Fantasy Baseball: Top-250 Trade Values for Rotisserie leagues reflect Chris Sale's and Trea Turner's drop in the rankings

What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns each of the top 250 players a trade value.

Two first round-caliber players have seen their trade value drop in recent days, for different reasons. Trea Turner suffered a broken index finger Tursday night,, and so the prospect of him missing several weeks of course makes him less of a prize.

The more curious case, though, is Chris Sale, who has seen a sharp decline in velocity from a year ago. It's supposedly by design, with the intention of saving his best for later in the season, but we're talking about a difference of near 10 mph, which is of course having an impact on his performance. He got away with it Tuesday at Oakland, but it was the first time he ever struck out just one batter in six-plus innings.

So what's the new value of these sinking studs? The latest Trade Chart, which is specifically intended for 5x5 Categoryleagues, offers some indication. Their other-worldly upside makes them plenty valuable still, but there is a certain level where it makes sense to cash in and save yourself the headache. Or if you have a great deal of confidence in your ability to navigate Turner's time away or in the Red Sox's plan for Sale, you could view it as an opportunity to buy low.

A few ideas to keep in mind as you assess the possibilities:

  1. These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Rank

Player

Position

Value

1

Mike Trout, LAA

OF

53

2

Mookie Betts, BOS

OF

53

3

Jose Ramirez, CLE

3B

49

4

Nolan Arenado, COL

3B

48

5

J.D. Martinez, BOS

OF

48

6

Max Scherzer, WAS

SP

46

7

Christian Yelich, MIL

OF

44

8

Jose Altuve, HOU

2B

44

9

Alex Bregman, HOU

3B/SS

43

10

Bryce Harper, PHI

OF

42

11

Jacob deGrom, NYM

SP

42

12

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

1B

41

13

Manny Machado, SD

3B/SS

39

14

Ronald Acuna, ATL

OF

39

15

Aaron Judge, NYY

OF

38

16

Corey Kluber, CLE

SP

37

17

Justin Verlander, HOU

SP

37

18

Charlie Blackmon, COL

OF

36

19

Freddie Freeman, ATL

1B

36

20

Francisco Lindor, CLE

SS

35

21

Trevor Story, COL

SS

35

22

Trevor Bauer, CLE

SP

34

23

Blake Snell, TB

SP

34

24

Aaron Nola, PHI

SP

34

25

Gerrit Cole, HOU

SP

33

26

Javier Baez, CHC

2B/3B/SS

33

27

Chris Sale, BOS

SP

32

28

Anthony Rizzo, CHC

1B

32

29

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

OF

31

30

Juan Soto, WAS

OF

31

31

Trea Turner, WAS

SS

31

32

Andrew Benintendi, BOS

OF

31

33

Whit Merrifield, KC

2B/OF

31

34

Starling Marte, PIT

OF

31

35

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

SS

30

36

Khris Davis, OAK

DH

30

37

Anthony Rendon, WAS

3B

30

38

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

C

30

39

Carlos Correa, HOU

SS

29

40

Kris Bryant, CHC

3B/OF

29

41

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

1B/OF

29

42

Cody Bellinger, LAD

1B/OF

29

43

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

SP

28

44

Carlos Carrasco, CLE

SP

28

45

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

SS

27

46

Gary Sanchez, NYY

C

27

47

George Springer, HOU

OF

26

48

Patrick Corbin, WAS

SP

24

49

Zack Greinke, ARI

SP

24

50

Walker Buehler, LAD

SP

24

51

Edwin Diaz, NYM

RP

24

52

Joey Votto, CIN

1B

24

53

Corey Seager, LAD

SS

24

54

Jose Abreu, CHW

1B

24

55

Matt Carpenter, STL

1B/3B

24

56

Blake Treinen, OAK

RP

23

57

James Paxton, NYY

SP

22

58

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

SP

22

59

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

3B

21

60

Eugenio Suarez, CIN

3B

21

61

German Marquez, COL

SP

21

62

Mike Clevinger, CLE

SP

21

63

Ozzie Albies, ATL

2B

20

64

Lorenzo Cain, MIL

OF

20

65

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

SP

18

66

Aroldis Chapman, NYY

RP

17

67

Gleyber Torres, NYY

2B/SS

17

68

Dee Gordon, SEA

2B/OF

17

69

Tommy Pham, TB

OF

17

70

A.J. Pollock, LAD

OF

17

71

Joey Gallo, TEX

1B/OF

16

72

Justin Turner, LAD

3B

16

73

Jack Flaherty, STL

SP

16

74

Jean Segura, PHI

SS

16

75

Yasiel Puig, CIN

OF

16

76

Luis Severino, NYY

SP

16

77

Chris Archer, PIT

SP

16

78

Jameson Taillon, PIT

SP

16

79

Jose Berrios, MIN

SP

16

80

David Dahl, COL

OF

15

81

Wil Myers, SD

3B/OF

15

82

Travis Shaw, MIL

2B/3B

15

83

Mitch Haniger, SEA

OF

15

84

Yasmani Grandal, MIL

C

15

85

Jesus Aguilar, MIL

1B

13

86

Daniel Murphy, COL

2B

13

87

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

OF

13

88

Josh Donaldson, ATL

3B

12

89

Nelson Cruz, MIN

DH

12

90

Nicholas Castellanos, DET

OF

12

91

Eddie Rosario, MIN

OF

12

92

Robinson Cano, NYM

2B

12

93

Kenley Jansen, LAD

RP

12

94

Sean Doolittle, WAS

RP

12

95

Michael Brantley, HOU

OF

12

96

Roberto Osuna, HOU

RP

12

97

Willson Contreras, CHC

C

12

98

Wilson Ramos, NYM

C

12

99

Victor Robles, WAS

OF

12

100

Madison Bumgarner, SF

SP

12

101

David Price, BOS

SP

12

102

Brad Hand, CLE

RP

12

103

Jose Leclerc, TEX

RP

12

104

Jose Peraza, CIN

SS

12

105

Pete Alonso, NYM

1B

11

106

Max Muncy, LAD

1B/3B

11

107

Matt Chapman, OAK

3B

11

108

Kirby Yates, SD

RP

11

109

Mallex Smith, SEA

OF

11

110

Michael Conforto, NYM

OF

10

111

Miles Mikolas, STL

SP

10

112

Zack Wheeler, NYM

SP

10

113

Felipe Vazquez, PIT

RP

10

114

Aaron Hicks, NYY

OF

9

115

Andrew McCutchen, PHI

OF

9

116

Craig Kimbrel, FA

RP

9

117

Wade Davis, COL

RP

9

118

Mike Moustakas, MIL

2B/3B

9

119

Brian Dozier, WAS

2B

8

120

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

SP

8

121

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

SP

8

122

Luis Castillo, CIN

SP

8

123

Charlie Morton, TB

SP

8

124

Jonathan Villar, BAL

2B

8

125

Yadier Molina, STL

C

8

126

Buster Posey, SF

C

8

127

Billy Hamilton, KC

OF

8

128

Yu Darvish, CHC

SP

8

129

Cole Hamels, CHC

SP

8

130

J.A. Happ, NYY

SP

8

131

Josh Hader, MIL

RP

8

132

Marcell Ozuna, STL

OF

7

133

Edwin Encarnacion, SEA

1B

7

134

Jurickson Profar, OAK

1B/2B/3B/SS

7

135

Danny Jansen, TOR

C

7

136

Fernando Tatis, SD

SS

7

137

Rafael Devers, BOS

3B

7

138

Luke Voit, NYY

1B

7

139

Rick Porcello, BOS

SP

6

140

Domingo Santana, SEA

OF

6

141

Rougned Odor, TEX

2B

6

142

David Peralta, ARI

OF

6

143

Robbie Ray, ARI

SP

6

144

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA

SP

6

145

Jon Gray, COL

SP

6

146

Shane Bieber, CLE

SP

6

147

Nick Pivetta, PHI

SP

6

148

Tyler Glasnow, TB

SP/RP

6

149

Stephen Piscotty, OAK

OF

6

150

Jonathan Schoop, MIN

2B

6

151

Miguel Cabrera, DET

1B

6

152

Jeff McNeil, NYM

2B

6

153

Jesse Winker, CIN

OF

5

154

Brandon Nimmo, NYM

OF

5

155

Nomar Mazara, TEX

OF

5

156

Byron Buxton, MIN

OF

5

157

Yoan Moncada, CHW

2B

5

158

Enrique Hernandez, LAD

2B/SS/OF

5

159

Ender Inciarte, ATL

OF

5

160

Ian Desmond, COL

1B/OF

5

161

Collin McHugh, HOU

RP

5

162

Raisel Iglesias, CIN

RP

5

163

Brad Peacock, HOU

RP

5

164

Elvis Andrus, TEX

SS

4

165

Tim Anderson, CHW

SS

4

166

Gregory Polanco, PIT

OF

4

167

Cody Allen, LAA

RP

4

168

Ken Giles, TOR

RP

4

169

Paul DeJong, STL

SS

4

170

Ryan McMahon, COL

1B

4

171

Brandon Woodruff, MIL

RP

4

172

Corbin Burnes, MIL

RP

4

173

Kenta Maeda, LAD

SP/RP

4

174

Matt Barnes, BOS

RP

4

175

Jose Alvarado, TB

RP

4

176

Shohei Ohtani, LAA

DH

4

177

Justin Upton, LAA

OF

4

178

Jose Quintana, CHC

SP

4

179

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

SP

4

180

Rich Hill, LAD

SP

4

181

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

SP

4

182

Chris Paddack, SD

SP

4

183

Miguel Andujar, NYY

3B

4

184

Franmil Reyes, SD

OF

3

185

Adam Eaton, WAS

OF

3

186

Caleb Smith, MIA

SP

3

187

Trevor Richards, MIA

SP

3

188

Pablo Lopez, MIA

SP

3

189

Domingo German, NYY

SP

3

190

Ross Stripling, LAD

SP/RP

3

191

Tyler Skaggs, LAA

SP

3

192

Nathan Eovaldi, BOS

SP

3

193

Dallas Keuchel, FA

SP

3

194

Joe Musgrove, PIT

SP

3

195

Kyle Freeland, COL

SP

3

196

Joey Lucchesi, SD

SP

3

197

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

SP

3

198

Matt Strahm, SD

SP/RP

3

199

Jordan Hicks, STL

RP

3

200

Julio Urias, LAD

RP

3

201

David Robertson, PHI

RP

3

202

Arodys Vizcaino, ATL

RP

3

203

Alex Colome, CHW

RP

2

204

Amed Rosaro, NYM

SS

2

205

Matt Olson, OAK

1B

2

206

Carlos Santana, CLE

1B

2

207

Austin Meadows, TB

OF

2

208

Harrison Bader, STL

OF

2

209

Jon Lester, CHC

SP

2

210

Eric Hosmer, SD

1B

2

211

Marco Gonzales, SEA

SP

2

212

Tyler White, HOU

1B

2

213

Will Smith, SF

RP

2

214

Austin Barnes, LAD

C

2

215

Omar Narvaez, SEA

C

2

216

Jay Bruce, SEA

1B/OF

2

217

Randal Grichuk, TOR

OF

2

218

C.J. Cron, MIN

1B

2

219

Brandon Lowe, TB

2B

2

220

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

2B

2

221

Nick Senzel, CIN

2B

1

222

Scooter Gennett, CIN

2B

1

223

Justin Smoak, TOR

1B

1

224

Cesar Hernandez, PHI

2B

1

225

Nick Markakis, ATL

OF

1

226

Garrett Hampson, COL

SS

1

227

Ketel Marte, ARI

2B/SS

1

228

Robinson Chirinos, HOU

C

1

229

Francisco Mejia, SD

C

1

230

Francisco Cervelli, PIT

C

1

231

Eduardo Escobar, ARI

3B/SS

1

232

Andrelton Simmons, LAA

SS

1

233

Brad Keller, KC

SP/RP

1

234

Jeremy Jeffress, MIL

RP

1

235

Greg Holland, ARI

RP

1

236

Taylor Rogers, MIN

RP

1

237

Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX

2B/3B/SS

1

238

Yuli Gurriel, HOU

1B/3B

1

239

Jed Lowrie, NYM

2B

1

240

Ramon Laureano, OAK

OF

1

241

Maikel Franco, PHI

3B

1

242

Ryon Healy, SEA

1B/3B

1

243

Odubel Herrera, PHI

OF

1

244

Ryan Braun, MIL

OF

1

245

Kyle Schwarber, CHC

OF

1

246

Jimmy Nelson, MIL

SP

1

247

Sonny Gray, CIN

SP

1

248

Marcus Stroman, TOR

SP

1

249

Max Kepler, MIN

OF

1

250

Jackie Bradley, BOS

OF

1

