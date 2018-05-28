Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 10 offer Vince Velasquez, Caleb Smith, Marco Gonzales as sleepers
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort to the waiver wire, but Scott White highlights the best potential pickups nonetheless.
More: Week 10 sleeper hitters | Prospects Report | Waiver Wire
You can't miss Memorial Day when looking at the baseball calendar. It's the rare Monday when every team plays, which of course makes for a busy Week 10 (May 28-June 3).
And by that, I mean more two-start pitchers.
- Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Normally we've been right around 35 this season, but this week, we're pushing 50. Much of it is on the higher end, meaning the kind of pitchers you'd be likely to use even in a one-start week, so chances are you don't need to turn to the waiver wire. But if Vince Velasquez or Caleb Smith happen to be available -- and both are in more than 20 percent of CBS leagues -- they're looking like must-starts.
I'd say the same for each of the top 21 here, but it's not like Marco Gonzales and Kyle Gibson -- two other highly-available pitchers -- are bad plays. I might be willing to gamble on any of the top 30, in fact, in a points league where my top pitchers all somehow missed out on the fun, forcing me to chase starts. If it's more of a categories-league scenario, though, where you're looking to protect your ERA and WHIP, probably best just to stick to the 20.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 10
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|at NYY
|vs. BOS
|2
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|at ATL
|vs. CHC
|3
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|at NYY
|vs. BOS
|4
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|vs. CHW
|at MIN
|5
|Chris Archer, TB
|at OAK
|at SEA
|6
|Tyson Ross, SD
|vs. MIA
|vs. CIN
|7
|David Price, BOS
|vs. TOR
|at HOU
|8
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|vs. TOR
|at HOU
|9
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|at LAD
|at SF
|10
|Jake Junis, KC
|vs. MIN
|vs. OAK
|11
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|at BAL
|at ATL
|12
|Jon Lester, CHC
|at PIT
|at NYM
|13
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|at DET
|vs. TEX
|14
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|vs. WAS
|vs. NYY
|15
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|at LAD
|at SF
|16
|Luke Weaver, STL
|at MIL
|vs. PIT
|17
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|vs. PHI
|at COL
|18
|Caleb Smith, MIA*
|at SD
|at ARI
|19
|Trevor Cahill, OAK
|vs. TB
|at KC
|20
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|vs. LAA
|vs. TOR
|21
|Michael Wacha, STL
|at MIL
|vs. PIT
|22
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|vs. TEX
|vs. TB
|23
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|at KC
|vs. CLE
|24
|Dan Straily, MIA
|at SD
|at ARI
|25
|Matt Koch, ARI*
|vs. CIN
|vs. MIA
|26
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|vs. TEX
|vs. TB
|27
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|vs. HOU
|at BAL
|28
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|vs. LAA
|vs. TOR
|29
|Brandon McCarthy, ATL
|vs. NYM
|vs. WAS
|30
|Chad Kuhl, PIT
|vs. CHC
|at STL
|31
|Mike Montgomery, CHC*
|at PIT
|at NYM
|32
|Lance Lynn, MIN
|at KC
|vs. CLE
|33
|Brent Suter, MIL
|vs. STL
|at CHW
|34
|Jeremy Hellickson, WAS
|at BAL
|at ATL
|35
|Domingo German, NYY*
|vs. HOU
|at BAL
|36
|Eric Lauer, SD
|vs. MIA
|vs. CIN
|37
|Adam Plutko, CLE
|vs. CHW
|at MIN
|38
|Nathan Eovaldi, TB
|at OAK
|at SEA
|39
|Ivan Nova, PIT
|vs. CHC
|at STL
|40
|Daniel Gossett, OAK
|vs. TB
|at KC
|41
|Steven Matz, NYM
|at ATL
|vs. CHC
|42
|Chad Bettis, COL
|vs. SF
|vs. LAD
|43
|Dylen Covey, CHW
|at CLE
|vs. MIN
|44
|Doug Fister, TEX
|at SEA
|at LAA
|45
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|at BOS
|at DET
|46
|Andrew Suarez, SF
|at COL
|vs. PHI
|47
|Homer Bailey, CIN
|at ARI
|at SD
|48
|Alex Cobb, BAL
|vs. WAS
|vs. NYY
|49
|Austin Bibens-Dirkx, TEX*
|at SEA
|at LAA
*RP-eligible
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....