The season's barely started, and you're already itching to make a trade, huh?

Hey, it's a sprint to the championship this year. With only two months to distinguish yourself and maybe just one month to do it through a trade, you might need to force the issue a little.

But you can go about it smartly still, and that's where this Trade Chart comes into play. A few guidelines for using it:

These values are tailored for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues, meaning 12 teams and 29-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay). These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.