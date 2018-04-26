Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart: Latest top 250 in Rotisserie leagues shows Patrick Corbin, Ronald Acuna rising
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna or Sean Manaea? Scott White has the answers in his latest trade chart.
It's amazing how much our perception of players can change in just a couple weeks.
That's how long we've gone since the last Trade Chart, at least for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues. Last week was the Head-to-Head points format's turn.
Gerrit Cole and Patrick Corbin are bona fide aces now and valued as such. Ronald Acuna is in the majors now and suddenly the most buzzed-about player in Fantasy Baseball, creating the potential for an overpay. The Shohei Ohtani hype has died down a bit, but he's still a significant asset, of course.
The goal of the Trade Chart is to convert those nebulous ideas into something more concrete by representing each player's value with a number. Easier said than done, of course, which is why you'll want to keep these rules in mind:
- These values are tailored for the most standard of Rotisserie leagues, meaning traditional 5x5 scoring and 12 teams. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Let's make a deal!
|Roto trade chart
|Rank
|Player
|Position(s)
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout, LAA
|OF
|50
|2
|Jose Altuve, HOU
|2B
|48
|3
|Bryce Harper, WAS
|OF
|47
|4
|Nolan Arenado, COL
|3B
|44
|5
|Charlie Blackmon, COL
|OF
|44
|6
|Mookie Betts, BOS
|OF
|43
|7
|Aaron Judge, NYY
|OF
|43
|8
|Trea Turner, WAS
|SS
|41
|9
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|SP
|39
|10
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|SP
|39
|11
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|SP
|39
|12
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|OF
|38
|13
|Paul Goldschmidt, ARI
|1B
|38
|14
|Chris Sale, BOS
|SP
|38
|15
|Kris Bryant, CHC
|3B
|37
|16
|Carlos Correa, HOU
|SS
|37
|17
|Freddie Freeman, ATL
|1B
|36
|18
|Manny Machado, BAL
|3B/SS
|36
|19
|Jose Ramirez, CLE
|2B/3B
|36
|20
|Joey Votto, CIN
|1B
|34
|21
|Anthony Rizzo, CHC
|1B
|34
|22
|Francisco Lindor, CLE
|SS
|33
|23
|George Springer, HOU
|OF
|33
|24
|Brian Dozier, MIN
|2B
|32
|25
|Gary Sanchez, NYY
|C
|32
|26
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|SP
|32
|27
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|SP
|31
|28
|Luis Severino, NYY
|SP
|31
|29
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI
|1B/OF
|31
|30
|J.D. Martinez, BOS
|OF
|30
|31
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|SP
|30
|32
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|SP
|28
|33
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|SP
|28
|34
|Cody Bellinger, LAD
|1B/OF
|27
|35
|Tommy Pham, STL
|OF
|27
|36
|Corey Seager, LAD
|SS
|26
|37
|Dee Gordon, SEA
|2B/OF
|26
|38
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|SP
|25
|39
|Yu Darvish, CHC
|SP
|25
|40
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|SP
|25
|41
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|SP
|25
|42
|Anthony Rendon, WAS
|3B
|24
|43
|Alex Bregman, HOU
|3B/SS
|24
|44
|Jose Abreu, CHW
|1B
|24
|45
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|SP
|24
|46
|Josh Donaldson, TOR
|3B
|22
|47
|Christian Yelich, MIL
|OF
|21
|48
|Andrew Benintendi, BOS
|OF
|21
|49
|Marcell Ozuna, STL
|OF
|21
|50
|Starling Marte, PIT
|OF
|21
|51
|A.J. Pollock, ARI
|OF
|21
|52
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|SP/DH
|20
|53
|Nelson Cruz, SEA
|DH
|20
|54
|Craig Kimbrel, BOS
|RP
|20
|55
|Ozzie Albies, ATL
|2B
|20
|56
|Justin Upton, LAA
|OF
|20
|57
|Edwin Encarnacion, CLE
|1B
|20
|58
|Wil Myers, SD
|1B/OF
|20
|59
|Khris Davis, OAK
|OF
|20
|60
|Robbie Ray, ARI
|SP
|19
|61
|Chris Archer, TB
|SP
|19
|62
|Jonathan Schoop, BAL
|2B
|18
|63
|Lorenzo Cain, MIL
|OF
|18
|64
|Buster Posey, SF
|C/1B
|18
|65
|Didi Gregorius, NYY
|SS
|18
|66
|Whit Merrifield, KC
|2B
|18
|67
|James Paxton, SEA
|SP
|17
|68
|Jose Quintana, CHC
|SP
|17
|69
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY
|RP
|17
|70
|Travis Shaw, MIL
|3B
|17
|71
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|SP
|17
|72
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|SP
|17
|73
|Willson Contreras, CHC
|C
|17
|74
|Miguel Cabrera, DET
|1B
|16
|75
|Kenley Jansen, LAD
|RP
|16
|76
|Zack Godley, ARI
|SP
|16
|77
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|SP
|16
|78
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|SP
|16
|79
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|SP
|16
|80
|Ronald Acuna, ATL
|OF
|16
|81
|Rafael Devers, BOS
|3B
|15
|82
|Edwin Diaz, SEA
|RP
|15
|83
|Roberto Osuna, TOR
|RP
|14
|84
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|SP
|14
|85
|David Price, BOS
|SP
|14
|86
|Daniel Murphy, WAS
|2B
|13
|87
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS
|SS
|13
|88
|Jean Segura, SEA
|SS
|13
|89
|Robinson Cano, SEA
|2B
|12
|90
|Javier Baez, CHC
|2B/SS
|12
|91
|Justin Turner, LAD
|3B
|12
|92
|Joey Gallo, TEX
|1B/3B
|12
|93
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|SP
|12
|94
|Trevor Story, COL
|SS
|12
|95
|Elvis Andrus, TEX
|SS
|12
|96
|Andrew McCutchen, SF
|OF
|10
|97
|Billy Hamilton, CIN
|OF
|10
|98
|Byron Buxton, MIN
|OF
|10
|99
|Miguel Sano, MIN
|3B
|10
|100
|Eric Hosmer, SD
|1B
|10
|101
|Alex Wood, LAD
|SP
|10
|102
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|SP
|10
|103
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|SP
|10
|104
|Blake Snell, TB
|SP
|10
|105
|Matt Olson, OAK
|1B
|10
|106
|Luke Weaver, STL
|SP
|10
|107
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|SP
|10
|108
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|SP
|10
|109
|DJ LeMahieu, COL
|2B
|10
|110
|Matt Carpenter, STL
|1B/2B/3B
|10
|111
|Evan Gattis, HOU
|C
|9
|112
|Sean Doolittle, WAS
|RP
|9
|113
|Lance McCullers, HOU
|SP
|9
|114
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|SP
|9
|115
|J.T. Realmuto, MIA
|C
|9
|116
|Mitch Haniger, ARI
|OF
|9
|117
|Jose Martinez, STL
|1B/OF
|9
|118
|Mike Moustakas, KC
|3B
|9
|119
|Sonny Gray, NYY
|SP
|8
|120
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|SP
|8
|121
|Rich Hill, LAD
|SP
|8
|122
|Brandon Morrow, CHC
|RP
|8
|123
|Wade Davis, COL
|RP
|8
|124
|Raisel Iglesias, CIN
|RP
|8
|125
|Jeurys Familia, NYM
|RP
|8
|126
|Adam Eaton, WAS
|OF
|8
|127
|Salvador Perez, KC
|C
|8
|128
|Yoan Moncada, CHW
|2B
|8
|129
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|SP
|7
|130
|Jon Lester, CHC
|SP
|7
|131
|Jay Bruce, NYM
|OF
|7
|132
|Yoenis Cespedes, NYM
|OF
|7
|133
|Felipe Vazquez, PIT
|RP
|7
|134
|Cody Allen, CLE
|RP
|7
|135
|Brad Hand, SD
|RP
|7
|136
|Ryan Braun, MIL
|OF
|7
|137
|Adrian Beltre, TEX
|3B
|7
|138
|Nicholas Castellanos, DET
|3B/OF
|7
|139
|Kyle Schwarber, CHC
|OF
|7
|140
|Gregory Polanco, PIT
|OF
|7
|141
|Tim Anderson, CHW
|SS
|7
|142
|Chris Taylor, LAD
|2B/OF
|6
|143
|Kyle Seager, SEA
|3B
|6
|144
|Eddie Rosario, MIN
|OF
|6
|145
|Jake Lamb, ARI
|3B
|6
|146
|Kelvin Herrera, KC
|RP
|6
|147
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|SP
|6
|148
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|SP
|6
|149
|Ender Inciarte, ATL
|OF
|6
|150
|Ken Giles, HOU
|RP
|6
|151
|Greg Holland, STL
|RP
|6
|152
|Corey Knebel, MIL
|RP
|6
|153
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|SP
|6
|154
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|SP
|5
|155
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|SP
|5
|156
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|SP
|5
|157
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|SP
|5
|158
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|SP
|5
|159
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|SP
|5
|160
|Yadier Molina, STL
|C
|5
|161
|Yasmani Grandal, LAD
|C
|5
|162
|Carlos Santana, PHI
|1B
|5
|163
|Brandon Belt, SF
|1B
|5
|164
|Yasiel Puig, LAD
|OF
|5
|165
|Michael Conforto, NYM
|OF
|5
|166
|Josh Bell, PIT
|1B
|5
|167
|Domingo Santana, MIL
|OF
|5
|168
|Eduardo Nunez, BOS
|2B/3B/OF
|5
|169
|Paul DeJong, STL
|2B/SS
|5
|170
|Matt Chapman, OAK
|3B
|5
|171
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|SP
|5
|172
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|SP
|4
|173
|Alex Colome, TB
|RP
|4
|174
|Keynan Middleton, LAA
|RP
|4
|175
|Jon Gray, COL
|SP
|3
|176
|Danny Duffy, KC
|SP
|3
|177
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|SP
|3
|178
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|SP
|3
|179
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|SP
|3
|180
|Jake Junis, KC
|SP
|3
|181
|Cesar Hernandez, PHI
|2B
|3
|182
|Blake Treinen, OAK
|RP
|3
|183
|Mike Minor, TEX
|RP
|3
|184
|Scooter Gennett, CIN
|2B
|3
|185
|Brett Gardner, NYY
|OF
|3
|186
|Zack Cozart, LAA
|2B/3B/SS
|3
|187
|Scott Kingery, PHI
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|3
|188
|Brad Boxberger, ARI
|RP
|3
|189
|Yonder Alonso, CLE
|1B
|3
|190
|Hanley Ramirez, BOS
|1B
|3
|191
|Corey Dickerson, PIT
|OF
|3
|192
|Adam Jones, BAL
|OF
|3
|193
|Justin Smoak, TOR
|1B
|3
|194
|Marwin Gonzalez, HOU
|1B/2B/SS/OF
|3
|195
|Delino DeShields, TEX
|OF
|3
|196
|Ian Kinsler, LAA
|2B
|2
|197
|Jed Lowrie, OAK
|2B
|2
|198
|Rougned Odor, TEX
|2B
|2
|199
|Yangervis Solarte, TOR
|2B/3B/SS
|2
|200
|Gleyber Torres, NYY
|SS
|2
|201
|Tyson Ross, SD
|SP
|2
|202
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|SP
|2
|203
|Max Kepler, MIN
|OF
|2
|204
|Nomar Mazara, TEX
|OF
|2
|205
|Adam Duvall, CIN
|OF
|2
|206
|Ian Desmond, COL
|1B/OF
|2
|207
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU
|1B
|2
|208
|Wilson Ramos, TB
|C
|2
|209
|Miguel Andujar, NYY
|3B
|2
|210
|David Dahl, COL
|OF
|2
|211
|Christian Villanueva, SD
|3B
|2
|212
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|SP
|2
|213
|Keone Kela, TEX
|RP
|2
|214
|Josh Hader, MIL
|RP
|2
|215
|Andrew Miller
|RP
|2
|216
|Hunter Strickland, SF
|RP
|2
|217
|Hector Neris, PHI
|RP
|2
|218
|Francisco Cervelli, PIT
|C
|2
|219
|Andrelton Simmons, LAA
|SS
|2
|220
|Odubel Herrera, PHI
|OF
|2
|221
|Brian McCann, HOU
|C
|1
|222
|Todd Frazier, NYM
|3B
|1
|223
|Jason Kipnis, CLE
|2B
|1
|224
|Asdrubal Cabrera, NYM
|2B/3B/SS
|1
|225
|Dansby Swanson, ATL
|SS
|1
|226
|Justin Bour, MIA
|1B
|1
|227
|Arodys Vizcaino, ATL
|RP
|1
|228
|Fernando Rodney, MIN
|RP
|1
|229
|Brad Brach, BAL
|RP
|1
|230
|Bud Norris, STL
|RP
|1
|231
|Trey Mancini, BAL
|1B/OF
|1
|232
|Eric Thames, MIL
|1B/OF
|1
|233
|Michael Brantley, CLE
|OF
|1
|234
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR
|OF
|1
|235
|Josh Reddick, HOU
|OF
|1
|236
|Mac Williamson, SF
|OF
|1
|237
|Eugenio Suarez, CIN
|3B
|1
|238
|Ian Happ, CHC
|2B/OF
|1
|239
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|SP
|1
|240
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|SP
|1
|241
|Lance Lynn, MIN
|SP
|1
|242
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|SP
|1
|243
|Aaron Hicks, NYY
|OF
|1
|244
|Mallex Smith, TB
|OF
|1
|245
|Bradley Zimmer, CLE
|OF
|1
|246
|Kurt Suzuki, ATL
|C
|1
|247
|Jack Flaherty, STL
|SP
|1
|248
|Jake Faria, TB
|SP
|1
|249
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|SP
|1
|250
|Steven Souza, TB
|OF
|1
