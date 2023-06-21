eury-perez.jpg

It's really hard to catch anyone sleeping in Fantasy Baseball anymore, which has made the concept of a "sell-high" or "buy-low" much tougher to pull off than it once was. It's not impossible, but with so much good information out there, there aren't many Fantasy Baseball players looking to beat your door down to trade a haul for Bryce Elder or Geraldo Perdomo these days.

We've gotten a lot of questions about how Fantasy players should handle Eury Perez lately, and it's a legitimately tough question. Perez has been incredible, sporting a 1.54 ERA in his first eight major-league starts, looking every bit like the potential ace we hoped he would be when he got the call-up … but everyone knows he's got some kind of looming innings limit hanging over him. Perez, already at 72 innings between the majors and minors, is only five innings shy of last year's total, and only six shy of his career high. 

Over the past few weeks, there's been a lot of talk about how the Marlins are going to handle Perez. They haven't made their plans known, and a plugged in reporter like Craig Mish has admitted he doesn't really have any idea what the plan is: 

There's almost certainly going to be a "pause" at some point, though what that looks like is hard to say. A natural point would be the looming All-Star break. The Marlins could let Perez make his next turn or two through the rotation and then send him to Triple-A or come up with an IL stint excuse, allowing Perez to take a few weeks off and then return after the break. That could give him almost three weeks off while only missing one or two starts.

Of course, even if they did that, Perez is going to blow past his career-high in innings. If he makes six more starts at 5.5 innings per start, that gets him to 105 – 30 more than last year's total. Nine starts? That gets him to 122 – 47 more than last year. 

There's no hard and fast rule for how to handle a young pitcher's innings increases, and all innings are certainly not made equal – Perez threw six innings Tuesday, but he needed just 80 pitches and dealt with just one running in scoring position the entire game. A start like that is a lot less taxing than one where you deal with constant fires while putting 10 base runners on in five innings, even if it's technically a longer start.

player headshot
Eury Perez
MIA • SP • #39
ERA1.54
WHIP1
IP41
BB14
K45
View Profile

There's likely some wiggle room here, but the conclusion is clear: Perez is almost certainly going to be shut down sooner or later. He just turned 20 two months ago, and while the Marlins are nine games over .500 and holding a playoff spot, they must balance the long- and short-term considerations here. Even a very aggressive increase would seemingly make it tough for him to make much more than 10 more starts.

So that makes Perez a sell-high candidate, right? Moving him for even a lesser pitcher without injury or inning concerns would seemingly be a net-positive move for your Fantasy team. And that's without even getting into the fact that Perez's peripherals suggest there's some regression coming – his 1.54 ERA is accompanied by a 3.79 xERA and 3.94 SIERA, after all. 

The problem, of course, is that everyone in your league is aware of the coming innings limit for Perez, and they're not going to be willing to offer you full value for Perez. They have the same concerns about adding him as you have about hanging on to him. That doesn't mean it's going to be impossible to move Perez, but it is to say that you likely won't get the bounty you're hoping for.

I think Perez might legitimately be one of the 30 best pitchers in baseball right now, but I can't and don't rank or value him that way. If he gets through the rest of this season without issue and can project for 160 innings a year from now, I very well may rank him as a top-30 SP this offseason, but I can't value him that way right now.

But I also certainly wouldn't actually move Perez for someone like Spencer Torkelson or Jose Siri, two players ranked in the same range of my trade values. That's my best estimation of what his total rest-of-season value looks like, but it would also feel moderately disastrous to get a player ranked outside of the top-200 in return for Perez right now. He's simply too talented, and too likely to be a difference maker while on the mound to move on from him. 

It all makes valuing Perez tricky. I think if I was going to try to trade him right now, I'd be looking for a top-125 player in return, but that doesn't seem particularly likely. And trading him for what he's actually likely to be worth moving forward would feel like a loss.

Which is all to say I think the best course of action if you have Perez right now is to just hold him. There will be a point when he's no longer useful for your team this season, and that'll be frustrating. But it'll be more frustrating to trade him and lose out in the potential stud production he's giving you while on the mound. 

It's a tough spot to be in, but the good news is, you've got a really, really good pitcher on your team. For now. 

Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading into Week 14: 

H2H Points league Trade Values

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF48
2Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
3Fernando TatisOF-SS46
4Aaron JudgeDH-OF46
5Shohei OhtaniDH-SP45
6Julio RodriguezOF45
7Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS43
8Juan SotoOF41
9Bo BichetteSS39
10Kyle TuckerOF381
11Freddie Freeman1B37
12Rafael Devers3B371
13Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH36
14Mike TroutOF36
15Trea TurnerSS36
16Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH36
17Bryce HarperDH36
18Pete Alonso1B-DH362
19Austin Riley3B341
20Gerrit ColeSP33
21Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS33
22Matt Olson1B331
23Spencer StriderRP-SP32
24Marcus Semien2B321
25Yordan AlvarezDH-OF31-7
26Shane McClanahanSP29
27Corbin BurnesSP28
28Randy ArozarenaDH-OF28
29Max ScherzerSP28
30Nolan Arenado3B-DH28
31Aaron NolaSP28
32Kevin GausmanSP28
33Zack WheelerSP28
34Jose Altuve2B28
35Corey SeagerDH-SS284
36Wander FrancoSS25
37Corbin CarrollOF252
38Luis RobertOF25
39Framber ValdezSP25
40Kyle SchwarberDH-OF24-1
41Luis CastilloSP24
42Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF24
43Emmanuel ClaseRP241
44Josh HaderRP23
45Ozzie Albies2B23
46Zac GallenSP23
47Cedric MullinsOF225
48Sandy AlcantaraSP21-3
49Justin VerlanderSP21-7
50George SpringerDH-OF21
51Will SmithC-DH211
52J.T. RealmutoC20
53Joe MusgroveSP20
54Devin WilliamsRP20
55Felix BautistaRP201
56Michael HarrisOF19
57Jordan RomanoRP191
58Adolis GarciaDH-OF18-3
59Cristian JavierSP18
60Shane BieberSP18
61Francisco LindorSS18-3
62Alex Bregman3B17
63Manny Machado3B171
64Salvador PerezC-DH16
65Christian Walker1B161
66Yu DarvishSP15
67Starling MarteOF15
68Mitch KellerSP15
69Clayton KershawSP15
70Nate Lowe1B15
71Julio UriasSP15
72Max Muncy2B-3B-DH15
73Brandon WoodruffSP15
74Dylan CeaseSP15
75Christian YelichDH-OF15
76Camilo DovalRP15
77Logan WebbSP15
78Joe RyanSP15
79Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
80Xander BogaertsSS15-3
81Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
82Willy AdamesSS15
83Nathan EovaldiSP152
84Pablo LopezSP15
85Ryan PresslyRP15
86Dansby SwansonSS15
87Tim AndersonSS15
88Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
89Gleyber Torres2B-DH15
90Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS15
91Nico Hoerner2B-SS15
92Logan GilbertSP15
93Jazz Chisholm2B-OF15
94Adley RutschmanC-DH15
95Daulton VarshoC-OF15
96Seiya SuzukiOF15
97Sean MurphyC-DH15
98George KirbySP15
99Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH14
100Matt Chapman3B14
101Jonathan India2B-DH14
102Kris BryantDH-OF14
103Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS144
104Steven KwanOF14
105Kenley JansenRP14
106David BednarRP13
107Andres Gimenez2B13
108Anthony SantanderDH-OF13
109Rowdy Tellez1B-DH13
110Nick CastellanosDH-OF13
111Freddy PeraltaSP131
112Tyler GlasnowSP12
113Anthony Rizzo1B12-3
114C.J. Cron1B-DH121
115Brandon NimmoOF11
116Ian HappOF111
117Giancarlo StantonDH-OF10
118Jeremy PenaSS10-4
119Ketel Marte2B-DH10
120Carlos CorreaSS101
121Raisel IglesiasRP101
122Hunter BrownRP-SP9
123Paul SewaldRP9
124Ty France1B9
125Nestor CortesSP9
126Masataka YoshidaDH-OF9
127Alexis DiazRP9
128J.D. MartinezDH9
129Thairo Estrada2B-SS91
130Jose Abreu1B-DH91
131Blake SnellSP8
132Alex VerdugoOF8
133Josh Bell1B-DH8
134Sonny GraySP8
135Jarred KelenicOF8
136Jesus LuzardoSP81
137Charlie MortonSP8-2
138Lance LynnSP81
139Ryan HelsleyRP81
140Chris BassittSP7-1
141Josh Jung3B7
142Carlos RodonSP71
143Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH71
144Willson ContrerasC-DH6
145Lucas GiolitoSP6
146Matt McLain2B-SS6
147Hunter RenfroeOF6-6
148Elly De La Cruz3B-SS6
149Hunter GreeneSP6-2
150Ryan McMahon2B-3B6
151Luis SeverinoSP5
152Tony GonsolinSP5
153Brandon Lowe2B5
154Jhoan DuranRP5
155Josh Naylor1B-DH5
156Miguel Vargas1B-2B5
157Jordan MontgomerySP5
158Alec Bohm1B-3B5
159Jose BerriosSP51
160Lourdes GurrielDH-OF51
161Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF4
162Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH4
163William ContrerasC-DH4
164David RobertsonRP4
165Jorge SolerDH-OF4
166Justin Turner1B-3B-DH41
167Bobby MillerSP4
168MJ MelendezC-DH-OF4
169Cody Bellinger1B-OF4
170Anthony VolpeSS41
171Javier BaezSS43
172Ke'Bryan Hayes3B41
173Eugenio Suarez3B3
174Amed RosarioSS3
175Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH3
176Max FriedSP3
177Jorge Polanco2B3
178Jake Cronenworth1B-2B3
179Jeff McNeil2B-OF3-2
180Bryce MillerSP3
181James OutmanOF3-2
182Merrill KellySP3
183Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH3
184Jon GraySP3
185Riley GreeneOF3
186Andrew HeaneySP3
187Alejandro KirkC-DH3
188Jordan Walker3B-OF3
189Joey Gallo1B-OF3
190Clay HolmesRP3
191Spencer Steer1B-3B3
192Andrew ChafinRP3
193Ezequiel TovarSS3
194Joc PedersonDH-OF3
195Anthony Rendon3B31
196Lars NootbaarOF31
197Reid DetmersSP2
198Francisco AlvarezC2
199Carlos EstevezRP2
200Nolan Jones1B-OF22
201Marcus StromanSP2
202Zach EflinSP2
203Royce Lewis3B-SS2-2
204Whit Merrifield2B-OF2
205Ramon LaureanoOF2
206Bryce ElderSP2
207Austin HaysOF2
208Jose AlvaradoRP2
209Peter FairbanksRP2
210Taylor WardOF2
211Esteury RuizOF2
212A.J. PukRP2
213Luis MatosOF2
214Bryson Stott2B-SS2
215Harrison BaderOF2
216Michael ConfortoOF21

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values 

RankPlayerEligibleValueChange From Last Week
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Fernando TatisOF-SS43
3Shohei OhtaniDH-SP43
4Jose Ramirez3B-DH41-2
5Aaron JudgeDH-OF40-3
6Bo BichetteSS38-1
7Julio RodriguezOF35-3
8Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS35-3
9Freddie Freeman1B35
10Kyle TuckerOF34-1
11Juan SotoOF34
12Rafael Devers3B32-2
13Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH31
14Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH31
15Trea TurnerSS29
16Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS29
17Mike TroutOF29
18Bryce HarperDH27
19Austin Riley3B27
20Matt Olson1B27
21Yordan AlvarezDH-OF27-4
22Gerrit ColeSP26-1
23Marcus Semien2B26-1
24Corbin CarrollOF255
25Spencer StriderRP-SP24-3
26Pete Alonso1B-DH24-1
27Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24-1
28Corey SeagerDH-SS24
29Shane McClanahanSP24
30Nolan Arenado3B-DH23-1
31Jose Altuve2B23-1
32Corbin BurnesSP22-2
33Max ScherzerSP22-1
34Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF21-1
35Wander FrancoSS21
36Kevin GausmanSP21
37Aaron NolaSP21
38Luis RobertOF211
39Luis CastilloSP211
40Framber ValdezSP20
41Manny Machado3B205
42Kyle SchwarberDH-OF202
43Zack WheelerSP202
44Adolis GarciaDH-OF191
45Josh HaderRP192
46Zac GallenSP192
47Ozzie Albies2B182
48Emmanuel ClaseRP171
49Cedric MullinsOF172
50Sandy AlcantaraSP17
51Justin VerlanderSP16-5
52George SpringerDH-OF16
53Joe MusgroveSP161
54Felix BautistaRP161
55Devin WilliamsRP161
56Will SmithC-DH161
57J.T. RealmutoC161
58Mitch KellerSP15
59Michael HarrisOF15
60Yu DarvishSP15
61Jordan RomanoRP15
62Salvador PerezC-DH15
63Starling MarteOF15
64Nate Lowe1B15
65Alex Bregman3B15
66Francisco LindorSS15
67Gleyber Torres2B-DH15
68Christian Walker1B15
69Christian YelichDH-OF15
70Clayton KershawSP15
71Shane BieberSP15
72Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
73Camilo DovalRP15
74Joe RyanSP15
75Seiya SuzukiOF15
76Max Muncy2B-3B-DH15
77Logan WebbSP151
78Nathan EovaldiSP153
79Xander BogaertsSS15
80Jazz Chisholm2B-OF151
81Dylan CeaseSP151
82Willy AdamesSS15
83Dansby SwansonSS15
84Daulton VarshoC-OF151
85Tim AndersonSS15
86Jonathan India2B-DH151
87Brandon WoodruffSP14
88Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS14
89Ryan PresslyRP14
90Pablo LopezSP14
91Logan GilbertSP14
92Cristian JavierSP14-1
93George KirbySP14
94Nico Hoerner2B-SS14-1
95Teoscar HernandezDH-OF14
96Julio UriasSP14
97Byron BuxtonDH-OF14
98Nick CastellanosDH-OF14
99Giancarlo StantonDH-OF14
100Adley RutschmanC-DH14
101Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS142
102Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH14
103Elly De La Cruz3B-SS141
104Masataka YoshidaDH-OF13
105Sean MurphyC-DH13
106Anthony SantanderDH-OF13
107Thairo Estrada2B-SS132
108Steven KwanOF131
109David BednarRP131
110Ty France1B131
111Kris BryantDH-OF121
112Jeremy PenaSS12-2
113Kenley JansenRP121
114Matt Chapman3B12-1
115Anthony Rizzo1B12-2
116Brandon NimmoOF121
117Tyler GlasnowSP121
118Alex VerdugoOF121
119Ketel Marte2B-DH121
120Alexis DiazRP111
121Andres Gimenez2B11-3
122J.D. MartinezDH112
123Ian HappOF112
124Rowdy Tellez1B-DH111
125Freddy PeraltaSP112
126Raisel IglesiasRP113
127Matt McLain2B-SS102
128Carlos CorreaSS102
129Paul SewaldRP102
130Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF102
131Blake SnellSP102
132Charlie MortonSP102
133Josh Naylor1B-DH102
134Chris BassittSP91
135Josh Jung3B92
136Lourdes GurrielDH-OF92
137Ryan McMahon2B-3B91
138Jose Abreu1B-DH92
139Josh Bell1B-DH92
140Esteury RuizOF92
141Jesus LuzardoSP92
142Sonny GraySP92
143Jarred KelenicOF92
144Hunter RenfroeOF9
145Lucas GiolitoSP92
146Amed RosarioSS93
147David RobertsonRP92
148Nestor CortesSP92
149C.J. Cron1B-DH9-2
150Hunter GreeneSP8
151Jhoan DuranRP81
152Tony GonsolinSP81
153Hunter BrownRP-SP81
154Justin Turner1B-3B-DH82
155Bobby MillerSP74
156Bryce MillerSP7
157Carlos RodonSP7
158Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH7
159Jeff McNeil2B-OF7
160Lance LynnSP7
161Javier BaezSS7
162Carlos EstevezRP7
163Jorge SolerDH-OF7
164Royce Lewis3B-SS7
165Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH7
166Jordan Walker3B-OF7
167Alec Bohm1B-3B7
168Ke'Bryan Hayes3B7
169James PaxtonSP7
170Cody Bellinger1B-OF6
171Jordan MontgomerySP6
172Jose BerriosSP6
173Jon GraySP6
174Merrill KellySP6
175Willson ContrerasC-DH6
176Eugenio Suarez3B6
177William ContrerasC-DH6
178Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF6-1
179Joc PedersonDH-OF6
180Riley GreeneOF6
181Jake Cronenworth1B-2B6
182Jose AlvaradoRP6
183Will SmithRP6
184Miguel Vargas1B-2B6
185Zach EflinSP6
186Nolan Jones1B-OF66
187Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH6-1
188Spencer Steer1B-3B6
189Andrew HeaneySP6
190Austin HaysOF6
191James OutmanOF5-2
192Max FriedSP5-1
193Whit Merrifield2B-OF5-1
194Michael ConfortoOF5-1
195Joey Gallo1B-OF5-1
196Jorge Polanco2B5-1
197Luis SeverinoSP5-1
198Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS5
199Brandon Lowe2B5
200Ramon LaureanoOF5
201Scott BarlowRP5
202Evan PhillipsRP5
203Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH5
204Marcus StromanSP5
205MJ MelendezC-DH-OF5
206Lars NootbaarOF4-1
207Francisco AlvarezC4-1
208Anthony VolpeSS4-2
209Ryan HelsleyRP4-1
210Ezequiel TovarSS4
211Clay HolmesRP4
212Giovanny GallegosRP4
213Bryce ElderSP4
214Jack SuwinskiOF4
215Luis MatosOF4
216Andrew ChafinRP4
217Harrison BaderOF4
218Jorge MateoSS4
219Anthony Rendon3B4
220Eduardo RodriguezSP4
221Reid DetmersSP4
222Alex LangeRP3-1
223Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH31
224Miles MikolasSP3-1
225Isaac Paredes1B-2B-3B33
226Jake FraleyDH-OF3-1
227A.J. PukRP3-1
228Kodai SengaSP3-1
229Taylor WardOF3-1
230Michael KopechSP3-1
231Charlie BlackmonDH-OF3-1
232Peter FairbanksRP3-1
233Bryson Stott2B-SS3
234TJ FriedlOF3
235Cal RaleighC-DH3
236Bryan De La CruzOF3
237Randal GrichukOF3
238Spencer Torkelson1B31
239Edward CabreraSP3
240Eury PerezSP3
241Tyler O'NeillOF2-1
242Chris Taylor2B-3B-OF-SS2-1
243Travis d'ArnaudC-DH2-1
244Jose SiriOF2-1
245Tanner BibeeSP2-1
246Gavin WilliamsSP22
247Ranger SuarezSP22
248Michael WachaSP22