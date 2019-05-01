Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart: Scott White's latest top 250 rankings for Rotisserie leagues shows Cody Bellinger tops among first basemen

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Even a month into the season, it's a challenge separating the meaningful from the meaningless in a way that feels like more than guesswork. Sure, you'll find clues as to what is or isn't legit, but there's danger in overreacting, more so than in exercising just a little more patience.

Still, there comes a point when you have to relent on those developments that are so slap-you-in-the-face-obvious, and Cody Bellinger is turning out to be one of those.

Between cutting his strikeout rate in half and nearly doubling his line-drive rate, he has become much more than the pure slugger we saw during his first two years in the majors. And for as ridiculous as his numbers are so far, his quality of contact gives him an expected wOBA (.556) more or less in line with his actual wOBA (.566). If we were redrafting today, he'd be a slam-dunk first-rounder, not to mention the No. 1 first baseman off the board, and it's high time the Trade Chart reflected it.

And so this latest version of my top 250 for 5x5 Rotisserie leagues does. Other notables climbing the ranks are Luke Voit, who finally brought his numbers in line with his impressive batted ball profile during a huge Week 5 (April 22-28); Joe Musgrove, who has paired a swing-and-miss secondary arsenal with elite control to become a quality start machine; and Alex Verdugo, an impressive rookie who could be in line for close to full-time duty with A.J. Pollock sidelined by an elbow infection.

Some ground rules before you start trying out trade scenarios:

These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Let's dig in.