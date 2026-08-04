Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Tracker: A complete rundown, from Adley Rutschman to Heliot Ramos

The trade deadline has come and gone, and the deals were in ample supply. Scott White and Chris Towers used this space to break down the deals in real time, and now you get to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

Heliot Ramos traded to Yankees

Heliot Ramos LF SF San Francisco • #17 • Age: 26 2026 Stats AVG .264 HR 9 OPS .728 AB 288 BB 16 K 82

Having already lost Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger to injury, the current rendition of the Yankees outfield wasn't cutting it, so they needed to get a boost from somewhere. Enter Heliot Ramos, who they acquired from the Giants for prospects Henry Lalane and Kaeden Kent. He'll take the lineup spot of Jasson Dominguez, who was optioned to the minors. Ramos isn't a difference-maker, mostly because his on-base percentage runs low, but he's a serviceable power bat for whom you can pencil in 20-25 homers and a mid-.700s OPS. He might fare a little better at Yankee Stadium since he's more of an all-fields hitter than a dead pull hitter. Statcast estimates he'd have 13 home runs rather than nine if he had played every game there this year. Between that and the upgraded supporting cast (at least in theory, but whew, it's been rough lately), you can consider this a step up for Ramos, though he's still no more than a fourth outfielder in Fantasy. --Scott White

Clay Holmes traded to Cubs

Clay Holmes RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #35 • Age: 33 2026 Stats INN 52.2 W 4 K's 45 ERA 2.39 WHIP 1.10

The Cubs continued their on-the-fly rebuild of their rotation by acquiring Holmes, who is on the verge of returning from a multi-month absence due to a fractured fibula. The veteran has pitched well when healthy this season, putting up a 2.39 ERA, and while that won't prove sustainable, the Cubs are just about the perfect landing spot for his groundball heavy skill set. He'll have the best defense in baseball backing him up and turning those sharply hit grounders into outs at a high rate, which should keep Holmes Fantasy relevant whenever he's back – which should be in the next week or so.

For their trouble, the Mets received Jefferson Rojas in return. Rojas was a top-100 prospect prior to a tough 2025 season, but he's having a nice bounceback season at Double-A and is still just 21. He's hitting .270/.339/.461 with a very good approach at the plate, 15 homers, and 17 steals in 91 games. Given how up-and-down his pro career has been so far, who knows what the future holds for him, but it's a nice get for a guy in Holmes is likely to turn down his player option and become a free agent at the end of the season. --Chris Towers

Tyler Wells traded to Rays

Wells had been working his way into at least a split of the Orioles closer job in Ryan Helsley's absence, but now he's heading to Tampa where he will almost certainly just be part of the lineup trying to get the game to Bryan Baker to close it out. If Baker starts to stumble, maybe Wells could figure into replacing him, but Baker hasn't really shown any signs of weakness, and there's no reason to think Wells would take that job on for himself if it did happen, so I think we can safely drop him in pretty much all formats.

The more interesting part is what this means for the Orioles. Wells' primary competition for saves lately had been Andrew Kittredge, so smart money is on him emerging as the primary option here. But Rico Garcia has had some opportunities and looked okay in that role, and Helsley's eventual return also looms.

But the name to keep an eye on here could be Felix Bautista, the team's once-dominant closer who is working his way back from another serious injury. At this point there is no obvious timeline for Bautista to get back from shoulder surgery, but he's set to face hitters in a live bullpen session this week and could be back by September. Helsely might be back by then as he recovers from his sprained elbow, but he's out until the end of August, so there could be a path where Bautista beats him back and takes the job. If healthy, we know he has the stuff for it, so just don't forget about him. --Chris Towers

Kris Bubic traded to Dodgers

When this trade was announced, I saw a lot of people acting like this was yet another coup for the always-winning Dodgers. I don't see it that way. Bubic has been out since mid-May, first with an elbow injury, and now with a shoulder issue. He threw just eight pitches in a rehab start before suffering the shoulder injury, and there almost certainly won't be enough time for him to work back as a starter – the team acknowledged as much after acquiring him. Maybe the Dodgers just stole a good high-leverage bullpen arm for the playoffs, in which case, kudos to them for taking the flier. But the likelier outcome is that Bubic doesn't make any kind of an impact for the Dodgers this season before heading into free agency. Either way, it's unlikely he'll start again this season and can be dropped in any leagues where you might still be stashing him. --Chris Towers

Daulton Varsho traded for Spencer Arrighetti

Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU Houston • #41 • Age: 26 2026 Stats W-L 7-5 ERA 4.60 WHIP 1.34 INN 88 BB 50 K 87

Here's another need-for-need trade (or maybe headache-for-headache). Daulton Varsho and Spencer Arrighetti have both demonstrated considerable upside in the past but have largely floundered this year. Arrighetti is currently unavailable, in fact, contending with nerve irritation in his foot, but the Blue Jays seem to be using the trade deadline to position themselves better for next year, having already acquired Jose Soriano from the Angels. As for Arrighetti, he has an excellent curveball that yields weak contact and piles up whiffs, but he can become a little too infatuated with his fastball and struggles to throw strikes overall. He'll make for a fun project for the Blue Jays, and we may see some early returns before the season is done.

Daulton Varsho CF HOU Houston • #18 • Age: 30 2026 Stats AVG .243 HR 7 SB 9 OPS .682 AB 333 K 71

The Varsho part of this deal might be even more significant for Fantasy. Last year, the 30-year-old made a huge leap as a power hitter, homering 20 times in just 71 games for a 46-homer pace, but he's given it all back and then some this year. The culprit would appear to be bat speed -- his average mark has dropped nearly 3 mph from a year ago, cutting his fast-swing rate in half, from 56 to 28 percent -- and the Astros have a reputation for nurturing that. Will the remaining two months be enough time to salvage Varsho, who's a free agent at season's end? The possibility offers new reason for optimism, at least in five-outfielder leagues. --Scott White

Ryan Zeferjahn traded for Moises Ballesteros

The Cubs had a need in the late innings of the bullpen with Daniel Palencia still on the IL with an elbow issue, and Zeferjahn gives them another tough arm to throw into the mix. Zeferjahn has been pretty good whenever he can throw enough strikes, and even with that limitation, he has a 3.66 ERA and 2.95 XERA despite walking 14% of opposing hitters this season. A 34% strikeout rate plays a big part in that, thanks to a sweeper and four-seamer combo that both have racked up whiff rates over 40% this season, elite marks for any pitch type. That kind of bat and barrel missing helps overcome the walk rate, but the lack of command could make it tough for Zeferjahn to ever lock up the closer job for long. He could have a chance here with nobody really stepping up in Palencia's absence, making him worth a flier in leagues where you are chasing any possible source of saves.

Ryan Zeferjahn RP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 28 2026 Stats SV 4 ERA 3.66 WHIP 1.20 INN 51.2 BB 32 K 75

But, I'll be honest, Ballesteros is the more interesting part of this trade, at least for Fantasy purposes. The Angels love a former top prospect, and Ballesteros was viewed as a top-100 guy as recently as the start of his season. He got off to a hot start at the MLB level, but once he cooled off, his lack of a position proved too much for the Cubs to stomach, and he hasn't done much since his demotion to Triple-A either. Still, he marries plus bat-to-ball skills with at least above-average raw power, and while he doesn't always drive the ball to the right parts of the field, he has a career 293/.366/.450 slash line at Triple-A. The Angels have a lot less to lose than the Cubs by just throwing Ballesteros in the lineup every day to see if he can hack it against big league pitching, and I expect them to do that somewhere most days the rest of the season.

Moises Ballesteros DH LAA L.A. Angels • Age: 22 MLB career AVG .249 HR 6 OPS .687 AB 156 BB 17 K 36

He needs 12 more appearances behind the plate to keep eligibility for 2027, so let's hope he at least hits that number. The team hasn't announced their plans for Ballesteros yet, but they did just trade away their primary catcher Logan O'Hoppe. Ballesteros is worth a look as a No. 2 catcher the rest of the way. The Angels also landed Mason McGwire, son of Mark, in this deal. He was selected for this year's Future's Game and is an interesting organizational depth piece in the midst of a 3.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 59.1 innings of work across two levels of A-ball in his return from an elbow injury. --Chris Towers

Luke Weaver traded to Pirates

Luke Weaver RP PIT Pittsburgh • Age: 32 2026 Stats INN 44 S 1 K's 45 ERA 1.84 WHIP 0.82

The move everyone saw coming happened. The Pirates needed a high-leverage reliever, especially a right-handed one who they could trust in the ninth inning, and Camilo Doval doesn't check that latter box anymore. Weaver can. Since his transition to the bullpen full time in 2024 he has a 2.90 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while striking out 29% of opposing hitters. He hasn't served as a full-time closer, and the Pirates may not be acquiring him to be one, necessarily. But he'll definitely be a part of the late-inning mix with Mason Montgomery, and the fact that he is a righty may give him the edge in most situations for the save. Weaver is likely to be the biggest name reliever moved at this deadline and could be the biggest arrow-up pitcher of anyone traded. He should be added in every league where saves count as a discrete category, just in case he's about to emerge as the Pirates primary ninth-inning option.

Mets acquire SS prospect Sammy Stafura

For their part, the Mets did well to acquire shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura in return for Weaver. Stafura has had some trouble with contact this season, running up a 30.1% strikeout rate across 60 games between two levels of A ball, but he has also enjoyed a big breakout in his across-the-board production despite it. MLB.com's No. 9 prospect in the Pirates' system, Stafura is viewed as a viable defense shortstop in the long run with plenty of athleticism and a good approach at the plate despite the swing-and-miss. He has 20 homers and 20 steals in just 60 games this season and he gives the Mets a high-upside prospect who should get the chance to start testing himself in the high minors next season. It's a high-variance profile, but we're starting to see the possible upside this season, which makes it a nice return for a reliever. --Chris Towers

Adley Rutschman traded to Red Sox

The Orioles ended up playing in five playoff games with Adley Rutschman, and they weren't on track to add to that total in 2026 so they shipped him out ahead of his final season of club control. Rutschman has struggled with injuries in recent years and is currently on the IL for the third time this season, this time with a left wrist injury. He passed a physical, so the Red Sox must be confident in Rutschman's health heading into the stretch run. No doubt, he represents a big upgrade for the Red Sox behind the plate, though the prospect haul the Orioles got back for him is stunning. Right-hander Anthony Eyanson has emerged as a top pitching prospect this year, right-hander Kyson Witherspoon was Boston's first-round pick last year, and outfielder Enddy Azocar is a quality option in his own right.

Adley Rutschman C BAL Baltimore • #35 • Age: 28 2026 Stats AVG .251 HR 8 R 30 RBI 47 SB 0 SO 40

For Rutschman, this is probably a lateral move. The Orioles and Red Sox have essentially identical team wOBAs, though the Red Sox have come alive in recent months after a slow start while the Orioles have been pretty steadily mediocre. It might be a mild park downgrade on the whole – Fenway has those short poles down the lines but can be especially tough for left-handed power overall – though the difference probably isn't enough to change Rutschman's outlook. That'll come down to how quickly he can get back from the IL and hit like himself. Rutschman probably isn't a superstar like he looked in his first few seasons, but he's a solid top 12 catcher option and that shouldn't change with a move to Boston. --Chris Towers

Dustin May traded to Brewers

The Cardinals have apparently decided to pack it in for this year, sending Dustin May to the division rival Brewers. May is an impending free agent, but he would have been useful to the Cardinals' wild card hopes if they were willing to fight to their last breath. His removal assures recent call-up Quinn Mathews a rotation spot for the long haul. Meanwhile, Brandon Sproat or Robert Gasser could get the boot from the Brewers rotation.

Dustin May SP STL St. Louis • #3 • Age: 28 2026 Stats W-L 5-7 ERA 4.38 WHIP 1.28 INN 109 BB 35 K 106

As for how May will actually perform with the Brewers, he's a ground-ball pitcher (not as much as he once was, but still) who'll now have one of the best infield defenses behind him. His FIP (which stands for Fielding Independent Pitching, need I remind you) is more than a point lower than his ERA at 3.14, and his .322 BABIP is much higher than his career .282 mark. Seems like that Brewers defense could do him some good, in other words. I don't think he'll actually get that ERA to 3.14 -- his xERA is closer to 4.00, and he could be more susceptible to home runs in Milwaukee -- but I think he'll be a pitcher of consequence in standard 12-team leagues. For what it's worth, the Brewers are also getting left-hander JoJo Romero, who could become a key part of their bullpen corps once he's recovered from an appendectomy. --Scott White

Liam Hicks traded to Rays

Liam Hicks DH TB Tampa Bay • Age: 27 2026 Stats AVG .282 HR 14 R 54 RBI 62 SB 3 SO 39

This is an interesting one because the Marlins have approached Hicks as if he basically isn't a catcher anymore, giving him just five appearances there since July 1, and the Rays tend to prioritize defense at catcher. But two of their three best hitters are locked in at first base or DH, so Hicks is probably going back to primarily catching in Tampa. That'll hurt his Fantasy value because it seems likely to cost him at least some playing time over the next two months. And, of course, there's this: Hicks has slashed just .299/.384/.390 since the start of June, with the early-season power breakout largely disappearing. That's still a pretty terrific line from a catcher, but the early-season power breakout has largely disappeared for Hicks. And while his surface-level numbers are still very good, his expected wOBA is down to .309, actually worse than his .315 mark from last season. Hicks remains a useful Fantasy option, but with the playing time downgrade he's likely staring at here amid his diminished overall production, he might be more like a No. 2 catcher the rest of the way. --Chris Towers

Luis Arraez traded to Phillies

Luis Arraez is having a typical year offensively, leading the league in batting average for the fourth time, but he's been much improved defensively at second base. And that improvement will prompt a massive shakeup in the Phillies lineup to accommodate his bat. Bryson Stott will go to third base, Alec Bohm will go to first base, and most notably, Bryce Harper will go to the outfield, a position he hasn't played at all since 2022 and not regularly since 2021. The added eligibility will help Fantasy Baseballers on all fronts but will be most valuable in Harper's case, seeing as outfield is a position of need and first base is a position of incredible surplus.

Luis Arraez 2B PHI Philadelphia • Age: 29 2026 Stats AVG .324 HR 4 RBI 43 R 52 SB 10 OPS .801

As for Arraez, he goes to a much more favorable venue for hitters, though that matters less to one who hardly ever hits homers. In fact, the smaller confines makes for less outfield ground to cover, and I'll note that he's a career .259 hitter at Citizens Bank Park. Probably, though, he'll continue to do what he does, just with better run and RBI production. The Phillies also get right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian, who will help form the bridge to closer Jhoan Duran. Meanwhile, the Giants' main return in the deal is right-handed pitching prospect Ramon Marquez, a 20-year-old who has broken out this year with a 1.68 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 14.2 K/9 between two levels of A-ball. --Scott White

Jose Soriano traded to Blue Jays

Really? For all the contenders that need pitching help, Jose Soriano goes to the last-place Blue Jays? The 27-year-old is under control for two more seasons, so it makes sense if they anticipate being back in contention next season. Still, you'd think a team with something to play for now would find the motivation to outbid whatever the Blue Jays offered. Granted, shortstop Arjun Nimmala is a prospect of some note, offering tantalizing power but still working to tap into it fully. He heads to the Angels, along with a couple lower-end prospects.

Jose Soriano SP TOR Toronto • Age: 27 2026 Stats W-L 9-6 ERA 3.29 WHIP 1.25 INN 123 BB 57 K 127

As for Soriano, the league's fifth-best ground-ball pitcher gets a better defense behind him, though his .273 BABIP already ranks in the top half of the league. Control has been what's held him back, his 11.2 percent walk rate tied for worst among qualifiers. Overall, though, he's trending up, having become more of a bat-misser this year by diversifying his arsenal (specifically, more four-seamers and splitters) and having overcome a rough midseason stretch with a 2.74 ERA in July. Give him a slight bump with this move and consider him a top 50 starting pitcher rest of season. --Scott White

Kevin Gausman traded to Cubs

Kevin Gausman SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 35 2026 Stats W-L 5-10 ERA 4.38 WHIP 1.29 INN 127.1 BB 36 K 127

The Cubs get the rotation piece they desperately needed, though it's fair to say Kevin Gausman is no sure thing at this stage of his career. The 35-year-old managed to work around a declining strikeout rate the previous two years but has struggled to keep his ERA under 4.00 this year as his velocity has continued to sag. Then again, his swinging-strike rate, walk rate and ground-ball rate are about the same as in 2024 and 2025, and his average exit velocity is actually a little better (88.4 mph). His 3.95 xERA and 3.51 FIP both say he deserves better than he's gotten and are more in line with the aforementioned seasons. Notably, he also had an ERA over 4.00 in the first half of those two seasons before shaping up in the second half, and the Cubs are obviously counting on the same here. Gausman will have a more forgiving offense backing him in Chicago, but for the most part, his stock holds steady with this move. You could argue he was a buy-low candidate whether he stayed or went. --Scott White

Taylor Ward traded to Mariners

Taylor Ward LF SEA Seattle • Age: 32 2026 Stats AVG .246 HR 7 R 64 RBI 30 SB 4 SO 103

The Mariners can always use more offense, and getting that offense without a meaningful downgrade to their rotation is always going to be a win. Ward likely slides into their outfield and DH rotation and figures to be in the lineup everyday, potentially near the top. The way his profile has flipped overnight has made Ward more of a table setter than the power hitter he has been in the past, and moving to T-Mobile Park doesn't seem likely to change that. In fact, given how much of his production this season has hinged on massively improved plate discipline, T-Mobile's strikeout-inflating effects are a big concern here. It's a park downgrade for Ward, who is a fringy option for Fantasy to begin with. That doesn't mean you should drop him, but it's not a move that inspires a ton of confidence, let alone excitement. --Chris Towers

Braxton Garrett traded to Cubs

Braxton Garrett SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 28 2026 Minors W-L 4-4 ERA 2.90 WHIP 0.98 INN 77.2 BB 29 K 83

The Cubs have a need for pitching and the Marlins have had no interest in using Braxton Garrett since a couple of disastrously brief starts earlier in the season, so the fit here makes sense. The Marlins don't actually have the rotation depth to justify a move like this, but they also clearly didn't see Garrett as part of that rotation depth, so no loss there, I guess. He gives the Cubs another option to throw in front of that elite defense. The 28-year-old still has a 2.90 ERA in Triple-A this season, his first back from Tommy John surgery, and he'll be an interesting waiver-wire flier if and when the Cubs decide to give him a look in the rotation. --Chris Towers

Robbie Ray to Padres

Robbie Ray SP SD San Diego • Age: 34 2026 Stats INN 122.2 W 10 K's 107 ERA 3.08 WHIP 1.29

Well, it's one of the few parks in baseball that isn't a significant downgrade for Ray, so he's got that going for him. And that is increasingly meaningful for Ray, who no longer misses enough bats to be the kind of pitcher who can thrive anywhere. In fact, this season he has his worst strikeout rate ever to go along with an 11.1% walk rate, a full percentage point higher than his career rate. It's a 3.08 ERA but with ERA estimators above 4.35 across the board, so there is probably some regression coming no matter where Ray pitches. It's less likely to be a totally ruinous level of regression in Petco Park, though. That doesn't mean you should expect Ray to be much more than just a fringe contributor, so if you get the chance to sell high on him, you should follow in the Giants' footsteps here. --Chris Towers

Jo Adell to Guardians

Jo Adell RF CLE Cleveland • #7 • Age: 27 2026 Stats AVG .239 HR 16 R 46 RBI 62 SB 3 SO 108

The 2026 season has been a letdown for Adell after a breakout in 2025. Having said that, his 16 homers would lead the Guardians, and nobody is within two of him right now. This is a team that desperately needs someone who can put the ball over the fence, something their outfielders have collectively done a league-low 28 times this season. It is neither a park nor lineup upgrade, but maybe the change of scenery is enough to get Adell going. We know when he's locked in he can help carry an offense for weeks at a time, but we've gotta see a sign of him getting locked in before buying in at this point. --Chris Towers

Brenton Doyle to White Sox

Brenton Doyle CF CHW Chi. White Sox • Age: 28 2026 Stats AVG .214 HR 1 R 22 RBI 5 SB 9 SO 42

The White Sox have gotten basically nothing from their center fielders this season, as they are hitting .246/.305/.359 with an 86 wRC+ for the season. Of course, since his breakout 2024 season, Doyle has put up a combined 62 wRC+ and has actually rated out as a negative defensive player this season, so he might not even be an upgrade relative to the low standards of this position on the North Side. Doyle hasn't really mattered for Fantasy since 2024 and moving away from Coors Field doesn't seem likely to help in that regard. --Chris Towers

Tyler Mahle traded to Braves

Tyler Mahle SP ATL Atlanta • Age: 31 2026 Stats W-L 3-9 ERA 5.13 WHIP 1.39 INN 94.2 BB 37 K 89

It's fair to ask whether this trade is even worth bringing up in a Fantasy Baseball context given Tyler Mahle is only 20 percent rostered and ... well, you see the numbers. But he's not far removed from being a pitcher of interest, having put together a 2.18 ERA for the Rangers during an injury-shortened 2025, and he's actually regained some of the velocity he was lacking then. He's sure to get an extended look with the Braves, who have plenty to play for but a startling lack of viable starting pitchers, and if he he were to recapture something, it wouldn't be the most shocking development. Meanwhile, it's likely that JR Ritchie's and/or Grant Holmes' days in the starting rotation are numbered. --Scott White

Luis Garcia Jr. traded to Yankees

Luis Garcia 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 26 2026 Stats AVG .283 HR 23 R 48 RBI 76 SB 4 SO 61

The Nationals turned Garcia's breakout season into a surprisingly light return – a couple of relievers in Yovanny Cruz and Jake Bird and a couple of prospects ranked outside of the team's top 10 in MLB.com's rankings in Jack Cebert and Ben Grable – which tells you what the market thinks of a platoon-only, likely first baseman. Maybe the Yankees will move Garcia to second base and retry Jazz Chisholm at third base occasionally, but I'm viewing this as the Yankees acquiring a righty-mashing partner to pair with Paul Goldschmidt at first base. Garcia's only limitation this season has been a lack of playing time against lefties, and I don't expect this trade to change that much. It's probably a park upgrade and a lateral move in lineup context once Aaron Judge is healthy, but it doesn't fundamentally alter how we view Garcia for Fantasy. He was a good player who is held back by his lack of everyday at-bats and he still is.

One additional detail here: I think this probably serves as a pessimistic note for Giancarlo Stanton's chances of ever making an impact. He is set to take live BP Monday as he continues to work his way back from a lingering calf injury, but the Yankees seem to rightfully have very little confidence in Stanton's chances of playing a big role down the stretch if they are willing to essentially lock Ben Rice into a full-time DH role, which is deal seems to telegraph. --Chris Towers

Freddy Peralta traded to Rays

Freddy Peralta SP TB Tampa Bay • #51 • Age: 30 2026 Stats INN 113.2 W 5 K's 113 ERA 4.99 WHIP 1.48

Peralta is on the move for the second time in eight months, and the Rays have to believe they have a plan to fix whatever has gone wrong for them since he arrived with the Mets. What is that, exactly? Well, Peralta doesn't get strikeouts anymore, is the main problem. He's down to a 22.1% strikeout rate on the season, the first time he's ever been below even 27%. His changeup, curveball, and fastball whiff rates are all within spitting distance of last year's numbers, and his slider still has an elite 48.7% whiff rate, too. That pitch has been getting crushed when he throws it, and Peralta has clearly lost faith in it, increasingly opting to lean on a much less effective sweeper instead. The first order of business of the Rays has to be figuring out why the slider has been so much worse this season and how to get it back.

Everything else generally looks as it should for Peralta, so making a change-of-scenery bet while giving up very little in prospect capital -- three top-30 organizational prospects, but zero top-10 ones -- for two months of Peralta makes plenty of sense. And the Rays are definitely on the short list of of teams we believe can fix slightly dented and broken pitchers. There's no guarantee that Peralta will turn things around, of course, but it's not a bad bet for the Rays to make – and it's one Fantasy players should be willing to see through, too. --Chris Towers

Tarik Skubal traded to Dodgers

Tarik Skubal SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • Age: 29 2026 Stats W-L 7-5 ERA 2.79 WHIP 0.91 INN 96.2 BB 14 K 116

This was entirely expected. The only thing that could have stopped the Dodgers was their own follow-through, and we've all seen they have no shortage of that. So what did it take for them to complete the deal? Ultimately, three prospects: one who's pretty close to top tier, one who would also be if he wasn't 27 years old, and one who's lesser known but has the sort of numbers that could raise his stature in the future. Their names are Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith. If you didn't already have Skubal as the top starting pitcher rest of season, even for as good as he's looked coming back from a midseason elbow procedure, you should now that he's joined the best supporting cast in baseball. Over his past six starts, he has a 1.95 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12.2 K/9. For more on the impact of this trade, and particularly what it means for the league as a whole, check out my full article here. --Scott White

Luis Castillo traded to White Sox

While Luis Castillo is the biggest player on the move, the most impacted player for Fantasy is one that's staying put: Kade Anderson. The top-flight pitching prospect, drafted third overall last year, has been a force of nature at Double-A, as you can see from the numbers, and because the Mariners typically have their best pitching prospects skip Triple-A, the only obstacle to his promotion has been a stacked rotation that was already six deep.

Kade Anderson SP SEA Seattle • #13 • 2026 Minors W-L 9-1 ERA 1.20 WHIP 0.66 INN 82.1 BB 12 K 119

The Mariners recently had Anderson take three weeks off from pitching, obviously wanting to reserve some bullets for stretch run. The only question, then, is whether they bring him up right away and stick with a six-man rotation or wait a couple weeks so as to preserve his rookie eligibility. The latter option makes them eligible for certain draft pick incentives, but they may need all the help they can get right now. Either way, Anderson needs to be rostered in all Fantasy leagues because his impact down the stretch could be enormous.

Luis Castillo SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #58 • Age: 33 206 Stats W-L 3-9 ERA 5.06 WHIP 1.40 INN 99.2 BB 32 K 86

As for Castillo, he wouldn't seem to have much left in the tank anymore. He's not the bat-misser nor ground-ball generator he used to be and has struggled to keep his ERA under 5.00. He's still capable of going six-plus innings on a good day, though, so he'll be worth streaming at times. Presumably, he'll be taking Noah Schultz's place in the rotation, though Erick Fedde and Anthony Kay aren't exactly mainstays either. What about the Mariners' return, you ask? Part of it is salary relief, but they're also getting reliever Seranthony Dominguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catcher Boston Smith, a 23-year-old with a .291/.448/.589 slash line between Low-A, High-A and Double-A. Smith isn't the most highly regarded prospect, but numbers like that are sure to draw attention now that a trade has put him on everyone's radar. --Scott White

Lane Thomas traded to Braves

Lane Thomas CF ATL Atlanta • #20 • Age: 30 2026 Stats AVG .230 HR 10 SB 7 OBP .325 OPS .717 AB 283

The 30-year-old Lane Thomas, who had a couple years of Fantasy relevance with the Nationals, had begun to draw some Fantasy interest again in July, batting .268 with five homers and three steals. Of course, that was as an everyday player. He's likely to form the lesser half of a platoon with Mike Yastrzemski in Atlanta, effectively replacing Eli White, given that he has an .800 OPS against lefties this season and an .850 OPS against them for his career. There's moderate pop and good speed here when he's playing well, but he's probably not going to play enough to matter. The other players involved in this deal -- left-hander Bailey Falter going to Atlanta and minor league pitchers Lucas Braun and Carter Holton going to Kansas City -- are of no real interest in Fantasy. --Scott White

Dean Kremer traded to Twins

Dean Kremer SP MIN Minnesota • #13 • Age: 30 2026 Stats W-L 1-4 ERA 6.50 WHIP 1.36 INN 36 BB 11 K 38

For a minute there, it looked like Dean Kremer might be of some interest in Fantasy. I'm referring mainly to that time when he allowed one earned run in six innings against the White Sox after a three-month absence for a quad strain. He was leaning into his splitter more than ever before, and it's a pitch that yields excellent results with a .204 batting average against and 41.5 percent whiff rate. As the pitch selection normalized, though, the ERA took an ugly turn, and now he finds himself on a Twins staff that doesn't have an obvious opening for him. At first glance, he wouldn't appear to be any better than the pitchers occupying the fourth and fifth spots, Zebby Matthews and Connor Prielipp, but both are entering unfamiliar territory with regard to innings, Prielipp especially. This trade serves as a reminder that those two pitchers, who are pretty fringy in Fantasy to begin with, have an expiration date. You can expect Kremer to fill a swingman role until he needs to step in full-time. --Scott White

Curtis Mead traded to Red Sox for Connelly Early

Curtis Mead 3B BOS Boston • Age: 25 2026 Stats AVG .254 HR 17 SB 6 OBP .352 OPS .852 AB 284

Update: Curtis Mead fractured his wrist in his second plate appearance for the Red Sox and will likely miss the rest of the season. The outlook depicted here now belongs to the theoretical. Perhaps it will apply to 2027, though the Red Sox could make moves between now and then that would alter it.

How refreshing to see a trade that's more about matching up needs than shedding salary for prospects. Mead and Connelly Early both have several years of control left and, with this trade, become foundational pieces for clubs that lacked what they can provide. The big winner for Fantasy is Mead, who has had a breakout season in every respect but was required to sit occasionally on account of the Nationals' infield surplus. He should play every day for the Red Sox -- and at second base, no less, likely preserving his triple eligibility for next year. He also has a batted-ball profile that's perfectly suited for Fenway Park, lacking in high-end exit velocities but abounding in fly balls pulled from the right side. He was already having an offensive breakthrough, but you can expect his batting average to rise as some of his fly ball outs become singles and doubles off the Green Monster. This trade puts him on the fringes of the top 12 at third base, where he's of the most use in Fantasy.

Connelly Early SP WAS Washington • Age: 24 2026 Stats W-L 7-5 ERA 3.44 WHIP 1.26 INN 91.2 BB 34 K 93

From a real-world perspective, this trade probably seems like a coup for the Nationals, seeing as Early was a top prospect coming into the year while Mead had already flopped with two organizations and is challenged defensively. Mead's stock has obviously risen since then, however, while Early's has probably slipped a little. Notably, the Nationals are acquiring Early while he's sidelined by elbow inflammation, which doesn't sound serious but does introduce an element of uncertainty. Even prior to the injury, Early's control had been shaky and his stuff had played down, putting his ERA estimators well above his actual ERA. Perhaps the Red Sox thought they should get while the getting was good. --Scott White