Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Roundup: Jesus Aguilar goes from one timeshare to another
Can Jesus Aguilar find regular playing time in Tampa? Chris Towers rounds up the trade deadline moves for Fantasy players
Trevor Bauer already got moved. Noah Syndergaard isn't going anywhere. Madison Bumgarner? Now that one, we're not sure about.
While we wait for the bigger dominoes to fall this afternoon, this will be where we catch you up on everything else going on at the deadline, beginning with a trade of one of last year's biggest breakout stars:
Rays acquire Jesus Aguilar
MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 29
Aguilar got off to a miserable start that basically spoiled any chance he would provide a return for Fantasy players who invested in him coming off his breakout 2018, and it's unlikely this trade changes that much.
He really has been hitting much better lately, sporting a .297/.370/.547 line with just 15 strikeouts in his last 33 games, but that has only come with 73 plate appearances, as he has largely been in a timeshare with Eric Thames. Aguilar has started just 13 games in that span, and he's joining a team that doesn't exactly have much more room for him in the everyday lineup.
The Rays are perfectly content to swap guys in and out of the lineup, having started three different players over the last four games at both first base and designated hitter — and only two were in the lineup for all four games at various spots. Given that Aguilar is confined to first base or DH, he probably isn't going to see much more playing time in Tampa than he was in Milwaukee. Given the downgrade in home park, this probably doesn't do much to push him back towards relevance outside of AL-only or deeper leagues with daily lineup changes, unless he just crushes the ball and forces their hand.
Brewers acquire Jake Faria
Jake Faria RP
TB Tampa Bay • #34 • Age: 26
Faria showed plenty of potential in 2017 when he posted a 3.43 ERA in 86.2 innings as a 23-year-old. His 2018 was a disaster, and he's mostly been back in the minors since, where he has a 4.07 ERA in Triple-A. He's racking up strikeouts, and was closer to a K-per-inning guy in the majors, so the pitching-starved Brewers may test him out in the rotation. However, he'll need to regain some of that 2017 form before he's worth a look in anything but NL-only leagues.
