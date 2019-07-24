Fantasy Baseball Trade Chart: Reconsidering DJ LeMahieu's value in the latest top 200 rankings for Head-to-Head leagues

What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest Trade Chart.

I've resisted the idea of DJ LeMahieu, Fantasy stud, even when it became obvious he was destined for more than the super utility role the Yankees initially pegged him for.

He was good during his years with the Rockies, sure, but stud? Never did he achieve quite those heights, and rare is the hitter who elevates his game upon leaving that mile-high paradise.

And then there's the fact he's not really a home run hitter in an environment where everyone is. Not a big base-stealer either. And while his batting average is nice, it's most likely elevated by his high BABIP. If he's truly a standout, where exactly does he stand out?

The deeper we get into 2019, though, the more evident it becomes that small improvements across the board have elevated him to that level. A big boost comes just from batting leadoff for a loaded lineup -- plenty of at-bats, plenty of run-scoring possibilities -- but then you add the fact for all the talk of an inflated BABIP, his expected batting average (xBA), which is a more straightforward evaluation than BABIP, still has him at .314. His opposite-field tendencies have played perfectly at Yankee Stadium, making him no longer a zero for home runs, and the lack of strikeouts elevates him further in Head-to-Head points leagues.

He entered Tuesday as the 18th-best hitter in that format, and I'm unwilling to go quite that high with him. But it's seeming like the biggest argument against him is "no way, he's DJ LeMahieu," and in late July, I'm not sure that's enough anymore.

Some guidelines for using this Trade Chart:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

RankPlayerPositionValue
1Mike Trout, LAAOF55
2Christian Yelich, MILOF55
3Cody Bellinger, LAD1B/OF53
4Mookie Betts, BOSOF48
5Max Scherzer, WASSP48
6Justin Verlander, HOUSP47
7Gerrit Cole, HOUSP47
8Chris Sale, BOSSP43
9Nolan Arenado, COL3B42
10Ronald Acuna, ATLOF42
11Charlie Blackmon, COLOF41
12Freddie Freeman, ATL1B41
13Alex Bregman, HOU3B/SS41
14Xander Bogaerts, BOSSS40
15Francisco Lindor, CLESS40
16Trevor Story, COLSS40
17Jacob deGrom, NYMSP40
18J.D. Martinez, BOSOF38
19Anthony Rendon, WAS3B38
20Shane Bieber, CLESP38
21Clayton Kershaw, LADSP38
22Blake Snell, TBSP38
23Walker Buehler, LADSP37
24Trevor Bauer, CLESP37
25Patrick Corbin, WASSP37
26George Springer, HOUOF37
27Josh Bell, PIT1B36
28Anthony Rizzo, CHC1B36
29Trea Turner, WASSS35
30Aaron Judge, NYYOF34
31Pete Alonso, NYM1B34
32Kris Bryant, CHC3B/OF34
33Whit Merrifield, KC1B/2B/OF34
34Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADSP34
35Zack Greinke, ARISP34
36Gary Sanchez, NYYC33
37Joey Gallo, TEX1B/OF33
38Ketel Marte, ARI2B/SS/OF33
39Juan Soto, WASOF33
40Rafael Devers, BOS3B33
41Fernando Tatis, SDSS33
42Charlie Morton, TBSP32
43Stephen Strasburg, WASSP32
44Luis Castillo, CINSP31
45Lucas Giolito, CHWSP31
46Carlos Santana, CLE1B31
47DJ LeMahieu, NYY1B/2B/3B30
48Aaron Nola, PHISP30
49Jose Berrios, MINSP30
50Mike Clevinger, CLESP30
51Max Muncy, LAD1B/2B/3B29
52Mike Moustakas, MIL2B/3B29
53Javier Baez, CHC2B/3B/SS28
54Rhys Hoskins, PHI1B/OF28
55Matthew Boyd, DETSP28
56Noah Syndergaard, NYMSP28
57Jose Altuve, HOU2B28
58Lance Lynn, TEXSP27
59Mike Minor, TEXSP27
60Manny Machado, SD3B/SS26
61Michael Brantley, HOUOF26
62Matt Chapman, OAK3B26
63Eddie Rosario, MINOF26
64Max Kepler, MINOF26
65Yasmani Grandal, MILC/1B25
66Carlos Correa, HOUSS24
67David Price, BOSSP24
68Yordan Alvarez, HOUOF24
69Willson Contreras, CHCC23
70J.T. Realmuto, PHIC23
71Bryce Harper, PHIOF23
72Starling Marte, PITOF23
73Jorge Polanco, MINSS23
74Gleyber Torres, NYY2B/SS22
75Ozzie Albies, ATL2B22
76Kirby Yates, SDRP22
77Elvis Andrus, TEXSS22
78Josh Hader, MILRP21
79Brad Hand, CLERP21
80Aroldis Chapman, NYYRP20
81James Paxton, NYYSP20
82Felipe Vazquez, PITRP20
83Roberto Osuna, HOURP20
84German Marquez, COLSP19
85Masahiro Tanaka, NYYSP18
86Zack Wheeler, NYMSP18
87Yoan Moncada, CHW2B/3B18
88Jose Ramirez, CLE3B18
89Eduardo Escobar, ARI2B/3B/SS18
90Madison Bumgarner, SFSP17
91Sonny Gray, CINSP16
92Nelson Cruz, MINDH15
93Domingo German, NYYSP15
94Mike Soroka, ATLSP14
95Adalberto Mondesi, KCSS13
96Paul Goldschmidt, STL1B13
97Chris Paddack, SDSP13
98Kenley Jansen, LADRP12
99Will Smith, SFRP12
100Tommy Pham, TBOF11
101Edwin Encarnacion, NYY1B11
102Jose Abreu, CHW1B11
103Kyle Hendricks, CHCSP11
104Caleb Smith, MIASP11
105Craig Kimbrel, CHCRP11
106Sean Doolittle, WASRP11
107Yasiel Puig, CINOF11
108Josh Donaldson, ATL3B11
109Eugenio Suarez, STL3B11
110Jack Flaherty, STLSP10
111Dallas Keuchel, ATLSP10
112Luke Voit, NYY1B10
113Matt Olson, OAK1B10
114Austin Meadows, TBOF10
115Shohei Ohtani, LAADH10
116Andrew Benintendi, BOSOF10
117Corey Kluber, CLESP9
118Cole Hamels, CHCSP9
119Yu Darvish, CHCSP9
120Robbie Ray, ARISP9
121Nick Senzel, CIN2B/OF9
122Trey Mancini, BAL1B/OF9
123Keston Hiura, MIL2B9
124Michael Conforto, NYMOF9
125Domingo Santana, SEAOF9
126David Dahl, COLOF9
127Lourdes Gurriel, TOR2B/SS/OF9
128Edwin Diaz, NYMRP8
129Corey Seager, LADSS8
130Vladimir Guerrero, TOR3B8
131Khris Davis, OAKDH7
132Justin Turner, LAD3B7
133Jeff McNeil, NYM2B/3B/OF7
134Yuli Gurriel, HOU1B/3B7
135Daniel Murphy, COL1B/2B7
136Omar Narvaez, SEAC7
137Christian Vazquez, BOSC7
138Kyle Gibson, MINSP6
139Jake Odorizzi, MINSP6
140Jon Gray, COLSP6
141Marcus Stroman, TORSP6
142Yonny Chirinos, TBSP/RP6
143Ken Giles, TORRP6
144Shane Greene, DETRP6
145Marcell Ozuna, STLOF5
146Hunter Dozier, KC1B/3B5
147Marcus Semien, OAKSS5
148Dansby Swanson, ATLSS5
149Liam Hendriks, OAKRP5
150Taylor Rogers, MINRP5
151Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSSP5
152Joe Musgrove, PITSP5
153Hunter Pence, TEXOF4
154Shin-Soo Choo, TEXOF4
155Ramon Laureano, OAKOF4
156Mitch Garver, MINC4
157Jorge Soler, KCOF4
158Daniel Vogelbach, SEA1B4
159Michael Pineda, MINSP3
160Kenta Maeda, LADSP/RP3
161Miles Mikolas, STLSP3
162Chris Archer, PITSP3
163Scooter Gennett, CIN2B3
164Max Fried, ATLSP2
165Griffin Canning, LAASP2
166Ross Stripling, LADSP/RP2
167Greg Holland, ARIRP2
168Hansel Robles, LAARP2
169Alex Colome, CHWRP2
170Jameson Taillon, PITSP2
171Jonathan Villar, BAL2B/SS2
172Tim Anderson, CHWSS2
173Yandy Diaz, TB1B/3B2
174Justin Upton, LAAOF2
175A.J. Pollock, LADOF2
176Giancarlo Stanton, NYYOF2
177James McCann, CHWC2
178Wilson Ramos, NYMC2
179Luke Weaver, ARISP1
180Carlos Carrasco, CLESP1
181Brendan McKay, TBSP1
182Brandon Woodruff, MILSP/RP1
183Luis Severino, NYYSP1
184Tyler Glasnow, TBSP/RP1
185Rich Hill, LADSP1
186Wade Miley, HOUSP1
187Raisel Iglesias, CINRP1
188Ryan Yarbrough, TBSP/RP1
189Jordan Yamamoto, MIASP1
190Dylan Cease, CHWSP1
191Jon Lester, CHCSP1
192Jose Quintana, CHCSP1
193Oscar Mercado, CLEOF1
194Austin Riley, ATL3B/OF1
195Hunter Renfroe, SDOF1
196Lorenzo Cain, MILOF1
197Alex Verdugo, LADOF1
198Danny Santana, TEX1B/2B/SS/OF1
199Garrett Cooper, MIA1B/OF1
200Jose Urquidy, HOURP1
