Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart: Latest top 250 in Rotisserie leagues shows Patrick Corbin, Ronald Acuna rising

It's amazing how much our perception of players can change in just a couple weeks.

That's how long we've gone since the last Trade Chart, at least for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues. Last week was the Head-to-Head points format's turn.

Gerrit Cole and Patrick Corbin are bona fide aces now and valued as such. Ronald Acuna is in the majors now and suddenly the most buzzed-about player in Fantasy Baseball, creating the potential for an overpay. The Shohei Ohtani hype has died down a bit, but he's still a significant asset, of course.

The goal of the Trade Chart is to convert those nebulous ideas into something more concrete by representing each player's value with a number. Easier said than done, of course, which is why you'll want to keep these rules in mind:

These values are tailored for the most standard of Rotisserie leagues, meaning traditional 5x5 scoring and 12 teams. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Let's make a deal!