Fantasy Baseball Trade Values: Injured pitchers the focus of final Roto top-250 and H2H top-200

I'm not sure who first said patience is a virtue, but I'm fairly certain they weren't in the thick of a Fantasy Baseball pennant chase in August when they said. They also weren't talking about injured starting pitchers when they said it.

Probably.

This is the final installment of the trade charts and as a bonus you're getting a version of both the Roto and H2H points charts. The most difficult thing about this final installment was definitely rating the injured aces like Clayton Kershaw, Stephen Strasburg, David Price and Johnny Cueto. Even a recently-returned ace like Dallas Keuchel isn't easy.

There are numbers next to all of their names, but here's what I'd tell you: Don't be patient. You don't have time to wait. At this point in the season if he pitcher is on the disabled list you need to recognize that there is a non-zero chance he's not coming back. Factor that floor into any move you make.

