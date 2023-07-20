Should you buy low on Pete Alonso right now? Alonso, one of the most consistent, bankable power hitters in baseball is in the midst of a nine-game homerless streak and has hit just six in 32 games since the end of June, while sporting a .136/.250/.327 triple-slash line.
This is one of the worst cold streaks of Alonso's career, but as a general rule, a bad month and a half isn't enough to change how you should view a player's Fantasy value. That rule doesn't apply across the board, of course, but when we're talking about a guy with a career .869 OPS over 2,600 plate appearances, 30 or so games tells us relatively little.
But, in Alonso's case, there's a legitimate reason to be concerned about his chances of looking like himself the rest of the way. Alonso suffered a bone bruise and sprain of his left wrist on June 9, an injury that was expected to cost him 3-4 weeks of rehab and recovery. Instead, he was back after just 10 days on the IL, well ahead of his timetable. That seemed like good news at the time, but Alonso just hasn't been himself since coming back.
Alonso is hitting .132 in 26 games since coming back from the injury, which is less concerning than the fact that his average exit velocity is down to 86.2 mph in that span; it was 89.8 mph prior to that. That's a pretty glaring red flag, and suggests that Alonso is playing at something less than 100%.
But it's not proof that Alonso isn't healthy right now, nor is it necessarily proof that he'll continue to struggle moving forward. Those are reasonable conclusions to draw, but it's also at least possible that he's just having a slump that happens to be extremely unfortunately timed. I think the likelier explanation is that the wrist is bothering him, but given how good we know Alonso is when he's right, you have to acknowledge the risk inherent in giving up on him.
I've moved Alonso down in my latest trade values rankings, about 20 spots lower than he's been at any other point this season. That may not be enough of a discount for you to buy on him, but I think it's appropriate; there's risk that he continues to struggle or even suffers a setback or gets shut down, but there's also risk that he figures it out and plays like himself. Those outcomes aren't necessarily equally likely, but upside matters more to me than downside, and Alonso still has more than just about any other first baseman in the game.
Here are my latest rest-of-season rankings and trade values to help you put together the best deal possible:
H2H Points league Trade Values
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|42
|4
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|41
|5
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|35
|6
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|35
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|35
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|35
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|33
|10
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|33
|11
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|32
|12
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|32
|13
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|31
|14
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|30
|15
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|29
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|29
|17
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|27
|18
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|27
|19
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|27
|20
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|27
|21
|Wander Franco
|SS
|27
|22
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|26
|23
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|26
|24
|Matt Olson
|1B
|25
|25
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|24
|26
|Trea Turner
|SS
|24
|27
|Austin Riley
|3B
|24
|28
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|29
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|24
|30
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|23
|31
|Luis Robert
|OF
|23
|32
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|22
|33
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|22
|34
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|35
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|21
|36
|Manny Machado
|3B
|21
|37
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|21
|38
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|21
|39
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|21
|40
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|41
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|42
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|20
|43
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|20
|44
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|19
|45
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|19
|46
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|19
|47
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|18
|48
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|17
|49
|Devin Williams
|RP
|17
|50
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|17
|51
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|16
|52
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|16
|53
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|16
|54
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|16
|55
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|16
|56
|Michael Harris
|OF
|16
|57
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|16
|58
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|59
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|15
|60
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|61
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|62
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|15
|63
|Mike Trout
|OF
|15
|64
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|65
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|66
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|67
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|68
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|69
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|70
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|71
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|72
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|73
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|74
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|15
|75
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|76
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|77
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|15
|78
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|79
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|15
|80
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|81
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|82
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|83
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|15
|84
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|15
|85
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|15
|86
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|15
|87
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|14
|88
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|14
|89
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|14
|90
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|91
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|14
|92
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|93
|Anthony Santander
|1B-DH-OF
|14
|94
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|14
|95
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|96
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|14
|97
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|98
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|14
|99
|Starling Marte
|OF
|14
|100
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|14
|101
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|14
|102
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|14
|103
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|14
|104
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|13
|105
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|13
|106
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|13
|107
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|13
|108
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|13
|109
|Max Fried
|SP
|13
|110
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|13
|111
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|12
|112
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|12
|113
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|12
|114
|Blake Snell
|SP
|12
|115
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|12
|116
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|12
|117
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|12
|118
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|12
|119
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|12
|120
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-DH-OF
|11
|121
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|11
|122
|Xander Bogaerts
|DH-SS
|11
|123
|Josh Jung
|3B
|11
|124
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|11
|125
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|11
|126
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|11
|127
|Justin Turner
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|10
|128
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|10
|129
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|10
|130
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|10
|131
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|10
|132
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|10
|133
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|10
|134
|David Robertson
|RP
|9
|135
|Ian Happ
|OF
|9
|136
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|9
|137
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|9
|138
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|9
|139
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|9
|140
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|9
|141
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|9
|142
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|9
|143
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|9
|144
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|9
|145
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|9
|146
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|9
|147
|Ezequiel Duran
|3B-DH-OF-SS
|9
|148
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|9
|149
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|8
|150
|James Paxton
|SP
|8
|151
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|8
|152
|Brayan Bello
|SP
|8
|153
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|8
|154
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|7
|155
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|7
|156
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|7
|157
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|7
|158
|Riley Greene
|OF
|7
|159
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|7
|160
|Andrew Abbott
|SP
|7
|161
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|7
|162
|Hunter Renfroe
|1B-OF
|7
|163
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|7
|164
|Jonah Heim
|C-DH
|7
|165
|Jon Gray
|SP
|7
|166
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|167
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|7
|168
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|6
|169
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|6
|170
|Ty France
|1B
|6
|171
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B-DH
|6
|172
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|6
|173
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|6
|174
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|175
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|3B
|6
|176
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|6
|177
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|6
|178
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|6
|179
|Justin Steele
|SP
|6
|180
|Will Smith
|RP
|6
|181
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|6
|182
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|6
|183
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|184
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|6
|185
|Henry Davis
|C-OF
|6
|186
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|6
|187
|Jordan Westburg
|2B-3B-SS
|6
|188
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|6
|189
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|6
|190
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|5
|191
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|5
|192
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|5
|193
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|5
|194
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|5
|195
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|5
|196
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|5
|197
|Grayson Rodriguez
|SP
|5
|198
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|5
|199
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|5
|200
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|201
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|5
|202
|Edward Cabrera
|SP
|5
|203
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|5
|204
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|5
|205
|Joshua Lowe
|DH-OF
|4
|206
|Austin Hays
|OF
|4
|207
|Michael Conforto
|DH-OF
|4
|208
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|4
|209
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|4
|210
|Colton Cowser
|OF
|4
|211
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|4
|212
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|4
|213
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|4
|214
|Jack Suwinski
|OF
|4
|215
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|4
|216
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|4
|217
|Taijuan Walker
|SP
|4
|218
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|4
|219
|Triston Casas
|1B
|4
|220
|Edouard Julien
|2B-DH
|3
|221
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|3
|222
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|3
|223
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|3
|224
|Giovanny Gallegos
|RP
|3
|225
|Luis Matos
|OF
|3
|226
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|3
|227
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|3
|228
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH-OF
|3
|229
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|230
|Leody Taveras
|OF
|3
|231
|Zachary Neto
|SS
|3
|232
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|3
|233
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|3
|234
|Alex Lange
|RP
|3
|235
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|236
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|3
|237
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|238
|Isaac Paredes
|1B-2B-3B
|2
|239
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|2
|240
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|2
|241
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|2
|242
|Eury Perez
|SP
|2
|243
|Tyler Wells
|SP
|2
|244
|Michael Kopech
|SP
|2
|245
|Luis Severino
|SP
|2
|246
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|2
|247
|Josiah Gray
|SP
|2