Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12 identify Zack Wheeler, CC Sabathia as sleepers

I could whine again about the limited number of two-start pitchers in Week 12 (June 11-17), particularly those who are both useful and still available on the waiver wire, but as many times as I've done it already, it'd probably fall on deaf ears.

Maybe the problem isn't the selection itself, but our expectations. More off days were built into the schedule this season, which means more five-game weeks for teams, which means fewer opportunities for two-start pitchers. And with pitchers generally not pitching as deep into games, little of what's available is usable in the first place.

So let's just make the most of what we have, and what we have is a couple of pretty good options in Zack Wheeler and CC Sabathia. The former has pitched well of late. The latter has a terrific supporting cast. Each has a favorable matchup among their two.

Neither is automatic in Fantasy. In fact, I'd put the cutoff for must-start status at Andrew Heaney at No. 12 on this list. But certainly in points leagues, you could stretch it as far as Sabathia, or maybe even Ryan Yarbrough at 20.

Speaking of Yarbrough, he's not technically in line to start twice or even once this week. But that's only because the Rays open with a short reliever on the days Yarbrough is schedule to pitch. Same goes for Austin Pruitt. Both figure to handle a starter's workload, however, neither will be able to qualify for a quality start. Keep that in mind for points and QS leagues.

