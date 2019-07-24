Fantasy Baseball Trade Chart: Reconsidering DJ LeMahieu's value in the latest top 200 rankings for Head-to-Head leagues

I've resisted the idea of DJ LeMahieu, Fantasy stud, even when it became obvious he was destined for more than the super utility role the Yankees initially pegged him for.

He was good during his years with the Rockies, sure, but stud? Never did he achieve quite those heights, and rare is the hitter who elevates his game upon leaving that mile-high paradise.

And then there's the fact he's not really a home run hitter in an environment where everyone is. Not a big base-stealer either. And while his batting average is nice, it's most likely elevated by his high BABIP. If he's truly a standout, where exactly does he stand out?

The deeper we get into 2019, though, the more evident it becomes that small improvements across the board have elevated him to that level. A big boost comes just from batting leadoff for a loaded lineup -- plenty of at-bats, plenty of run-scoring possibilities -- but then you add the fact for all the talk of an inflated BABIP, his expected batting average (xBA), which is a more straightforward evaluation than BABIP, still has him at .314. His opposite-field tendencies have played perfectly at Yankee Stadium, making him no longer a zero for home runs, and the lack of strikeouts elevates him further in Head-to-Head points leagues.

He entered Tuesday as the 18th-best hitter in that format, and I'm unwilling to go quite that high with him. But it's seeming like the biggest argument against him is "no way, he's DJ LeMahieu," and in late July, I'm not sure that's enough anymore.

Some guidelines for using this Trade Chart:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.