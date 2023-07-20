Should you buy low on Pete Alonso right now? Alonso, one of the most consistent, bankable power hitters in baseball is in the midst of a nine-game homerless streak and has hit just six in 32 games since the end of June, while sporting a .136/.250/.327 triple-slash line.

This is one of the worst cold streaks of Alonso's career, but as a general rule, a bad month and a half isn't enough to change how you should view a player's Fantasy value. That rule doesn't apply across the board, of course, but when we're talking about a guy with a career .869 OPS over 2,600 plate appearances, 30 or so games tells us relatively little.

But, in Alonso's case, there's a legitimate reason to be concerned about his chances of looking like himself the rest of the way. Alonso suffered a bone bruise and sprain of his left wrist on June 9, an injury that was expected to cost him 3-4 weeks of rehab and recovery. Instead, he was back after just 10 days on the IL, well ahead of his timetable. That seemed like good news at the time, but Alonso just hasn't been himself since coming back.

Alonso is hitting .132 in 26 games since coming back from the injury, which is less concerning than the fact that his average exit velocity is down to 86.2 mph in that span; it was 89.8 mph prior to that. That's a pretty glaring red flag, and suggests that Alonso is playing at something less than 100%.

But it's not proof that Alonso isn't healthy right now, nor is it necessarily proof that he'll continue to struggle moving forward. Those are reasonable conclusions to draw, but it's also at least possible that he's just having a slump that happens to be extremely unfortunately timed. I think the likelier explanation is that the wrist is bothering him, but given how good we know Alonso is when he's right, you have to acknowledge the risk inherent in giving up on him.

I've moved Alonso down in my latest trade values rankings, about 20 spots lower than he's been at any other point this season. That may not be enough of a discount for you to buy on him, but I think it's appropriate; there's risk that he continues to struggle or even suffers a setback or gets shut down, but there's also risk that he figures it out and plays like himself. Those outcomes aren't necessarily equally likely, but upside matters more to me than downside, and Alonso still has more than just about any other first baseman in the game.

Here are my latest rest-of-season rankings and trade values to help you put together the best deal possible:

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

H2H Points league Trade Values

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values