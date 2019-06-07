Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12 identify Spencer Turnbull, Jon Duplantier as sleepers

Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White, thanks in large part to newcomers like Jon Duplantier and Cal Quantrill.

Sleeper central right here.

Really, Week 12 (June 10-16) is shaping up to be an awesome time to plunder the waiver wire for two-start options. Not only do you have newcomers like Jon Duplantier and Cal Quantrill coming off back-to-back impressive starts but also a resurgent Joe Musgrove and an inspired matchups play in Spencer Turnbull.

You might even think twice about dropping Martin Perez with the kind of matchups he has.

Granted, the list of advisable two-start options is only 17 deep, so you'll be lucky if you have more than two. But Duplantier and Quantrill are both so widely available, owned in less than 25 percent of CBS Sports leagues, that it's as good of a chance as you'll ever have of securing yourself one more.

Here's the full breakdown:

Must start, all formats

 

 

1

Chris Sale, BOS

vs. TEX

at BAL

2

Trevor Bauer, CLE

vs. CIN

at DET

3

Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD

at LAA

vs. CHC

4

Charlie Morton, TB

vs. OAK

vs. LAA

5

James Paxton, NYY

vs. NYM

at CHW

6

German Marquez, COL

vs. CHC

vs. SD

7

Mike Minor, TEX

at BOS

at CIN

8

Brad Peacock, HOU*

vs. MIL

vs. TOR

9

Mike Foltynewicz, ATL

vs. PIT

vs. PHI

10

Chris Archer, PIT

at ATL

at MIA

Sleepers and questionables

 

 

11

Joe Musgrove, PIT

at ATL

at MIA

12

Spencer Turnbull, DET

at KC

vs. CLE

13

Jose Quintana, CHC

at COL

at LAD

14

Jon Duplantier, ARI

at PHI

at WAS

15

Yu Darvish, CHC

at COL

at LAD

16

Martin Perez, MIN

vs. SEA

vs. KC

17

Cal Quantrill, SD

at SF

at COL

Better left for points leagues

 

 

18

Peter Lambert, COL

vs. CHC

vs. SD

19

Felix Pena, LAA

vs. LAD

at TB

20

Jerad Eickhoff, PHI*

vs. ARI

at ATL

21

Jake Junis, KC

vs. DET

at MIN

No thanks

 

 

22

Kevin Gausman, ATL

vs. PIT

vs. PHI

23

Anibal Sanchez, WAS

at CHW

vs. ARI

24

John Means, BAL*

vs. TOR

vs. BOS

25

Dakota Hudson, STL*

at MIA

at NYM

26

Mike Leake, SEA

at MIN

at OAK

27

Sandy Alcantara, MIA

vs. STL

vs. PIT

28

Ariel Jurado, TEX

at BOS

at CIN

29

Jason Vargas, NYM

at NYY

vs. STL

30

Jalen Beeks, TB*^

vs. OAK

vs. LAA

31

Trent Thornton, TOR*

at BAL

at HOU

32

Daniel Mengden, OAK

at TB

vs. SEA

33

Tyler Beede, SF

vs. SD

vs. MIL

34

Taylor Clarke, ARI

at PHI

at WAS

35

Dylan Covey, CHW

vs. WAS

vs. NYY

36

Ryan Weber, BOS*

vs. TEX

at BAL

*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener

 

