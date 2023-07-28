The trade deadline is still days away (Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, to be exact), but already, the dominoes have begun to fall.

The biggest so far is Lucas Giolito, an unsurprising name given his impending free agency and the White Sox's place in the standings. The acquiring team was a bit of a surprise, though, and served as a gut punch to deadline denizens everywhere. By trading for Giolito, the Angels announced themselves as buyers and, thus, took Shohei Ohtani off the market.

The Marlins appear to buyers, too, and made their own splash Thursday by acquiring closer David Robertson. So what does it mean for them and the Mets?

David Robertson traded to Marlins

David Robertson RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #30 • Age: 38 2023 Stats SV 14 ERA 2.05 WHIP 1.00 INN 44 BB 13 K 48

The Marlins were thought to be on the verge of making a closer change anyway, given A.J. Puk's recent struggles. Robertson brings experience and stability to the role and should claim it without much drama. My one hesitation is that both Puk and the Marlins' other high-leverage arm, Tanner Scott, throw left-handed, which might encourage certain other clubs to deploy the right-handed Robertson in a more situation fashion. But manager Skip Schumaker has held to traditional bullpen roles for the most part, and it's hard to imagine him stopping now.

Brooks Raley RP NYM N.Y. Mets • #25 • Age: 35 2023 Stats SV 2 ERA 2.50 WHIP 1.25 INN 36 BB 17 K 39

The biggest question is what the Mets now do with the ninth-inning role. Adam Ottavino has been their backup closer dating back to last year, but he's an impending free agent, too, which could mean he's following Robertson out the door. Left-hander Brooks Raley got the save Thursday and might be the better choice if you have to make one.

Carlos Santana traded to Brewers

Carlos Santana 1B MIL Milwaukee • #41 • Age: 37 2023 Stats AVG .235 HR 12 OPS .732 AB 345 BB 45 K 69

Santana is a shell of the player he once was, but he is having his best season in four years and now gets a chance to continue it for a contender. American Family Field is the most hitter-friendly park he's even had the pleasure of calling home, so this move opens the door for even better numbers moving forward. He's not a priority pickup by any means, but particularly in leagues that reward walks, he has some fringe appeal. You do have to wonder what his arrival means for Rowdy Tellez, who's currently sidelined by a lacerated finger but has had a disappointing season so far. The DH spot allows the Brewers to field both, if they so choose.

Lucas Giolito traded to Angels

Lucas Giolito SP LAA L.A. Angels • #27 • Age: 29 2023 Stats W-L 6-6 ERA 3.79 WHIP 1.22 INN 121 BB 42 K 131

With the Angels committed to one last gasp with Ohtani, they needed a pitcher to pair with him at the top of their rotation. They landed one of the best on the market in Giolito, who has followed up a disappointing 2022 with a fine performance this year. Of course, the improvement is mostly confined to his ERA. He hasn't returned to being the bat-misser he was pre-2022, and most ERA estimators say he's overperforming as a result.

Nonetheless, there isn't much reason to believe a move to the Angels will impact his fate. On the one hand, he never seemed particularly fond of pitching at Guaranteed Rate Field, putting together a career 4.60 ERA there compared to 3.94 everywhere else. On the other, he's joining a team that tends to stick with a six-man rotation to build in enough rest for Ohtani. Unless the Angels make an exception for Giolito, keeping him on regular rest, he may not have many two-start weeks ahead of him.

The White Sox are also giving up reliever Reynaldo Lopez in the deal, but for a couple rentals, the prospect return is strong. Edgar Quero is a consensus top-100 guy as a bat-first catcher who was hurried to Double-A, holding his own there at age 20. Ky Bush is a big left-hander and former second-round pick who could turn into a rotation piece if he can come up with something that pairs well with his slider.

Amed Rosario SS LAD L.A. Dodgers • #1 • Age: 27 2023 Stats AVG .265 HR 3 RBI 40 R 51 SB 9 AB 385

The Dodgers have done well for having Miguel Rojas (with a pinch of Mookie Betts) as their shortstop so far, but that changes with the acquisition of Rosario, a 27-year-old who was regarded as a first-division regular as recently as a year ago. He's been stuck in the doldrums this year, but he's always been a better second-half performer. Surely no one will be surprised if this change of scenery turns him into a .300 hitter with a pretty good stolen base total down the stretch.

Noah Syndergaard SP CLE Cleveland • #34 • Age: 30 2023 Stats W-L 1-4 ERA 7.16 WHIP 1.45 INN 55.1 BB 9 K 38

Curiously, the Guardians acquired Syndergaard in the deal, which means they're not waving the white flag yet. It's an exchange of one expiring contract for another, so presumably they think Syndergaard will be of some use down the stretch. He's been out since early June with a blister but is nearing a return. It's just hard to imagine he has anything left after the way his past two seasons have gone. Perhaps they see it as a worthy gamble given all of their young shortstops on the verge of breaking through. Gabriel Arias and Tyler Freeman are already on the major-league roster while Brayan Rocchio offers a Rosario-like skill set down at Triple-A.