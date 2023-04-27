jordan-walker-1400-us.jpg
Everyone knows prospects are no sure thing, but it's hard to keep that in draft season when you're on the clock with a chance to get the next Julio Rodriguez or Fernando Tatis or Ronald Acuña. Sure, you might know, intellectually, that the chances of any given top prospect hitting the ground running might be relatively slim, but then the emotion and excitement get the best of you and the next thing you know, you wake up having spent an eighth-round pick on Jordan Walker

And that felt great a month ago, when Walker was still a hypothetical superstar. Now, in light of him getting sent down by the Cardinals on  Wednesday, it looks like a pretty bad decision. 

We'll have plenty of time to argue about whether the decision actually was a bad one at the end of the season. Because the thing you have to keep in mind right now is this isn't the end of Walker's story in 2023. I mean, it might be – his struggles might carry over to Triple-A and the Cardinals might end up keeping him down for the rest of the season, in which case, yeah, it was a bad pick.

But it's also possible they're sending him down with a specific checklist of things to work on – my guess? Outfield defense and swing decisions – and he could be right back up in a few weeks if he goes to Triple-A and gets right quickly. I certainly wouldn't bet against that happening.

Because, while Waler was a disappointment in his first 20 MLB games, it's not like he was bad. Walker hit .274/.321/.397, for a 101 wRC+ (100 is average), and while that was frontloaded thanks to a 12-game hitting streak to open his season, Walker still did a lot right in his first taste of the majors. He was in the 63rd percentile in average exit velocity (90.0 mph) and 78th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.2%) while striking out a manageable 25.6% of the time. 

Walker wasn't great by any means, but as a 20-year-old who skipped Triple-A, I'm not sure exactly what the Cardinals were expecting from him. His plate discipline wasn't great, but they should have known it wouldn't be great. His outfield defense wasn't great, but he had barely played the position before this season, so again, what were they expecting? 

Well, they were hoping he could be a superstar right away, which is what Fantasy players were hoping, too. Walker's call-up was always at least a little bit surprising given the team's logjam in the outfield, but betting he could be a difference maker right away was worth the upside; sending him down when he showed he wasn't also makes at least a bit of sense, assuming it doesn't mess with his confidence. Walker is a work in progress, and now he'll do that work in the minors.

And you should do whatever you can to hang on to him in your Fantasy leagues. Walker takes a big hit in the trade values chart this week, obviously, but I'm keeping him well within the range of the stashable. The likeliest outcome might be that he remains down in the minors long enough that stashing him ends up being a real limitation on your roster, and you might need to make a tough decision to drop him in the coming weeks. 

But, at least for now, I'd be doing what I can to hang on to him, and I might even be looking to send out some buy-low trade offers for him. That's easier said than done, given how many injuries Fantasy players are dealing with, but Walker's upside remains considerable – he showed the raw power could be tapped into in-game in the majors already, and remember he hit .306/.388/.510 with 19 homers and 22 steals in 119 games in Double-A last season.

Walker didn't turn into the next Julio Rodriguez in his first 20 games, and that was disappointing, to be sure. But, it's worth remembering that, at this point in his rookie season, "the next Julio Rodriguez" didn't exactly look like him either. Rodriguez hit just .206/.284/.260 with no homers and 30 strikeouts (a horrifying 37% rate) in his first 20 games a year ago. Those early struggles obviously did not derail Rodriguez's path to superstardom.

And they may not necessarily derail Walker's. This type of outcome was always within the realm of possibility, and it's possible he's more like the next Jarred Kelenic, who needed multiple years of struggling in the majors before he seemingly figured it out this season. But this is still an incredibly talented young player who could get another chance very soon. He'll be arguably the top minor-league player to stash moving forward, and if he gets called back up, I'll be excited about his chances of being a Fantasy difference maker once again.

Don't give up on Walker. His best days are still ahead. 

