Everyone knows prospects are no sure thing, but it's hard to keep that in draft season when you're on the clock with a chance to get the next Julio Rodriguez or Fernando Tatis or Ronald Acuña. Sure, you might know, intellectually, that the chances of any given top prospect hitting the ground running might be relatively slim, but then the emotion and excitement get the best of you and the next thing you know, you wake up having spent an eighth-round pick on Jordan Walker.

And that felt great a month ago, when Walker was still a hypothetical superstar. Now, in light of him getting sent down by the Cardinals on Wednesday, it looks like a pretty bad decision.

We'll have plenty of time to argue about whether the decision actually was a bad one at the end of the season. Because the thing you have to keep in mind right now is this isn't the end of Walker's story in 2023. I mean, it might be – his struggles might carry over to Triple-A and the Cardinals might end up keeping him down for the rest of the season, in which case, yeah, it was a bad pick.

But it's also possible they're sending him down with a specific checklist of things to work on – my guess? Outfield defense and swing decisions – and he could be right back up in a few weeks if he goes to Triple-A and gets right quickly. I certainly wouldn't bet against that happening.

Because, while Waler was a disappointment in his first 20 MLB games, it's not like he was bad. Walker hit .274/.321/.397, for a 101 wRC+ (100 is average), and while that was frontloaded thanks to a 12-game hitting streak to open his season, Walker still did a lot right in his first taste of the majors. He was in the 63rd percentile in average exit velocity (90.0 mph) and 78th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.2%) while striking out a manageable 25.6% of the time.

Walker wasn't great by any means, but as a 20-year-old who skipped Triple-A, I'm not sure exactly what the Cardinals were expecting from him. His plate discipline wasn't great, but they should have known it wouldn't be great. His outfield defense wasn't great, but he had barely played the position before this season, so again, what were they expecting?

Well, they were hoping he could be a superstar right away, which is what Fantasy players were hoping, too. Walker's call-up was always at least a little bit surprising given the team's logjam in the outfield, but betting he could be a difference maker right away was worth the upside; sending him down when he showed he wasn't also makes at least a bit of sense, assuming it doesn't mess with his confidence. Walker is a work in progress, and now he'll do that work in the minors.

And you should do whatever you can to hang on to him in your Fantasy leagues. Walker takes a big hit in the trade values chart this week, obviously, but I'm keeping him well within the range of the stashable. The likeliest outcome might be that he remains down in the minors long enough that stashing him ends up being a real limitation on your roster, and you might need to make a tough decision to drop him in the coming weeks.

But, at least for now, I'd be doing what I can to hang on to him, and I might even be looking to send out some buy-low trade offers for him. That's easier said than done, given how many injuries Fantasy players are dealing with, but Walker's upside remains considerable – he showed the raw power could be tapped into in-game in the majors already, and remember he hit .306/.388/.510 with 19 homers and 22 steals in 119 games in Double-A last season.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Walker didn't turn into the next Julio Rodriguez in his first 20 games, and that was disappointing, to be sure. But, it's worth remembering that, at this point in his rookie season, "the next Julio Rodriguez" didn't exactly look like him either. Rodriguez hit just .206/.284/.260 with no homers and 30 strikeouts (a horrifying 37% rate) in his first 20 games a year ago. Those early struggles obviously did not derail Rodriguez's path to superstardom.

And they may not necessarily derail Walker's. This type of outcome was always within the realm of possibility, and it's possible he's more like the next Jarred Kelenic, who needed multiple years of struggling in the majors before he seemingly figured it out this season. But this is still an incredibly talented young player who could get another chance very soon. He'll be arguably the top minor-league player to stash moving forward, and if he gets called back up, I'll be excited about his chances of being a Fantasy difference maker once again.

Don't give up on Walker. His best days are still ahead.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

H2H Points leagues Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value Change From Last Week 1 Aaron Judge DH-OF 52

2 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 46 1 3 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 46 9 4 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46

5 Mookie Betts 2B-OF 45

6 Trea Turner SS 43

7 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 41

8 Julio Rodriguez OF 41

9 Kyle Tucker OF 39

10 Juan Soto OF 39

11 Freddie Freeman 1B 38

12 Mike Trout OF 37

13 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 37

14 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 37

15 Manny Machado 3B 36

16 Gerrit Cole SP 36

17 Rafael Devers 3B 36

18 Corbin Burnes SP 34

19 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 33

20 Austin Riley 3B 33

21 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 33

22 Sandy Alcantara SP 32

23 Spencer Strider RP-SP 32 4 24 Jacob deGrom SP 32 4 25 Nolan Arenado 3B 31

26 Bo Bichette SS 31

27 Marcus Semien 2B 29

28 Shane McClanahan SP 28

29 Bobby Witt 3B-SS 28

30 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 28

31 Zack Wheeler SP 28

32 Michael Harris OF 28

33 Francisco Lindor SS 28

34 Shane Bieber SP 28

35 Aaron Nola SP 28

36 Max Scherzer SP 28 -4 37 Dylan Cease SP 28

38 Matt Olson 1B 25

39 Luis Robert OF 25

40 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 25

41 J.T. Realmuto C 25

42 Cedric Mullins OF 24

43 Wander Franco SS 24

44 Kevin Gausman SP 24

45 Alex Bregman 3B 23

46 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 23 -2 47 Luis Castillo SP 23

48 Ozzie Albies 2B 23 -2 49 George Springer DH-OF 23

50 Justin Verlander SP 21

51 Emmanuel Clase RP 21

52 Julio Urias SP 21

53 Alek Manoah SP 21

54 Framber Valdez SP 21

55 Josh Hader RP 20

56 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 20

57 Yu Darvish SP 20

58 Will Smith C-DH 19

59 Bryan Reynolds OF 19

60 Teoscar Hernandez OF 18

61 Daulton Varsho C-OF 18

62 Zac Gallen SP 18

63 Brandon Woodruff SP 18 -3 64 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 17

65 Adley Rutschman C-DH 17

66 Starling Marte OF 16

67 Devin Williams RP 16

68 Xander Bogaerts SS 16

69 Jordan Romano RP 15

70 Salvador Perez C-DH 15

71 Gunnar Henderson 3B-SS 15

72 Corbin Carroll OF 15

73 Pablo Lopez SP 15

74 Christian Walker 1B 15

75 Clayton Kershaw SP 15

76 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15

77 Carlos Correa SS 15

78 Logan Webb SP 15

79 Dansby Swanson SS 15

80 Felix Bautista RP 15

81 Cristian Javier SP 15

82 Steven Kwan OF 15

83 Corey Seager SS 15

84 Bryce Harper DH 15 1 85 Max Fried SP 15

86 Joe Musgrove SP 15

87 Ryan Pressly RP 15

88 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 15

89 Tommy Edman 2B-SS 15

90 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B-DH 15

91 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 15 1 92 Jose Altuve 2B 15

93 Andres Gimenez 2B 14 -1 94 Kris Bryant DH-OF 14

95 Willson Contreras C-DH 14

96 Christian Yelich DH-OF 14

97 Anthony Rizzo 1B 14

98 Carlos Rodon SP 14 -1 99 Blake Snell SP 14 -1 100 Luis Severino SP 14

101 Willy Adames SS 14 -1 102 Nestor Cortes SP 13

103 Ryan Helsley RP 13 -1 104 Sean Murphy C-DH 13

105 Tim Anderson SS 13 2 106 Kenley Jansen RP 12

107 Brandon Lowe 2B 12

108 Hunter Greene SP 12

109 Joe Ryan SP 12

110 William Contreras C-DH 11

111 Camilo Doval RP 11 -1 112 Matt Chapman 3B 11

113 Tyler O'Neill OF 11 -1 114 Kyle Wright SP 11 -4 115 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B 11

116 Nick Lodolo SP 11 -2 117 George Kirby SP 11 -1 118 Freddy Peralta SP 10

119 Lance Lynn SP 10 -5 120 Jesus Luzardo SP 10

121 Gleyber Torres 2B 10 -1 122 Logan Gilbert SP 9

123 Josh Bell 1B-DH 9

124 Anthony Santander DH-OF 9

125 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 9 -6 126 Nate Lowe 1B 9 -1 127 Taylor Ward OF 9 -1 128 Hunter Renfroe OF 9

129 Charlie Morton SP 8

130 Dustin May SP 8

131 Hunter Brown RP 8 3 132 Lucas Giolito SP 8

133 Rowdy Tellez 1B 8 2 134 Brandon Nimmo OF 8 2 135 Mitch Haniger OF 8

136 Chris Bassitt SP 8

137 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 8

138 David Bednar RP 8 -1 139 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 8 -1 140 James Outman OF 8 3 141 Jeremy Pena SS 8

142 Ty France 1B 7 -1 143 Anthony Rendon 3B 7

144 Eugenio Suarez 3B 7

145 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 7 -1 146 Seiya Suzuki OF 6 -1 147 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 5

148 Lance McCullers SP 5

149 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 5

150 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 5 -3 151 J.D. Martinez DH 5

152 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C-DH 5

153 Jose Miranda 1B-3B-DH 5

154 Drew Rasmussen SP 5

155 Jose Berrios SP 5

156 Jarred Kelenic OF 5 2 157 Jonathan India 2B 4

158 Tyler Glasnow SP 4

159 Tony Gonsolin SP 4

160 Jordan Montgomery SP 4

161 Ian Happ OF 4

162 Anthony Volpe SS 4

163 Clay Holmes RP 4

164 Sonny Gray SP 4 3 165 A.J. Puk RP 3

166 Graham Ashcraft SP 3

167 Triston McKenzie SP 3

168 Vaughn Grissom 2B-SS 3

169 Kris Bubic SP 3

170 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 3

171 Chris Sale SP 3 -6 172 Jon Gray SP 3

173 Raisel Iglesias RP 3

174 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 3

175 Jordan Walker 3B-OF 3 -11 176 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 3 -5 177 Paul Sewald RP 3

178 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 3 1 179 Zachary Neto SS 3 3 180 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 3

181 Oscar Colas OF 3

182 Jhoan Duran RP 3

183 Grayson Rodriguez SP 3

184 Andrew Heaney SP 3

185 Reid Detmers SP 3

186 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3

187 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 3

188 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3

189 Amed Rosario SS 3

190 Jorge Soler DH-OF 3

191 Logan O'Hoppe C 3

192 Kodai Senga SP 2

193 Miles Mikolas SP 2

194 Merrill Kelly SP 2

195 Mason Miller SP 2 2 196 Tyler Anderson SP 2 1 197 Jack Flaherty SP 2

198 Javier Baez SS 2

199 Jorge Polanco 2B 2

200 Eduardo Rodriguez SP 2 2 201 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 2

202 Alex Verdugo OF 2

203 Patrick Sandoval SP 2

204 Nolan Gorman 2B-DH 2 2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values