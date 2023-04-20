We get a lot of questions from our listeners and readers, and at this point in the Fantasy Baseball season, they tend to come in one of two forms:
"What's wrong with [Underperforming Superstar Player Y]?????"
Or …
"Is [Surprise Early-Season Breakout Player Y] for real???????"
The former is easier to answer, and it usually goes something like, "Probably nothing." That's not to say, of course, that superstar players never fall off a cliff or have down seasons; it's just to say that guys like Manny Machado and Aaron Nola have earned the benefit of the doubt to not worry about them after just a few weeks, even if their data might be a bit wonky.
The second category of questions is trickier to handle. Sometimes, guys just run into a string of almost impossibly good fortune in a small sample size, like Bryson Stott, who is hitting .365 but with underlying metrics that suggest he's more like a .275 hitter with little power to note. He's making a decent amount of contact and spraying a bunch of line drives all over the field, but he's also sporting a .400 batting average on ground balls, an unsustainable string of good luck even in a post-shift landscape, where the league as a whole is hitting just .239 on grounders.
Those are the easier calls. The tougher ones are the likes of Matt Chapman or Yandy Diaz, whose production so far isn't a fluke. Diaz is still hitting the ball incredibly hard, as he did last season, but now he's elevating the ball consistently, with an average launch angle of 14.8 degrees, more than double last year's.
Diaz always had strong bat-to-ball skills and has often shown elite quality-of-contact skills, but Diaz has been a pretty middling Fantasy option for much of his career because he was doing more damage to the work of the infield grounds crew than to opposing pitchers'. That's changed this season, and it has Diaz looking like an absolute superstar – in fact, his already impressive .422 wOBA actually trails his .467 expected mark.
Chapman's apparent breakout is fueled by similarly straightforward changes: He's just absolutely whalloping the ball right now. He ranks in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity (97.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (65.4%), while cutting his strikeout rate to what would be a career-low mark. Chapman already hit the ball plenty hard last season, with a 92.2 mph average exit velocity and 51.2% hard-hit rate, but he struck out 27.4% of the time and was too prone to weak fly outs to truly maximize his skill set.
Which is all to say, if Diaz and Chapman were breaking out, this is exactly what it would look like. There's nothing flukey about what they've done so far – they've been arguably the two best hitters in baseball so far, and they've earned what they've produced and then some.
And I've moved them way up in my rankings to reflect that, though not all the way to where their play so far would deserve. Because, the thing about all those metrics showing that they've earned their performance so far is those stats only hold so much predictive value. They are snapshots of what has happened so far, and while they may end up being sustainable, it's also possible that both players are just hot right now, in the traditional sense of the word. They are locked in right now, but that doesn't mean they will remain so moving forward.
Chapman has played 18 games, while Diaz is up to 17 entering Thursday, which is a very small sample size. Heck, back in 2020, Eric Hosmer looked like he might be experiencing a similar breakout to Diaz's, cutting his groundball rate to 46.2% and putting together a .287/.333/.517 line over 38 games, double the sample here; he hit just .269/.337/.395 with a 55.5% groundball rate in 2021. If you used some of these same metrics, you might have been inclined to buy Hosmer, and that would have been a mistake.
That's not to say Diaz and Chapman (or any other player with similar apparent jumps in skill set) aren't worth buying. Breakouts happen every year, and again, this is exactly what a breakout would look like for both players! If they can sustain this, they'll be awesome and you'll look like a genius for buying in.
But we're still dealing with small enough sample sizes that you should train a skeptical eye toward everything you see. Even when the underlying metrics back it up; perhaps even especially when the underlying metrics back it up, because that can lead some to a false sense of certainty about what we're seeing. It's a long season, and players' apparent skill sets fluctuate as well as their performance, and a player being locked in or hot early on doesn't necessarily mean they'll sustain it.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
H2H Points leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|52
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|3
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|45
|4
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF
|45
|5
|Trea Turner
|SS
|43
|6
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|41
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|41
|2
|8
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|39
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|39
|10
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|38
|11
|Mike Trout
|OF
|37
|12
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|37
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|37
|14
|Fernando Tatis
|SS
|37
|15
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|36
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|36
|17
|Manny Machado
|3B
|36
|18
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|34
|19
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|20
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|33
|21
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|33
|22
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|32
|23
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|32
|24
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|31
|25
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|31
|26
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|29
|27
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|28
|28
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|28
|29
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|28
|30
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|28
|31
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|28
|32
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|28
|33
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|28
|34
|Michael Harris
|OF
|28
|35
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|28
|36
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|28
|37
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|28
|38
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|25
|39
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|25
|40
|Matt Olson
|1B
|25
|41
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|25
|42
|Luis Robert
|OF
|25
|43
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|25
|44
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|24
|45
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|24
|46
|Wander Franco
|SS
|24
|47
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|23
|48
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|23
|49
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|23
|50
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|21
|-1
|51
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|21
|52
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|21
|-3
|53
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|21
|-7
|54
|Julio Urias
|SP
|21
|55
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|56
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|20
|57
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|58
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|20
|59
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|19
|3
|60
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|19
|61
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|18
|62
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|18
|63
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|18
|64
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|17
|65
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|17
|66
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|16
|67
|Starling Marte
|OF
|16
|68
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16
|69
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|15
|70
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|15
|71
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|72
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|15
|73
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|15
|74
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|75
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|76
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|77
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|78
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|79
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|15
|80
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|15
|81
|Max Fried
|SP
|15
|82
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|83
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|15
|84
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|2
|85
|Corey Seager
|SS
|15
|1
|86
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|87
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|15
|88
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|89
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|90
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|15
|91
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|92
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|93
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|94
|Blake Snell
|SP
|15
|95
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|15
|1
|96
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|15
|97
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|98
|Kris Bryant
|OF
|14
|99
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|14
|100
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|14
|101
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|14
|1
|102
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|14
|103
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|14
|104
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|14
|105
|Luis Severino
|SP
|14
|106
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|107
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|13
|3
|108
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|13
|1
|109
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|13
|110
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|12
|111
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|12
|112
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|12
|113
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|12
|4
|114
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|12
|115
|George Kirby
|SP
|12
|116
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|12
|1
|117
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|11
|3
|118
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|11
|1
|119
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|11
|7
|120
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|11
|8
|121
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|11
|122
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|10
|123
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|10
|124
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|10
|1
|125
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|10
|126
|Chris Sale
|SP
|9
|1
|127
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|9
|-1
|128
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|9
|129
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|130
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|9
|131
|David Bednar
|RP
|9
|132
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|9
|133
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|8
|134
|Ty France
|1B
|8
|135
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|8
|136
|Robbie Ray
|SP
|8
|137
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|8
|138
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|8
|139
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|8
|140
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|8
|141
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8
|142
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|8
|143
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|8
|1
|144
|Dustin May
|SP
|8
|145
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|7
|146
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|7
|147
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|7
|148
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|6
|149
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|6
|1
|150
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|5
|151
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|5
|2
|152
|Lance McCullers
|SP
|5
|153
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|5
|154
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|5
|155
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|5
|1
|156
|Tyler Stephenson
|C-DH
|5
|157
|Jose Miranda
|1B-3B-DH
|5
|158
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|4
|159
|Ian Happ
|OF
|4
|160
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|4
|1
|161
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|4
|162
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|4
|-2
|163
|Jonathan India
|2B
|4
|164
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|4
|165
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|3
|166
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|3
|167
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|3
|168
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|3
|169
|Kris Bubic
|SP
|3
|170
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|-1
|171
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|3
|172
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|3
|-9
|173
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|3
|174
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|3
|175
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|3
|176
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|3
|177
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|3
|-6
|178
|Logan O'Hoppe
|C
|3
|179
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|3
|2
|180
|Vaughn Grissom
|2B-SS
|3
|3
|181
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|3
|1
|182
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|3
|183
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|3
|184
|Jon Gray
|SP
|3
|185
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|186
|Oscar Colas
|OF
|3
|187
|Brady Singer
|SP
|3
|188
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|3
|2
|189
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|190
|Jack Flaherty
|SP
|2
|191
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|2
|192
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|2
|193
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|2
|194
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|2
|195
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|2
|196
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|2
|2
|197
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|2
|198
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|2
|199
|Javier Baez
|SS
|2
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|43
|3
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|43
|4
|Trea Turner
|SS
|43
|5
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|43
|6
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF
|38
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|35
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|35
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|35
|10
|Mike Trout
|OF
|34
|11
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|34
|12
|Fernando Tatis
|SS
|32
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|31
|14
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|31
|15
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|29
|16
|Manny Machado
|3B
|29
|17
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|29
|18
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|27
|19
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|27
|20
|Bobby Witt
|3B-SS
|27
|21
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|22
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|27
|23
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|26
|24
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|25
|25
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|24
|26
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|24
|27
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|24
|28
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|24
|29
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|30
|Luis Robert
|OF
|23
|31
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|23
|32
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|22
|33
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|21
|34
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|21
|35
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|21
|36
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|21
|37
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|21
|38
|Matt Olson
|1B
|21
|39
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|21
|40
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|20
|41
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|20
|42
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|20
|43
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|18
|2
|44
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|18
|-1
|45
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|18
|-1
|46
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|18
|47
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|18
|2
|48
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|18
|2
|49
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|17
|50
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|17
|51
|Josh Hader
|RP
|17
|52
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|16
|53
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|16
|54
|Devin Williams
|RP
|15
|55
|Wander Franco
|SS
|15
|56
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|57
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|58
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|59
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B-DH
|15
|60
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|61
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|15
|62
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|15
|63
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|15
|64
|Michael Harris
|OF
|15
|-2
|65
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|15
|66
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|67
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|15
|68
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15
|69
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|70
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|71
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|15
|72
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|1
|73
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|15
|74
|Teoscar Hernandez
|OF
|15
|75
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|76
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-SS
|15
|77
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|78
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|79
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|3
|80
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|81
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|15
|82
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|15
|83
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|15
|84
|Tommy Edman
|2B-SS
|15
|85
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|15
|86
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|15
|87
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|14
|-1
|88
|Christian Walker
|1B
|14
|89
|Logan Webb
|SP
|14
|1
|90
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|14
|91
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|14
|92
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|14
|93
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|14
|94
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|14
|95
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|14
|4
|96
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|14
|97
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|14
|98
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|14
|99
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|14
|100
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|14
|101
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|14
|3
|102
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|14
|3
|103
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|14
|-1
|104
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|14
|105
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|13
|106
|Kris Bryant
|OF
|13
|107
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|13
|108
|Max Fried
|SP
|13
|109
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|13
|110
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|13
|1
|111
|Nick Lodolo
|SP
|13
|112
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|13
|113
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|12
|114
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|12
|115
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|12
|116
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|12
|117
|Blake Snell
|SP
|12
|118
|George Kirby
|SP
|11
|119
|Ty France
|1B
|11
|120
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|11
|121
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|11
|2
|122
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|11
|123
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|11
|124
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|11
|4
|125
|Corey Seager
|SS
|11
|126
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|11
|127
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|10
|128
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|10
|129
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|10
|130
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|10
|131
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|10
|132
|Kyle Wright
|SP
|9
|133
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|9
|134
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|9
|135
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|9
|136
|Ian Happ
|OF
|9
|137
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|138
|David Bednar
|RP
|9
|-1
|139
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|9
|140
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|9
|141
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|9
|142
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|9
|143
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|9
|144
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B
|9
|6
|145
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|9
|146
|Robbie Ray
|SP
|8
|147
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|8
|-3
|148
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8
|149
|Tyler Stephenson
|C-DH
|8
|-1
|150
|Chris Sale
|SP
|8
|-1
|151
|Jonathan India
|2B
|7
|152
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|7
|153
|Dustin May
|SP
|7
|154
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|7
|155
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|7
|156
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|7
|157
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|7
|158
|Patrick Sandoval
|SP
|7
|159
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|7
|160
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|7
|-1
|161
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|162
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|7
|163
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|7
|-1
|164
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|7
|165
|Luis Severino
|SP
|7
|166
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|6
|167
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|6
|-3
|168
|Logan O'Hoppe
|C
|6
|169
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|6
|170
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|6
|-2
|171
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|6
|2
|172
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|6
|173
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|6
|174
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|6
|175
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|6
|176
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|6
|177
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|6
|178
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|6
|-1
|179
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|6
|180
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|6
|181
|Spencer Steer
|3B
|6
|5
|182
|Jose Miranda
|1B-3B-DH
|6
|183
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|6
|1
|184
|Riley Greene
|OF
|6
|-3
|185
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|6
|186
|Brady Singer
|SP
|6
|187
|Vaughn Grissom
|2B-SS
|6
|5
|188
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|189
|Luis Garcia
|SP
|6
|190
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|6
|191
|Javier Baez
|SS
|6
|192
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|6
|-7
|193
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|5
|194
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|5
|195
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|5
|196
|Oscar Colas
|OF
|5
|197
|Gabriel Moreno
|C
|5
|198
|Josh Jung
|3B
|5
|199
|Jean Segura
|2B-3B
|5
|-1
|200
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|5
|201
|Andres Munoz
|RP
|5
|202
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|5
|203
|Lance McCullers
|SP
|4
|-1
|204
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|4
|205
|Keibert Ruiz
|C
|4
|206
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|4
|207
|Cal Raleigh
|C
|4
|208
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|4
|#N/A
|209
|Masataka Yoshida
|OF
|4
|-2
|210
|Alex Cobb
|SP
|4
|211
|Oscar Gonzalez
|OF
|4
|212
|Triston McKenzie
|SP
|4
|213
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|4
|#N/A
|214
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|4
|215
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|4
|216
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|4
|#N/A
|217
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|4
|218
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|4
|-2
|219
|Andrew Benintendi
|OF
|4
|220
|Graham Ashcraft
|SP
|4
|221
|Danny Jansen
|C
|4
|222
|Jon Gray
|SP
|4
|223
|Triston Casas
|1B
|4
|224
|Jose Leclerc
|RP
|3
|225
|Gregory Soto
|RP
|3
|226
|C.J. Abrams
|SS
|3
|227
|Joey Meneses
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|-1
|228
|Aroldis Chapman
|RP
|3
|#N/A
|229
|Josh Rojas
|2B-3B
|3
|-1
|230
|Austin Hays
|OF
|3
|231
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|3
|232
|Trevor Story
|2B
|3
|233
|Reynaldo Lopez
|RP
|3
|234
|Seranthony Dominguez
|RP
|3
|235
|Trevor Rogers
|SP
|3
|236
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|3
|237
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|3
|238
|Matt Mervis
|1B
|3
|239
|Bryan De La Cruz
|OF
|3
|240
|David Robertson
|RP
|3
|241
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C
|3
|242
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|3
|243
|Brendan Donovan
|2B-3B-OF
|3
|244
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|245
|Kyle Finnegan
|RP
|3
|246
|Jon Berti
|2B-3B-SS
|3
|247
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|248
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|2
|249
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|2
|-1
|250
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|2
|251
|Jameson Taillon
|SP
|2
|-1
|252
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|2
|253
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|2
|254
|Tyler Anderson
|SP
|2
|255
|Martin Perez
|SP
|2
|256
|Eric Haase
|C
|2