Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 10 peg Lance Lynn, Sonny Gray as sleepers

There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many of them are good. He highlights the ones worth using.

It's rare given the way MLB structures its schedule these days to have a week when half the league doesn't have an off day, but Week 10 (May 27-June 2) is shaping up to be such a week.

That means more two-start options to choose from.

Unfortunately, most of them aren't deserving of our time. And I mean "most" in the strictest sense. I'm not sure I'd consider starting any beyond the top 20. Maybe those next five — Brad Keller, Michael Pineda, Jeff Samardzija, Jose Urena or Ivan Nova — you could try to get away with using as a desperation play in a points league, but honestly, who's giving up a roster spot for that sort of Hail Mary?

The standout here, among those you could reasonably find on the waiver wire, is Lance Lynn, who has been hit or miss this year. But the hits have been massive hits — we're talking seven-inning quality starts in four of his past five, with more than a strikeout per inning in three of them — and he has two solid matchups this week.

Matt Strahm, Chris Bassitt and Sonny Gray are other possible waiver claims who might be worth keeping on your roster beyond this week. And yes, I'd be willing to roll the dice on Trevor Richards one more time, if only because the matchups are so favorable.

Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Max Scherzer, WAS vs. MIA at CIN
2 Jacob deGrom, NYM at LAD at ARI
3 Stephen Strasburg, WAS at ATL at CIN
4 Gerrit Cole, HOU vs. CHC at OAK
5 Luis Castillo, CIN vs. PIT vs. WAS
6 Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. NYM vs. PHI
7 Zack Greinke, ARI at COL vs. NYM
8 Lucas Giolito, CHW vs. KC vs. CLE
9 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY vs. SD vs. BOS
10 Cole Hamels, CHC at HOU at STL
11 Rick Porcello, BOS vs. CLE at NYY
12 Rich Hill, LAD vs. NYM vs. PHI
13 Jordan Lyles, PIT* at CIN vs. MIL
14 Lance Lynn, TEX at SEA vs. KC
15 Marco Gonzales, SEA vs. TEX vs. LAA
16 Jon Gray, COL vs. ARI vs. TOR
17 Matt Strahm, SD* at NYY vs. MIA
18 Chris Bassitt, OAK vs. LAA vs. HOU
19 Sonny Gray, CIN vs. PIT vs. WAS
20 Trevor Richards, MIA vs. SF at SD
21 Brad Keller, KC* at CHW at TEX
22 Michael Pineda, MIN vs. MIL at TB
23 Jeff Samardzija, SF at MIA at BAL
24 Jose Urena, MIA at WAS at SD
25 Ivan Nova, CHW vs. KC vs. CLE
26 Gio Gonzalez, MIL at MIN at PIT
27 Aaron Sanchez, TOR at TB at COL
28 Steven Matz, NYM at LAD at ARI
29 Merrill Kelly, ARI at COL vs. NYM
30 Daniel Norris, DET at BAL at ATL
31 Jefry Rodriguez, CLE at BOS at CHW
32 Ryan Yarbrough, TB*^ vs. TOR vs. MIN
33 Michael Wacha, STL at PHI vs. CHC
34 Homer Bailey, KC at CHW at TEX
35 Trevor Cahill, LAA at OAK at SEA
36 Tommy Milone, SEA vs. TEX vs. LAA
37 Matt Harvey, LAA at OAK at SEA
38 Adam Plutko, CLE at BOS at CHW
39 Ryan Weber, BOS* vs. CLE at NYY
40 Antonio Senzatela, COL* vs. ARI vs. TOR
41 Adrian Sampson, TEX at SEA vs. KC
42 Dan Straily, BAL vs. DET vs. SF
43 Steven Brault, PIT* at CIN vs. MIL
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener  
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories