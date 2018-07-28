Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Analysis: On Mike Moustakas, Cole Hamels and other big movers

With the trade deadline approaching, we may not see another deal as big as the Manny Machado coup that went down during the All-Star break, but the volume of trades has been impressive so far.



Here's how I'd sum up some of the medium-sized ones for Fantasy purposes:

Mike Moustakas to the Brewers, Travis Shaw to second base

Probably the most notable of the non-Machado deals, Mike Moustakas finally escapes an environment that's bad for hitters in general and especially bad for one like him, whose swing is geared entirely for power with high pull and fly-ball percentages. This year hasn't been so bad -- 11 home runs on the road vs. nine at home -- but last year, it was 24 on the road vs. 14 at home, and for his career, it's 80 vs. 59. Miller Park, in contrast, is one of the most homer-friendly parks in baseball and especially for left-handed hitters. Plus, Moustakas is out of that dreadful Royals lineup that had delivered him just 23 RBI and 17 runs since the start of June.



Travis Shaw is expected to shift to second base, a position he hasn't played so far in the majors, and that's a little scary for his job security. But at his best, I feel like his bat's still better than Moustakas', so I doubt the Brewers made this trade with any thoughts of removing him from the lineup. The added eligibility will of course boost his value.

Asdrubal Cabrera to the Phillies

It's bad news for Scott Kingery, the rookie who got everyone buzzing this spring with a power-speed profile and shiny long-term deal but hasn't offered much of anything positive in his first major-league season. It may be bad news for Phillies pitchers since Cabrera is considered a liability at shortstop. And even though he's going to a better park and better lineup, it's also bad news for Cabrera since it sounds like he won't be playing every day.



"When he's not playing, I think he'll be a very dangerous bat off the bench," general manager Matt Klentak told MLB.com. "He's an excellent roster fit for this current group of Phillies, and notably, I think, his positional flexibility puts us in a position where we can continue to let our young players play. This acquisition doesn't relegate any of our young players to a full-time bench role, and I think that is important, too."

Eduardo Escobar to the Diamondbacks

Even with Jake Lamb going back on the DL with a shoulder injury, Escobar faces more interference in Arizona than he did in Minnesota, what with Daniel Descalso and Chris Owings moving in and out of the lineup. Esocbar's shortstop eligibility will keep him usable in mixed leagues, but he has slowed his roll over the past six weeks anyway, batting .252 (37 for 147) with three homers and a .760 OPS.

Cole Hamels to the Cubs

Cole Hamels has gotten back on track with swing-and-misses this year after noticeably declining last year, and we may see the other numbers follow suit now that he's out of Texas, which has been far and away the most hitter-friendly environment this year (even more so than Coors Field). Hamels is living proof, having compiled a 6.41 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings and 2.4 home runs per nine at home compared to 2.93, 1.23, 9.9 and 1.1 on the road.

J.A. Happ to the Yankees

Yankee Stadium is, of course, a not-so-friendly place to pitch, but the same goes for Rogers Centre, as evidenced by Happ's 5.22 ERA at home compared to 2.60 on the road this year. Him being a lefty, he doesn't have to worry as much about left-handed sluggers exploiting the short porch in right field against him (he has allowed just two homers to lefties all year). And there's no comparing the supporting casts, to say nothing of the fact Happ no longer has to face the Yankees, so I have a hard time seeing this deal as anything but good news for him.

Joakim Soria to the Brewers

Clearly, Soria isn't a closer anymore after piling up 16 saves for the White Sox. So who takes his place? Officially, it's a committee — and I don't doubt Nate Jones will factor if he ever makes it back from a strained muscle in his arm — but left-hander Jace Fry, he of the 2.29 FIP thanks in part to his 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings, is the front-runner.

We're still trying to get to the bottom of whether Eovaldi's improved strikeout-to-walk ratio is a product of a small sample size or a genuine breakthrough (him emphasizing a new cutter lends credence to the latter). Also hard to say whether the upgrade in supporting cast is neutralized by the downgrade in venue, so we'll say he breaks even for now. Keep an eye on the Rays' return, Jalen Beeks, who was a disaster in two appearances for the Red Sox but has a 2.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings at Triple-A (thanks largely to a new cutter of his own).

Zach Britton to the Yankees

Zach Britton obviously won't see saves anymore on a team with now five closer-caliber relievers (the most notable of them being Aroldis Chapman), so his stock falls precipitously. Taking his place is Brad Brach, who has a 4.85 ERA and 1.77 WHIP this year and may not even get 10 chances the rest of the way with the already dreadful Orioles continuing to sell off pieces.