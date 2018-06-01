Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 11 identify Joe Musgrove, Nathan Eovaldi as sleepers

More: Week 11 sleeper hitters | Waiver Wire | Prospects

In a week's time, we go from having nearly 50 two-start options in Fantasy to ... half that.

So fear not if you don't have any on your roster. Week 11 (June 4-10) will be like that for many. And while you could go hunting for a sleeper, the matchups don't make for any obvious choices. Joe Musgrove and Nathan Eovaldi, both recently back from the DL, are my favorites among those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, but it's more about what they've done than who they're facing. And with three starts between them, what they've done carries only so much weight.

Still, if you're hurting for an extra start, they're the best you can do off the waiver wire. Others like Kyle Freeland, Jose Urena and Clayton Richard have at least one favorable matchup ahead and might be worth a roll of the dice in points leagues, but if you're pressed for roster spots, don't even bother. I only feel great -- as in start them in all formats -- about the first 11 on this list.

Because of two doubleheaders Monday, it's not totally clear right now (as if it normally is) which pitchers will be making two starts for the Yankees, White Sox and Twins. I'm projecting Luis Severino, Reynaldo Lopez and Jake Odorizzi because they're the best of those teams' options, but CC Sabathia, Lucas Giolito and Fernando Romero are also possibilities.