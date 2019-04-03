Fantasy Baseball: Top-250 Trade Values for Rotisserie leagues reflect Chris Sale's and Trea Turner's drop in the rankings

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Two first round-caliber players have seen their trade value drop in recent days, for different reasons. Trea Turner suffered a broken index finger Tursday night,, and so the prospect of him missing several weeks of course makes him less of a prize.

The more curious case, though, is Chris Sale, who has seen a sharp decline in velocity from a year ago. It's supposedly by design, with the intention of saving his best for later in the season, but we're talking about a difference of near 10 mph, which is of course having an impact on his performance. He got away with it Tuesday at Oakland, but it was the first time he ever struck out just one batter in six-plus innings.

So what's the new value of these sinking studs? The latest Trade Chart, which is specifically intended for 5x5 Categoryleagues, offers some indication. Their other-worldly upside makes them plenty valuable still, but there is a certain level where it makes sense to cash in and save yourself the headache. Or if you have a great deal of confidence in your ability to navigate Turner's time away or in the Red Sox's plan for Sale, you could view it as an opportunity to buy low.

A few ideas to keep in mind as you assess the possibilities:

These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.