Fantasy Baseball: Trea Turner is hurt, so who should you add?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason to panic and shares a few potential replacements.
Trea Turner broke his finger attempting a bunt Tuesday, which only furthers the narrative that bunts are stupid.
But you don't care about narratives right now. You only care about the impact on your Fantasy team. Here's how I'd put it:
Not the end of the world.
No, really. It probably feels like it is because he's the first first-rounder to go down with an injury (unless you count Francisco Lindor), but on the full spectrum of injuries, a broken finger isn't so bad (provided surgery isn't necessary — no word on that yet). You can survive 4-6 weeks without your best player. Maybe not thrive, but you don't need to thrive, just survive. Long season and all.
Plus, unlike for, say, a calf strain, the timetable for a broken bone is pretty clear. You shouldn't have to worry about any hiccups on the road back.
So I wouldn't do anything drastic in response to the injury, like try to land some other stud shortstop in a trade that leaves me weak elsewhere. Maybe if you see someone who happens to have some shortstop excess (perhaps the guy who picked up Fernando Tatis), it doesn't hurt to inquire, but he'll probably try to twist the knife when she sees you just lost Turner. And at that point, you walk.
Still, in Head-to-Head leagues, where there's permanence to each week's results and no opportunity to make up for them later, you'd like to have a serviceable option at the position. It's trickier in Head-to-Head categories than points since you're not only looking for a fill-in shortstop but also stolen base help, and the chances of you filling both needs with the same pickup are pretty slim. Given the steals scarcity, you may just have to do without them for now.
Again: survive, not thrive.
So let's look at some possible shortstop replacements. It'd be great if you already happened to snag the ultra versatile Enrique Hernandez, whose everyday status, often at the top of the Dodgers lineup, would make him a worthy fill-in anywhere, but he's up to 76 percent ownership in CBS Sports leagues. Here are the best owned in 75 percent or less:
|Ownership
|Pros
|Cons
Ketel Marte ARI CF
|72
|plays every day, some pop
|modest ceiling
Tim Anderson CHW SS
|68
|a 20-20 man last year
|too easy of an out overall
Jorge Polanco MIN SS
|66
|decent hit tool with extra-base pop
|not a great HR or SB source
Amed Rosario NYM SS
|63
|former prospect, can run a bit
|has shown little with the bat
Marcus Semien OAK SS
|58
|not a zero for HR or SB
|not a standout either
Garrett Hampson COL 2B
|51
|good venue, tons of speed
|inconsistent playing time
Willy Adames TB SS
|44
|top prospect pedigree
|unproven, slow start
Dansby Swanson ATL SS
|23
|theoretical upside
|borderline useless so far
Daniel Robertson TB SS
|9
|on-base ability, some pop
|inconsistent playing time
Ketel Marte would be a great choice for either format. Tim Anderson would be a godsend if he's miraculously available in a categories league. Jorge Polanco would be the preferred option in a points league. Garrett Hampson is worth a speculative pickup just in case his playing time increases in the days ahead (which seems possible with Daniel Murphy sidelined by injury), but you couldn't justify playing him with the role he has had so far.
There's also a chance the Nationals opt to fill the opening in the most aggressive way possible, calling up prospect Carter Kieboom. He didn't play above Double-A last year and is only 21, but he didn't embarrass himself this spring and shows good all-around bat skills, complete with power. He'd be worth a gamble over most of those listed above, unless you're specifically looking to secure stolen base help.
But that's more of a long-shot scenario. I suspect the Nationals aren't viewing this injury as the end of the world either
