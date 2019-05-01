Fantasy Baseball Trade Values Chart: Scott White's latest top 250 rankings for Rotisserie leagues shows Cody Bellinger tops among first basemen
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade value to each of the top 250 for Rotisserie leagues.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify.
Even a month into the season, it's a challenge separating the meaningful from the meaningless in a way that feels like more than guesswork. Sure, you'll find clues as to what is or isn't legit, but there's danger in overreacting, more so than in exercising just a little more patience.
Still, there comes a point when you have to relent on those developments that are so slap-you-in-the-face-obvious, and Cody Bellinger is turning out to be one of those.
Between cutting his strikeout rate in half and nearly doubling his line-drive rate, he has become much more than the pure slugger we saw during his first two years in the majors. And for as ridiculous as his numbers are so far, his quality of contact gives him an expected wOBA (.556) more or less in line with his actual wOBA (.566). If we were redrafting today, he'd be a slam-dunk first-rounder, not to mention the No. 1 first baseman off the board, and it's high time the Trade Chart reflected it.
And so this latest version of my top 250 for 5x5 Rotisserie leagues does. Other notables climbing the ranks are Luke Voit, who finally brought his numbers in line with his impressive batted ball profile during a huge Week 5 (April 22-28); Joe Musgrove, who has paired a swing-and-miss secondary arsenal with elite control to become a quality start machine; and Alex Verdugo, an impressive rookie who could be in line for close to full-time duty with A.J. Pollock sidelined by an elbow infection.
Some ground rules before you start trying out trade scenarios:
- These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
- These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
- These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.
Let's dig in.
Rank
Player
Position
Value
1
Mike Trout, LAA
OF
53
2
Mookie Betts, BOS
OF
51
3
J.D. Martinez, BOS
OF
47
4
Christian Yelich, MIL
OF
47
5
Nolan Arenado, COL
3B
46
6
Max Scherzer, WAS
SP
45
7
Cody Bellinger, LAD
1B/OF
45
8
Alex Bregman, HOU
3B/SS
41
9
Jose Altuve, HOU
2B
41
10
Justin Verlander, HOU
SP
41
11
Jose Ramirez, CLE
3B
40
12
Bryce Harper, PHI
OF
39
13
Paul Goldschmidt, STL
1B
39
14
Jacob deGrom, NYM
SP
39
15
Manny Machado, SD
3B/SS
38
16
Ronald Acuna, ATL
OF
38
17
Trevor Bauer, CLE
SP
37
18
Blake Snell, TB
SP
37
19
Gerrit Cole, HOU
SP
37
20
Freddie Freeman, ATL
1B
37
21
Francisco Lindor, CLE
SS
37
22
Trevor Story, COL
SS
37
23
Corey Kluber, CLE
SP
36
24
Anthony Rendon, WAS
3B
35
25
Anthony Rizzo, CHC
1B
35
26
Charlie Blackmon, COL
OF
34
27
Aaron Nola, PHI
SP
34
28
Chris Sale, BOS
SP
34
29
Javier Baez, CHC
2B/3B/SS
33
30
Noah Syndergaard, NYM
SP
32
31
Patrick Corbin, WAS
SP
32
32
Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
OF
31
33
Trea Turner, WAS
SS
31
34
Juan Soto, WAS
OF
31
35
Andrew Benintendi, BOS
OF
30
36
Whit Merrifield, KC
2B/OF
30
37
Rhys Hoskins, PHI
1B/OF
30
38
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
C
29
39
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
SP
29
40
Zack Greinke, ARI
SP
29
41
Stephen Strasburg, WAS
SP
29
42
Adalberto Mondesi, KC
SS
29
43
Kris Bryant, CHC
3B/OF
28
44
Gary Sanchez, NYY
C
28
45
Khris Davis, OAK
DH
28
46
James Paxton, NYY
SP
28
47
Clayton Kershaw, LAD
SP
28
48
Carlos Correa, HOU
SS
27
49
Pete Alonso, NYM
1B
26
50
German Marquez, COL
SP
26
51
George Springer, HOU
OF
25
52
Matt Chapman, OAK
3B
24
53
Edwin Diaz, NYM
RP
24
54
Xander Bogaerts, BOS
SS
23
55
Tommy Pham, TB
OF
23
56
Joey Gallo, TEX
1B/OF
23
57
Ozzie Albies, ATL
2B
23
58
Corey Seager, LAD
SS
22
59
Jose Berrios, MIN
SP
22
60
Kenley Jansen, LAD
RP
22
61
Aroldis Chapman, NYY
RP
21
62
Blake Treinen, OAK
RP
21
63
Luis Castillo, CIN
SP
21
64
Tyler Glasnow, TB
SP/RP
21
65
Vladimir Guerrero, TOR
3B
19
66
Joey Votto, CIN
1B
18
67
Jose Abreu, CHW
1B
18
68
Walker Buehler, LAD
SP
18
69
David Price, BOS
SP
17
70
Yasmani Grandal, MIL
C
17
71
Willson Contreras, CHC
C
17
72
Daniel Murphy, COL
1B/2B
16
73
Eddie Rosario, MIN
OF
16
74
Dee Gordon, SEA
2B/OF
16
75
Lorenzo Cain, MIL
OF
16
76
Matt Carpenter, STL
1B/3B
16
77
Eugenio Suarez, STL
3B
16
78
Yoan Moncada, CHW
2B/3B
16
79
Aaron Judge, NYY
OF
15
80
Fernando Tatis, SD
SS
15
81
Starling Marte, PIT
OF
15
82
Michael Conforto, NYM
OF
14
83
Mitch Haniger, SEA
OF
14
84
Marcell Ozuna, STL
OF
14
85
Jack Flaherty, STL
SP
13
86
Justin Turner, LAD
3B
13
87
Wilson Ramos, NYM
C
13
88
Domingo Santana, SEA
OF
13
89
Chris Archer, PIT
SP
12
90
Jameson Taillon, PIT
SP
12
91
Sean Doolittle, WAS
RP
12
92
Kirby Yates, SD
RP
12
93
Brad Hand, CLE
RP
12
94
Roberto Osuna, HOU
RP
12
95
Felipe Vazquez, PIT
RP
12
96
Josh Donaldson, ATL
3B
11
97
Wil Myers, SD
3B/OF
11
98
Michael Brantley, HOU
OF
11
99
Madison Bumgarner, SF
SP
11
100
Zack Wheeler, NYM
SP
11
101
Shane Bieber, CLE
SP
11
102
Edwin Encarnacion, SEA
1B
11
103
Nelson Cruz, MIN
DH
11
104
Josh Hader, MIL
RP
11
105
Luke Voit, NYY
1B
11
106
Jonathan Villar, BAL
2B/SS
11
107
Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
SP
10
108
Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
SP
10
109
Cole Hamels, CHC
SP
10
110
Charlie Morton, TB
SP
10
111
Joe Musgrove, PIT
SP
10
112
Matthew Boyd, DET
SP
10
113
Max Muncy, LAD
1B/2B/3B
10
114
Elvis Andrus, TEX
SS
10
115
David Dahl, COL
OF
9
116
Yandy Diaz, TB
1B/3B
9
117
Mike Moustakas, MIL
2B/3B
9
118
Austin Meadows, TB
OF
9
119
Gleyber Torres, NYY
2B/SS
9
120
Paul DeJong, STL
SS
9
121
Jean Segura, PHI
SS
9
122
Wade Davis, COL
RP
9
123
Jon Gray, COL
SP
8
124
Collin McHugh, HOU
SP/RP
8
125
Mike Clevinger, CLE
SP
8
126
Luis Severino, NYY
SP
8
127
A.J. Pollock, LAD
OF
8
128
Nicholas Castellanos, DET
OF
8
129
Victor Robles, WAS
OF
8
130
Andrew McCutchen, PHI
OF
8
131
Yu Darvish, CHC
SP
7
132
Jose Quintana, CHC
SP
7
133
Daniel Vogelbach, SEA
1B
7
134
Josh Bell, PIT
1B
7
135
Domingo German, NYY
SP
7
136
Caleb Smith, MIA
SP
7
137
Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
SP
7
138
Miles Mikolas, STL
SP
7
139
Greg Holland, ARI
RP
7
140
Jordan Hicks, STL
RP
7
141
Ken Giles, TOR
RP
7
142
Raisel Iglesias, CIN
RP
7
143
David Peralta, ARI
OF
7
144
Ryan McMahon, COL
1B/2B
6
145
Yadier Molina, STL
C
6
146
Robinson Cano, NYM
2B
6
147
Yasiel Puig, CIN
OF
6
148
Travis Shaw, MIL
2B/3B
6
149
Miguel Andujar, NYY
3B
6
150
Jose Leclerc TEX
RP
6
151
Carlos Santana, CLE
1B
6
152
Trey Mancini, BAL
1B/OF
6
153
Billy Hamilton, KC
OF
6
154
Matt Olson, OAK
1B
6
155
Tim Anderson, CHW
SS
6
156
Chris Paddack, SD
SP
5
157
Marcus Stroman, TOR
SP
5
158
Buster Posey, SF
C
5
159
Omar Narvaez, SEA
C
5
160
Marcus Semien, OAK
SS
5
161
Brandon Lowe, TB
2B
5
162
Christian Walker, ARI
1B
5
163
Jorge Polanco, MIN
SS
5
164
Eloy Jimenez, CHW
OF
4
165
Jesse Winker, CIN
OF
4
166
Gregory Polanco, PIT
OF
4
167
Mike Minor, TEX
SP
4
168
J.A. Happ, NYY
SP
4
169
Aaron Hicks, NYY
OF
4
170
Robbie Ray, ARI
SP
3
171
Rich Hill, LAD
SP
3
172
Kenta Maeda, LAD
SP/RP
3
173
Craig Kimbrel, FA
RP
3
174
Marco Gonzales, SEA
SP
3
175
Jesus Aguilar, MIL
1B
3
176
Hunter Dozier, KC
1B/3B
3
177
Ryan Brasier, BOS
RP
3
178
Shane Greene, DET
RP
3
179
Will Smith, SF
RP
3
180
Jurickson Profar, OAK
1B/2B/3B/SS
3
181
Enrique Hernandez, LAD
2B/SS/OF
3
182
Brian Dozier, WAS
2B
3
183
Stephen Piscotty, OAK
OF
3
184
Clint Frazier, NYY
OF
3
185
Maikel Franco, PHI
3B
3
186
Rafael Devers, BOS
3B
3
187
Byron Buxton, MIN
OF
3
188
Justin Smoak, TOR
1B
3
189
Joc Pederson, LAD
OF
3
190
Alex Verdugo, LAD
OF
3
191
Franmil Reyes, SD
OF
3
192
Dansby Swanson, ATL
SS
3
193
Carter Kieboom, WAS
SS
3
194
Brad Peacock, HOU
RP
3
195
Cody Allen, LAA
RP
3
196
Alex Colome, CHW
RP
3
197
Pedro Strop, CHC
RP
3
198
Hector Neris, PHI
RP
3
199
Blake Parker, MIN
RP
3
200
Sonny Gray, CIN
SP
3
201
Adam Jones, ARI
OF
3
202
Nomar Mazara, TEX
OF
3
203
Nate Lowe, TB
1B
2
204
Jay Bruce, SEA
1B/OF
2
205
Jason Heyward, CHC
OF
2
206
Rougned Odor, TEX
2B
2
207
Ketel Marte, ARI
2B/SS/OF
2
208
Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
SP
2
209
Jose Peraza, CIN
2B/SS
2
210
Asdrubal Cabrera, TEX
2B/3B/SS
2
211
Trevor Richards, MIA
SP
2
212
Kevin Gausman, ATL
SP
2
213
Kyle Hendricks, CHC
SP
2
214
Rick Porcello, BOS
SP
2
215
Jon Lester, CHC
SP
2
216
Max Fried, ATL
SP
2
217
Mike Soroka, ATL
SP
2
218
Max Kepler. MIN
OF
2
219
Adam Eaton, WAS
OF
2
220
Miguel Cabrera, DET
1B
2
221
Alex Gordon, KC
OF
2
222
Shin-Soo Choo, TEX
OF
2
223
Yusei Kikuchi, SEA
SP
1
224
Kyle Freeland, COL
SP
1
225
Jonathan Schoop, MIN
2B
1
226
Michael Chavis, BOS
2B/3B
1
227
Carlos Rodon, CHW
SP
1
228
Pablo Lopez, MIA
SP
1
229
Tyler Skaggs, LAA
SP
1
230
Luke Weaver, ARI
SP
1
231
DJ LeMahieu, NYY
2B/3B
1
232
Jeff McNeil, NYM
2B/3B/OF
1
233
Eduardo Escobar, ARI
3B/SS
1
234
Robinson Chirinos, HOU
C
1
235
Nick Markakis, ATL
OF
1
236
Shohei Ohtani, LAA
DH
1
237
Steven Matz, NYM
SP
1
238
Vince Velasquez, PHI
SP
1
239
Jake Arrieta, PHI
SP
1
240
Diego Castillo, TB
RP
1
241
Jose Alvarado, TB
RP
1
242
Justin Upton, LAA
OF
1
243
Mallex Smith, TB
OF
1
244
Zach Eflin, PHI
SP
1
245
Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
SP
1
246
Dallas Keuchel, HOU
SP
1
247
Jimmy Nelson, MIL
SP
1
248
Jesus Luzardo, OAK
SP
1
249
Ender Inciarte, ATL
OF
1
250
Brett Gardner, NYY
OF
1
