Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 10 offer Vince Velasquez, Caleb Smith, Marco Gonzales as sleepers

You can't miss Memorial Day when looking at the baseball calendar. It's the rare Monday when every team plays, which of course makes for a busy Week 10 (May 28-June 3).

And by that, I mean more two-start pitchers.

Normally we've been right around 35 this season, but this week, we're pushing 50. Much of it is on the higher end, meaning the kind of pitchers you'd be likely to use even in a one-start week, so chances are you don't need to turn to the waiver wire. But if Vince Velasquez or Caleb Smith happen to be available -- and both are in more than 20 percent of CBS leagues -- they're looking like must-starts.

I'd say the same for each of the top 21 here, but it's not like Marco Gonzales and Kyle Gibson -- two other highly-available pitchers -- are bad plays. I might be willing to gamble on any of the top 30, in fact, in a points league where my top pitchers all somehow missed out on the fun, forcing me to chase starts. If it's more of a categories-league scenario, though, where you're looking to protect your ERA and WHIP, probably best just to stick to the 20.

