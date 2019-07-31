Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Roundup: Diamondbacks acquire Zac Gallen in stunner

Trevor Bauer already got moved. Noah Syndergaard isn't going anywhere. Madison Bumgarner? Now that one, we're not sure about.

While we wait for the bigger dominoes to fall this afternoon, this will be where we catch you up on everything else going on at the deadline, beginning with a sneaky-interesting pitcher trade (Updated at 3:20):

Zac Gallen SP MIA Miami • #52 • Age: 23 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 134 ROTO RNK 195th Fantasy OWNED 73%

It's not often you see 23-year-old starting pitchers with five-plus years of club control and a 2.72 ERA get traded, but the Marlins took a big risk by moving Gallen in a stunning move to acquire shortstop prospect Jazz Chisolm. The Diamondbacks get a cheap young pitcher who is starting to find his way after a slow start, while the Marlins acquire a tools-y infielder with potential plus power, filling both organization's needs.

Gallen is the most immediately impactful Fantasy player here, of course, coming off consecutive starts of seven innings and eight-plus strikeouts. In seven starts so far in his MLB career, he has racked up 43 strikeouts in 36.1 innings of work, albeit with a slightly ugly 18 walks — though nine came in just two starts. Control was never an issue for him in the minors, as he sported a 2.4 BB/9 and walked just 17 in 91.1 innings of work before getting called up from Triple-A, so that might be something we can ignore.

Gallen is probably a must-own Fantasy option at this point, coming off two impressive starts and making the move to a much better supporting cast. The park is only a mild downgrade since the introduction of the humidor in Chase Field last season, and his chances of picking up wins just got a lot better. Gallen doesn't have ace potential, but it's not hard to see how he could be a top-40 pitcher the rest of the season.

On the Marlins' side, they acquired an extremely Marlins-y kind of player. Chisolm has all kinds of tools, in the field and at the plate, but he remains extremely raw, hitting .204/.305/.427 with a 33.7% strikeout rate at Double-A. If he hits, it's probably as a Marcus Semien type. That's worth having around in Dynasty, but he's not a must-own player by any means, especially not in redraft. We won't see him until 2020.

Corey Dickerson LF PIT Pittsburgh • #12 • Age: 30 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 131 ROTO RNK 156th Fantasy OWNED 32%

Well, the Phillies found their replacement for Jay Bruce, who was placed on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain two weeks ago. Bruce was playing nearly everyday before the injury, and Dickerson will likely slide into that left field spot more often than not. We know Dickerson can hit, so if the Phillies can stomach his glove, he probably deserves to be on more Fantasy radars — he's hitting .293/.333/.490 over the last three seasons, and will not be in a better park than he has been since Colorado. He's definitely a winner at the deadline.

Jesus Aguilar 1B MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 29 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 140 ROTO RNK 108th Fantasy OWNED 36%

Aguilar got off to a miserable start that basically spoiled any chance he would provide a return for Fantasy players who invested in him coming off his breakout 2018, and it's unlikely this trade changes that much.

He really has been hitting much better lately, sporting a .297/.370/.547 line with just 15 strikeouts in his last 33 games, but that has only come with 73 plate appearances, as he has largely been in a timeshare with Eric Thames. Aguilar has started just 13 games in that span, and he's joining a team that doesn't exactly have much more room for him in the everyday lineup.

The Rays are perfectly content to swap guys in and out of the lineup, having started three different players over the last four games at both first base and designated hitter — and only two were in the lineup for all four games at various spots. Given that Aguilar is confined to first base or DH, he probably isn't going to see much more playing time in Tampa than he was in Milwaukee. Given the downgrade in home park, this probably doesn't do much to push him back towards relevance outside of AL-only or deeper leagues with daily lineup changes, unless he just crushes the ball and forces their hand.

Jake Faria RP TB Tampa Bay • #34 • Age: 26 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 13.5 ROTO RNK 878th Fantasy OWNED 0%

Faria showed plenty of potential in 2017 when he posted a 3.43 ERA in 86.2 innings as a 23-year-old. His 2018 was a disaster, and he's mostly been back in the minors since, where he has a 4.07 ERA in Triple-A. He's racking up strikeouts, and was closer to a K-per-inning guy in the majors, so the pitching-starved Brewers may test him out in the rotation. However, he'll need to regain some of that 2017 form before he's worth a look in anything but NL-only leagues.

One team lost its closer, and another lost its best fill-in option, and with Sean Doolittle entrenched in Washington, there's little path for either Elias or Hudson to find saves for the Nationals. These moves aren't earth-shattering, but they do open pretty big holes in two different bullpens, in Seattle and Toronto.

However, in neither case should Fantasy players run out and make some kind of speculative add, because there just isn't much here. The Mariners will settle on a closer, but good luck figuring out who it might be from a bullpen with no active pitchers with better than a strikeout per inning.

The Blue Jays might have moderately more talent, but unless and until Ken Giles is traded, there's no point in trying to find Fantasy value here, either.