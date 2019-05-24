Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 10 peg Lance Lynn, Sonny Gray as sleepers
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many of them are good. He highlights the ones worth using.
It's rare given the way MLB structures its schedule these days to have a week when half the league doesn't have an off day, but Week 10 (May 27-June 2) is shaping up to be such a week.
That means more two-start options to choose from.
Unfortunately, most of them aren't deserving of our time. And I mean "most" in the strictest sense. I'm not sure I'd consider starting any beyond the top 20. Maybe those next five — Brad Keller, Michael Pineda, Jeff Samardzija, Jose Urena or Ivan Nova — you could try to get away with using as a desperation play in a points league, but honestly, who's giving up a roster spot for that sort of Hail Mary?
The standout here, among those you could reasonably find on the waiver wire, is Lance Lynn, who has been hit or miss this year. But the hits have been massive hits — we're talking seven-inning quality starts in four of his past five, with more than a strikeout per inning in three of them — and he has two solid matchups this week.
Matt Strahm, Chris Bassitt and Sonny Gray are other possible waiver claims who might be worth keeping on your roster beyond this week. And yes, I'd be willing to roll the dice on Trevor Richards one more time, if only because the matchups are so favorable.
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|vs. MIA
|at CIN
|2
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|at LAD
|at ARI
|3
|Stephen Strasburg, WAS
|at ATL
|at CIN
|4
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|vs. CHC
|at OAK
|5
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|vs. PIT
|vs. WAS
|6
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|vs. NYM
|vs. PHI
|7
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|at COL
|vs. NYM
|8
|Lucas Giolito, CHW
|vs. KC
|vs. CLE
|9
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|vs. SD
|vs. BOS
|10
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|at HOU
|at STL
|11
|Rick Porcello, BOS
|vs. CLE
|at NYY
|12
|Rich Hill, LAD
|vs. NYM
|vs. PHI
|13
|Jordan Lyles, PIT*
|at CIN
|vs. MIL
|14
|Lance Lynn, TEX
|at SEA
|vs. KC
|15
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|vs. TEX
|vs. LAA
|16
|Jon Gray, COL
|vs. ARI
|vs. TOR
|17
|Matt Strahm, SD*
|at NYY
|vs. MIA
|18
|Chris Bassitt, OAK
|vs. LAA
|vs. HOU
|19
|Sonny Gray, CIN
|vs. PIT
|vs. WAS
|20
|Trevor Richards, MIA
|vs. SF
|at SD
|21
|Brad Keller, KC*
|at CHW
|at TEX
|22
|Michael Pineda, MIN
|vs. MIL
|at TB
|23
|Jeff Samardzija, SF
|at MIA
|at BAL
|24
|Jose Urena, MIA
|at WAS
|at SD
|25
|Ivan Nova, CHW
|vs. KC
|vs. CLE
|26
|Gio Gonzalez, MIL
|at MIN
|at PIT
|27
|Aaron Sanchez, TOR
|at TB
|at COL
|28
|Steven Matz, NYM
|at LAD
|at ARI
|29
|Merrill Kelly, ARI
|at COL
|vs. NYM
|30
|Daniel Norris, DET
|at BAL
|at ATL
|31
|Jefry Rodriguez, CLE
|at BOS
|at CHW
|32
|Ryan Yarbrough, TB*^
|vs. TOR
|vs. MIN
|33
|Michael Wacha, STL
|at PHI
|vs. CHC
|34
|Homer Bailey, KC
|at CHW
|at TEX
|35
|Trevor Cahill, LAA
|at OAK
|at SEA
|36
|Tommy Milone, SEA
|vs. TEX
|vs. LAA
|37
|Matt Harvey, LAA
|at OAK
|at SEA
|38
|Adam Plutko, CLE
|at BOS
|at CHW
|39
|Ryan Weber, BOS*
|vs. CLE
|at NYY
|40
|Antonio Senzatela, COL*
|vs. ARI
|vs. TOR
|41
|Adrian Sampson, TEX
|at SEA
|vs. KC
|42
|Dan Straily, BAL
|vs. DET
|vs. SF
|43
|Steven Brault, PIT*
|at CIN
|vs. MIL
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
|
