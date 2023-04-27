Everyone knows prospects are no sure thing, but it's hard to keep that in draft season when you're on the clock with a chance to get the next Julio Rodriguez or Fernando Tatis or Ronald Acuña. Sure, you might know, intellectually, that the chances of any given top prospect hitting the ground running might be relatively slim, but then the emotion and excitement get the best of you and the next thing you know, you wake up having spent an eighth-round pick on Jordan Walker.
And that felt great a month ago, when Walker was still a hypothetical superstar. Now, in light of him getting sent down by the Cardinals on Wednesday, it looks like a pretty bad decision.
We'll have plenty of time to argue about whether the decision actually was a bad one at the end of the season. Because the thing you have to keep in mind right now is this isn't the end of Walker's story in 2023. I mean, it might be – his struggles might carry over to Triple-A and the Cardinals might end up keeping him down for the rest of the season, in which case, yeah, it was a bad pick.
But it's also possible they're sending him down with a specific checklist of things to work on – my guess? Outfield defense and swing decisions – and he could be right back up in a few weeks if he goes to Triple-A and gets right quickly. I certainly wouldn't bet against that happening.
Because, while Waler was a disappointment in his first 20 MLB games, it's not like he was bad. Walker hit .274/.321/.397, for a 101 wRC+ (100 is average), and while that was frontloaded thanks to a 12-game hitting streak to open his season, Walker still did a lot right in his first taste of the majors. He was in the 63rd percentile in average exit velocity (90.0 mph) and 78th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.2%) while striking out a manageable 25.6% of the time.
Walker wasn't great by any means, but as a 20-year-old who skipped Triple-A, I'm not sure exactly what the Cardinals were expecting from him. His plate discipline wasn't great, but they should have known it wouldn't be great. His outfield defense wasn't great, but he had barely played the position before this season, so again, what were they expecting?
Well, they were hoping he could be a superstar right away, which is what Fantasy players were hoping, too. Walker's call-up was always at least a little bit surprising given the team's logjam in the outfield, but betting he could be a difference maker right away was worth the upside; sending him down when he showed he wasn't also makes at least a bit of sense, assuming it doesn't mess with his confidence. Walker is a work in progress, and now he'll do that work in the minors.
And you should do whatever you can to hang on to him in your Fantasy leagues. Walker takes a big hit in the trade values chart this week, obviously, but I'm keeping him well within the range of the stashable. The likeliest outcome might be that he remains down in the minors long enough that stashing him ends up being a real limitation on your roster, and you might need to make a tough decision to drop him in the coming weeks.
But, at least for now, I'd be doing what I can to hang on to him, and I might even be looking to send out some buy-low trade offers for him. That's easier said than done, given how many injuries Fantasy players are dealing with, but Walker's upside remains considerable – he showed the raw power could be tapped into in-game in the majors already, and remember he hit .306/.388/.510 with 19 homers and 22 steals in 119 games in Double-A last season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Walker didn't turn into the next Julio Rodriguez in his first 20 games, and that was disappointing, to be sure. But, it's worth remembering that, at this point in his rookie season, "the next Julio Rodriguez" didn't exactly look like him either. Rodriguez hit just .206/.284/.260 with no homers and 30 strikeouts (a horrifying 37% rate) in his first 20 games a year ago. Those early struggles obviously did not derail Rodriguez's path to superstardom.
And they may not necessarily derail Walker's. This type of outcome was always within the realm of possibility, and it's possible he's more like the next Jarred Kelenic, who needed multiple years of struggling in the majors before he seemingly figured it out this season. But this is still an incredibly talented young player who could get another chance very soon. He'll be arguably the top minor-league player to stash moving forward, and if he gets called back up, I'll be excited about his chances of being a Fantasy difference maker once again.
Don't give up on Walker. His best days are still ahead.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
H2H Points leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|52
|2
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|46
|1
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|46
|9
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|5
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF
|45
|6
|Trea Turner
|SS
|43
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|41
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|41
|9
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|39
|10
|Juan Soto
|OF
|39
|11
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|38
|12
|Mike Trout
|OF
|37
|13
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|37
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|37
|15
|Manny Machado
|3B
|36
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|36
|17
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|36
|18
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|34
|19
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|33
|20
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|21
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|33
|22
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|32
|23
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|32
|4
|24
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|32
|4
|25
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|31
|26
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|31
|27
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|29
|28
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|28
|29
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|28
|30
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|28
|31
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|28
|32
|Michael Harris
|OF
|28
|33
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|28
|34
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|28
|35
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|28
|36
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|28
|-4
|37
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|28
|38
|Matt Olson
|1B
|25
|39
|Luis Robert
|OF
|25
|40
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|25
|41
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|25
|42
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|24
|43
|Wander Franco
|SS
|24
|44
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|24
|45
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|23
|46
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|23
|-2
|47
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|23
|48
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|23
|-2
|49
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|23
|50
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|21
|51
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|21
|52
|Julio Urias
|SP
|21
|53
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|21
|54
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|55
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|56
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|20
|57
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|20
|58
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|19
|59
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|19
|60
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|18
|61
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|18
|62
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|18
|63
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|18
|-3
|64
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|17
|65
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|17
|66
|Starling Marte
|OF
|16
|67
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16
|68
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|16
|69
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|70
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|71
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|15
|72
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|73
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|74
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|75
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|76
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|77
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|15
|78
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|79
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|80
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|81
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|82
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|15
|83
|Corey Seager
|SS
|15
|84
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|15
|1
|85
|Max Fried
|SP
|15
|86
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|87
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|88
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|15
|89
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|15
|90
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|91
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|1
|92
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|15
|93
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|14
|-1
|94
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|14
|95
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|14
|96
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|97
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|14
|98
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|14
|-1
|99
|Blake Snell
|SP
|14
|-1
|100
|Luis Severino
|SP
|14
|101
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|-1
|102
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|13
|103
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|13
|-1
|104
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|13
|105
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|13
|2
|106
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|12
|107
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|12
|108
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|12
|109
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|12
|110
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|11
|111
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|11
|-1
|112
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|11
|113
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|11
|-1
|114
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|11
|-4
|115
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|11
|116
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|11
|-2
|117
|George Kirby
|SP
|11
|-1
|118
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|10
|119
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|10
|-5
|120
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|10
|121
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|10
|-1
|122
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|9
|123
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|124
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|9
|125
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|9
|-6
|126
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|9
|-1
|127
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|9
|-1
|128
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|9
|129
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|8
|130
|Dustin May
|SP
|8
|131
|Hunter Brown
|RP
|8
|3
|132
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|8
|133
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|8
|2
|134
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|8
|2
|135
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|8
|136
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8
|137
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|8
|138
|David Bednar
|RP
|8
|-1
|139
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|8
|-1
|140
|James Outman
|OF
|8
|3
|141
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|8
|142
|Ty France
|1B
|7
|-1
|143
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|7
|144
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|7
|145
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|7
|-1
|146
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|6
|-1
|147
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|5
|148
|Lance McCullers
|SP
|5
|149
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|5
|150
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|5
|-3
|151
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|5
|152
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|5
|153
|Jose Miranda
|1B-3B-DH
|5
|154
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|5
|155
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|5
|156
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|5
|2
|157
|Jonathan India
|2B
|4
|158
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|4
|159
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|4
|160
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|4
|161
|Ian Happ
|OF
|4
|162
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|4
|163
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|4
|164
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|4
|3
|165
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|166
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|3
|167
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|3
|168
|Vaughn Grissom
|2B-SS
|3
|169
|Kris Bubic
|SP
|3
|170
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|3
|171
|Chris Sale
|SP
|3
|-6
|172
|Jon Gray
|SP
|3
|173
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|3
|174
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|3
|175
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|3
|-11
|176
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|-5
|177
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|3
|178
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|1
|179
|Zachary Neto
|SS
|3
|3
|180
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|3
|181
|Oscar Colas
|OF
|3
|182
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|3
|183
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|3
|184
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|3
|185
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|186
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|3
|187
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|3
|188
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|189
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|3
|190
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|3
|191
|Logan O'Hoppe
|C
|3
|192
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|2
|193
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|2
|194
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|2
|195
|Mason Miller
|SP
|2
|2
|196
|Tyler Anderson
|SP
|2
|1
|197
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|198
|Javier Baez
|SS
|2
|199
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|2
|200
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|2
|2
|201
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|2
|202
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|2
|203
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|2
|204
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-DH
|2
|2
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Trea Turner
|SS
|43
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|11
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|43
|5
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|43
|6
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|43
|7
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF
|38
|8
|Juan Soto
|OF
|35
|9
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|35
|10
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|35
|11
|Mike Trout
|OF
|34
|12
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|34
|13
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|31
|14
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|31
|15
|Manny Machado
|3B
|29
|16
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|29
|17
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|29
|18
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|19
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|27
|20
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|27
|21
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|27
|22
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|27
|23
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|26
|24
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|25
|4
|25
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|25
|4
|26
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|25
|27
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|24
|28
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|24
|29
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|30
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|24
|3
|31
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|23
|32
|Luis Robert
|OF
|23
|33
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|22
|34
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|22
|-2
|35
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|22
|-2
|36
|Matt Olson
|1B
|21
|37
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|21
|38
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|21
|39
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|20
|40
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|20
|2
|41
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|20
|-1
|42
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|20
|43
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|18
|44
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|18
|45
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|18
|46
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|18
|47
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|17
|-3
|48
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|17
|49
|Josh Hader
|RP
|17
|50
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|17
|51
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|16
|52
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|16
|53
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|54
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|-3
|55
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|56
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|57
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15
|58
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|59
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|15
|60
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|61
|Michael Harris
|OF
|15
|62
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|15
|63
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|15
|64
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|65
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|66
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|67
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|15
|68
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|15
|69
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|70
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|71
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|15
|72
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|15
|73
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|74
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|75
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|15
|76
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|15
|77
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|78
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|79
|Devin Williams
|RP
|15
|80
|Wander Franco
|SS
|15
|81
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|82
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|83
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|84
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|14
|1
|85
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|86
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|14
|87
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|14
|88
|Christian Walker
|1B
|14
|89
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|14
|90
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|14
|91
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|14
|92
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|14
|93
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|14
|-1
|94
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|14
|-1
|95
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|3
|96
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|14
|97
|Max Fried
|SP
|14
|1
|98
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|14
|99
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|14
|100
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|11
|-2
|101
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|13
|102
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|13
|103
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|13
|104
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|13
|105
|Logan Webb
|SP
|12
|-2
|106
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|12
|-2
|107
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|12
|108
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|12
|-2
|109
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|12
|-1
|110
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|11
|-2
|111
|Corey Seager
|SS
|11
|112
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|11
|-2
|113
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|11
|114
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|11
|115
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|11
|116
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|11
|117
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|11
|118
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|11
|119
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|11
|120
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|11
|121
|Ty France
|1B
|11
|122
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|11
|1
|123
|Blake Snell
|SP
|11
|-1
|124
|George Kirby
|SP
|11
|125
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|10
|-1
|126
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|10
|127
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|10
|128
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|10
|2
|129
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|130
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|9
|131
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|9
|132
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|9
|133
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|9
|134
|David Bednar
|RP
|9
|135
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|9
|-1
|136
|Ian Happ
|OF
|9
|137
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|9
|-1
|138
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|9
|139
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|8
|-1
|140
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|8
|-1
|141
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|8
|-1
|142
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|8
|143
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|8
|-1
|144
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|7
|145
|Dustin May
|SP
|7
|146
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|7
|147
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|7
|148
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|7
|149
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|7
|-1
|150
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|7
|151
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|7
|5
|152
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|153
|Jonathan India
|2B
|7
|154
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|7
|155
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|7
|156
|Hunter Brown
|RP
|7
|2
|157
|James Outman
|OF
|7
|7
|158
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|7
|-2
|159
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|7
|1
|160
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|7
|-2
|161
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|7
|4
|162
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|7
|163
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|7
|164
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|7
|165
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|7
|3
|166
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|6
|167
|Luis Garcia
|SP
|6
|168
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|6
|169
|Luis Severino
|SP
|6
|-1
|170
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|6
|4
|171
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|6
|172
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|6
|173
|Javier Baez
|SS
|6
|174
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|6
|175
|Riley Greene
|OF
|6
|176
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|6
|-1
|177
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|6
|178
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|6
|179
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|6
|180
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|6
|181
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|6
|182
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|6
|183
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|6
|184
|Chris Sale
|SP
|6
|-2
|185
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|6
|186
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|6
|187
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|6
|188
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|189
|Vaughn Grissom
|2B-SS
|6
|190
|Spencer Steer
|3B
|6
|191
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|6
|192
|Oscar Colas
|OF
|5
|193
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|5
|194
|Jose Miranda
|1B-3B-DH
|5
|-1
|195
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|5
|-1
|196
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|5
|197
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|5
|198
|Jean Segura
|2B-3B
|5
|199
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|5
|200
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|5
|201
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|5
|202
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|4
|203
|Cal Raleigh
|C
|4
|204
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|4
|205
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|4
|206
|Oscar Gonzalez
|OF
|4
|207
|Andrew Benintendi
|OF
|4
|208
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|4
|209
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|4
|210
|Josh Jung
|3B
|4
|-1
|211
|Triston Casas
|1B
|4
|212
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|4
|213
|Lance McCullers
|SP
|4
|214
|Jon Gray
|SP
|4
|215
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|4
|216
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|4
|217
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|4
|218
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|4
|-1
|219
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|4
|220
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|4
|221
|Danny Jansen
|C
|4
|222
|Keibert Ruiz
|C
|4
|223
|Zachary Neto
|SS
|3
|3
|224
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C
|3
|225
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|3
|226
|Joey Meneses
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|227
|Aroldis Chapman
|RP
|3
|228
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|3
|229
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|3
|-11
|230
|Seranthony Dominguez
|RP
|3
|231
|David Robertson
|RP
|3
|232
|Reynaldo Lopez
|RP
|3
|233
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|3
|234
|Austin Hays
|OF
|3
|235
|Bryan De La Cruz
|OF
|3
|236
|C.J. Abrams
|SS
|3
|237
|Jose Leclerc
|RP
|3
|238
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|3
|239
|Jon Berti
|2B-3B-SS
|3
|240
|Matt Mervis
|1B
|3
|241
|Trevor Story
|2B
|3
|242
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|243
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|3
|-1
|244
|Josh Rojas
|2B-3B
|3
|245
|Brendan Donovan
|2B-3B-OF
|3
|246
|Gregory Soto
|RP
|3
|247
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|2
|2
|248
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|2
|249
|Martin Perez
|SP
|2
|250
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|2
|-1
|251
|Jameson Taillon
|SP
|2
|252
|Trevor Rogers
|SP
|2
|-1
|253
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|2
|254
|Brady Singer
|SP
|2
|-4
|255
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|2
|256
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|1
|257
|Mason Miller
|SP
|2
|2
|258
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|2