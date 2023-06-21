It's really hard to catch anyone sleeping in Fantasy Baseball anymore, which has made the concept of a "sell-high" or "buy-low" much tougher to pull off than it once was. It's not impossible, but with so much good information out there, there aren't many Fantasy Baseball players looking to beat your door down to trade a haul for Bryce Elder or Geraldo Perdomo these days.
We've gotten a lot of questions about how Fantasy players should handle Eury Perez lately, and it's a legitimately tough question. Perez has been incredible, sporting a 1.54 ERA in his first eight major-league starts, looking every bit like the potential ace we hoped he would be when he got the call-up … but everyone knows he's got some kind of looming innings limit hanging over him. Perez, already at 72 innings between the majors and minors, is only five innings shy of last year's total, and only six shy of his career high.
Over the past few weeks, there's been a lot of talk about how the Marlins are going to handle Perez. They haven't made their plans known, and a plugged in reporter like Craig Mish has admitted he doesn't really have any idea what the plan is:
Career high 6 shutout innings for Eury Perez. He’s been the Marlins best pitcher this season. I thought last week was his last start before a pause. I thought maybe tonight was his last start. This kid is just changing the playbook on the fly. Amazing stuff.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) June 15, 2023
There's almost certainly going to be a "pause" at some point, though what that looks like is hard to say. A natural point would be the looming All-Star break. The Marlins could let Perez make his next turn or two through the rotation and then send him to Triple-A or come up with an IL stint excuse, allowing Perez to take a few weeks off and then return after the break. That could give him almost three weeks off while only missing one or two starts.
Of course, even if they did that, Perez is going to blow past his career-high in innings. If he makes six more starts at 5.5 innings per start, that gets him to 105 – 30 more than last year's total. Nine starts? That gets him to 122 – 47 more than last year.
There's no hard and fast rule for how to handle a young pitcher's innings increases, and all innings are certainly not made equal – Perez threw six innings Tuesday, but he needed just 80 pitches and dealt with just one running in scoring position the entire game. A start like that is a lot less taxing than one where you deal with constant fires while putting 10 base runners on in five innings, even if it's technically a longer start.
There's likely some wiggle room here, but the conclusion is clear: Perez is almost certainly going to be shut down sooner or later. He just turned 20 two months ago, and while the Marlins are nine games over .500 and holding a playoff spot, they must balance the long- and short-term considerations here. Even a very aggressive increase would seemingly make it tough for him to make much more than 10 more starts.
So that makes Perez a sell-high candidate, right? Moving him for even a lesser pitcher without injury or inning concerns would seemingly be a net-positive move for your Fantasy team. And that's without even getting into the fact that Perez's peripherals suggest there's some regression coming – his 1.54 ERA is accompanied by a 3.79 xERA and 3.94 SIERA, after all.
The problem, of course, is that everyone in your league is aware of the coming innings limit for Perez, and they're not going to be willing to offer you full value for Perez. They have the same concerns about adding him as you have about hanging on to him. That doesn't mean it's going to be impossible to move Perez, but it is to say that you likely won't get the bounty you're hoping for.
I think Perez might legitimately be one of the 30 best pitchers in baseball right now, but I can't and don't rank or value him that way. If he gets through the rest of this season without issue and can project for 160 innings a year from now, I very well may rank him as a top-30 SP this offseason, but I can't value him that way right now.
But I also certainly wouldn't actually move Perez for someone like Spencer Torkelson or Jose Siri, two players ranked in the same range of my trade values. That's my best estimation of what his total rest-of-season value looks like, but it would also feel moderately disastrous to get a player ranked outside of the top-200 in return for Perez right now. He's simply too talented, and too likely to be a difference maker while on the mound to move on from him.
It all makes valuing Perez tricky. I think if I was going to try to trade him right now, I'd be looking for a top-125 player in return, but that doesn't seem particularly likely. And trading him for what he's actually likely to be worth moving forward would feel like a loss.
Which is all to say I think the best course of action if you have Perez right now is to just hold him. There will be a point when he's no longer useful for your team this season, and that'll be frustrating. But it'll be more frustrating to trade him and lose out in the potential stud production he's giving you while on the mound.
It's a tough spot to be in, but the good news is, you've got a really, really good pitcher on your team. For now.
Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading into Week 14:
H2H Points league Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|48
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|46
|4
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|46
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|45
|6
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|45
|7
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|43
|8
|Juan Soto
|OF
|41
|9
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|39
|10
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|38
|1
|11
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|37
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|37
|1
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|36
|14
|Mike Trout
|OF
|36
|15
|Trea Turner
|SS
|36
|16
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|36
|17
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|36
|18
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|36
|2
|19
|Austin Riley
|3B
|34
|1
|20
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|33
|21
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|33
|22
|Matt Olson
|1B
|33
|1
|23
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|32
|24
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|32
|1
|25
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|31
|-7
|26
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|29
|27
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|28
|28
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|28
|29
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|28
|30
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|28
|31
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|28
|32
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|28
|33
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|28
|34
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|28
|35
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|28
|4
|36
|Wander Franco
|SS
|25
|37
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|25
|2
|38
|Luis Robert
|OF
|25
|39
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|25
|40
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|24
|-1
|41
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|24
|42
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|24
|43
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|24
|1
|44
|Josh Hader
|RP
|23
|45
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|23
|46
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|23
|47
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|22
|5
|48
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|21
|-3
|49
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|21
|-7
|50
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|21
|51
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|21
|1
|52
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|20
|53
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|20
|54
|Devin Williams
|RP
|20
|55
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|20
|1
|56
|Michael Harris
|OF
|19
|57
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|19
|1
|58
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|18
|-3
|59
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|18
|60
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|18
|61
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|18
|-3
|62
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|17
|63
|Manny Machado
|3B
|17
|1
|64
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|16
|65
|Christian Walker
|1B
|16
|1
|66
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15
|67
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|68
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|15
|69
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|70
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|71
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|72
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|73
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|15
|74
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|75
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|15
|76
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|77
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|78
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|79
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|80
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|-3
|81
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|82
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|83
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|2
|84
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|85
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|86
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|87
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|15
|88
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|89
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|15
|90
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|15
|91
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|15
|92
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|15
|93
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|15
|94
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|95
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|96
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|15
|97
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|15
|98
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|99
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|14
|100
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|14
|101
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|14
|102
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|14
|103
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|14
|4
|104
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|14
|105
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|106
|David Bednar
|RP
|13
|107
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|13
|108
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|13
|109
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|13
|110
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|13
|111
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|13
|1
|112
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|12
|113
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|12
|-3
|114
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|12
|1
|115
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|11
|116
|Ian Happ
|OF
|11
|1
|117
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|10
|118
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|10
|-4
|119
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|10
|120
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|10
|1
|121
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|10
|1
|122
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|9
|123
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|9
|124
|Ty France
|1B
|9
|125
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|9
|126
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|9
|127
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|9
|128
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|9
|129
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|9
|1
|130
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|9
|1
|131
|Blake Snell
|SP
|8
|132
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|8
|133
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|8
|134
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|8
|135
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|8
|136
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|8
|1
|137
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|8
|-2
|138
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|8
|1
|139
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|8
|1
|140
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|7
|-1
|141
|Josh Jung
|3B
|7
|142
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|7
|1
|143
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|1
|144
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|145
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|6
|146
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|6
|147
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|6
|-6
|148
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|6
|149
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|6
|-2
|150
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|6
|151
|Luis Severino
|SP
|5
|152
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|5
|153
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|5
|154
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|5
|155
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|5
|156
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|5
|157
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|5
|158
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|5
|159
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|5
|1
|160
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|5
|1
|161
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|4
|162
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|4
|163
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|4
|164
|David Robertson
|RP
|4
|165
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|4
|166
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|4
|1
|167
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|4
|168
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|4
|169
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|4
|170
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|4
|1
|171
|Javier Baez
|SS
|4
|3
|172
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|4
|1
|173
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|3
|174
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|3
|175
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|3
|176
|Max Fried
|SP
|3
|177
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|3
|178
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|3
|179
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|3
|-2
|180
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|3
|181
|James Outman
|OF
|3
|-2
|182
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|3
|183
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|3
|184
|Jon Gray
|SP
|3
|185
|Riley Greene
|OF
|3
|186
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|3
|187
|Alejandro Kirk
|C-DH
|3
|188
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|3
|189
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|190
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|3
|191
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B
|3
|192
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|3
|193
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|3
|194
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|3
|195
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|3
|1
|196
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|3
|1
|197
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|2
|198
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|2
|199
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|2
|200
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|2
|2
|201
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|2
|202
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|2
|203
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|2
|-2
|204
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|2
|205
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|2
|206
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|2
|207
|Austin Hays
|OF
|2
|208
|Jose Alvarado
|RP
|2
|209
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|2
|210
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|2
|211
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|2
|212
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|2
|213
|Luis Matos
|OF
|2
|214
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|2
|215
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|2
|216
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|2
|1
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|43
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|41
|-2
|5
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|40
|-3
|6
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|38
|-1
|7
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|35
|-3
|8
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|35
|-3
|9
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|35
|10
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|34
|-1
|11
|Juan Soto
|OF
|34
|12
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|32
|-2
|13
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|31
|14
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|31
|15
|Trea Turner
|SS
|29
|16
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|29
|17
|Mike Trout
|OF
|29
|18
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|27
|19
|Austin Riley
|3B
|27
|20
|Matt Olson
|1B
|27
|21
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|27
|-4
|22
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|26
|-1
|23
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|26
|-1
|24
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|25
|5
|25
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|24
|-3
|26
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|24
|-1
|27
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|-1
|28
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|24
|29
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|24
|30
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|23
|-1
|31
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|23
|-1
|32
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|22
|-2
|33
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|22
|-1
|34
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|21
|-1
|35
|Wander Franco
|SS
|21
|36
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|21
|37
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|21
|38
|Luis Robert
|OF
|21
|1
|39
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|21
|1
|40
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|20
|41
|Manny Machado
|3B
|20
|5
|42
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|20
|2
|43
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|20
|2
|44
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|19
|1
|45
|Josh Hader
|RP
|19
|2
|46
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|19
|2
|47
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|18
|2
|48
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|17
|1
|49
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|17
|2
|50
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|17
|51
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|16
|-5
|52
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|16
|53
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|16
|1
|54
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16
|1
|55
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16
|1
|56
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|16
|1
|57
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|16
|1
|58
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|15
|59
|Michael Harris
|OF
|15
|60
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15
|61
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|62
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|63
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|64
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|15
|65
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|66
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|15
|67
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|15
|68
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|69
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|15
|70
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|71
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|72
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|73
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|74
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|75
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|15
|76
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|77
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|1
|78
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|3
|79
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|80
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|15
|1
|81
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|1
|82
|Willy Adames
|SS
|15
|83
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|84
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|1
|85
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|15
|86
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|15
|1
|87
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|14
|88
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|14
|89
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|14
|90
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|14
|91
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|14
|92
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|14
|-1
|93
|George Kirby
|SP
|14
|94
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|14
|-1
|95
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|14
|96
|Julio Urias
|SP
|14
|97
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|14
|98
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|14
|99
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|14
|100
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|14
|101
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|14
|2
|102
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|14
|103
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|14
|1
|104
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|13
|105
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|13
|106
|Anthony Santander
|DH-OF
|13
|107
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|13
|2
|108
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|13
|1
|109
|David Bednar
|RP
|13
|1
|110
|Ty France
|1B
|13
|1
|111
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|12
|1
|112
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|12
|-2
|113
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|12
|1
|114
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|12
|-1
|115
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B
|12
|-2
|116
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|12
|1
|117
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|12
|1
|118
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|12
|1
|119
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|12
|1
|120
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|11
|1
|121
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|11
|-3
|122
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|11
|2
|123
|Ian Happ
|OF
|11
|2
|124
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|11
|1
|125
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|11
|2
|126
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|11
|3
|127
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|10
|2
|128
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|10
|2
|129
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|10
|2
|130
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|10
|2
|131
|Blake Snell
|SP
|10
|2
|132
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|10
|2
|133
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|10
|2
|134
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|9
|1
|135
|Josh Jung
|3B
|9
|2
|136
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|9
|2
|137
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|9
|1
|138
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|9
|2
|139
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|9
|2
|140
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|9
|2
|141
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|9
|2
|142
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|9
|2
|143
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|9
|2
|144
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|9
|145
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|9
|2
|146
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|9
|3
|147
|David Robertson
|RP
|9
|2
|148
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|9
|2
|149
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|9
|-2
|150
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|8
|151
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|8
|1
|152
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|8
|1
|153
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|8
|1
|154
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|8
|2
|155
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|7
|4
|156
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|7
|157
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|7
|158
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|159
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|7
|160
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|7
|161
|Javier Baez
|SS
|7
|162
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|7
|163
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|7
|164
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|7
|165
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|7
|166
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|7
|167
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|7
|168
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|7
|169
|James Paxton
|SP
|7
|170
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|6
|171
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|172
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|6
|173
|Jon Gray
|SP
|6
|174
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|6
|175
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|176
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|6
|177
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|178
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|6
|-1
|179
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|6
|180
|Riley Greene
|OF
|6
|181
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|6
|182
|Jose Alvarado
|RP
|6
|183
|Will Smith
|RP
|6
|184
|Miguel Vargas
|1B-2B
|6
|185
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|6
|186
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|6
|6
|187
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|6
|-1
|188
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B
|6
|189
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|6
|190
|Austin Hays
|OF
|6
|191
|James Outman
|OF
|5
|-2
|192
|Max Fried
|SP
|5
|-1
|193
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|5
|-1
|194
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|5
|-1
|195
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|5
|-1
|196
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|5
|-1
|197
|Luis Severino
|SP
|5
|-1
|198
|Ezequiel Duran
|3B-DH-OF-SS
|5
|199
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|5
|200
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|5
|201
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|202
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|5
|203
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|5
|204
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|5
|205
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|5
|206
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|4
|-1
|207
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|4
|-1
|208
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|4
|-2
|209
|Ryan Helsley
|RP
|4
|-1
|210
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|4
|211
|Clay Holmes
|RP
|4
|212
|Giovanny Gallegos
|RP
|4
|213
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|4
|214
|Jack Suwinski
|OF
|4
|215
|Luis Matos
|OF
|4
|216
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|4
|217
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|4
|218
|Jorge Mateo
|SS
|4
|219
|Anthony Rendon
|3B
|4
|220
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|4
|221
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|4
|222
|Alex Lange
|RP
|3
|-1
|223
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|3
|1
|224
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|-1
|225
|Isaac Paredes
|1B-2B-3B
|3
|3
|226
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|3
|-1
|227
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|-1
|228
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|3
|-1
|229
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|3
|-1
|230
|Michael Kopech
|SP
|3
|-1
|231
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|3
|-1
|232
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|3
|-1
|233
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|3
|234
|TJ Friedl
|OF
|3
|235
|Cal Raleigh
|C-DH
|3
|236
|Bryan De La Cruz
|OF
|3
|237
|Randal Grichuk
|OF
|3
|238
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|3
|1
|239
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|3
|240
|Eury Perez
|SP
|3
|241
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|2
|-1
|242
|Chris Taylor
|2B-3B-OF-SS
|2
|-1
|243
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C-DH
|2
|-1
|244
|Jose Siri
|OF
|2
|-1
|245
|Tanner Bibee
|SP
|2
|-1
|246
|Gavin Williams
|SP
|2
|2
|247
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|2
|2
|248
|Michael Wacha
|SP
|2
|2