Mike Clevinger SP SD San Diego • Age: 29 YTD Stats ERA 3.18 WHIP 1.37 IP 22.2 BB 11 K 21 The velocity and command have both declined a tick this year — and he of course committed the clubhouse faux pas of having a night out with friends and lying about it afterward — but Mike Clevinger still has the makings of an ace and two years of control remaining. It's a wonder the Indians settled for a couple mid-grade prospects and some ill-fitting parts in return.

Starling Marte CF MIA Miami • Age: 31 YTD Stats BA .311 HR 2 SB 5 OPS .827 AB 122 K 19 Starling Marte's career-best power production in 2019 so far hasn't carried over to this year, but he remains a high-end outfielder (particularly in Rotisserie formats) for his contributions in batting average and stolen bases. It's a rare example of a win-now move for the Marlins, who sent back enigmatic lefty Caleb Smith and a couple other pieces, and while their park is known for suppressing power, Marte successfully navigated a similar environment during all those years in PIttsburgh.

Jonathan Villar SS TOR Toronto • Age: 29 YTD Stats BA .272 HR 2 SB 9 OPS .688 AB 114 K 31 The Marlins were both buyers and sellers at the deadline, apparently deciding Jonathan Villar was a superfluous piece for their playoff push. Or maybe they just really wanted Griffin Conine, son of Mr. Marlin himself, Jeff Conine. To be fair, the bad version of Villar has shown up so far this year, and while that version is still good for stolen bases, he may find himself playing irregularly for the Blue Jays if he doesn't bring back the good version by the time Bo Bichette is healthy.

Austin Nola C SD San Diego • #22 • Age: 30 YTD Stats BA .306 HR 5 OPS .903 AB 98 BB 9 K 17 The older brother of Aaron Nola is a recent riser up the Fantasy ranks as one of the few catchers to muster anything at the plate so far this year. Unfortunately, his playing time is cloudier with the Padres, who also acquired Jason Castro over the weekend. Still, Austin Nola should continue to play more often than not between catcher and DH.

Tommy La Stella 2B OAK Oakland • #3 • Age: 31 YTD Stats BA .265 HR 4 OPS .822 AB 102 BB 15 K 7 The power gains for Tommy La Stella have mostly held from a year ago, making him a startable player in standard leagues and earning him an everyday job (against both righties and lefties) with the Angels. As fruitless as the Athletics have been at second base, he'll presumably play just as regularly for them, and the venue change is close to a lateral one.

Taylor Trammell CF SEA Seattle • Age: 22 2019 minors BA .234 HR 10 SB 20 OBP .340 OPS .689 AB 436 The biggest prospect moved at the deadline was also moved (from the Reds to the Padres) at last year's deadline, which is an indication Taylor Trammell's stock may be slipping. Nonetheless, the prize of the Austin Nola deal has a patient approach and enticing power/speed combo, and he might just beat Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez to the majors.

Robbie Ray SP TOR Toronto • Age: 28 YTD Stats ERA 7.84 WHIP 2.00 IP 31 BB 31 K 43 Robbie Ray may indeed be a big name, but he has been a big dud this season, his always shaky control becoming completely untenable. He still offers a swing-and-miss profile and might be able to salvage something with a change of scenery. The same goes for the Blue Jays' other big starting pitcher acquisition, Ross Stripling.

Mike Minor SP TEX Texas • #23 • Age: 32 YTD Stats ERA 5.60 WHIP 1.36 IP 35.1 BB 13 K 35 Mike Minor was already due for some regression after a surprising 2019 — and that was before his fastball lost a couple miles per hour. He has some hangers-on in Fantasy just because useful starting pitchers are so hard to find, but he may ultimately shift to the bullpen for the Athletics once they get some doubleheaders behind them.

Archie Bradley RP CIN Cincinnati • Age: 28 YTD Stats SV 6 ERA 4.22 WHIP 1.50 IP 10.2 BB 3 K 12 Archie Bradley goes from being the closer of the Diamondbacks to, at best, the backup closer for the Reds. It's a complete bottoming out of Fantasy value since it's not like the ratios themselves are enough to sustain him. Even in holds leagues, you might want to look elsewhere. It's not so clear who replaces him in Arizona either, with a list of candidates that includes Kevin Ginkel, Junior Guerra and Stefan Crichton.

Trevor Rosenthal RP SD San Diego • #47 • Age: 30 YTD Stats SV 7 ERA 3.29 WHIP 1.17 IP 13.2 BB 7 K 21 Just when Trevor Rosenthal appeared to have locked up the closer gig in Kansas City, he gets shipped to San Diego, where the Padres have had their own issues settling on a ninth-inning man. I'm still hopeful Rosenthal emerges as the front-runner there, though. Emilio Pagan hasn't been his lock-down self this year, and Drew Pomeranz's left-handedness makes him better suited for a more versatile role.