Ryan McMahon traded to Yankees

McMahon has been less a stud in Fantasy than a steady presence, consistently delivering 20 to 25 home runs with a not so terrible batting average. The batting average has been closer to terrible this year, which only raises concerns over how a player with his already fringe profile can survive away from the most hitter friendly ballpark in baseball. After all, McMahon is a career .264 hitter with an .820 OPS at Coors Field vs. .216 and .664 everywhere else. Granted, projecting hitters who leave Colorado is never as simple as extrapolating their road starts. When they're accustomed to seeing the ball move a certain way in a thin air environment, a temporary displacement from that environment (like a road trip) is particularly jarring, but a more permanent displacement brings about a more permanent adjustment.

Ryan McMahon 3B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #24 • Age: 30 2025 Stats AVG .223 HR 16 OPS .729 AB 359 BB 51 K 131

So that's the hope for McMahon as he goes to the Yankees, who, of course, have one of the most homer friendly venues for lefties, but there's another problem. His swing isn't geared to take advantage of the short porch in right field, as demonstrated by the poor pulled air rates throughout his career. Statcast suggests that if he had played every game at Yankee Stadium, he'd have hit 28 fewer home runs in his career. To make matters worse, the Yankees acquired Amed Rosario a day after acquiring McMahon, and there's some speculation that the two could platoon moving forward. All in all, there are just too many negatives here for me to think McMahon will remain viable in standard size leagues. --Scott White

Josh Naylor traded to Mariners

Naylor hadn't missed a beat with his move from Cleveland to Arizona in the offseason. Sure, he was on pace for about 20 homers rather than the 31 he hit in 2024, but with an additional 50 points in batting average. His game has always required a certain amount of tradeoff between those two numbers. You might worry that a move to Seattle crushes his Fantasy value since T-Mobile Park has a reputation for suppressing home runs, but Chase Field rates similarly in that regard. Naylor obviously made the necessary adjustment to that venue, actually hitting better there (.324 batting average and .855 OPS) than on the road.

Josh Naylor 1B SEA Seattle • #22 • Age: 28 2025 Stats AVG .294 HR 12 SB 15 OPS .811 AB 364 K 53

T-Mobile Park has its own unique complications, though. Some of the hitters who have passed through have complained about the batter's eye, and there's no telling until we see him there whether Naylor will be afflicted by that. I would have rather him stayed in Arizona, where he had a better supporting cast and some history of success already, and the added uncertainty is enough for me to drop him behind Cody Bellinger in my rest of season rankings (it was already a close call). The most likely scenario, though, is that Naylor continues to perform about the same as he already was. --Scott White