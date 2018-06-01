Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 11 identify Joe Musgrove, Nathan Eovaldi as sleepers

It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week 11 (June 4-10).

In a week's time, we go from having nearly 50 two-start options in Fantasy to ... half that.

So fear not if you don't have any on your roster. Week 11 (June 4-10) will be like that for many. And while you could go hunting for a sleeper, the matchups don't make for any obvious choices. Joe Musgrove and Nathan Eovaldi, both recently back from the DL, are my favorites among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but it's more about what they've done than who they're facing. And with three starts between them, what they've done carries only so much weight.

Still, if you're hurting for an extra start, they're the best you can do off the waiver wire. Others like Kyle Freeland, Jose Urena and Clayton Richard have at least one favorable matchup ahead and might be worth a roll of the dice in points leagues, but if you're pressed for roster spots, don't even bother. I only feel great -- as in start them in all formats -- about the first 11 on this list.

Because of two doubleheaders Monday, it's not totally clear right now (as if it normally is) which pitchers will be making two starts for the Yankees, White Sox and Twins. I'm projecting Luis Severino, Reynaldo Lopez and Jake Odorizzi because they're the best of those teams' options, but CC Sabathia, Lucas Giolito and Fernando Romero are also possibilities.

Two-start pitchers for Week 11
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Luis Severino, NYY at DET at NYM
2 James Paxton, SEA at HOU at TB
3 Carlos Martinez, STL vs. MIA at CIN
4 Dallas Keuchel, HOU vs. SEA at TEX
5 Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. PHI vs. PIT
6 Sean Newcomb, ATL at SD at LAD
7 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS vs. DET vs. CHW
8 Dylan Bundy, BAL at NYM at TOR
9 Sean Manaea, OAK at TEX vs. KC
10 Ross Stripling, LAD* at PIT vs. ATL
11 Joe Musgrove, PIT* vs. LAD at CHC
12 Julio Teheran, ATL at SD at LAD
13 Nathan Eovaldi, TB at WAS vs. SEA
14 Zack Godley, ARI at SF at COL
15 Jake Odorizzi, MIN vs. CHW vs. LAA
16 Kyle Freeland, COL at CIN vs. ARI
17 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW at MIN at BOS
18 Danny Duffy, KC at LAA at OAK
19 Jose Urena, MIA at STL vs. SD
20 Clayton Richard, SD vs. ATL at MIA
21 Zach Eflin, PHI at CHC vs. MIL
22 Brad Keller, KC* at LAA at OAK
23 Marco Estrada, TOR vs. NYY vs. BAL
24 Mike Fiers, DET vs. NYY vs. CLE
25 Matt Moore, TEX vs. OAK vs. HOU
26 Derek Holland, SF vs. ARI at WAS
27 Sal Romano, CIN vs. COL vs. STL
