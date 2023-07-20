pete-alonso-new-york-mets-usatsi.jpg
Should you buy low on Pete Alonso right now? Alonso, one of the most consistent, bankable power hitters in baseball is in the midst of a nine-game homerless streak and has hit just six in 32 games since the end of June, while sporting a .136/.250/.327 triple-slash line.

This is one of the worst cold streaks of Alonso's career, but as a general rule, a bad month and a half isn't enough to change how you should view a player's Fantasy value. That rule doesn't apply across the board, of course, but when we're talking about a guy with a career .869 OPS over 2,600 plate appearances, 30 or so games tells us relatively little.

But, in Alonso's case, there's a legitimate reason to be concerned about his chances of looking like himself the rest of the way. Alonso suffered a bone bruise and sprain of his left wrist on June 9, an injury that was expected to cost him 3-4 weeks of rehab and recovery. Instead, he was back after just 10 days on the IL, well ahead of his timetable. That seemed like good news at the time, but Alonso just hasn't been himself since coming back.

Alonso is hitting .132 in 26 games since coming back from the injury, which is less concerning than the fact that his average exit velocity is down to 86.2 mph in that span; it was 89.8 mph prior to that. That's a pretty glaring red flag, and suggests that Alonso is playing at something less than 100%. 

But it's not proof that Alonso isn't healthy right now, nor is it necessarily proof that he'll continue to struggle moving forward. Those are reasonable conclusions to draw, but it's also at least possible that he's just having a slump that happens to be extremely unfortunately timed. I think the likelier explanation is that the wrist is bothering him, but given how good we know Alonso is when he's right, you have to acknowledge the risk inherent in giving up on him.

I've moved Alonso down in my latest trade values rankings, about 20 spots lower than he's been at any other point this season. That may not be enough of a discount for you to buy on him, but I think it's appropriate; there's risk that he continues to struggle or even suffers a setback or gets shut down, but there's also risk that he figures it out and plays like himself. Those outcomes aren't necessarily equally likely, but upside matters more to me than downside, and Alonso still has more than just about any other first baseman in the game.

Here are my latest rest-of-season rankings and trade values to help you put together the best deal possible: 

H2H Points league Trade Values

RankPlayerEligibleValue
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF48
2Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
3Fernando TatisOF-SS46
4Shohei OhtaniDH-SP46
5Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS43
6Juan SotoOF41
7Freddie Freeman1B41
8Rafael Devers3B38
9Julio RodriguezOF38
10Corbin CarrollOF38
11Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH37
12Yordan AlvarezDH-OF37
13Kyle TuckerOF36
14Bo BichetteSS36
15Corey SeagerDH-SS36
16Marcus Semien2B36
17Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH36
18Bryce HarperDH36
19Austin Riley3B36
20Gerrit ColeSP33
21Spencer StriderRP-SP33
22Matt Olson1B33
23Aaron JudgeDH-OF32
24Randy ArozarenaDH-OF32
25Nolan Arenado3B-DH29
26Kevin GausmanSP28
27Jose Altuve2B28
28Wander FrancoSS28
29Corbin BurnesSP28
30Luis RobertOF28
31Framber ValdezSP28
32Shane McClanahanSP28
33Luis CastilloSP28
34Trea TurnerSS28
35Zac GallenSP25
36Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS25
37Josh HaderRP25
38Ozzie Albies2B25
39Pete Alonso1B-DH25
40Justin VerlanderSP24
41Max ScherzerSP24
42Zack WheelerSP24
43Will SmithC-DH24
44Francisco LindorSS23
45Joe MusgroveSP23
46Aaron NolaSP23
47Devin WilliamsRP22
48Kyle SchwarberDH-OF21
49Felix BautistaRP21
50Michael HarrisOF21
51Jordan RomanoRP21
52Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
53Manny Machado3B20
54Christian YelichDH-OF20
55J.T. RealmutoC19
56Christian Walker1B19
57Cedric MullinsOF18
58Yu DarvishSP18
59Emmanuel ClaseRP18
60Clayton KershawSP18
61Salvador PerezC-DH18
62Sandy AlcantaraSP17
63Julio UriasSP17
64Max Muncy2B-3B-DH16
65Blake SnellSP16
66Dylan CeaseSP15
67Camilo DovalRP15
68Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF15
69Logan WebbSP15
70Joe RyanSP15
71Alex Bregman3B15
72Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
73Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
74George SpringerDH-OF15
75Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH15
76Pablo LopezSP15
77Mike TroutOF15
78Ryan PresslyRP15
79Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
80Logan GilbertSP15
81Nathan EovaldiSP15
82Jazz Chisholm2B-OF15
83Adley RutschmanC-DH15
84Sean MurphyC-DH15
85Ketel Marte2B-DH15
86Tyler GlasnowSP15
87George KirbySP15
88Elly De La Cruz3B-SS15
89Xander BogaertsDH-SS15
90Matt McLain2B-SS15
91Jonathan India2B-DH15
92Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS15
93Steven KwanOF15
94Kenley JansenRP15
95David BednarRP15
96Willy AdamesSS15
97Starling MarteOF15
98Anthony Santander1B-DH-OF15
99Mitch KellerSP14
100Nick CastellanosDH-OF14
101Nate Lowe1B14
102Brandon NimmoOF14
103Jeremy PenaSS14
104Cristian JavierSP14
105Max FriedSP14
106Carlos CorreaSS13
107Raisel IglesiasRP13
108Hunter BrownRP-SP13
109Paul SewaldRP13
110Brandon WoodruffSP13
111Nestor CortesSP13
112Masataka YoshidaDH-OF12
113Alexis DiazRP12
114J.D. MartinezDH11
115Nico Hoerner2B-SS11
116Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS10
117Spencer Steer1B-3B-DH-OF10
118Josh Jung3B10
119Jesus LuzardoSP10
120Jose BerriosSP10
121Tony GonsolinSP9
122Alex VerdugoOF9
123Giancarlo StantonDH-OF9
124Seiya SuzukiOF9
125Sonny GraySP9
126Charlie MortonSP9
127Dansby SwansonSS9
128Lance LynnSP9
129Chris BassittSP9
130Matt Chapman3B8
131Lucas GiolitoSP8
132Ryan McMahon2B-3B8
133Zach EflinSP8
134Jordan Westburg2B-3B-SS8
135Carlos RodonSP8
136Justin Turner1B-2B-3B-DH8
137Bailey OberSP8
138Brandon Lowe2B8
139Jhoan DuranRP7
140Freddy PeraltaSP7
141Daulton VarshoC-OF7
142Josh Naylor1B-DH7
143Jordan MontgomerySP6
144Lourdes GurrielDH-OF6
145Jordan Walker3B-OF6
146Ian HappOF6
147Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH6
148Jose Abreu1B-DH6
149Willson ContrerasC-DH6
150Gleyber Torres2B-DH5
151David RobertsonRP5
152Jorge SolerDH-OF5
153William ContrerasC-DH5
154Cody Bellinger1B-OF5
155Merrill KellySP5
156Kris BryantDH-OF5
157Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS5
158Ezequiel TovarSS5
159Amed RosarioSS5
160Bryson Stott2B-SS4
161Hunter Renfroe1B-OF4
162Thairo Estrada2B-SS4
163Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH4
164Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH4
165Anthony Rizzo1B-DH4
166Henry DavisC-OF4
167Christian Encarnacion-Strand3B4
168Bobby MillerSP4
169Jake Cronenworth1B-2B4
170Jeff McNeil2B-OF4
171Josh Bell1B-DH4
172Whit Merrifield2B-OF4
173Ty France1B3
174Tim AndersonSS3
175Rowdy Tellez1B-DH3
176Brayan BelloSP3
177C.J. Cron1B-DH3
178Eduardo RodriguezSP3
179Justin SteeleSP3
180Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF3
181Jonah HeimC-DH3
182Francisco AlvarezC3
183Alec Bohm1B-3B3
184James PaxtonSP3
185Tarik SkubalSP3
186Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH3
187Jon GraySP3
188Ke'Bryan Hayes3B3
189Jorge Polanco2B3
190Riley GreeneOF3
191Ranger SuarezSP3
192Joey Gallo1B-OF3
193Marcell OzunaDH-OF3
194Grayson RodriguezSP3
195Bryce MillerSP3
196Shane BieberSP3
197Taijuan WalkerSP2
198Andres Gimenez2B2
199Lars NootbaarOF2
200Alek ManoahSP2
201Reid DetmersSP2
202Colton CowserOF2
203Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF2
204Lane ThomasOF2
205Edward CabreraSP2
206Carlos EstevezRP2
207Nolan Jones1B-OF2
208Bryan WooSP2
209Marcus StromanSP2
210Luis SeverinoSP2
211Andrew AbbottSP2
212Leody TaverasOF2
213Adam DuvallOF2
214Royce Lewis3B-SS2
215Bryce ElderSP2
216Kodai SengaSP2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values 

RankPlayerEligibleValue
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Fernando TatisOF-SS43
3Shohei OhtaniDH-SP42
4Corbin CarrollOF41
5Jose Ramirez3B-DH35
6Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS35
7Freddie Freeman1B35
8Julio RodriguezOF35
9Juan SotoOF33
10Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS33
11Rafael Devers3B32
12Yordan AlvarezDH-OF32
13Bo BichetteSS31
14Bryce HarperDH30
15Aaron JudgeDH-OF29
16Gerrit ColeSP29
17Spencer StriderRP-SP27
18Corey SeagerDH-SS27
19Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH27
20Kyle TuckerOF27
21Wander FrancoSS27
22Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH26
23Elly De La Cruz3B-SS26
24Matt Olson1B25
25Marcus Semien2B24
26Trea TurnerSS24
27Austin Riley3B24
28Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24
29Nolan Arenado3B-DH24
30Jose Altuve2B23
31Luis RobertOF23
32Luis CastilloSP22
33Kevin GausmanSP22
34Framber ValdezSP21
35Shane McClanahanSP21
36Manny Machado3B21
37Corbin BurnesSP21
38Pete Alonso1B-DH21
39Kyle SchwarberDH-OF21
40Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
41Josh HaderRP20
42Zac GallenSP20
43Francisco LindorSS20
44Ozzie Albies2B19
45Max ScherzerSP19
46Justin VerlanderSP19
47Joe MusgroveSP18
48Felix BautistaRP17
49Devin WilliamsRP17
50Christian YelichDH-OF17
51Sandy AlcantaraSP16
52Aaron NolaSP16
53Zack WheelerSP16
54Will SmithC-DH16
55J.T. RealmutoC16
56Michael HarrisOF16
57Yu DarvishSP16
58Jordan RomanoRP15
59Cedric MullinsOF15
60Salvador PerezC-DH15
61Christian Walker1B15
62Emmanuel ClaseRP15
63Mike TroutOF15
64Clayton KershawSP15
65Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
66Camilo DovalRP15
67Joe RyanSP15
68George SpringerDH-OF15
69Logan WebbSP15
70Nathan EovaldiSP15
71Dylan CeaseSP15
72Alex Bregman3B15
73Adley RutschmanC-DH15
74Jonathan India2B-DH15
75Ryan PresslyRP15
76Pablo LopezSP15
77Logan GilbertSP15
78George KirbySP15
79Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS15
80Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
81Julio UriasSP15
82Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
83Max Muncy2B-3B-DH15
84Nick CastellanosDH-OF15
85Matt McLain2B-SS15
86Jazz Chisholm2B-OF15
87Masataka YoshidaDH-OF14
88Nate Lowe1B14
89Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF14
90Sean MurphyC-DH14
91Mitch KellerSP14
92Willy AdamesSS14
93Anthony Santander1B-DH-OF14
94Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH14
95David BednarRP14
96Kris BryantDH-OF14
97Kenley JansenRP14
98Brandon NimmoOF14
99Starling MarteOF14
100Tyler GlasnowSP14
101Cristian JavierSP14
102Alex VerdugoOF14
103Ketel Marte2B-DH14
104Alexis DiazRP13
105J.D. MartinezDH13
106Giancarlo StantonDH-OF13
107Seiya SuzukiOF13
108Raisel IglesiasRP13
109Max FriedSP13
110Daulton VarshoC-OF13
111Carlos CorreaSS12
112Paul SewaldRP12
113Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF12
114Blake SnellSP12
115Nico Hoerner2B-SS12
116Charlie MortonSP12
117Josh Naylor1B-DH12
118Chris BassittSP12
119Brandon WoodruffSP12
120Spencer Steer1B-3B-DH-OF11
121Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS11
122Xander BogaertsDH-SS11
123Josh Jung3B11
124Steven KwanOF11
125Lourdes GurrielDH-OF11
126Ryan McMahon2B-3B11
127Justin Turner1B-2B-3B-DH10
128Matt Chapman3B10
129Jeremy PenaSS10
130Esteury RuizOF10
131Jesus LuzardoSP10
132Sonny GraySP10
133Lucas GiolitoSP10
134David RobertsonRP9
135Ian HappOF9
136Nestor CortesSP9
137Jhoan DuranRP9
138Jose Abreu1B-DH9
139Tony GonsolinSP9
140Zach EflinSP9
141Bailey OberSP9
142Hunter BrownRP-SP9
143Dansby SwansonSS9
144Merrill KellySP9
145Carlos EstevezRP9
146Jorge SolerDH-OF9
147Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS9
148Jordan Walker3B-OF9
149Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH8
150James PaxtonSP8
151Carlos RodonSP8
152Brayan BelloSP8
153Lance LynnSP8
154Cody Bellinger1B-OF7
155Whit Merrifield2B-OF7
156Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH7
157Jordan MontgomerySP7
158Riley GreeneOF7
159Jose BerriosSP7
160Andrew AbbottSP7
161Francisco AlvarezC7
162Hunter Renfroe1B-OF7
163Alek ManoahSP7
164Jonah HeimC-DH7
165Jon GraySP7
166Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH7
167Thairo Estrada2B-SS7
168Josh Bell1B-DH6
169Freddy PeraltaSP6
170Ty France1B6
171Anthony Rizzo1B-DH6
172Gleyber Torres2B-DH6
173Jeff McNeil2B-OF6
174Willson ContrerasC-DH6
175Christian Encarnacion-Strand3B6
176Rowdy Tellez1B-DH6
177Tarik SkubalSP6
178Tim AndersonSS6
179Justin SteeleSP6
180Will SmithRP6
181Bobby MillerSP6
182Bryce MillerSP6
183William ContrerasC-DH6
184C.J. Cron1B-DH6
185Henry DavisC-OF6
186Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF6
187Jordan Westburg2B-3B-SS6
188Marcus StromanSP6
189Bryson Stott2B-SS6
190Jake Cronenworth1B-2B5
191Royce Lewis3B-SS5
192Eduardo RodriguezSP5
193Andres Gimenez2B5
194Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH5
195Kodai SengaSP5
196Lane ThomasOF5
197Grayson RodriguezSP5
198Ezequiel TovarSS5
199Amed RosarioSS5
200Scott BarlowRP5
201Shane BieberSP5
202Edward CabreraSP5
203Ke'Bryan Hayes3B5
204Nolan Jones1B-OF5
205Joshua LoweDH-OF4
206Austin HaysOF4
207Michael ConfortoDH-OF4
208Bryan WooSP4
209Jorge Polanco2B4
210Colton CowserOF4
211Joc PedersonDH-OF4
212Ranger SuarezSP4
213Brandon Lowe2B4
214Jack SuwinskiOF4
215Evan PhillipsRP4
216Adam DuvallOF4
217Taijuan WalkerSP4
218Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH4
219Triston Casas1B4
220Edouard Julien2B-DH3
221MJ MelendezC-DH-OF3
222Lars NootbaarOF3
223Bryce ElderSP3
224Giovanny GallegosRP3
225Luis MatosOF3
226Andrew ChafinRP3
227Harrison BaderOF3
228Marcell OzunaDH-OF3
229Reid DetmersSP3
230Leody TaverasOF3
231Zachary NetoSS3
232Spencer Torkelson1B3
233Alec Bohm1B-3B3
234Alex LangeRP3
235Joey Gallo1B-OF3
236Craig KimbrelRP3
237Miles MikolasSP3
238Isaac Paredes1B-2B-3B2
239Jake FraleyDH-OF2
240Anthony VolpeSS2
241A.J. PukRP2
242Eury PerezSP2
243Tyler WellsSP2
244Michael KopechSP2
245Luis SeverinoSP2
246Charlie BlackmonDH-OF2
247Josiah GraySP2