We get a lot of questions from our listeners and readers, and at this point in the Fantasy Baseball season, they tend to come in one of two forms:

"What's wrong with [Underperforming Superstar Player Y]?????"

Or …

"Is [Surprise Early-Season Breakout Player Y] for real???????"

The former is easier to answer, and it usually goes something like, "Probably nothing." That's not to say, of course, that superstar players never fall off a cliff or have down seasons; it's just to say that guys like Manny Machado and Aaron Nola have earned the benefit of the doubt to not worry about them after just a few weeks, even if their data might be a bit wonky.

The second category of questions is trickier to handle. Sometimes, guys just run into a string of almost impossibly good fortune in a small sample size, like Bryson Stott, who is hitting .365 but with underlying metrics that suggest he's more like a .275 hitter with little power to note. He's making a decent amount of contact and spraying a bunch of line drives all over the field, but he's also sporting a .400 batting average on ground balls, an unsustainable string of good luck even in a post-shift landscape, where the league as a whole is hitting just .239 on grounders.

Those are the easier calls. The tougher ones are the likes of Matt Chapman or Yandy Diaz, whose production so far isn't a fluke. Diaz is still hitting the ball incredibly hard, as he did last season, but now he's elevating the ball consistently, with an average launch angle of 14.8 degrees, more than double last year's.

Diaz always had strong bat-to-ball skills and has often shown elite quality-of-contact skills, but Diaz has been a pretty middling Fantasy option for much of his career because he was doing more damage to the work of the infield grounds crew than to opposing pitchers'. That's changed this season, and it has Diaz looking like an absolute superstar – in fact, his already impressive .422 wOBA actually trails his .467 expected mark.

Chapman's apparent breakout is fueled by similarly straightforward changes: He's just absolutely whalloping the ball right now. He ranks in the 100th percentile in average exit velocity (97.0 mph) and hard-hit rate (65.4%), while cutting his strikeout rate to what would be a career-low mark. Chapman already hit the ball plenty hard last season, with a 92.2 mph average exit velocity and 51.2% hard-hit rate, but he struck out 27.4% of the time and was too prone to weak fly outs to truly maximize his skill set.

Which is all to say, if Diaz and Chapman were breaking out, this is exactly what it would look like. There's nothing flukey about what they've done so far – they've been arguably the two best hitters in baseball so far, and they've earned what they've produced and then some.

And I've moved them way up in my rankings to reflect that, though not all the way to where their play so far would deserve. Because, the thing about all those metrics showing that they've earned their performance so far is those stats only hold so much predictive value. They are snapshots of what has happened so far, and while they may end up being sustainable, it's also possible that both players are just hot right now, in the traditional sense of the word. They are locked in right now, but that doesn't mean they will remain so moving forward.

Chapman has played 18 games, while Diaz is up to 17 entering Thursday, which is a very small sample size. Heck, back in 2020, Eric Hosmer looked like he might be experiencing a similar breakout to Diaz's, cutting his groundball rate to 46.2% and putting together a .287/.333/.517 line over 38 games, double the sample here; he hit just .269/.337/.395 with a 55.5% groundball rate in 2021. If you used some of these same metrics, you might have been inclined to buy Hosmer, and that would have been a mistake.

That's not to say Diaz and Chapman (or any other player with similar apparent jumps in skill set) aren't worth buying. Breakouts happen every year, and again, this is exactly what a breakout would look like for both players! If they can sustain this, they'll be awesome and you'll look like a genius for buying in.

But we're still dealing with small enough sample sizes that you should train a skeptical eye toward everything you see. Even when the underlying metrics back it up; perhaps even especially when the underlying metrics back it up, because that can lead some to a false sense of certainty about what we're seeing. It's a long season, and players' apparent skill sets fluctuate as well as their performance, and a player being locked in or hot early on doesn't necessarily mean they'll sustain it.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

H2H Points leagues Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value Change From Last Week 1 Aaron Judge DH-OF 52

2 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46

3 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 45

4 Mookie Betts 2B-OF 45

5 Trea Turner SS 43

6 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 41

7 Julio Rodriguez OF 41 2 8 Kyle Tucker OF 39

9 Juan Soto OF 39

10 Freddie Freeman 1B 38

11 Mike Trout OF 37

12 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 37

13 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 37

14 Fernando Tatis SS 37

15 Rafael Devers 3B 36

16 Gerrit Cole SP 36

17 Manny Machado 3B 36

18 Corbin Burnes SP 34

19 Austin Riley 3B 33

20 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 33

21 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 33

22 Sandy Alcantara SP 32

23 Max Scherzer SP 32

24 Bo Bichette SS 31

25 Nolan Arenado 3B 31

26 Marcus Semien 2B 29

27 Francisco Lindor SS 28

28 Shane Bieber SP 28

29 Shane McClanahan SP 28

30 Aaron Nola SP 28

31 Dylan Cease SP 28

32 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 28

33 Spencer Strider RP-SP 28

34 Michael Harris OF 28

35 Bobby Witt 3B-SS 28

36 Jacob deGrom SP 28

37 Zack Wheeler SP 28

38 J.T. Realmuto C 25

39 Ozzie Albies 2B 25

40 Matt Olson 1B 25

41 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 25

42 Luis Robert OF 25

43 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 25

44 Cedric Mullins OF 24

45 Kevin Gausman SP 24

46 Wander Franco SS 24

47 George Springer DH-OF 23

48 Alex Bregman 3B 23

49 Luis Castillo SP 23

50 Alek Manoah SP 21 -1 51 Emmanuel Clase RP 21

52 Justin Verlander SP 21 -3 53 Brandon Woodruff SP 21 -7 54 Julio Urias SP 21

55 Framber Valdez SP 21

56 Yu Darvish SP 20

57 Josh Hader RP 20

58 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 20

59 Bryan Reynolds OF 19 3 60 Will Smith C-DH 19

61 Zac Gallen SP 18

62 Teoscar Hernandez OF 18

63 Daulton Varsho C-OF 18

64 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 17

65 Adley Rutschman C-DH 17

66 Xander Bogaerts SS 16

67 Starling Marte OF 16

68 Devin Williams RP 16

69 Carlos Correa SS 15

70 Steven Kwan OF 15

71 Christian Walker 1B 15

72 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 15

73 Tommy Edman 2B-SS 15

74 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15

75 Clayton Kershaw SP 15

76 Logan Webb SP 15

77 Jordan Romano RP 15

78 Joe Musgrove SP 15

79 Kyle Wright SP 15

80 Gunnar Henderson 3B-SS 15

81 Max Fried SP 15

82 Ryan Pressly RP 15

83 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 15

84 Pablo Lopez SP 15 2 85 Corey Seager SS 15 1 86 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B-DH 15

87 Jose Altuve 2B 15

88 Corbin Carroll OF 15

89 Willy Adames SS 15

90 Andres Gimenez 2B 15

91 Felix Bautista RP 15

92 Cristian Javier SP 15

93 Dansby Swanson SS 15

94 Blake Snell SP 15

95 Lance Lynn SP 15 1 96 Carlos Rodon SP 15

97 Salvador Perez C-DH 15

98 Kris Bryant OF 14

99 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 14

100 Willson Contreras C-DH 14

101 Ryan Helsley RP 14 1 102 Anthony Rizzo 1B 14

103 Bryce Harper DH 14

104 Jordan Walker 3B-OF 14

105 Luis Severino SP 14

106 Christian Yelich DH-OF 14

107 Sean Murphy C-DH 13 3 108 Nick Lodolo SP 13 1 109 Nestor Cortes SP 13

110 Brandon Lowe 2B 12

111 Camilo Doval RP 12

112 Kenley Jansen RP 12

113 Joe Ryan SP 12 4 114 Hunter Greene SP 12

115 George Kirby SP 12

116 Tyler O'Neill OF 12 1 117 Tim Anderson SS 11 3 118 Gleyber Torres 2B 11 1 119 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B 11 7 120 Matt Chapman 3B 11 8 121 William Contreras C-DH 11

122 Taylor Ward OF 10

123 Jesus Luzardo SP 10

124 Nate Lowe 1B 10 1 125 Freddy Peralta SP 10

126 Chris Sale SP 9 1 127 Anthony Santander DH-OF 9 -1 128 Hunter Renfroe OF 9

129 Josh Bell 1B-DH 9

130 Logan Gilbert SP 9

131 David Bednar RP 9

132 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 9

133 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 8

134 Ty France 1B 8

135 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 8

136 Robbie Ray SP 8

137 Mitch Haniger OF 8

138 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 8

139 Charlie Morton SP 8

140 Lucas Giolito SP 8

141 Chris Bassitt SP 8

142 Jeremy Pena SS 8

143 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 8 1 144 Dustin May SP 8

145 Eugenio Suarez 3B 7

146 Anthony Rendon 3B 7

147 Seiya Suzuki OF 7

148 Brandon Nimmo OF 6

149 Rowdy Tellez 1B 6 1 150 J.D. Martinez DH 5

151 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 5 2 152 Lance McCullers SP 5

153 Drew Rasmussen SP 5

154 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 5

155 Jose Berrios SP 5 1 156 Tyler Stephenson C-DH 5

157 Jose Miranda 1B-3B-DH 5

158 Tony Gonsolin SP 4

159 Ian Happ OF 4

160 Clay Holmes RP 4 1 161 Jordan Montgomery SP 4

162 Anthony Volpe SS 4 -2 163 Jonathan India 2B 4

164 Tyler Glasnow SP 4

165 Graham Ashcraft SP 3

166 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 3

167 Grayson Rodriguez SP 3

168 Jhoan Duran RP 3

169 Kris Bubic SP 3

170 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3 -1 171 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3

172 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 3 -9 173 Paul Sewald RP 3

174 Andrew Heaney SP 3

175 Jarred Kelenic OF 3

176 Jorge Soler DH-OF 3

177 Raisel Iglesias RP 3 -6 178 Logan O'Hoppe C 3

179 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 3 2 180 Vaughn Grissom 2B-SS 3 3 181 Triston McKenzie SP 3 1 182 Amed Rosario SS 3

183 Jake McCarthy OF 3

184 Jon Gray SP 3

185 A.J. Puk RP 3

186 Oscar Colas OF 3

187 Brady Singer SP 3

188 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 3 2 189 Reid Detmers SP 3

190 Jack Flaherty SP 2

191 Kodai Senga SP 2

192 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 2

193 Jorge Polanco 2B 2

194 Merrill Kelly SP 2

195 Miles Mikolas SP 2

196 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 2 2 197 Patrick Sandoval SP 2

198 Alex Verdugo OF 2

199 Javier Baez SS 2



Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values