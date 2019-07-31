Fantasy Baseball Trade Reaction: Diamondbacks get a haul of prospects for Zack Greinke

We nearly made it to the deadline with a true blockbuster, but the Astros and Diamondbacks shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a last-minute deal to send Zack Greinke to Houston.

Zack Greinke SP ARI Arizona • #21 • Age: 35 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 176.5 ROTO RNK 87th Fantasy OWNED 98%

This is one of those deals where the obvious headline also doesn't need much analysis. You know Zack Greinke. Zack Greinke is good at pitching. One of the best in the world, in fact, despite our annual handwringing about whether this is finally the year he falls off.

It wasn't, and it almost certainly won't be now that he's in Houston. The Astros have a well-established track record for wringing the absolute most possible out of pitchers, and they'll probably figure out some way to help Greinke stave off his decline for another half-decade or so, give or take. It's just what they do.

The Diamondbacks' side is probably the more interesting one for us to look at, then. The Astros didn't give up their biggest prospects, but they still had to part with quite a bit in a package featuring Seth Beer, Josh Rojas, Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas. Let's break down each one by one, along with their chances of making an impact for 2019 or beyond: