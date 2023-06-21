It's really hard to catch anyone sleeping in Fantasy Baseball anymore, which has made the concept of a "sell-high" or "buy-low" much tougher to pull off than it once was. It's not impossible, but with so much good information out there, there aren't many Fantasy Baseball players looking to beat your door down to trade a haul for Bryce Elder or Geraldo Perdomo these days.

We've gotten a lot of questions about how Fantasy players should handle Eury Perez lately, and it's a legitimately tough question. Perez has been incredible, sporting a 1.54 ERA in his first eight major-league starts, looking every bit like the potential ace we hoped he would be when he got the call-up … but everyone knows he's got some kind of looming innings limit hanging over him. Perez, already at 72 innings between the majors and minors, is only five innings shy of last year's total, and only six shy of his career high.

Over the past few weeks, there's been a lot of talk about how the Marlins are going to handle Perez. They haven't made their plans known, and a plugged in reporter like Craig Mish has admitted he doesn't really have any idea what the plan is:

There's almost certainly going to be a "pause" at some point, though what that looks like is hard to say. A natural point would be the looming All-Star break. The Marlins could let Perez make his next turn or two through the rotation and then send him to Triple-A or come up with an IL stint excuse, allowing Perez to take a few weeks off and then return after the break. That could give him almost three weeks off while only missing one or two starts.

Of course, even if they did that, Perez is going to blow past his career-high in innings. If he makes six more starts at 5.5 innings per start, that gets him to 105 – 30 more than last year's total. Nine starts? That gets him to 122 – 47 more than last year.

There's no hard and fast rule for how to handle a young pitcher's innings increases, and all innings are certainly not made equal – Perez threw six innings Tuesday, but he needed just 80 pitches and dealt with just one running in scoring position the entire game. A start like that is a lot less taxing than one where you deal with constant fires while putting 10 base runners on in five innings, even if it's technically a longer start.

Eury Perez MIA • SP • #39 ERA 1.54 WHIP 1 IP 41 BB 14 K 45 View Profile

There's likely some wiggle room here, but the conclusion is clear: Perez is almost certainly going to be shut down sooner or later. He just turned 20 two months ago, and while the Marlins are nine games over .500 and holding a playoff spot, they must balance the long- and short-term considerations here. Even a very aggressive increase would seemingly make it tough for him to make much more than 10 more starts.

So that makes Perez a sell-high candidate, right? Moving him for even a lesser pitcher without injury or inning concerns would seemingly be a net-positive move for your Fantasy team. And that's without even getting into the fact that Perez's peripherals suggest there's some regression coming – his 1.54 ERA is accompanied by a 3.79 xERA and 3.94 SIERA, after all.

The problem, of course, is that everyone in your league is aware of the coming innings limit for Perez, and they're not going to be willing to offer you full value for Perez. They have the same concerns about adding him as you have about hanging on to him. That doesn't mean it's going to be impossible to move Perez, but it is to say that you likely won't get the bounty you're hoping for.

I think Perez might legitimately be one of the 30 best pitchers in baseball right now, but I can't and don't rank or value him that way. If he gets through the rest of this season without issue and can project for 160 innings a year from now, I very well may rank him as a top-30 SP this offseason, but I can't value him that way right now.

But I also certainly wouldn't actually move Perez for someone like Spencer Torkelson or Jose Siri, two players ranked in the same range of my trade values. That's my best estimation of what his total rest-of-season value looks like, but it would also feel moderately disastrous to get a player ranked outside of the top-200 in return for Perez right now. He's simply too talented, and too likely to be a difference maker while on the mound to move on from him.

It all makes valuing Perez tricky. I think if I was going to try to trade him right now, I'd be looking for a top-125 player in return, but that doesn't seem particularly likely. And trading him for what he's actually likely to be worth moving forward would feel like a loss.

Which is all to say I think the best course of action if you have Perez right now is to just hold him. There will be a point when he's no longer useful for your team this season, and that'll be frustrating. But it'll be more frustrating to trade him and lose out in the potential stud production he's giving you while on the mound.

It's a tough spot to be in, but the good news is, you've got a really, really good pitcher on your team. For now.

Here's the latest trade values and rankings heading into Week 14:

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

H2H Points league Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value Change From Last Week 1 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 48

2 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46

3 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 46

4 Aaron Judge DH-OF 46

5 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 45

6 Julio Rodriguez OF 45

7 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 43

8 Juan Soto OF 41

9 Bo Bichette SS 39

10 Kyle Tucker OF 38 1 11 Freddie Freeman 1B 37

12 Rafael Devers 3B 37 1 13 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 36

14 Mike Trout OF 36

15 Trea Turner SS 36

16 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 36

17 Bryce Harper DH 36

18 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 36 2 19 Austin Riley 3B 34 1 20 Gerrit Cole SP 33

21 Bobby Witt 3B-DH-SS 33

22 Matt Olson 1B 33 1 23 Spencer Strider RP-SP 32

24 Marcus Semien 2B 32 1 25 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 31 -7 26 Shane McClanahan SP 29

27 Corbin Burnes SP 28

28 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 28

29 Max Scherzer SP 28

30 Nolan Arenado 3B-DH 28

31 Aaron Nola SP 28

32 Kevin Gausman SP 28

33 Zack Wheeler SP 28

34 Jose Altuve 2B 28

35 Corey Seager DH-SS 28 4 36 Wander Franco SS 25

37 Corbin Carroll OF 25 2 38 Luis Robert OF 25

39 Framber Valdez SP 25

40 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 24 -1 41 Luis Castillo SP 24

42 Bryan Reynolds DH-OF 24

43 Emmanuel Clase RP 24 1 44 Josh Hader RP 23

45 Ozzie Albies 2B 23

46 Zac Gallen SP 23

47 Cedric Mullins OF 22 5 48 Sandy Alcantara SP 21 -3 49 Justin Verlander SP 21 -7 50 George Springer DH-OF 21

51 Will Smith C-DH 21 1 52 J.T. Realmuto C 20

53 Joe Musgrove SP 20

54 Devin Williams RP 20

55 Felix Bautista RP 20 1 56 Michael Harris OF 19

57 Jordan Romano RP 19 1 58 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 18 -3 59 Cristian Javier SP 18

60 Shane Bieber SP 18

61 Francisco Lindor SS 18 -3 62 Alex Bregman 3B 17

63 Manny Machado 3B 17 1 64 Salvador Perez C-DH 16

65 Christian Walker 1B 16 1 66 Yu Darvish SP 15

67 Starling Marte OF 15

68 Mitch Keller SP 15

69 Clayton Kershaw SP 15

70 Nate Lowe 1B 15

71 Julio Urias SP 15

72 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 15

73 Brandon Woodruff SP 15

74 Dylan Cease SP 15

75 Christian Yelich DH-OF 15

76 Camilo Doval RP 15

77 Logan Webb SP 15

78 Joe Ryan SP 15

79 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 15

80 Xander Bogaerts SS 15 -3 81 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15

82 Willy Adames SS 15

83 Nathan Eovaldi SP 15 2 84 Pablo Lopez SP 15

85 Ryan Pressly RP 15

86 Dansby Swanson SS 15

87 Tim Anderson SS 15

88 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 15

89 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 15

90 Tommy Edman 2B-OF-SS 15

91 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 15

92 Logan Gilbert SP 15

93 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 15

94 Adley Rutschman C-DH 15

95 Daulton Varsho C-OF 15

96 Seiya Suzuki OF 15

97 Sean Murphy C-DH 15

98 George Kirby SP 15

99 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B-DH 14

100 Matt Chapman 3B 14

101 Jonathan India 2B-DH 14

102 Kris Bryant DH-OF 14

103 Gunnar Henderson 3B-DH-SS 14 4 104 Steven Kwan OF 14

105 Kenley Jansen RP 14

106 David Bednar RP 13

107 Andres Gimenez 2B 13

108 Anthony Santander DH-OF 13

109 Rowdy Tellez 1B-DH 13

110 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 13

111 Freddy Peralta SP 13 1 112 Tyler Glasnow SP 12

113 Anthony Rizzo 1B 12 -3 114 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 12 1 115 Brandon Nimmo OF 11

116 Ian Happ OF 11 1 117 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 10

118 Jeremy Pena SS 10 -4 119 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 10

120 Carlos Correa SS 10 1 121 Raisel Iglesias RP 10 1 122 Hunter Brown RP-SP 9

123 Paul Sewald RP 9

124 Ty France 1B 9

125 Nestor Cortes SP 9

126 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 9

127 Alexis Diaz RP 9

128 J.D. Martinez DH 9

129 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 9 1 130 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 9 1 131 Blake Snell SP 8

132 Alex Verdugo OF 8

133 Josh Bell 1B-DH 8

134 Sonny Gray SP 8

135 Jarred Kelenic OF 8

136 Jesus Luzardo SP 8 1 137 Charlie Morton SP 8 -2 138 Lance Lynn SP 8 1 139 Ryan Helsley RP 8 1 140 Chris Bassitt SP 7 -1 141 Josh Jung 3B 7

142 Carlos Rodon SP 7 1 143 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 7 1 144 Willson Contreras C-DH 6

145 Lucas Giolito SP 6

146 Matt McLain 2B-SS 6

147 Hunter Renfroe OF 6 -6 148 Elly De La Cruz 3B-SS 6

149 Hunter Greene SP 6 -2 150 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 6

151 Luis Severino SP 5

152 Tony Gonsolin SP 5

153 Brandon Lowe 2B 5

154 Jhoan Duran RP 5

155 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 5

156 Miguel Vargas 1B-2B 5

157 Jordan Montgomery SP 5

158 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 5

159 Jose Berrios SP 5 1 160 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 5 1 161 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 4

162 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 4

163 William Contreras C-DH 4

164 David Robertson RP 4

165 Jorge Soler DH-OF 4

166 Justin Turner 1B-3B-DH 4 1 167 Bobby Miller SP 4

168 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 4

169 Cody Bellinger 1B-OF 4

170 Anthony Volpe SS 4 1 171 Javier Baez SS 4 3 172 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 4 1 173 Eugenio Suarez 3B 3

174 Amed Rosario SS 3

175 Tyler Stephenson 1B-C-DH 3

176 Max Fried SP 3

177 Jorge Polanco 2B 3

178 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 3

179 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 3 -2 180 Bryce Miller SP 3

181 James Outman OF 3 -2 182 Merrill Kelly SP 3

183 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 3

184 Jon Gray SP 3

185 Riley Greene OF 3

186 Andrew Heaney SP 3

187 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 3

188 Jordan Walker 3B-OF 3

189 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 3

190 Clay Holmes RP 3

191 Spencer Steer 1B-3B 3

192 Andrew Chafin RP 3

193 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3

194 Joc Pederson DH-OF 3

195 Anthony Rendon 3B 3 1 196 Lars Nootbaar OF 3 1 197 Reid Detmers SP 2

198 Francisco Alvarez C 2

199 Carlos Estevez RP 2

200 Nolan Jones 1B-OF 2 2 201 Marcus Stroman SP 2

202 Zach Eflin SP 2

203 Royce Lewis 3B-SS 2 -2 204 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 2

205 Ramon Laureano OF 2

206 Bryce Elder SP 2

207 Austin Hays OF 2

208 Jose Alvarado RP 2

209 Peter Fairbanks RP 2

210 Taylor Ward OF 2

211 Esteury Ruiz OF 2

212 A.J. Puk RP 2

213 Luis Matos OF 2

214 Bryson Stott 2B-SS 2

215 Harrison Bader OF 2

216 Michael Conforto OF 2 1

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values