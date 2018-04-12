Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart: Ranking the top-250 for Rotisserie leagues

Did you happen to catch the Head-to-Head points trade chart last week?

Great. This is the same thing for Rotisserie leagues – specifically, 12-teamers that use standard 5x5 scoring.

As you might imagine, there's a greater emphasis on hitting in this format. Stolen bases, saves – really, all of those things Rotisserie owners care about.

Same rules apply:

The values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

The values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.



There's no way to make something like this one-size-fits-all. Your league may be bigger or smaller or may use slightly different scoring. It doesn't make this chart useless for you – at the very least, it's a top 250 ranking – but you'll need to adjust your expectations and not take these values at face value.

Of particular note this week are Shohei Ohtani, who has made huge gains since last week's Head-to-Head ranking, and Tim Anderson, who's suddenly looking like an elite base-stealer in a format that's desperate for them. If you're looking to buy or sell either, this chart should help.