Fantasy Baseball: Top-250 Trade Values for Rotisserie leagues reflect Chris Sale's and Trea Turner's drop in the rankings
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns each of the top 250 players a trade value.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
Two first round-caliber players have seen their trade value drop in recent days, for different reasons. Trea Turner suffered a broken index finger Tursday night,, and so the prospect of him missing several weeks of course makes him less of a prize.
The more curious case, though, is Chris Sale, who has seen a sharp decline in velocity from a year ago. It's supposedly by design, with the intention of saving his best for later in the season, but we're talking about a difference of near 10 mph, which is of course having an impact on his performance. He got away with it Tuesday at Oakland, but it was the first time he ever struck out just one batter in six-plus innings.
So what's the new value of these sinking studs? The latest Trade Chart, which is specifically intended for 5x5 Categoryleagues, offers some indication. Their other-worldly upside makes them plenty valuable still, but there is a certain level where it makes sense to cash in and save yourself the headache. Or if you have a great deal of confidence in your ability to navigate Turner's time away or in the Red Sox's plan for Sale, you could view it as an opportunity to buy low.
A few ideas to keep in mind as you assess the possibilities:
- These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Rank
Player
Position
Value
1
Mike Trout, LAA
OF
53
2
Mookie Betts, BOS
OF
53
3
Jose Ramirez, CLE
3B
49
4
Nolan Arenado, COL
3B
48
5
J.D. Martinez, BOS
OF
48
6
Max Scherzer, WAS
SP
46
7
Christian Yelich, MIL
OF
44
8
Jose Altuve, HOU
2B
44
9
Alex Bregman, HOU
3B/SS
43
10
Bryce Harper, PHI
OF
42
11
Jacob deGrom, NYM
SP
42
12
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
1B
41
13
Manny Machado, SD
3B/SS
39
14
Ronald Acuna, ATL
OF
39
15
Aaron Judge, NYY
OF
38
16
Corey Kluber, CLE
SP
37
17
Justin Verlander, HOU
SP
37
18
Charlie Blackmon, COL
OF
36
19
Freddie Freeman, ATL
1B
36
20
Francisco Lindor, CLE
SS
35
21
Trevor Story, COL
SS
35
22
Trevor Bauer, CLE
SP
34
23
Blake Snell, TB
SP
34
24
Aaron Nola, PHI
SP
34
25
Gerrit Cole, HOU
SP
33
26
Javier Baez, CHC
2B/3B/SS
33
27
Chris Sale, BOS
SP
32
28
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
1B
32
29
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
OF
31
30
Juan Soto, WAS
OF
31
31
Trea Turner, WAS
SS
31
32
Andrew Benintendi, BOS
OF
31
33
Whit Merrifield, KC
2B/OF
31
34
Starling Marte, PIT
OF
31
35
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
SS
30
36
Khris Davis, OAK
DH
30
37
Anthony Rendon, WAS
3B
30
38
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
C
30
39
Carlos Correa, HOU
SS
29
40
Kris Bryant, CHC
3B/OF
29
41
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
1B/OF
29
42
Cody Bellinger, LAD
1B/OF
29
43
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
SP
28
44
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
SP
28
45
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
SS
27
46
Gary Sanchez, NYY
C
27
47
George Springer, HOU
OF
26
48
Patrick Corbin, WAS
SP
24
49
Zack Greinke, ARI
SP
24
50
Walker Buehler, LAD
SP
24
51
Edwin Diaz, NYM
RP
24
52
Joey Votto, CIN
1B
24
53
Corey Seager, LAD
SS
24
54
Jose Abreu, CHW
1B
24
55
Matt Carpenter, STL
1B/3B
24
56
Blake Treinen, OAK
RP
23
57
James Paxton, NYY
SP
22
58
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
SP
22
59
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
3B
21
60
Eugenio Suarez, CIN
3B
21
61
German Marquez, COL
SP
21
62
Mike Clevinger, CLE
SP
21
63
Ozzie Albies, ATL
2B
20
64
Lorenzo Cain, MIL
OF
20
65
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
SP
18
66
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
RP
17
67
Gleyber Torres, NYY
2B/SS
17
68
Dee Gordon, SEA
2B/OF
17
69
Tommy Pham, TB
OF
17
70
A.J. Pollock, LAD
OF
17
71
Joey Gallo, TEX
1B/OF
16
72
Justin Turner, LAD
3B
16
73
Jack Flaherty, STL
SP
16
74
Jean Segura, PHI
SS
16
75
Yasiel Puig, CIN
OF
16
76
Luis Severino, NYY
SP
16
77
Chris Archer, PIT
SP
16
78
Jameson Taillon, PIT
SP
16
79
Jose Berrios, MIN
SP
16
80
David Dahl, COL
OF
15
81
Wil Myers, SD
3B/OF
15
82
Travis Shaw, MIL
2B/3B
15
83
Mitch Haniger, SEA
OF
15
84
Yasmani Grandal, MIL
C
15
85
Jesus Aguilar, MIL
1B
13
86
Daniel Murphy, COL
2B
13
87
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
OF
13
88
Josh Donaldson, ATL
3B
12
89
Nelson Cruz, MIN
DH
12
90
Nicholas Castellanos, DET
OF
12
91
Eddie Rosario, MIN
OF
12
92
Robinson Cano, NYM
2B
12
93
Kenley Jansen, LAD
RP
12
94
Sean Doolittle, WAS
RP
12
95
Michael Brantley, HOU
OF
12
96
Roberto Osuna, HOU
RP
12
97
Willson Contreras, CHC
C
12
98
Wilson Ramos, NYM
C
12
99
Victor Robles, WAS
OF
12
100
Madison Bumgarner, SF
SP
12
101
David Price, BOS
SP
12
102
Brad Hand, CLE
RP
12
103
Jose Leclerc, TEX
RP
12
104
Jose Peraza, CIN
SS
12
105
Pete Alonso, NYM
1B
11
106
Max Muncy, LAD
1B/3B
11
107
Matt Chapman, OAK
3B
11
108
Kirby Yates, SD
RP
11
109
Mallex Smith, SEA
OF
11
110
Michael Conforto, NYM
OF
10
111
Miles Mikolas, STL
SP
10
112
Zack Wheeler, NYM
SP
10
113
Felipe Vazquez, PIT
RP
10
114
Aaron Hicks, NYY
OF
9
115
Andrew McCutchen, PHI
OF
9
116
Craig Kimbrel, FA
RP
9
117
Wade Davis, COL
RP
9
118
Mike Moustakas, MIL
2B/3B
9
119
Brian Dozier, WAS
2B
8
120
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
SP
8
121
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
SP
8
122
Luis Castillo, CIN
SP
8
123
Charlie Morton, TB
SP
8
124
Jonathan Villar, BAL
2B
8
125
Yadier Molina, STL
C
8
126
Buster Posey, SF
C
8
127
Billy Hamilton, KC
OF
8
128
Yu Darvish, CHC
SP
8
129
Cole Hamels, CHC
SP
8
130
J.A. Happ, NYY
SP
8
131
Josh Hader, MIL
RP
8
132
Marcell Ozuna, STL
OF
7
133
Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
1B
7
134
Jurickson Profar, OAK
1B/2B/3B/SS
7
135
Danny Jansen, TOR
C
7
136
Fernando Tatis, SD
SS
7
137
Rafael Devers, BOS
3B
7
138
Luke Voit, NYY
1B
7
139
Rick Porcello, BOS
SP
6
140
Domingo Santana, SEA
OF
6
141
Rougned Odor, TEX
2B
6
142
David Peralta, ARI
OF
6
143
Robbie Ray, ARI
SP
6
144
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
SP
6
145
Jon Gray, COL
SP
6
146
Shane Bieber, CLE
SP
6
147
Nick Pivetta, PHI
SP
6
148
Tyler Glasnow, TB
SP/RP
6
149
Stephen Piscotty, OAK
OF
6
150
Jonathan Schoop, MIN
2B
6
151
Miguel Cabrera, DET
1B
6
152
Jeff McNeil, NYM
2B
6
153
Jesse Winker, CIN
OF
5
154
Brandon Nimmo, NYM
OF
5
155
Nomar Mazara, TEX
OF
5
156
Byron Buxton, MIN
OF
5
157
Yoan Moncada, CHW
2B
5
158
Enrique Hernandez, LAD
2B/SS/OF
5
159
Ender Inciarte, ATL
OF
5
160
Ian Desmond, COL
1B/OF
5
161
Collin McHugh, HOU
RP
5
162
Raisel Iglesias, CIN
RP
5
163
Brad Peacock, HOU
RP
5
164
Elvis Andrus, TEX
SS
4
165
Tim Anderson, CHW
SS
4
166
Gregory Polanco, PIT
OF
4
167
Cody Allen, LAA
RP
4
168
Ken Giles, TOR
RP
4
169
Paul DeJong, STL
SS
4
170
Ryan McMahon, COL
1B
4
171
Brandon Woodruff, MIL
RP
4
172
Corbin Burnes, MIL
RP
4
173
Kenta Maeda, LAD
SP/RP
4
174
Matt Barnes, BOS
RP
4
175
Jose Alvarado, TB
RP
4
176
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
DH
4
177
Justin Upton, LAA
OF
4
178
Jose Quintana, CHC
SP
4
179
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
SP
4
180
Rich Hill, LAD
SP
4
181
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
SP
4
182
Chris Paddack, SD
SP
4
183
Miguel Andujar, NYY
3B
4
184
Franmil Reyes, SD
OF
3
185
Adam Eaton, WAS
OF
3
186
Caleb Smith, MIA
SP
3
187
Trevor Richards, MIA
SP
3
188
Pablo Lopez, MIA
SP
3
189
Domingo German, NYY
SP
3
190
Ross Stripling, LAD
SP/RP
3
191
Tyler Skaggs, LAA
SP
3
192
Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
SP
3
193
Dallas Keuchel, FA
SP
3
194
Joe Musgrove, PIT
SP
3
195
Kyle Freeland, COL
SP
3
196
Joey Lucchesi, SD
SP
3
197
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
SP
3
198
Matt Strahm, SD
SP/RP
3
199
Jordan Hicks, STL
RP
3
200
Julio Urias, LAD
RP
3
201
David Robertson, PHI
RP
3
202
Arodys Vizcaino, ATL
RP
3
203
Alex Colome, CHW
RP
2
204
Amed Rosaro, NYM
SS
2
205
Matt Olson, OAK
1B
2
206
Carlos Santana, CLE
1B
2
207
Austin Meadows, TB
OF
2
208
Harrison Bader, STL
OF
2
209
Jon Lester, CHC
SP
2
210
Eric Hosmer, SD
1B
2
211
Marco Gonzales, SEA
SP
2
212
Tyler White, HOU
1B
2
213
Will Smith, SF
RP
2
214
Austin Barnes, LAD
C
2
215
Omar Narvaez, SEA
C
2
216
Jay Bruce, SEA
1B/OF
2
217
Randal Grichuk, TOR
OF
2
218
C.J. Cron, MIN
1B
2
219
Brandon Lowe, TB
2B
2
220
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
2B
2
221
Nick Senzel, CIN
2B
1
222
Scooter Gennett, CIN
2B
1
223
Justin Smoak, TOR
1B
1
224
Cesar Hernandez, PHI
2B
1
225
Nick Markakis, ATL
OF
1
226
Garrett Hampson, COL
SS
1
227
Ketel Marte, ARI
2B/SS
1
228
Robinson Chirinos, HOU
C
1
229
Francisco Mejia, SD
C
1
230
Francisco Cervelli, PIT
C
1
231
Eduardo Escobar, ARI
3B/SS
1
232
Andrelton Simmons, LAA
SS
1
233
Brad Keller, KC
SP/RP
1
234
Jeremy Jeffress, MIL
RP
1
235
Greg Holland, ARI
RP
1
236
Taylor Rogers, MIN
RP
1
237
Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX
2B/3B/SS
1
238
Yuli Gurriel, HOU
1B/3B
1
239
Jed Lowrie, NYM
2B
1
240
Ramon Laureano, OAK
OF
1
241
Maikel Franco, PHI
3B
1
242
Ryon Healy, SEA
1B/3B
1
243
Odubel Herrera, PHI
OF
1
244
Ryan Braun, MIL
OF
1
245
Kyle Schwarber, CHC
OF
1
246
Jimmy Nelson, MIL
SP
1
247
Sonny Gray, CIN
SP
1
248
Marcus Stroman, TOR
SP
1
249
Max Kepler, MIN
OF
1
250
Jackie Bradley, BOS
OF
1
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....