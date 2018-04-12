Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart: Ranking the top-250 for Rotisserie leagues
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares his top 250 for Rotisserie leagues.
Did you happen to catch the Head-to-Head points trade chart last week?
Great. This is the same thing for Rotisserie leagues – specifically, 12-teamers that use standard 5x5 scoring.
As you might imagine, there's a greater emphasis on hitting in this format. Stolen bases, saves – really, all of those things Rotisserie owners care about.
Same rules apply:
- The values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- The values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
There's no way to make something like this one-size-fits-all. Your league may be bigger or smaller or may use slightly different scoring. It doesn't make this chart useless for you – at the very least, it's a top 250 ranking – but you'll need to adjust your expectations and not take these values at face value.
Of particular note this week are Shohei Ohtani, who has made huge gains since last week's Head-to-Head ranking, and Tim Anderson, who's suddenly looking like an elite base-stealer in a format that's desperate for them. If you're looking to buy or sell either, this chart should help.
|Roto Trade Chart
|Rank
|Player
|Position(s)
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|50
|2
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|50
|3
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|OF
|47
|4
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|43
|5
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|41
|6
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|41
|7
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|40
|8
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|38
|9
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|38
|10
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|37
|11
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|37
|12
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|1B
|36
|13
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|36
|14
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B
|35
|15
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|35
|16
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|35
|17
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|34
|18
|Manny Machado, BAL
|3B/SS
|34
|19
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|33
|20
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|2B/3B
|33
|21
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|32
|22
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|32
|23
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|32
|24
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|31
|25
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|2B
|30
|26
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|29
|27
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|28
|28
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|28
|29
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|28
|30
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|28
|31
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|27
|32
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|27
|33
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|3B
|27
|34
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|27
|35
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|27
|36
|Tommy Pham, STL
|OF
|26
|37
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|26
|38
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|26
|39
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|25
|40
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|25
|41
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|25
|42
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|24
|43
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|24
|44
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|23
|45
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|22
|46
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|22
|47
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|22
|48
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|22
|49
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|RP
|21
|50
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|1B
|21
|51
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|SP
|21
|52
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|DH
|20
|53
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|20
|54
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|SP/DH
|20
|55
|Jonathan Schoop, BAL
|2B
|20
|56
|Wil Myers, SD
|1B
|20
|57
|Khris Davis, OAK
|OF
|20
|58
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|20
|59
|Chris Archer, TB
|SP
|20
|60
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|19
|61
|Buster Posey, SF
|C/1B
|19
|63
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B
|19
|64
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|OF
|19
|65
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|SP
|19
|66
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|19
|67
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|18
|68
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|1B
|18
|69
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|18
|70
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|18
|71
|James Paxton, SEA
|SP
|18
|72
|Zack Godley, ARI
|SP
|18
|73
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|17
|74
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|3B
|17
|75
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|16
|76
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|16
|77
|Daniel Murphy, WAS
|2B
|14
|78
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|14
|79
|Ken Giles, HOU
|RP
|14
|80
|Roberto Osuna, TOR
|RP
|14
|81
|Billy Hamilton, CIN
|OF
|14
|82
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|14
|83
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|14
|84
|Jean Segura, SEA
|SS
|14
|85
|Robinson Cano, SEA
|2B
|13
|86
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|1B
|13
|87
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|13
|88
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|13
|89
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|OF
|13
|90
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|12
|91
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|3B
|12
|92
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/3B
|12
|93
|Alex Wood, LAD
|SP
|12
|94
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|C
|12
|95
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|2B/OF
|12
|96
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|12
|97
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|SP
|12
|98
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/3B
|12
|99
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|10
|100
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|10
|101
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|SP
|10
|102
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|10
|103
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|SP
|10
|104
|Luke Weaver, STL
|SP
|10
|105
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|10
|106
|Greg Holland, STL
|RP
|10
|107
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|10
|108
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|10
|109
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|RP
|10
|110
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|10
|111
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|RP
|10
|112
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|10
|113
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|10
|114
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|C
|10
|115
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|10
|116
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|SP
|10
|117
|Cody Allen, CLE
|RP
|9
|118
|Salvador Perez, KC
|C
|9
|119
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|9
|120
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|SP
|9
|121
|Jay Bruce, NYM
|OF
|8
|122
|Yoenis Cespedes, NYM
|OF
|8
|123
|Adrian Beltre, TEX
|3B
|8
|124
|Ryan Braun, MIL
|OF
|8
|125
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|3B/OF
|8
|126
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|OF
|8
|127
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|OF
|8
|128
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|8
|129
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|8
|130
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|8
|131
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|7
|132
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|7
|133
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|7
|134
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|RP
|7
|135
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|2B
|7
|136
|Eduardo Nunez, BOS
|2B/3B/OF
|7
|137
|Mike Moustakas, KC
|3B
|7
|138
|Paul DeJong, STL
|2B/SS
|7
|139
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|7
|140
|Alex Colome, TB
|RP
|7
|141
|Brad Hand, SD
|RP
|7
|142
|Adam Jones, BAL
|OF
|6
|143
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|6
|144
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|5
|145
|Rougned Odor, TEX
|2B
|5
|146
|Marwin Gonzalez, HOU
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|5
|147
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|1B
|5
|148
|Brad Boxberger, ARI
|RP
|5
|149
|Jeurys Familia, NYM
|RP
|5
|150
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|OF
|5
|151
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|SP
|5
|152
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|5
|153
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|SP
|5
|154
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|SP
|5
|155
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|SP
|5
|156
|Kevin Kiermaier, TB
|OF
|5
|157
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|5
|158
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|4
|159
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|4
|160
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B
|4
|161
|Jake Lamb, ARI
|3B
|4
|162
|Domingo Santana, MIL
|OF
|4
|163
|Ian Happ, CHC
|2B/OF
|4
|164
|Brett Gardner, NYY
|OF
|4
|165
|Adam Duvall, CIN
|OF
|4
|166
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|4
|167
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD
|C
|4
|168
|Hector Neris, PHI
|RP
|4
|169
|Kelvin Herrera, KC
|RP
|4
|170
|Yonder Alonso, CLE
|1B
|4
|171
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC
|OF
|4
|172
|Scott Kingery, PHI
|2B
|4
|173
|Jose Martinez, STL
|1B/OF
|4
|174
|Danny Duffy, KC
|SP
|3
|175
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|SP
|3
|176
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|SP
|3
|177
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|SP
|3
|178
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|SP
|3
|179
|Zack Cozart, LAA
|2B/SS
|3
|180
|Jake Junis, KC
|SP
|3
|181
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP
|3
|182
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|SP
|3
|183
|Mitch Haniger, ARI
|OF
|3
|184
|Ian Desmond, COL
|1B/OF
|3
|185
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|OF
|3
|186
|Justin Bour, MIA
|1B
|3
|187
|Delino DeShields, TEX
|OF
|3
|188
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|3
|189
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|3
|190
|Wilson Ramos, TB
|C
|3
|191
|Andrew Miller
|RP
|3
|192
|Ian Kinsler, LAA
|2B
|3
|193
|Jason Kipnis, CLE
|2B
|3
|194
|Fernando Rodney, MIN
|RP
|3
|195
|Keone Kela, TEX
|RP
|3
|196
|Brian McCann, HOU
|C
|2
|197
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|SP
|2
|198
|Lance Lynn, MIN
|SP
|2
|199
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|SP
|2
|200
|Eric Thames, MIL
|1B/OF
|2
|201
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/SS
|2
|202
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|2
|203
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|2
|204
|Arodys Vizcaino, ATL
|RP
|2
|205
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|2
|206
|Shane Greene, DET
|RP
|2
|207
|Brad Brach, BAL
|RP
|2
|208
|Amed Rosario, NYM
|SS
|2
|209
|Mike Minor, TEX
|RP
|2
|210
|Avisail Garcia, CHW
|OF
|2
|211
|Odubel Herrera, PHI
|OF
|2
|212
|Michael Brantley, CLE
|OF
|2
|213
|Carlos Gonzalez, COL
|OF
|2
|214
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|2
|215
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU
|1B
|2
|216
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN
|3B
|2
|217
|Hunter Strickland, SF
|RP
|2
|218
|Brandon Belt, SF
|1B
|1
|219
|Chris Davis, BAL
|1B
|1
|220
|Manuel Margot, SD
|OF
|1
|221
|Dexter Fowler, STL
|OF
|1
|222
|Jesse Winker, CIN
|OF
|1
|223
|Bradley Zimmer, CLE
|OF
|1
|224
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|SS
|1
|225
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI
|2B
|1
|226
|Yangervis Solarte, TOR
|2B/3B/SS
|1
|227
|Corey Dickerson, PIT
|OF
|1
|228
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|1
|229
|Blake Parker, LAA
|RP
|1
|230
|Mark Melancon, SF
|RP
|1
|231
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|SS
|1
|232
|Jake Faria, TB
|SP
|1
|233
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|SP
|1
|234
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|1
|235
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|1
|236
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|SP
|1
|237
|Matt Harvey, NYM
|SP
|1
|238
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|SP
|1
|239
|A.J. Minter, ATL
|RP
|1
|240
|Joakim Soria, CHW
|RP
|1
|241
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|1
|242
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY
|SP
|1
|243
|Taijuan Walker, ARI
|SP
|1
|244
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|SP
|1
|245
|Steven Matz, NYM
|SP
|1
|246
|Brad Ziegler, MIA
|RP
|1
|247
|Keynan Middleton, LAA
|RP
|1
|248
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|SP
|1
|249
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|SP
|1
|250
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|SP
|1
