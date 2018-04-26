Fantasy Baseball: Trade value rankings for the top-250 in Rotisserie

Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna or Sean Manaea? Scott White has the answers in his latest trade chart.

It's amazing how much our perception of players can change in just a couple weeks.

That's how long we've gone since the last Trade Chart, at least for standard 5x5 Rotisserie leagues. Last week was the Head-to-Head points format's turn.

Gerrit Cole and Patrick Corbin are bona fide aces now and valued as such. Ronald Acuna is in the majors now and suddenly the most buzzed-about player in Fantasy Baseball, creating the potential for an overpay. The Shohei Ohtani hype has died down a bit, but he's still a significant asset, of course.

The goal of the Trade Chart is to convert those nebulous ideas into something more concrete by representing each player's value with a number. Easier said than done, of course, which is why you'll want to keep these rules in mind:

  1. These values are tailored for the most standard of Rotisserie leagues, meaning traditional 5x5 scoring and 12 teams. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.
  2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).
  3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

Let's make a deal!

Roto trade chart
Rank Player Position(s) Value
1 Mike Trout, LAA OF 50
2 Jose Altuve, HOU 2B 48
3 Bryce Harper, WAS OF 47
4 Nolan Arenado, COL 3B 44
5 Charlie Blackmon, COL OF 44
6 Mookie Betts, BOS OF 43
7 Aaron Judge, NYY OF 43
8 Trea Turner, WAS SS 41
9 Clayton Kershaw, LAD SP 39
10 Corey Kluber, CLE SP 39
11 Max Scherzer, WAS SP 39
12 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY OF 38
13 Paul Goldschmidt, ARI 1B 38
14 Chris Sale, BOS SP 38
15 Kris Bryant, CHC 3B 37
16 Carlos Correa, HOU SS 37
17 Freddie Freeman, ATL 1B 36
18 Manny Machado, BAL 3B/SS 36
19 Jose Ramirez, CLE 2B/3B 36
20 Joey Votto, CIN 1B 34
21 Anthony Rizzo, CHC 1B 34
22 Francisco Lindor, CLE SS 33
23 George Springer, HOU OF 33
24 Brian Dozier, MIN 2B 32
25 Gary Sanchez, NYY C 32
26 Gerrit Cole, HOU SP 32
27 Justin Verlander, HOU SP 31
28 Luis Severino, NYY SP 31
29 Rhys Hoskins, PHI 1B/OF 31
30 J.D. Martinez, BOS OF 30
31 Jacob deGrom, NYM SP 30
32 Stephen Strasburg, WAS SP 28
33 Noah Syndergaard, NYM SP 28
34 Cody Bellinger, LAD 1B/OF 27
35 Tommy Pham, STL OF 27
36 Corey Seager, LAD SS 26
37 Dee Gordon, SEA 2B/OF 26
38 Zack Greinke, ARI SP 25
39 Yu Darvish, CHC SP 25
40 Carlos Martinez, STL SP 25
41 Carlos Carrasco, CLE SP 25
42 Anthony Rendon, WAS 3B 24
43 Alex Bregman, HOU 3B/SS 24
44 Jose Abreu, CHW 1B 24
45 Patrick Corbin, ARI SP 24
46 Josh Donaldson, TOR 3B 22
47 Christian Yelich, MIL OF 21
48 Andrew Benintendi, BOS OF 21
49 Marcell Ozuna, STL OF 21
50 Starling Marte, PIT OF 21
51 A.J. Pollock, ARI OF 21
52 Shohei Ohtani, LAA SP/DH 20
53 Nelson Cruz, SEA DH 20
54 Craig Kimbrel, BOS RP 20
55 Ozzie Albies, ATL 2B 20
56 Justin Upton, LAA OF 20
57 Edwin Encarnacion, CLE 1B 20
58 Wil Myers, SD 1B/OF 20
59 Khris Davis, OAK OF 20
60 Robbie Ray, ARI SP 19
61 Chris Archer, TB SP 19
62 Jonathan Schoop, BAL 2B 18
63 Lorenzo Cain, MIL OF 18
64 Buster Posey, SF C/1B 18
65 Didi Gregorius, NYY SS 18
66 Whit Merrifield, KC 2B 18
67 James Paxton, SEA SP 17
68 Jose Quintana, CHC SP 17
69 Aroldis Chapman, NYY RP 17
70 Travis Shaw, MIL 3B 17
71 Charlie Morton, HOU SP 17
72 Dallas Keuchel, HOU SP 17
73 Willson Contreras, CHC C 17
74 Miguel Cabrera, DET 1B 16
75 Kenley Jansen, LAD RP 16
76 Zack Godley, ARI SP 16
77 Aaron Nola, PHI SP 16
78 Jose Berrios, MIN SP 16
79 Dylan Bundy, BAL SP 16
80 Ronald Acuna, ATL OF 16
81 Rafael Devers, BOS 3B 15
82 Edwin Diaz, SEA RP 15
83 Roberto Osuna, TOR RP 14
84 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY SP 14
85 David Price, BOS SP 14
86 Daniel Murphy, WAS 2B 13
87 Xander Bogaerts, BOS SS 13
88 Jean Segura, SEA SS 13
89 Robinson Cano, SEA 2B 12
90 Javier Baez, CHC 2B/SS 12
91 Justin Turner, LAD 3B 12
92 Joey Gallo, TEX 1B/3B 12
93 Madison Bumgarner, SF SP 12
94 Trevor Story, COL SS 12
95 Elvis Andrus, TEX SS 12
96 Andrew McCutchen, SF OF 10
97 Billy Hamilton, CIN OF 10
98 Byron Buxton, MIN OF 10
99 Miguel Sano, MIN 3B 10
100 Eric Hosmer, SD 1B 10
101 Alex Wood, LAD SP 10
102 Jake Arrieta, PHI SP 10
103 Trevor Bauer, CLE SP 10
104 Blake Snell, TB SP 10
105 Matt Olson, OAK 1B 10
106 Luke Weaver, STL SP 10
107 Johnny Cueto, SF SP 10
108 Sean Manaea, OAK SP 10
109 DJ LeMahieu, COL 2B 10
110 Matt Carpenter, STL 1B/2B/3B 10
111 Evan Gattis, HOU C 9
112 Sean Doolittle, WAS RP 9
113 Lance McCullers, HOU SP 9
114 Luis Castillo, CIN SP 9
115 J.T. Realmuto, MIA C 9
116 Mitch Haniger, ARI OF 9
117 Jose Martinez, STL 1B/OF 9
118 Mike Moustakas, KC 3B 9
119 Sonny Gray, NYY SP 8
120 Jameson Taillon, PIT SP 8
121 Rich Hill, LAD SP 8
122 Brandon Morrow, CHC RP 8
123 Wade Davis, COL RP 8
124 Raisel Iglesias, CIN RP 8
125 Jeurys Familia, NYM RP 8
126 Adam Eaton, WAS OF 8
127 Salvador Perez, KC C 8
128 Yoan Moncada, CHW 2B 8
129 Kyle Hendricks, CHC SP 7
130 Jon Lester, CHC SP 7
131 Jay Bruce, NYM OF 7
132 Yoenis Cespedes, NYM OF 7
133 Felipe Vazquez, PIT RP 7
134 Cody Allen, CLE RP 7
135 Brad Hand, SD RP 7
136 Ryan Braun, MIL OF 7
137 Adrian Beltre, TEX 3B 7
138 Nicholas Castellanos, DET 3B/OF 7
139 Kyle Schwarber, CHC OF 7
140 Gregory Polanco, PIT OF 7
141 Tim Anderson, CHW SS 7
142 Chris Taylor, LAD 2B/OF 6
143 Kyle Seager, SEA 3B 6
144 Eddie Rosario, MIN OF 6
145 Jake Lamb, ARI 3B 6
146 Kelvin Herrera, KC RP 6
147 Marcus Stroman, TOR SP 6
148 Mike Clevinger, CLE SP 6
149 Ender Inciarte, ATL OF 6
150 Ken Giles, HOU RP 6
151 Greg Holland, STL RP 6
152 Corey Knebel, MIL RP 6
153 Chase Anderson, MIL SP 6
154 Gio Gonzalez, WAS SP 5
155 Michael Fulmer, DET SP 5
156 Garrett Richards, LAA SP 5
157 Cole Hamels, TEX SP 5
158 Joey Lucchesi, SD SP 5
159 Rick Porcello, BOS SP 5
160 Yadier Molina, STL C 5
161 Yasmani Grandal, LAD C 5
162 Carlos Santana, PHI 1B 5
163 Brandon Belt, SF 1B 5
164 Yasiel Puig, LAD OF 5
165 Michael Conforto, NYM OF 5
166 Josh Bell, PIT 1B 5
167 Domingo Santana, MIL OF 5
168 Eduardo Nunez, BOS 2B/3B/OF 5
169 Paul DeJong, STL 2B/SS 5
170 Matt Chapman, OAK 3B 5
171 Kevin Gausman, BAL SP 5
172 J.A. Happ, TOR SP 4
173 Alex Colome, TB RP 4
174 Keynan Middleton, LAA RP 4
175 Jon Gray, COL SP 3
176 Danny Duffy, KC SP 3
177 Tanner Roark, WAS SP 3
178 Jeff Samardzija, SF SP 3
179 Miles Mikolas, STL SP 3
180 Jake Junis, KC SP 3
181 Cesar Hernandez, PHI 2B 3
182 Blake Treinen, OAK RP 3
183 Mike Minor, TEX RP 3
184 Scooter Gennett, CIN 2B 3
185 Brett Gardner, NYY OF 3
186 Zack Cozart, LAA 2B/3B/SS 3
187 Scott Kingery, PHI 2B/3B/SS/OF 3
188 Brad Boxberger, ARI RP 3
189 Yonder Alonso, CLE 1B 3
190 Hanley Ramirez, BOS 1B 3
191 Corey Dickerson, PIT OF 3
192 Adam Jones, BAL OF 3
193 Justin Smoak, TOR 1B 3
194 Marwin Gonzalez, HOU 1B/2B/SS/OF 3
195 Delino DeShields, TEX OF 3
196 Ian Kinsler, LAA 2B 2
197 Jed Lowrie, OAK 2B 2
198 Rougned Odor, TEX 2B 2
199 Yangervis Solarte, TOR 2B/3B/SS 2
200 Gleyber Torres, NYY SS 2
201 Tyson Ross, SD SP 2
202 Kenta Maeda, LAD SP 2
203 Max Kepler, MIN OF 2
204 Nomar Mazara, TEX OF 2
205 Adam Duvall, CIN OF 2
206 Ian Desmond, COL 1B/OF 2
207 Yuli Gurriel, HOU 1B 2
208 Wilson Ramos, TB C 2
209 Miguel Andujar, NYY 3B 2
210 David Dahl, COL OF 2
211 Christian Villanueva, SD 3B 2
212 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW SP 2
213 Keone Kela, TEX RP 2
214 Josh Hader, MIL RP 2
215 Andrew Miller RP 2
216 Hunter Strickland, SF RP 2
217 Hector Neris, PHI RP 2
218 Francisco Cervelli, PIT C 2
219 Andrelton Simmons, LAA SS 2
220 Odubel Herrera, PHI OF 2
221 Brian McCann, HOU C 1
222 Todd Frazier, NYM 3B 1
223 Jason Kipnis, CLE 2B 1
224 Asdrubal Cabrera, NYM 2B/3B/SS 1
225 Dansby Swanson, ATL SS 1
226 Justin Bour, MIA 1B 1
227 Arodys Vizcaino, ATL RP 1
228 Fernando Rodney, MIN RP 1
229 Brad Brach, BAL RP 1
230 Bud Norris, STL RP 1
231 Trey Mancini, BAL 1B/OF 1
232 Eric Thames, MIL 1B/OF 1
233 Michael Brantley, CLE OF 1
234 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR OF 1
235 Josh Reddick, HOU OF 1
236 Mac Williamson, SF OF 1
237 Eugenio Suarez, CIN 3B 1
238 Ian Happ, CHC 2B/OF 1
239 Aaron Sanchez, TOR SP 1
240 Sean Newcomb, ATL SP 1
241 Lance Lynn, MIN SP 1
242 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS SP 1
243 Aaron Hicks, NYY OF 1
244 Mallex Smith, TB OF 1
245 Bradley Zimmer, CLE OF 1
246 Kurt Suzuki, ATL C 1
247 Jack Flaherty, STL SP 1
248 Jake Faria, TB SP 1
249 Nick Pivetta, PHI SP 1
250 Steven Souza, TB OF 1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

