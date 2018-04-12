Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart: Ranking the top-250 for Rotisserie leagues

What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares his top 250 for Rotisserie leagues.

Great. This is the same thing for Rotisserie leagues – specifically, 12-teamers that use standard 5x5 scoring.

As you might imagine, there's a greater emphasis on hitting in this format. Stolen bases, saves – really, all of those things Rotisserie owners care about.

Same rules apply:

  1. The values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  2. The values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

There's no way to make something like this one-size-fits-all. Your league may be bigger or smaller or may use slightly different scoring. It doesn't make this chart useless for you – at the very least, it's a top 250 ranking – but you'll need to adjust your expectations and not take these values at face value. 

Of particular note this week are Shohei Ohtani, who has made huge gains since last week's Head-to-Head ranking, and Tim Anderson, who's suddenly looking like an elite base-stealer in a format that's desperate for them. If you're looking to buy or sell either, this chart should help.

Roto Trade Chart
Rank Player Position(s) Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 50
2 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 50
3 Bryce Harper, WAS OF 47
4 Trea Turner, WAS SS 43
5 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 41
6 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 41
7 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 40
8 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 38
9 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 38
10 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 37
11 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 37
12 Paul Goldschmidt, ARI 1B 36
13 Chris Sale, BOS SP 36
14 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B 35
15 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 35
16 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 35
17 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 34
18 Manny Machado, BAL 3B/SS 34
19 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 33
20 Jose Ramirez, CLE 2B/3B 33
21 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 32
22 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 32
23 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 32
24 George Springer, HOU OF 31
25 Brian Dozier, MIN 2B 30
26 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 29
27 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 28
28 Luis Severino, NYY SP 28
29 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 28
30 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 28
31 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 27
32 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 27
33 Josh Donaldson, TOR 3B 27
34 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 27
35 Corey Seager, LAD SS 27
36 Tommy Pham, STL OF 26
37 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 26
38 Dee Gordon, SEA 2B/OF 26
39 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 25
40 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 25
41 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 25
42 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 24
43 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 24
44 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 23
45 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 22
46 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 22
47 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 22
48 Starling Marte, PIT OF 22
49 Craig Kimbrel, BOS RP 21
50 Edwin Encarnacion, CLE 1B 21
51 Carlos Martinez, STL SP 21
52 Nelson Cruz, SEA DH 20
53 Justin Upton, LAA OF 20
54 Shohei Ohtani, LAA SP/DH 20
55 Jonathan Schoop, BAL 2B 20
56 Wil Myers, SD 1B 20
57 Khris Davis, OAK OF 20
58 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 20
59 Chris Archer, TB SP 20
60 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 19
61 Buster Posey, SF C/1B 19
63 Whit Merrifield, KC 2B 19
64 A.J. Pollock, ARI OF 19
65 Dallas Keuchel, HOU SP 19
66 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 19
67 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 18
68 Miguel Cabrera, DET 1B 18
69 Willson Contreras, CHC C 18
70 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 18
71 James Paxton, SEA SP 18
72 Zack Godley, ARI SP 18
73 Rafael Devers, BOS 3B 17
74 Travis Shaw, MIL 3B 17
75 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 16
76 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 16
77 Daniel Murphy, WAS 2B 14
78 Didi Gregorius, NYY SS 14
79 Ken Giles, HOU RP 14
80 Roberto Osuna, TOR RP 14
81 Billy Hamilton, CIN OF 14
82 Byron Buxton, MIN OF 14
83 David Price, BOS SP 14
84 Jean Segura, SEA SS 14
85 Robinson Cano, SEA 2B 13
86 Eric Hosmer, SD 1B 13
87 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 13
88 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 13
89 Andrew McCutchen, SF OF 13
90 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 12
91 Miguel Sano, MIN 3B 12
92 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/3B 12
93 Alex Wood, LAD SP 12
94 Evan Gattis, HOU C 12
95 Chris Taylor, LAD 2B/OF 12
96 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 12
97 Sonny Gray, NYY SP 12
98 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/3B 12
99 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP 10
100 Jon Lester, CHC SP 10
101 Johnny Cueto, SF SP 10
102 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 10
103 Lance McCullers, HOU SP 10
104 Luke Weaver, STL SP 10
105 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 10
106 Greg Holland, STL RP 10
107 Rich Hill, LAD SP 10
108 Felipe Vazquez, PIT RP 10
109 Brandon Morrow, CHC RP 10
110 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP 10
111 Edwin Diaz, SEA RP 10
112 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 10
113 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 10
114 J.T. Realmuto, MIA C 10
115 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 10
116 Charlie Morton, HOU SP 10
117 Cody Allen, CLE RP 9
118 Salvador Perez, KC C 9
119 Wade Davis, COL RP 9
120 Dylan Bundy, BAL SP 9
121 Jay Bruce, NYM OF 8
122 Yoenis Cespedes, NYM OF 8
123 Adrian Beltre, TEX 3B 8
124 Ryan Braun, MIL OF 8
125 Nicholas Castellanos, DET 3B/OF 8
126 Yasiel Puig, LAD OF 8
127 Adam Eaton, WAS OF 8
128 Gregory Polanco, PIT OF 8
129 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 8
130 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 8
131 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 7
132 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 7
133 Blake Snell, TB SP 7
134 Corey Knebel, MIL RP 7
135 DJ LeMahieu, COL 2B 7
136 Eduardo Nunez, BOS 2B/3B/OF 7
137 Mike Moustakas, KC 3B 7
138 Paul DeJong, STL 2B/SS 7
139 Tim Anderson, CHW SS 7
140 Alex Colome, TB RP 7
141 Brad Hand, SD RP 7
142 Adam Jones, BAL OF 6
143 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 6
144 Trevor Story, COL SS 5
145 Rougned Odor, TEX 2B 5
146 Marwin Gonzalez, HOU 2B/3B/SS/OF 5
147 Justin Smoak, TOR 1B 5
148 Brad Boxberger, ARI RP 5
149 Jeurys Familia, NYM RP 5
150 Ender Inciarte, ATL OF 5
151 Chase Anderson, MIL SP 5
152 Jon Gray, COL SP 5
153 Gio Gonzalez, WAS SP 5
154 Michael Fulmer, DET SP 5
155 Patrick Corbin, ARI SP 5
156 Kevin Kiermaier, TB OF 5
157 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 5
158 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 4
159 Scooter Gennett, CIN 2B 4
160 Yoan Moncada, CHW 2B 4
161 Jake Lamb, ARI 3B 4
162 Domingo Santana, MIL OF 4
163 Ian Happ, CHC 2B/OF 4
164 Brett Gardner, NYY OF 4
165 Adam Duvall, CIN OF 4
166 Yadier Molina, STL C 4
167 Yasmani Grandal, LAD C 4
168 Hector Neris, PHI RP 4
169 Kelvin Herrera, KC RP 4
170 Yonder Alonso, CLE 1B 4
171 Kyle Schwarber, CHC OF 4
172 Scott Kingery, PHI 2B 4
173 Jose Martinez, STL 1B/OF 4
174 Danny Duffy, KC SP 3
175 Garrett Richards, LAA SP 3
176 Cole Hamels, TEX SP 3
177 Tanner Roark, WAS SP 3
178 Kevin Gausman, BAL SP 3
179 Zack Cozart, LAA 2B/SS 3
180 Jake Junis, KC SP 3
181 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP 3
182 Sean Manaea, OAK SP 3
183 Mitch Haniger, ARI OF 3
184 Ian Desmond, COL 1B/OF 3
185 Nomar Mazara, TEX OF 3
186 Justin Bour, MIA 1B 3
187 Delino DeShields, TEX OF 3
188 Lucas Giolito, CHW SP 3
189 Rick Porcello, BOS SP 3
190 Wilson Ramos, TB C 3
191 Andrew Miller RP 3
192 Ian Kinsler, LAA 2B 3
193 Jason Kipnis, CLE 2B 3
194 Fernando Rodney, MIN RP 3
195 Keone Kela, TEX RP 3
196 Brian McCann, HOU C 2
197 Sean Newcomb, ATL SP 2
198 Lance Lynn, MIN SP 2
199 J.A. Happ, TOR SP 2
200 Eric Thames, MIL 1B/OF 2
201 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/SS 2
202 Matt Chapman, OAK 3B 2
203 Josh Hader, MIL RP 2
204 Arodys Vizcaino, ATL RP 2
205 Blake Treinen, OAK RP 2
206 Shane Greene, DET RP 2
207 Brad Brach, BAL RP 2
208 Amed Rosario, NYM SS 2
209 Mike Minor, TEX RP 2
210 Avisail Garcia, CHW OF 2
211 Odubel Herrera, PHI OF 2
212 Michael Brantley, CLE OF 2
213 Carlos Gonzalez, COL OF 2
214 Trey Mancini, BAL 1B/OF 2
215 Yuli Gurriel, HOU 1B 2
216 Eugenio Suarez, CIN 3B 2
217 Hunter Strickland, SF RP 2
218 Brandon Belt, SF 1B 1
219 Chris Davis, BAL 1B 1
220 Manuel Margot, SD OF 1
221 Dexter Fowler, STL OF 1
222 Jesse Winker, CIN OF 1
223 Bradley Zimmer, CLE OF 1
224 Andrelton Simmons, LAA SS 1
225 Cesar Hernandez, PHI 2B 1
226 Yangervis Solarte, TOR 2B/3B/SS 1
227 Corey Dickerson, PIT OF 1
228 David Dahl, COL OF 1
229 Blake Parker, LAA RP 1
230 Mark Melancon, SF RP 1
231 Marcus Semien, OAK SS 1
232 Jake Faria, TB SP 1
233 Jeff Samardzija, SF SP 1
234 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 1
235 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 1
236 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW SP 1
237 Matt Harvey, NYM SP 1
238 Marco Estrada, TOR SP 1
239 A.J. Minter, ATL RP 1
240 Joakim Soria, CHW RP 1
241 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP 1
242 Jordan Montgomery, NYY SP 1
243 Taijuan Walker, ARI SP 1
244 Drew Pomeranz, BOS SP 1
245 Steven Matz, NYM SP 1
246 Brad Ziegler, MIA RP 1
247 Keynan Middleton, LAA RP 1
248 Julio Teheran, ATL SP 1
249 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL SP 1
250 Tyler Skaggs, LAA SP 1
