as much of a slam dunk as he did a year ago, partly because he hit just .219 in 37 games after coming over from the Padres in the Juan Soto deal. He's still young for Double-A, but a lot is riding on the hit tool if the power doesn't pick up, putting him at greater risk of developing into an Andrew Benintendi type.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

46. Logan O'Hoppe, C, Angels

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (360 AB), 26 HR, .961 OPS, 70 BB, 74 K

Major-league stats: 4 for 14, 2 BB, 3 K

O'Hoppe was already looking like one of the breakthrough prospects of 2022 but then turned it up a notch after being traded from the Phillies to the Angels, homering 11 times in 29 games while reaching base at a .473 clip. He had a .416 on-base percentage overall, and when you combine it, the emerging power and the plus defense, the whole package looks a bit like Will Smith.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

47. Michael Busch, 2B, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (552 AB), 32 HR, .881 OPS, 74 BB, 167 K

Though the numbers keep improving for Busch, he's needed some time to adjust at every level, which is why he has yet to appear in the majors at age 25. The Dodgers clearly have a youth movement in mind for this year, though, and the hope is Busch functions like another Max Muncy, overcoming suspect defense with big power and on-base skills.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

48. Curtis Mead, 3B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .298 BA (282 AB), 13 HR, 27 2B, .922 OPS, 36 BB, 62 K

Mead doesn't really work at second or third base, the positions he's played most often in the minors, but confining a right-handed hitter to first base or DH is often a recipe for a platoon role or worse. The Aussie can really hit, though, profiling as a batting title contender with more power yet to come, so the presumption is the Rays will suck it up and play him ... somewhere.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

49. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .327 BA (324 AB), 22 HR, 1.043 OPS, 59 BB, 65 K

Since being drafted in the second round two years ago, all Manzardo has done is hit .330 with a 1.043 OPS, maintaining the same level of production across three levels. The exit velocity readings are merely so-so, but he puts the ball where it needs to be for maximum damage. Only problem is he has a narrow defensive path in an organization that values lineup flexibility.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

50. Sal Frelick, OF, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .331 BA (492 AB), 11 HR, 24 SB, .883 OPS, 52 BB, 63 K

The Brewers may have turned to Garrett Mitchell for center field help late last season, but Frelick was the one hitting .365 at Triple-A, walking more than he struck out in 46 games. We may be entering a period when non-power hitters can matter in Fantasy again, and Frelick seems to have the contact skills to pull it off, profiling as a speedier Steven Kwan.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

51. Taj Bradley, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 7-4, 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 133 1/3 IP, 33 BB, 141 K

Bradley is 22 spots behind the previous pitching prospect in these rankings and not a slam-dunk choice to be the next up, but he does offer stability at a notoriously fickle position. While the stuff rates well, his fastball/cutter combo is geared more for weak contact than strikeouts, which should work out fine in a post-juiced ball league but nonetheless feels like a concession of sorts.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

52. Hunter Brown, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 9-4, 2.55 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 106 IP, 45 BB, 134 K

Major-league stats: 2-0, 0.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 20 1/3 IP, 7 BB, 22 K

Brown was touted as a pitcher with wicked stuff but little idea where it was going, so then when he came up and threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes (compared to 62 percent in the minors) ... well, suffice it to say he's one September call-up who improved his stock, so much that we should all be wondering how long Jose Urquidy can hold him off.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

53. Masyn Winn, SS, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (474 AB), 12 HR, 43 SB, .832 OPS, 63 BB, 115 K

Much of the sizzle for Winn comes from his defense and 80-grade arm, a product of him being a two-way player as recently as last year. While we wouldn't normally care about those skills in Fantasy, they mean he's almost guaranteed to get an everyday look, which is one way speed-first prospects have failed us in the past.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

54. Gavin Stone, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 9-6, 1.48 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 121 2/3 IP, 44 BB, 168 K

Traditional evaluation rubrics seem to underrate Stone, possibly because of his smallish size or work-in-progress slider, but his 1.48 ERA led all the minors and was no higher than 1.60 at any of his three stops. His pitches play up because of how well he tunnels them, and his changeup is a true showstopper, helping to explain his 18 percent swinging-strike rate.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

55. Brandon Pfaadt, SP, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 11-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 167 IP, 33 BB, 218 K

Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson came up and made an immediate impact late last year, but only after delivering, respectively, a 5.43 and 6.95 ERA at Triple-A Reno. Pfaadt's ERA at that same affiliate was 2.63 to go along with a 69 percent strike rate and 17 percent swinging-strike rate. The outlier performance in such a challenging environment is reminiscent of Zac Gallen (then with the Marlins) just before his call-up.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

56. Ceddanne Rafaela, OF, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .299 BA (481 AB), 21 HR, 28 SB, .880 OPS, 26 BB, 113 K

One of last year's biggest minor-league breakouts, Rafaela has a profile all of his own. He generates surprising power with his 5-foot-8 frame and would be a superlative defender most anywhere on the diamond. Because he rarely walks, he'll need to max out offensively to avoid a future as a utility man, but his best-case scenario isn't too unlike what we're seeing from Randy Arozarena.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

57. George Valera, OF, Guardians

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .250 BA (484 AB), 24 HR, .816 OPS, 74 BB, 145 K

Valera has always gotten plenty of buzz without the production to back it up, and as he stands at the precipice of the majors, it's possible his name value is inflating his ranking. His saving grace is his batting eye, which has yielded respectable OBPs even when his batting averages didn't measure up, and there's enough power to dream of a George Springer-like outcome.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

58. Bobby Miller, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 7-7, 4.25 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 112 1/3 IP, 37 BB, 145 K

The leash came off Miller in 2022, and while there were some rough patches as he pushed himself beyond five innings for the first time as a professional, the stuff continued to scintillate, his triple-digit fastball, wipeout slider and crisp changeup all coming together to give him four double-digit strikeout efforts in his final 11 starts. It's hard to imagine the Dodgers messing up this sort of talent.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

59. Bo Naylor, C, Guardians

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .263 BA (415 AB), 21 HR, 20 SB, .889 OPS, 82 BB, 121 K

Major-league stats: 0 for 8

Following a disastrous 2021 in which he was pushed to Double-A before he was ready and sold out too hard for power, Naylor raised his batting average nearly 75 points and his on-base percentage more than 100 while delivering a rare 20/20 season behind the dish. So there's a lot to like, sure, but the Guardians value catching from their catchers most of all, giving reason to wonder if Naylor will get an honest chance.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

60. Joey Wiemer, OF, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .256 BA (484 AB), 21 HR, 31 SB, .801 OPS, 55 BB, 147 K

It was the ridiculous A-ball production, the absurd swing mechanics and the repeated displays of athleticism that put Wiemer on the prospect map in 2021, but it was the strong follow-up in the upper levels last year that quieted his critics to a whisper. The goofy swing still raises concerns about his hit tool, but cutting his strikeout rate to 19.5 percent at Triple-A was a good sign.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

61. Max Meyer, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 3-4, 3.69 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 61 IP, 19 BB, 69 K

Major-league stats: 6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Meyer is recovering from Tommy John surgery that was deemed necessary soon after he made his major-league debut last July, and that procedure, along with its lengthy recovery, certainly introduces new risk. But given its strong track record, we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that Meyer had reached the finish line as a pitching prospect, having finally developed a changeup to go with his overpowering fastball and wipeout slider.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

62. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Twins

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .272 BA (136 AB), 9 HR, 11 SB, 1.044 OPS, 57 BB, 52 K

Any discussion of Rodriguez's breakthrough 2022 has to begin with his .493 on-base percentage, but he also hit a ball as hard as 112 mph, delivering the sort of top-of-the scales exit velocities uncommon for hitters his age. A torn meniscus brought his season to an abrupt end after only two months, so it remains to be seen whether his high strikeout rate becomes an issue further up the ladder.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

63. Tink Hence, SP, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Low-A

Minor-league stats: 0-1, 1.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 52 1/3 IP, 15 BB, 81 K

Seeing as Hence has never gone more than four innings as a professional nor been tested beyond Low-A, where the pitching is by and large terrible, this ranking requires a level of forecasting that's generally unwise at such a volatile position. But he has an arsenal to dream on, with four pitches that flash plus and early indications that he'll throw enough strikes.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

64. Kodai Senga, SP, Mets

Age (on opening day): 30

Where he played in 2022: Japan

NPB stats: 11-6, 1.89 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 148 IP, 50 BB, 159 K

A prospect only in the most technical sense, Senga should be the third to go off the board in redraft leagues, behind Gunnar Henderson and Corbin Carroll. His advanced age following a storied career in Japan certainly constrains his Dynasty appeal, but this ranking may still be an overcorrection given that his fastball has peaked at 101 mph and his splitter, dubbed the "ghost fork," once rated better than Shohei Ohtani's.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

65. Tanner Bibee, SP, Guardians

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 8-2, 2.17 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 132 2/3 IP, 27 BB, 167 K

When a pitcher pops in the Guardians organization, you'd be wise to give him the benefit of the doubt, and Bibee's unlikely rise is straight from the manual. A jump in velocity allowed him to make good on his already well-developed secondaries, and he's a strike-thrower of the highest order, inviting comparisons to the biggest Cleveland success story of all, Shane Bieber.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

66. Zach Neto, SS, Angels

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .299 BA (147 AB), 5 HR, 5 SB, .853 OPS, 12 BB, 33 K

A relative unknown coming out of a small conference school last year, Neto's stock has already begun surging based on his early work as a pro. A massive leg kick (that he tones down with two strikes) helps him get the most out of his modest size and strength, and his early assignment to Double-A puts him on the fast track.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: late-season look

67. Kevin Parada, C, Mets

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .275 BA (40 AB), 1 HR, .880 OPS, 12 BB, 13 K

As the 11th pick in last year's draft, Parada doesn't have much of a track record yet, but the scouting reports are glowing, in particular praising his strike-zone judgment and bat-to-ball skills. His mature approach and collegiate experience both suggest he'll move quickly, maybe faster than his glove can keep up, which could present a challenge with Francisco Alvarez in the same boat.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

68. Cade Cavalli, SP, Nationals

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 6-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 IP, 39 BB, 104 K

Major-league stats: 4.1, 6 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

A disastrous August debut apparently won't cost Cavalli a shot at a rotation spot for the rebuilding Nationals, but an uneven season did cost him about 40 spots in these rankings from one year to the next. He did pull it together for a 2.10 ERA 1.02 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 in his final 13 Triple-A starts, which is a performance more befitting his arsenal, but it doesn't seem like he has it all figured out yet.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

69. Jack Leiter, SP, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Double-A

Minor-league stats: 3-10, 5.54 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 92 2/3 IP, 56 BB, 109 K

As the son of former Mets great Al Leiter and a product of the vaunted Vanderbilt program, Leiter seemed like a near-finished product when the Rangers selected him second overall in the 2021 draft, earning an aggressive assignment to Double-A. His walk rate there was simply untenable, obscuring any positives he may have brought to the table. His stuff and pedigree earn him a pass, but for one year only.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

70. Jacob Berry, 3B, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .248 BA (141 AB), 3 HR, 7 2B, .705 OPS, 14 BB, 29 K

Reports on Berry are mixed, with everyone basically agreeing he's hit-over-power but disagreeing over how much power he'll ultimately have. It's a big deal in part because he's unlikely to stick at a premium position like third base, thereby needing the bat to come through in a big way, but as the sixth pick in last year's draft, he gets the benefit of the doubt until we have more data.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

71. Cam Collier, 3B, Reds

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2022: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .370 BA (27 AB), 2 HR, 1 2B, 7 BB, 6 K

The son of former major-leaguer Lou Collier is ahead of the curve developmentally, having graduated early to enroll in junior college (a la Bryce Harper) and enter the draft at age 17. While his polish should give him a smooth trajectory to the majors, especially since he rates well defensively, his power projection is uncertain.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

72. Kevin Alcantara, OF, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .273 BA (428 AB), 15 HR, 14 SB, .811 OPS, 55 BB, 123 K

It's all about the ceiling for Alcantara, who already generates premium exit velocities and still has plenty of bulk to add to his 6-foot-6 frame. There are strikeout issues, but not as bad as you'd think given his size, and they're generally a failure of pitch recognition rather than mechanics -- normal developmental stuff rather than individual disqualifiers, in other words.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

73. Miguel Bleis, OF, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .301 BA (153 AB), 5 HR, 18 SB, .896 OPS, 10 BB, 45 K

The breakthrough player in the Florida Complex League last year, Bleis is pushing to be this year's Jackson Chourio, a teenage sensation who dazzles evaluators with his superlative exit velocities and premium athleticism. He's sure to face the usual growing pains and will need to refine his approach as he encounters pitchers with fully developed arsenals, but he has the makings of a top-10 prospect overall.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

74. Jace Jung, 2B, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A

Minor-league stats: .232 BA (108 AB), 1 HR, 1 SB, .706 OPS, 25 BB, 28 K

The younger brother of Josh Jung, though smaller and a left-handed hitter, has a lot of the same traits offensively, namely a mature approach that should give him a high floor. Unfortunately, he's stretched defensively at second base, giving him little margin for error in terms of power development, and Comerica Park won't do him any favors in that regard.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

75. Jackson Merrill, SS, Padres

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .339 BA (227 AB), 6 HR, 11 SB, .906 OPS, 20 BB, 44 K

It's Merrill's contact hitting that stands out most, to the point he may actually be selling out for it rather than turning on pitches he can drive out of the park. But if he can learn to elevate the ball more, the exit velocities are there for him to emerge as a middle-of-the-order threat. And if not, he may have a future as a Jeff McNeil-type hitter.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

76. Jackson Jobe, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: 4-5, 3.84 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 77 1/3 IP, 30 BB, 81 K

For a high school pitcher to be drafted third overall, as Jobe was in 2021, he better have some attribute that measures off the charts, and in his case, it's a slider that frequently registers spin rates in excess of 3,000 rpm, just an unbelievable number. His remaining physical projection could push his fastball near triple digits, so he's one to speculate on as he trudges through the pitching development minefield.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

77. Mick Abel, SP, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 8-11, 3.90 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 108 1/3 IP, 50 BB, 130 K

Drafted a year ahead of Andrew Painter, Able hasn't been such an immediate success (because how could he be?), but he's on the right track developmentally, showing the makings of four quality pitches while working on the finer points of command and consistency. He may not be an ace in waiting, but he's building toward a nice enough outcome.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

78. Edouard Julien, 2B, Twins

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .300 BA (400 AB), 17 HR, 19 SB, .931 OPS, 98 BB, 125 K

If Kevin Youkilis was the Greek God of Walks, then Julien is like the French emperor of them, having reached base at a .441 clip last year and a .437 clip for his minor-league career. He was a monster in the Arizona Fall League, and scouting reports basically back up everything he does as a hitter. He's buried on traditional rank lists because of ghastly defensive profile, but this bat will find a home.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

79. Gavin Cross, OF, Royals

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .312 BA (109 AB), 8 HR, 4 SB, 1.070 OPS, 24 BB, 33 K

Cross mashed in his pro debut just a few months after being selected ninth overall, consistently working the count for a pitch to drive and then not missing it. Of course, that's exactly what a collegiate standout like him should do against lower-level pitching, but what we saw is more or less the profile even if more vetting is needed.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

80. Chase DeLauter, OF, Guardians

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: did not play -- injured

A broken foot shortened DeLauter's college career, making him less experienced than his age might suggest, but the Guardians still saw fit to invest a first-round pick in him anyway. You'd be making something of a blind investment, but what little he played in college was exceptional, featuring a batting average over .400, plenty more walks than strikeouts, and power and speed to boot.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

81. Brennen Davis, OF, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, High-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .180 BA (178 AB), 5 HR, .597 OPS, 25 BB, 65 K

The son of former NBA All-Star Reggie Theus, Davis is a true athlete who at times has shown refined enough skills to project a superstar outcome, but his stock is plummeting after a season lost to back issues and surgery to address said issues. A quick start could resuscitate it, but questions remain about his hit tool, not to mention whether or not he can take the field.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

82. Drey Jameson, SP, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 7-13, 6.31 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 132 2/3 IP, 46 BB, 132 K

Major-league stats: 3-0, 1.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 24 1/3 IP, 7 BB, 24 K

Between Jameson and Ryne Nelson, who also made a strong impression in a late-season debut for the Diamondbacks, Jameson seems like the higher-upside play, boasting a fastball that pushes triple digits and a slider that piles up whiffs. His high-effort delivery has led to some inconsistencies, but you should ignore the minor-league numbers, which were largely the product of pitching in two extremely hitter-friendly environments.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

83. Adael Amador, SS, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2022: Low-A

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (449 AB), 15 HR, 26 SB, .860 OPS, 87 BB, 67 K

Amador set the prospect world abuzz when he homered six times in his first 17 games at Low-A Fresno, but he soon settled into being more of the contact hitter he profiles to be. Between that and his quality plate discipline (which yielded a .415 on-base percentage), he'll make for an excellent table-setter, and the hope is that Coors Field helps him access just enough power to matter.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

84. Masataka Yoshida, OF, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 29

Where he played in 2022: Japan

NPB stats: .336 BA (417 AB), 21 HR, 1.007 OPS, 82 BB, 42 K

Yoshida's numbers in Japan would have had us turning cartwheels not so many years ago, but by now, we've learned that 20 homers there might translate to only half that many here. Still, the Red Sox invested big to make him their leadoff hitter, and he has the contact and on-base skills for it. An Alex Verdugo-like outcome would justify this ranking.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

85. Austin Wells, C, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (336 AB), 20 HR, 16 SB, .897 OPS, 56 BB, 90 K

Now three years into his professional career, Wells still hasn't moved off catcher as expected, and his lack of exposure to his more likely position, left field, calls the Yankees' urgency into question. He's certainly hit like he's supposed to, reaching base at a nice clip and elevating in a way that should be optimal for Yankee Stadium, so a Daulton Varsho hybrid role would be ideal.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

86. Alec Burleson, OF, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .331 BA (432 AB), 20 HR, .905 OPS, 29 BB, 67 K

Major-league stats: .188 BA (48 AB), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 SB, 5 BB, 9 K

From his stance to his swing to his stature, Burleson looks like a young Brian McCann, and judging from the minor-league season he had, he could produce like him, too, batting around .280 with 20-plus homers. Unfortunately, he plays outfield rather than catcher (and not particularly well, I might add), which doesn't grant him a lot of leeway offensively, particularly with the Cardinals breaking in so many others there.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

87. Jordan Westburg, SS, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .265 BA (544 AB), 27 HR, 12 SB, .852 OPS, 70 BB, 147 K

The scouting reports all basically back up what Westburg did in 2022 and even tout him as a pretty good defender, which you'd think would put him higher on rank lists than he generally is. Here's my beef, though: his power is largely a product of pulling the ball in the air well, which may not work out at new-look Camden Yards. Just ask Ryan Mountcastle.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

88. Esteury Ruiz, OF, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .332 BA (437 AB), 16 HR, 85 SB, .974 OPS, 66 BB, 94 K

Major-league stats: 6 for 36, 1 3B, 1 2B, 1 SB, 1 BB, 7 K

You won't find a minor-leaguer who had a better statistical season than Ruiz, reaching base at a .447 clip with a 162-game pace of 22 homers and 120 steals. But there's a reason he's been traded twice in six months: his poor quality of contact makes the power output highly suspect. The rebuilding Athletics give him the best chance to prove otherwise, and the speed is enticing enough for our purposes.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

89. Spencer Steer, 3B, Reds

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (427 AB), 23 HR, 30 2B, .879 OPS, 51 BB, 89 K

Major-league stats: .211 BA (95 AB), 2 HR, 5 2B, .632 OPS, 11 BB, 26 K

The Tyler Mahle trade landed Steer in the same organization as Jonathan India, which is fitting since that might be his closest analog among established major-leaguers. His best trait is his ability to work the count and get on base, but he's learned to maximize his power output by elevating the ball to his pull side, which should work out well in Cincinnati.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

90. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3B, Reds

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .304 BA (484 AB), 32 HR, .955 OPS, 40 BB, 137 K

The Reds' surplus of young infielders almost certainly means Encarnacion-Strand is shifting to first base, where his right-handedness and free-swinging ways will present major obstacles to his playing time. But his power is so enormous that it may not matter. His line-drive rate is also high, giving him a chance to hit for average even with an inflated strikeout rate.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

91. Connor Norby, 2B, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .279 BA (477 AB), 29 HR, 16 SB, .886 OPS, 55 BB, 114 K

A new setup and timing mechanism propelled Norby to a .338 batting average, 16 homers and 1.062 OPS in his final 49 games, and it's hard to know whether to evaluate him on that or what preceded it (which itself wasn't bad). Ultimately, he and Jordan Westburg may be jockeying for the same position, with both having the misfortune of being right-handed boppers destined for cavernous Camden Yards.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

92. Garrett Mitchell, OF, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .287 BA (251 AB), 5 HR, 17 SB, .804 OPS, 30 BB, 74 K

Major-leaguer stats: .312 BA (61 AB), 2 HR, 8 SB, .832 OPS, 6 BB, 28 K

Somewhere along the line, some well-meaning coach planted the idea in Mitchell's mind that because he's so fast, he should just put the ball on the ground and beat the rap to first, and it's undermined what would otherwise be a strong power profile. Now that he's reached the majors, it's probably not changing, but hey, at least he'll steal a lot of bases.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

93. Ryan Pepiot, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2022: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 9-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 91 1/3 IP, 36 BB, 114 K

Major-league stats: 3-0, 3.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36 1/3 IP, 27 BB, 42 K

If Pepiot could just find the strike zone at a halfway normal rate, he'd really have something, his fastball and changeup both rating near the top of the scale. Unfortunately, his walk rate in repeated major-league looks last year pretty much says it all. Even so, his misses aren't so bad that it's hopeless, and if there's an organization that can straighten him out, it's the Dodgers.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

94. DL Hall, SP, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 3-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 84 1/3 IP, 50 BB, 137 K

Major-league stats: 1-1, 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 13 2/3 IP, 6 BB, 19 K

An 80-grade fastball is about the best weapon a pitcher can have, and it's largely responsible for Hall's 14.6 K/9 rate over his minor-league career. But that career has been often interrupted by injury, preventing him from putting together a 100-inning season or making the necessary improvements as a strike-thrower. This spring may be his last chance to avoid a reliever outcome.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

95. Gordon Graceffo, SP, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 10-6, 2.97 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 139 1/3 IP, 28 BB, 139 K

A 0.99 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 11.0 K/9 in eight starts at High-A gave Graceffo early helium, and that bubble never burst even as his numbers took a turn for the ordinary at Double-A. The enthusiasm goes beyond the numbers, though, with his pinpoint control, sturdy build and advanced pitchability giving him a projectable path and near certain starter outcome.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

96. Ken Waldichuk, SP, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2022: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 95 IP, 36 BB, 137 K

Major-league stats: 2-2, 4.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 34 2/3 IP, 10 BB, 33 K

Waldichuk is that sort of oddball lefty who comes along every few years and defies all scouting conventions, succeeding not through proper form and correctly shaped pitches but by slinging the ball in at weird angles and from weird release points. It resulted in a 13.2 K/9 rate in the minors the past two years, and after taking some early lumps in the majors, he finished strong there, too.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

97. Luisangel Acuña, SS, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (357 AB), 11 HR, 40 SB, .795 OPS, 51 BB, 96 K

The little brother of Ronald Acuña has more in common with his Braves teammate (and best bud?) Ozzie Albies, being a pint-sized middle infielder with a big swing and even bigger energy. He'll never slug like Ronald but is generating surprising power with his 5-foot-8 frame and running enough to capture the imagination of any Rotisserie player.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

98. Aaron Zavala, OF, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (411 AB), 16 HR, .873 OPS, 89 BB, 108 K

Your affinity for Zavala will closely correlate to your affinity for players who get on base, which he did at a .420 clip last year. He litters the field with line drives but is still able to groove his pitch when he gets it. The overall profile is reminiscent of Jesse Winker, which unfortunately also means Zavala is limited defensively and may prove to be unplayable against lefties.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

99. Tyler Gentry, OF, Royals

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .326 BA (402 AB), 21 HR, .965 OPS, 60 BB, 105 K

Gentry was straight fire at both High-A and Double-A last year, taking advantage of the same hitting regimen that unlocked the potential of MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto two years ago, and the scouting reports offer few words of warning in response, even touting him as a capable defender in right field. It makes the general lack of enthusiasm for him all the more perplexing, but chances are he's a big-league regular by season's end.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

100. Addison Barger, SS, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .308 BA (467 AB), 26 HR, 33 2B, .933 OPS, 48 BB, 131 K

Bringing up the rear is Barger, another relative no-name whose numbers are too good to ignore, only getting better with each move up the ladder last year. A big leg kick keeps him vulnerable to strikeouts, but he improved enough in that area to at least open the door to him being a big-league regular (more likely at third base), particularly since he bats left-handed.

Scott's 2023 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful