Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart: Scott White's latest top 250 rankings for Rotisserie leagues shows Cody Bellinger tops among first basemen

What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade value to each of the top 250 for Rotisserie leagues.

Even a month into the season, it's a challenge separating the meaningful from the meaningless in a way that feels like more than guesswork. Sure, you'll find clues as to what is or isn't legit, but there's danger in overreacting, more so than in exercising just a little more patience.

Still, there comes a point when you have to relent on those developments that are so slap-you-in-the-face-obvious, and Cody Bellinger is turning out to be one of those.

Between cutting his strikeout rate in half and nearly doubling his line-drive rate, he has become much more than the pure slugger we saw during his first two years in the majors. And for as ridiculous as his numbers are so far, his quality of contact gives him an expected wOBA (.556) more or less in line with his actual wOBA (.566). If we were redrafting today, he'd be a slam-dunk first-rounder, not to mention the No. 1 first baseman off the board, and it's high time the Trade Chart reflected it.

And so this latest version of my top 250 for 5x5 Rotisserie leagues does. Other notables climbing the ranks are Luke Voit, who finally brought his numbers in line with his impressive batted ball profile during a huge Week 5 (April 22-28); Joe Musgrove, who has paired a swing-and-miss secondary arsenal with elite control to become a quality start machine; and Alex Verdugo, an impressive rookie who could be in line for close to full-time duty with A.J. Pollock sidelined by an elbow infection.

Some ground rules before you start trying out trade scenarios:

  1. These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Let's dig in.

Rank

Player

Position

Value

1

Mike Trout, LAA

OF

53

2

Mookie Betts, BOS

OF

51

3

J.D. Martinez, BOS

OF

47

4

Christian Yelich, MIL

OF

47

5

Nolan Arenado, COL

3B

46

6

Max Scherzer, WAS

SP

45

7

Cody Bellinger, LAD

1B/OF

45

8

Alex Bregman, HOU

3B/SS

41

9

Jose Altuve, HOU

2B

41

10

Justin Verlander, HOU

SP

41

11

Jose Ramirez, CLE

3B

40

12

Bryce Harper, PHI

OF

39

13

Paul Goldschmidt, STL

1B

39

14

Jacob deGrom, NYM

SP

39

15

Manny Machado, SD

3B/SS

38

16

Ronald Acuna, ATL

OF

38

17

Trevor Bauer, CLE

SP

37

18

Blake Snell, TB

SP

37

19

Gerrit Cole, HOU

SP

37

20

Freddie Freeman, ATL

1B

37

21

Francisco Lindor, CLE

SS

37

22

Trevor Story, COL

SS

37

23

Corey Kluber, CLE

SP

36

24

Anthony Rendon, WAS

3B

35

25

Anthony Rizzo, CHC

1B

35

26

Charlie Blackmon, COL

OF

34

27

Aaron Nola, PHI

SP

34

28

Chris Sale, BOS

SP

34

29

Javier Baez, CHC

2B/3B/SS

33

30

Noah Syndergaard, NYM

SP

32

31

Patrick Corbin, WAS

SP

32

32

Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

OF

31

33

Trea Turner, WAS

SS

31

34

Juan Soto, WAS

OF

31

35

Andrew Benintendi, BOS

OF

30

36

Whit Merrifield, KC

2B/OF

30

37

Rhys Hoskins, PHI

1B/OF

30

38

J.T. Realmuto, PHI

C

29

39

Carlos Carrasco, CLE

SP

29

40

Zack Greinke, ARI

SP

29

41

Stephen Strasburg, WAS

SP

29

42

Adalberto Mondesi, KC

SS

29

43

Kris Bryant, CHC

3B/OF

28

44

Gary Sanchez, NYY

C

28

45

Khris Davis, OAK

DH

28

46

James Paxton, NYY

SP

28

47

Clayton Kershaw, LAD

SP

28

48

Carlos Correa, HOU

SS

27

49

Pete Alonso, NYM

1B

26

50

German Marquez, COL

SP

26

51

George Springer, HOU

OF

25

52

Matt Chapman, OAK

3B

24

53

Edwin Diaz, NYM

RP

24

54

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

SS

23

55

Tommy Pham, TB

OF

23

56

Joey Gallo, TEX

1B/OF

23

57

Ozzie Albies, ATL

2B

23

58

Corey Seager, LAD

SS

22

59

Jose Berrios, MIN

SP

22

60

Kenley Jansen, LAD

RP

22

61

Aroldis Chapman, NYY

RP

21

62

Blake Treinen, OAK

RP

21

63

Luis Castillo, CIN

SP

21

64

Tyler Glasnow, TB

SP/RP

21

65

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR

3B

19

66

Joey Votto, CIN

1B

18

67

Jose Abreu, CHW

1B

18

68

Walker Buehler, LAD

SP

18

69

David Price, BOS

SP

17

70

Yasmani Grandal, MIL

C

17

71

Willson Contreras, CHC

C

17

72

Daniel Murphy, COL

1B/2B

16

73

Eddie Rosario, MIN

OF

16

74

Dee Gordon, SEA

2B/OF

16

75

Lorenzo Cain, MIL

OF

16

76

Matt Carpenter, STL

1B/3B

16

77

Eugenio Suarez, STL

3B

16

78

Yoan Moncada, CHW

2B/3B

16

79

Aaron Judge, NYY

OF

15

80

Fernando Tatis, SD

SS

15

81

Starling Marte, PIT

OF

15

82

Michael Conforto, NYM

OF

14

83

Mitch Haniger, SEA

OF

14

84

Marcell Ozuna, STL

OF

14

85

Jack Flaherty, STL

SP

13

86

Justin Turner, LAD

3B

13

87

Wilson Ramos, NYM

C

13

88

Domingo Santana, SEA

OF

13

89

Chris Archer, PIT

SP

12

90

Jameson Taillon, PIT

SP

12

91

Sean Doolittle, WAS

RP

12

92

Kirby Yates, SD

RP

12

93

Brad Hand, CLE

RP

12

94

Roberto Osuna, HOU

RP

12

95

Felipe Vazquez, PIT

RP

12

96

Josh Donaldson, ATL

3B

11

97

Wil Myers, SD

3B/OF

11

98

Michael Brantley, HOU

OF

11

99

Madison Bumgarner, SF

SP

11

100

Zack Wheeler, NYM

SP

11

101

Shane Bieber, CLE

SP

11

102

Edwin Encarnacion, SEA

1B

11

103

Nelson Cruz, MIN

DH

11

104

Josh Hader, MIL

RP

11

105

Luke Voit, NYY

1B

11

106

Jonathan Villar, BAL

2B/SS

11

107

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

SP

10

108

Masahiro Tanaka, NYY

SP

10

109

Cole Hamels, CHC

SP

10

110

Charlie Morton, TB

SP

10

111

Joe Musgrove, PIT

SP

10

112

Matthew Boyd, DET

SP

10

113

Max Muncy, LAD

1B/2B/3B

10

114

Elvis Andrus, TEX

SS

10

115

David Dahl, COL

OF

9

116

Yandy Diaz, TB

1B/3B

9

117

Mike Moustakas, MIL

2B/3B

9

118

Austin Meadows, TB

OF

9

119

Gleyber Torres, NYY

2B/SS

9

120

Paul DeJong, STL

SS

9

121

Jean Segura, PHI

SS

9

122

Wade Davis, COL

RP

9

123

Jon Gray, COL

SP

8

124

Collin McHugh, HOU

SP/RP

8

125

Mike Clevinger, CLE

SP

8

126

Luis Severino, NYY

SP

8

127

A.J. Pollock, LAD

OF

8

128

Nicholas Castellanos, DET

OF

8

129

Victor Robles, WAS

OF

8

130

Andrew McCutchen, PHI

OF

8

131

Yu Darvish, CHC

SP

7

132

Jose Quintana, CHC

SP

7

133

Daniel Vogelbach, SEA

1B

7

134

Josh Bell, PIT

1B

7

135

Domingo German, NYY

SP

7

136

Caleb Smith, MIA

SP

7

137

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

SP

7

138

Miles Mikolas, STL

SP

7

139

Greg Holland, ARI

RP

7

140

Jordan Hicks, STL

RP

7

141

Ken Giles, TOR

RP

7

142

Raisel Iglesias, CIN

RP

7

143

David Peralta, ARI

OF

7

144

Ryan McMahon, COL

1B/2B

6

145

Yadier Molina, STL

C

6

146

Robinson Cano, NYM

2B

6

147

Yasiel Puig, CIN

OF

6

148

Travis Shaw, MIL

2B/3B

6

149

Miguel Andujar, NYY

3B

6

150

Jose Leclerc TEX

RP

6

151

Carlos Santana, CLE

1B

6

152

Trey Mancini, BAL

1B/OF

6

153

Billy Hamilton, KC

OF

6

154

Matt Olson, OAK

1B

6

155

Tim Anderson, CHW

SS

6

156

Chris Paddack, SD

SP

5

157

Marcus Stroman, TOR

SP

5

158

Buster Posey, SF

C

5

159

Omar Narvaez, SEA

C

5

160

Marcus Semien, OAK

SS

5

161

Brandon Lowe, TB

2B

5

162

Christian Walker, ARI

1B

5

163

Jorge Polanco, MIN

SS

5

164

Eloy Jimenez, CHW

OF

4

165

Jesse Winker, CIN

OF

4

166

Gregory Polanco, PIT

OF

4

167

Mike Minor, TEX

SP

4

168

J.A. Happ, NYY

SP

4

169

Aaron Hicks, NYY

OF

4

170

Robbie Ray, ARI

SP

3

171

Rich Hill, LAD

SP

3

172

Kenta Maeda, LAD

SP/RP

3

173

Craig Kimbrel, FA

RP

3

174

Marco Gonzales, SEA

SP

3

175

Jesus Aguilar, MIL

1B

3

176

Hunter Dozier, KC

1B/3B

3

177

Ryan Brasier, BOS

RP

3

178

Shane Greene, DET

RP

3

179

Will Smith, SF

RP

3

180

Jurickson Profar, OAK

1B/2B/3B/SS

3

181

Enrique Hernandez, LAD

2B/SS/OF

3

182

Brian Dozier, WAS

2B

3

183

Stephen Piscotty, OAK

OF

3

184

Clint Frazier, NYY

OF

3

185

Maikel Franco, PHI

3B

3

186

Rafael Devers, BOS

3B

3

187

Byron Buxton, MIN

OF

3

188

Justin Smoak, TOR

1B

3

189

Joc Pederson, LAD

OF

3

190

Alex Verdugo, LAD

OF

3

191

Franmil Reyes, SD

OF

3

192

Dansby Swanson, ATL

SS

3

193

Carter Kieboom, WAS

SS

3

194

Brad Peacock, HOU

RP

3

195

Cody Allen, LAA

RP

3

196

Alex Colome, CHW

RP

3

197

Pedro Strop, CHC

RP

3

198

Hector Neris, PHI

RP

3

199

Blake Parker, MIN

RP

3

200

Sonny Gray, CIN

SP

3

201

Adam Jones, ARI

OF

3

202

Nomar Mazara, TEX

OF

3

203

Nate Lowe, TB

1B

2

204

Jay Bruce, SEA

1B/OF

2

205

Jason Heyward, CHC

OF

2

206

Rougned Odor, TEX

2B

2

207

Ketel Marte, ARI

2B/SS/OF

2

208

Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS

SP

2

209

Jose Peraza, CIN

2B/SS

2

210

Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX

2B/3B/SS

2

211

Trevor Richards, MIA

SP

2

212

Kevin Gausman, ATL

SP

2

213

Kyle Hendricks, CHC

SP

2

214

Rick Porcello, BOS

SP

2

215

Jon Lester, CHC

SP

2

216

Max Fried, ATL

SP

2

217

Mike Soroka, ATL

SP

2

218

Max Kepler. MIN

OF

2

219

Adam Eaton, WAS

OF

2

220

Miguel Cabrera, DET

1B

2

221

Alex Gordon, KC

OF

2

222

Shin-Soo Choo, TEX

OF

2

223

Yusei Kikuchi, SEA

SP

1

224

Kyle Freeland, COL

SP

1

225

Jonathan Schoop, MIN

2B

1

226

Michael Chavis, BOS

2B/3B

1

227

Carlos Rodon, CHW

SP

1

228

Pablo Lopez, MIA

SP

1

229

Tyler Skaggs, LAA

SP

1

230

Luke Weaver, ARI

SP

1

231

DJ LeMahieu, NYY

2B/3B

1

232

Jeff McNeil, NYM

2B/3B/OF

1

233

Eduardo Escobar, ARI

3B/SS

1

234

Robinson Chirinos, HOU

C

1

235

Nick Markakis, ATL

OF

1

236

Shohei Ohtani, LAA

DH

1

237

Steven Matz, NYM

SP

1

238

Vince Velasquez, PHI

SP

1

239

Jake Arrieta, PHI

SP

1

240

Diego Castillo, TB

RP

1

241

Jose Alvarado, TB

RP

1

242

Justin Upton, LAA

OF

1

243

Mallex Smith, TB

OF

1

244

Zach Eflin, PHI

SP

1

245

Reynaldo Lopez, CHW

SP

1

246

Dallas Keuchel, HOU

SP

1

247

Jimmy Nelson, MIL

SP

1

248

Jesus Luzardo, OAK

SP

1

249

Ender Inciarte, ATL

OF

1

250

Brett Gardner, NYY

OF

1

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

