Fantasy Baseball Trade Chart: Reconsidering DJ LeMahieu's value in the latest top 200 rankings for Head-to-Head leagues
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest Trade Chart.
I've resisted the idea of DJ LeMahieu, Fantasy stud, even when it became obvious he was destined for more than the super utility role the Yankees initially pegged him for.
He was good during his years with the Rockies, sure, but stud? Never did he achieve quite those heights, and rare is the hitter who elevates his game upon leaving that mile-high paradise.
And then there's the fact he's not really a home run hitter in an environment where everyone is. Not a big base-stealer either. And while his batting average is nice, it's most likely elevated by his high BABIP. If he's truly a standout, where exactly does he stand out?
The deeper we get into 2019, though, the more evident it becomes that small improvements across the board have elevated him to that level. A big boost comes just from batting leadoff for a loaded lineup -- plenty of at-bats, plenty of run-scoring possibilities -- but then you add the fact for all the talk of an inflated BABIP, his expected batting average (xBA), which is a more straightforward evaluation than BABIP, still has him at .314. His opposite-field tendencies have played perfectly at Yankee Stadium, making him no longer a zero for home runs, and the lack of strikeouts elevates him further in Head-to-Head points leagues.
He entered Tuesday as the 18th-best hitter in that format, and I'm unwilling to go quite that high with him. But it's seeming like the biggest argument against him is "no way, he's DJ LeMahieu," and in late July, I'm not sure that's enough anymore.
Some guidelines for using this Trade Chart:
1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|55
|2
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|55
|3
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|53
|4
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|48
|5
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|48
|6
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|47
|7
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|47
|8
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|43
|9
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|42
|10
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|42
|11
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|41
|12
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|41
|13
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|41
|14
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|40
|15
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|40
|16
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|40
|17
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|40
|18
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|38
|19
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|38
|20
|Shane Bieber, CLE
|SP
|38
|21
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|38
|22
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|38
|23
|Walker Buehler, LAD
|SP
|37
|24
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|37
|25
|Patrick Corbin, WAS
|SP
|37
|26
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|37
|27
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|36
|28
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|36
|29
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|35
|30
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|34
|31
|Pete Alonso, NYM
|1B
|34
|32
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B/OF
|34
|33
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|1B/2B/OF
|34
|34
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|SP
|34
|35
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|34
|36
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|33
|37
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/OF
|33
|38
|Ketel Marte, ARI
|2B/SS/OF
|33
|39
|Juan Soto, WAS
|OF
|33
|40
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|33
|41
|Fernando Tatis, SD
|SS
|33
|42
|Charlie Morton, TB
|SP
|32
|43
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|32
|44
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|31
|45
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|SP
|31
|46
|Carlos Santana, CLE
|1B
|31
|47
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY
|1B/2B/3B
|30
|48
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|30
|49
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|30
|50
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|30
|51
|Max Muncy, LAD
|1B/2B/3B
|29
|52
|Mike Moustakas, MIL
|2B/3B
|29
|53
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/3B/SS
|28
|54
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|28
|55
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|SP
|28
|56
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|28
|57
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|28
|58
|Lance Lynn, TEX
|SP
|27
|59
|Mike Minor, TEX
|SP
|27
|60
|Manny Machado, SD
|3B/SS
|26
|61
|Michael Brantley, HOU
|OF
|26
|62
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|26
|63
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|26
|64
|Max Kepler, MIN
|OF
|26
|65
|Yasmani Grandal, MIL
|C/1B
|25
|66
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|24
|67
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|24
|68
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU
|OF
|24
|69
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|23
|70
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI
|C
|23
|71
|Bryce Harper, PHI
|OF
|23
|72
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|23
|73
|Jorge Polanco, MIN
|SS
|23
|74
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|2B/SS
|22
|75
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|22
|76
|Kirby Yates, SD
|RP
|22
|77
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|22
|78
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|21
|79
|Brad Hand, CLE
|RP
|21
|80
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|20
|81
|James Paxton, NYY
|SP
|20
|82
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|20
|83
|Roberto Osuna, HOU
|RP
|20
|84
|German Marquez, COL
|SP
|19
|85
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|18
|86
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|SP
|18
|87
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B/3B
|18
|88
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|3B
|18
|89
|Eduardo Escobar, ARI
|2B/3B/SS
|18
|90
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|17
|91
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|SP
|16
|92
|Nelson Cruz, MIN
|DH
|15
|93
|Domingo German, NYY
|SP
|15
|94
|Mike Soroka, ATL
|SP
|14
|95
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC
|SS
|13
|96
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL
|1B
|13
|97
|Chris Paddack, SD
|SP
|13
|98
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|12
|99
|Will Smith, SF
|RP
|12
|100
|Tommy Pham, TB
|OF
|11
|101
|Edwin Encarnacion, NYY
|1B
|11
|102
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|11
|103
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|11
|104
|Caleb Smith, MIA
|SP
|11
|105
|Craig Kimbrel, CHC
|RP
|11
|106
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|11
|107
|Yasiel Puig, CIN
|OF
|11
|108
|Josh Donaldson, ATL
|3B
|11
|109
|Eugenio Suarez, STL
|3B
|11
|110
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|10
|111
|Dallas Keuchel, ATL
|SP
|10
|112
|Luke Voit, NYY
|1B
|10
|113
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|10
|114
|Austin Meadows, TB
|OF
|10
|115
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|DH
|10
|116
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|10
|117
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|9
|118
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|SP
|9
|119
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|9
|120
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|9
|121
|Nick Senzel, CIN
|2B/OF
|9
|122
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|9
|123
|Keston Hiura, MIL
|2B
|9
|124
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|9
|125
|Domingo Santana, SEA
|OF
|9
|126
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|9
|127
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR
|2B/SS/OF
|9
|128
|Edwin Diaz, NYM
|RP
|8
|129
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|8
|130
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
|3B
|8
|131
|Khris Davis, OAK
|DH
|7
|132
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|7
|133
|Jeff McNeil, NYM
|2B/3B/OF
|7
|134
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU
|1B/3B
|7
|135
|Daniel Murphy, COL
|1B/2B
|7
|136
|Omar Narvaez, SEA
|C
|7
|137
|Christian Vazquez, BOS
|C
|7
|138
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|SP
|6
|139
|Jake Odorizzi, MIN
|SP
|6
|140
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|6
|141
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|6
|142
|Yonny Chirinos, TB
|SP/RP
|6
|143
|Ken Giles, TOR
|RP
|6
|144
|Shane Greene, DET
|RP
|6
|145
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|5
|146
|Hunter Dozier, KC
|1B/3B
|5
|147
|Marcus Semien, OAK
|SS
|5
|148
|Dansby Swanson, ATL
|SS
|5
|149
|Liam Hendriks, OAK
|RP
|5
|150
|Taylor Rogers, MIN
|RP
|5
|151
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|5
|152
|Joe Musgrove, PIT
|SP
|5
|153
|Hunter Pence, TEX
|OF
|4
|154
|Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
|OF
|4
|155
|Ramon Laureano, OAK
|OF
|4
|156
|Mitch Garver, MIN
|C
|4
|157
|Jorge Soler, KC
|OF
|4
|158
|Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
|1B
|4
|159
|Michael Pineda, MIN
|SP
|3
|160
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP/RP
|3
|161
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|3
|162
|Chris Archer, PIT
|SP
|3
|163
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|3
|164
|Max Fried, ATL
|SP
|2
|165
|Griffin Canning, LAA
|SP
|2
|166
|Ross Stripling, LAD
|SP/RP
|2
|167
|Greg Holland, ARI
|RP
|2
|168
|Hansel Robles, LAA
|RP
|2
|169
|Alex Colome, CHW
|RP
|2
|170
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|2
|171
|Jonathan Villar, BAL
|2B/SS
|2
|172
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|2
|173
|Yandy Diaz, TB
|1B/3B
|2
|174
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|2
|175
|A.J. Pollock, LAD
|OF
|2
|176
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|2
|177
|James McCann, CHW
|C
|2
|178
|Wilson Ramos, NYM
|C
|2
|179
|Luke Weaver, ARI
|SP
|1
|180
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|1
|181
|Brendan McKay, TB
|SP
|1
|182
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL
|SP/RP
|1
|183
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|1
|184
|Tyler Glasnow, TB
|SP/RP
|1
|185
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|1
|186
|Wade Miley, HOU
|SP
|1
|187
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|1
|188
|Ryan Yarbrough, TB
|SP/RP
|1
|189
|Jordan Yamamoto, MIA
|SP
|1
|190
|Dylan Cease, CHW
|SP
|1
|191
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|1
|192
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|1
|193
|Oscar Mercado, CLE
|OF
|1
|194
|Austin Riley, ATL
|3B/OF
|1
|195
|Hunter Renfroe, SD
|OF
|1
|196
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|1
|197
|Alex Verdugo, LAD
|OF
|1
|198
|Danny Santana, TEX
|1B/2B/SS/OF
|1
|199
|Garrett Cooper, MIA
|1B/OF
|1
|200
|Jose Urquidy, HOU
|RP
|1
