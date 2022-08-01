The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and we could see a flurry of activity just before the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here's where we'll break down all the most notable moves from a Fantasy Baseball perspective.

Josh Hader RP MIL Milwaukee • #71 • Age: 28 2022 Stats SV 29 ERA 4.24 WHIP 1.12 INN 34 BB 12 K 59 Taylor Rogers RP SD San Diego • #17 • Age: 31 2021 Stats SV 28 ERA 4.35 WHIP 1.11 INN 41.1 BB 9 K 48

Hader will continue to do his thing, just for a new team. The Padres are just as much in contention as the Brewers, so he remain as prolific of a saves source as always. The bigger question is who closes now for the Brewers. Rogers seems like the easy choice, but the Padres had just removed him from the role after an ugly month of July in which he allowed 10 earned runs in 9 2/3 innings. So the better bet might be Devin Williams, long thought to be a closer in waiting with his Airbender changeup (h/t @PitchingNinja) and career 14.7 K/9.

Devin Williams MIL • RP • 38 2022 Stats ERA 1.59 WHIP 1.01 INN 39.2 BB 19 K 66 View Profile

Because Rogers throws lefty and Williams righty, it could become a platoon of sorts, but the Brewers will want to make sure Rogers is right before they go that route. We should all be rooting for Williams to claim the role outright. He has top-three closer potential.

Esteury Ruiz SD • RF • 43 2022 Minors AVG .333 HR 13 SB 60 OPS 1.028 AB 291 View Profile

To make up the talent gap between the two lefties, the Brewers also got Esteury Ruiz, Dinelson Lamet and prospect Robert Gasser. The most interesting of these names for Fantasy purposes is Ruiz, who put up monster numbers in the minors prior to his promotion just before the All-Star break, highlighted by 60 stolen bases in 77 games. He hadn't done much with the big club, but he could get more consistent chances with the Brewers, eventually claiming the starting center field job from Tyrone Taylor.

Luis Castillo traded to Mariners

Luis Castillo SP SEA Seattle • #58 • Age: 29 2022 Stats W-L 4-4 ERA 2.86 WHIP 1.07 INN 85 BB 28 K 90

Castillo will enjoy a significant park upgrade with this move, which you could argue makes less of a difference for a pitcher who consistently ranks among the top five in ground-ball rate. But Castillo has faded his sinker in recent weeks for more four-seamers -- a change that has yielded positive results overall, with his K/9 going from 7.8 before May 31, when he first ramped up the four-seam use, to 10.1. Still, it has made him less ground ball-oriented, and relatedly, he has a 3.64 ERA at home this year compared to 2.09 on the road. So what does that mean, practically speaking? Probably that we should treat Castillo like a top-20 starting pitcher in Fantasy again. For a more complete breakdown of this deal, click here.

David Peralta traded to Rays

David Peralta LF TB Tampa Bay • #6 • Age: 34 2022 Stats AVG .248 HR 12 OPS .777 AB 278 BB 27 K 74

Peralta had already lost his grip on an everyday role with the Diamondbacks, and that certainly won't change with a team like the Rays. He is, after all, batting .268 with an .823 OPS against righties compared to .114 with a .462 OPS against lefties, which at least gives him some utility in daily five-outfielder leagues. His acquisition means Josh Lowe is back in the minors, not that the former top prospect was contributing anything worthwhile. It also helps clear the path for Diamondbacks prospect Corbin Carroll, however remote his chance of debuting this year are.

Andrew Benintendi traded to Yankees

Andrew Benintendi LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #18 • Age: 28 2022 Stats AVG .315 HR 3 SB 4 OPS .779 AB 355 K 53

This trade probably means the Yankees are giving up on Joey Gallo as more than a spot starter, and things could tighten up even more once Giancarlo Stanton returns from his bout with Achilles tendinitis. So far, though, Benintendi looks like an everyday part of the lineup, having already made a start against a lefty since coming over. He's been serviceable in Fantasy this year because of his high batting average, but it's been an even more hollow one than in years past. It's possible he makes more of an effort to pull the ball now, taking aim for the short porch in right field, but I wouldn't hold your breath on that.