Now that was a fun trade deadline. We didn't have a ton of superstars swapping teams this time around, but there were plenty of big names moved around the league. We broke it all down on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast Thursday night, and if you want even more, Scott White and I combined to write nearly 7,000 words on every relevant move in our Trade Deadline Tracker column, which you can read here. We wrote about 29 trades in there, so you'll find everything you need to know about the deadline there.

And Scott has even more for you with his biggest winners and losers column here, which won't necessarily touch on every player who was traded. Not even close. In fact, some of the players he writes about in there weren't even traded – like Randy Rodriguez, who figures to step in as the Giants closer after Camilo Doval was traded to the Yankees and might just be the biggest winner of the trade deadline from a Fantasy perspective.

Check out Scott's Winners and Losers column here to see who else's value changed the most at the deadline, and in the rest of today's newsletter, we've got more on the fallout from the deadline, especially in bullpens around MLB. Nearly half of the league could have a new closer in the wake of the deadline, with some of the best relievers in baseball finding new teams – although notably, with several not necessarily landing in spots where they will continue to be closers. So, we'll be focusing on that reshuffling in today's newsletter.

But first, I've got five random thoughts about the deadline, some Fantasy-related, some not, and we'll go through the rest of the news you need to know about from a busy day around MLB.

Five random trade deadline thoughts

A.J. Preller is a madman (and I love it)

I have a half-baked theory that the reason Preller is so ludicrously aggressive with his prospect promotions is because he knows how heavily teams weigh age-adjusted production in their internal models when valuing players in trades. So, he gives every top prospect an overly aggressive promotion schedule to goose their value for what he really wants, which is to trade them. I don't actually know if I believe this theory, but I find it entertaining, just like I find Preller entertaining. Hug your prospects? Preller will hug them and whisper "goodbye" before sending them out the door for impact players, and it's worked out pretty well for him. The Padres might never get over the hump, but you can never accuse them of not going for it. I respect that. He bolstered his rotation with JP Sears and Nestor Cortes providing some depth, adding the best reliever on the market, and filled the biggest holes in his lineup by adding Freddy Fermin, Ryan O'Hearn, and Ramon Laureano. The Padres might have a top-five roster in baseball right now. Worry about 2029 in 2028, you know?

Craig Breslow is totally in over his head

This was already clear with how he handled the whole Rafael Devers situation, but the Dustin May trade was one of the most baffling decisions I can ever remember a team making. May is already up to 104 innings this season, more than he had thrown from 2022 through 2024 combined, and the Dodgers had recently moved him to the bullpen to try to preserve his arm for the rest of the season. So, of course, the Red Sox traded the biggest piece from the Devers trade, James Tibbs, for May. Now, you might be thinking this is a move for the future, but May is a free agent at the end of this season -- when you're on the IL, you still accrue service time, as it turns out. They traded a 2024 first-rounder, one of the centerpieces of the Devers trade, for an oft-injured starter with a high-4.00s ERA who can walk in free agency in two months. Breslow's justification? "Where our rotation has gone, we've followed," he told reporters, "Dustin fits into that group." "Word salad" doesn't do that justice, because salads are at least nutritious. Someone get this man an "At least you tried" cake.

I kind of like what the Twins are doing with their rotation

It's gonna be tough for the Twins the rest of the way, but I think they've put together a pretty interesting collection of arms, with Mick Abel and Taj Bradley joining them via trade in recent days. Both need some tweaks to actually become useful rotation pieces, but the talent is clearly there for both of them. Abel needs a changeup and both need significantly better command, but both also have live arms and at least mid-rotation upside if they do figure it out. The same is true for Zebby Matthews and David Festa (on the IL), and the Twins should have plenty of flexibility to allow all of them to work on it at the MLB level the rest of the way. And, if one or two of them click, the rebuilding process could be shorter than you think here.

The Cubs should have done more

Unfortunately, you can't really say the same thing for the Cubs. Now, given that Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcantara, and Edward Cabrera were all held at the deadline, it's pretty clear that the price for starting pitchers was exorbitant, and I do like the decision to acquire Mike Soroka on the cheap. But the Cubs had a couple of holes despite their success, and they didn't really manage to fill any of them with an impact player; Willi Castro is a solid utility man, but he's only a mild upgrade at third base, and neither Andrew Kittredge nor Taylor Rogers is likely to run away with the closer job if Daniel Palencia falters. They still have plenty of talent, but with Kyle Tucker heading into free agency, I figured there would be more urgency to add another star at the deadline, especially with top prospects Owen Caissie and Moises Ballesteros effectively blocked in the short and medium term.

I like the Marlins' decision to hold

Indulge me for a minute as the resident Marlins fan. They moved Jesus Sanchez, but held on to Edward Cabrera and Sandy Alcantara, both of which came as moderate surprises, at least. But Alcantara is near the nadir of his value, so holding him for the offseason makes plenty of sense to try to get him back on track. And as for Cabrera, I think he might just have more value to the Marlins than he was ever going to fetch in trade. Cabrera is finally throwing strikes at a reasonable pace after tweaking his arm angle and pitch mix early in the season, and with three more years of club control after this one, hanging on to him and seeing if he can keep building on his post-April success makes sense, especially since the Marlins suddenly look closer to being competitive than expected. Both Cabrera and Alcantara could still have plenty of trade value in the offseason if they stay healthy, but both could also be a key part of the rotation in 2026 for a team on the upswing.