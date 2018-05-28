Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 10 offer Vince Velasquez, Caleb Smith, Marco Gonzales as sleepers

Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort to the waiver wire, but Scott White highlights the best potential pickups nonetheless.

More: Week 10 sleeper hitters | Prospects Report | Waiver Wire

You can't miss Memorial Day when looking at the baseball calendar. It's the rare Monday when every team plays, which of course makes for a busy Week 10 (May 28-June 3).

And by that, I mean more two-start pitchers.

Normally we've been right around 35 this season, but this week, we're pushing 50.  Much of it is on the higher end, meaning the kind of pitchers you'd be likely to use even in a one-start week, so chances are you don't need to turn to the waiver wire. But if Vince Velasquez or Caleb Smith happen to be available -- and both are in more than 20 percent of CBS leagues -- they're looking like must-starts.

I'd say the same for each of the top 21 here, but it's not like Marco Gonzales and Kyle Gibson -- two other highly-available pitchers -- are bad plays. I might be willing to gamble on any of the top 30, in fact, in a points league where my top pitchers all somehow missed out on the fun, forcing me to chase starts. If it's more of a categories-league scenario, though, where you're looking to protect your ERA and WHIP, probably best just to stick to the 20.

Two-start pitchers for Week 10
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Justin Verlander, HOUat NYYvs. BOS
2Jacob deGrom, NYMat ATLvs. CHC
3Charlie Morton, HOUat NYYvs. BOS
4Mike Clevinger, CLEvs. CHWat MIN
5Chris Archer, TBat OAKat SEA
6Tyson Ross, SDvs. MIAvs. CIN
7David Price, BOSvs. TORat HOU
8Rick Porcello, BOSvs. TORat HOU
9Jake Arrieta, PHIat LADat SF
10Jake Junis, KCvs. MINvs. OAK
11Gio Gonzalez, WASat BALat ATL
12Jon Lester, CHCat PITat NYM
13Tyler Skaggs, LAAat DETvs. TEX
14Dylan Bundy, BALvs. WASvs. NYY
15Vince Velasquez, PHIat LADat SF
16Luke Weaver, STLat MILvs. PIT
17Kenta Maeda, LADvs. PHIat COL
18Caleb Smith, MIA*at SDat ARI
19Trevor Cahill, OAKvs. TBat KC
20Michael Fulmer, DETvs. LAAvs. TOR
21Michael Wacha, STLat MILvs. PIT
22Marco Gonzales, SEAvs. TEXvs. TB
23Kyle Gibson, MINat KCvs. CLE
24Dan Straily, MIAat SDat ARI
25Matt Koch, ARI*vs. CINvs. MIA
26Felix Hernandez, SEAvs. TEXvs. TB
27CC Sabathia, NYYvs. HOUat BAL
28Matthew Boyd, DETvs. LAAvs. TOR
29Brandon McCarthy, ATLvs. NYMvs. WAS
30Chad Kuhl, PITvs. CHCat STL
31Mike Montgomery, CHC*at PITat NYM
32Lance Lynn, MINat KCvs. CLE
33Brent Suter, MILvs. STLat CHW
34Jeremy Hellickson, WASat BALat ATL
35Domingo German, NYY*vs. HOUat BAL
36Eric Lauer, SDvs. MIAvs. CIN
37Adam Plutko, CLEvs. CHWat MIN
38Nathan Eovaldi, TBat OAKat SEA
39Ivan Nova, PITvs. CHCat STL
40Daniel Gossett, OAKvs. TBat KC
41Steven Matz, NYMat ATLvs. CHC
42Chad Bettis, COLvs. SFvs. LAD
43Dylen Covey, CHWat CLEvs. MIN
44Doug Fister, TEXat SEAat LAA
45Aaron Sanchez, TORat BOSat DET
46Andrew Suarez, SFat COLvs. PHI
47Homer Bailey, CINat ARIat SD
48Alex Cobb, BALvs. WASvs. NYY
49Austin Bibens-Dirkx, TEX*at SEAat LAA

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories