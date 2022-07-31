The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and we could see a flurry of activity just before the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 1. Here's where we'll break down all the most notable moves from a Fantasy Baseball perspective.

Luis Castillo traded to Mariners

Luis Castillo SP SEA Seattle • #58 • Age: 29 2022 Stats W-L 4-4 ERA 2.86 WHIP 1.07 INN 85 BB 28 K 90

Castillo will enjoy a significant park upgrade with this move, which you could argue makes less of a difference for a pitcher who consistently ranks among the top five in ground-ball rate. But Castillo has faded his sinker in recent weeks for more four-seamers -- a change that has yielded positive results overall, with his K/9 going from 7.8 before May 31, when he first ramped up the four-seam use, to 10.1. Still, it has made him less ground ball-oriented, and relatedly, he has a 3.64 ERA at home this year compared to 2.09 on the road. So what does that mean, practically speaking? Probably that we should treat Castillo like a top-20 starting pitcher in Fantasy again. For a more complete breakdown of this deal, click here.

David Peralta traded to Rays

David Peralta LF TB Tampa Bay • #6 • Age: 34 2022 Stats AVG .248 HR 12 OPS .777 AB 278 BB 27 K 74

Peralta had already lost his grip on an everyday role with the Diamondbacks, and that certainly won't change with a team like the Rays. He is, after all, batting .268 with an .823 OPS against righties compared to .114 with a .462 OPS against lefties, which at least gives him some utility in daily five-outfielder leagues. His acquisition means Josh Lowe is back in the minors, not that the former top prospect was contributing anything worthwhile. It also helps clear the path for Diamondbacks prospect Corbin Carroll, however remote his chance of debuting this year are.

Andrew Benintendi traded to Yankees

Andrew Benintendi LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #18 • Age: 28 2022 Stats AVG .315 HR 3 SB 4 OPS .779 AB 355 K 53

This trade probably means the Yankees are giving up on Joey Gallo as more than a spot starter, and things could tighten up even more once Giancarlo Stanton returns from his bout with Achilles tendinitis. So far, though, Benintendi looks like an everyday part of the lineup, having already made a start against a lefty since coming over. He's been serviceable in Fantasy this year because of his high batting average, but it's been an even more hollow one than in years past. It's possible he makes more of an effort to pull the ball now, taking aim for the short porch in right field, but I wouldn't hold your breath on that.