Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12 identify Zack Wheeler, CC Sabathia as sleepers

In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy to justify. But Scott White picks out his favorites for Week 12 (June 11-17).

More Fantasy Baseball: Bullpen report: Sorting out the ninth | Waivers: Are these hot streaks real? | Shohei Ohtani injury reaction and replacements | Six part-timers worth the investment

I could whine again about the limited number of two-start pitchers in Week 12 (June 11-17), particularly those who are both useful and still available on the waiver wire, but as many times as I've done it already, it'd probably fall on deaf ears.

Maybe the problem isn't the selection itself, but our expectations. More off days were built into the schedule this season, which means more five-game weeks for teams, which means fewer opportunities for two-start pitchers. And with pitchers generally not pitching as deep into games, little of what's available is usable in the first place.

So let's just make the most of what we have, and what we have is a couple of pretty good options in Zack Wheeler and CC Sabathia. The former has pitched well of late. The latter has a terrific supporting cast. Each has a favorable matchup among their two.

Neither is automatic in Fantasy. In fact, I'd put the cutoff for must-start status at Andrew Heaney at No. 12 on this list. But certainly in points leagues, you could stretch it as far as Sabathia, or maybe even Ryan Yarbrough at 20.

Speaking of Yarbrough, he's not technically in line to start twice or even once this week. But that's only because the Rays open with a short reliever on the days Yarbrough is schedule to pitch. Same goes for Austin Pruitt. Both figure to handle a starter's workload, however, neither will be able to qualify for a quality start. Keep that in mind for points and QS leagues.

Two-start pitchers for Week 12
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Carlos Carrasco, CLEat CHWvs. MIN
2Aaron Nola, PHIvs. COLat MIL
3Patrick Corbin, ARIvs. PITvs. NYM
4Madison Bumgarner, SFat MIAat LAD
5Lance McCullers, HOUat OAKat KC
6Jose Quintana, CHCat MILat STL
7Mike Foltynewicz, ATLvs. NYMvs. SD
8Dylan Bundy, BALvs. BOSvs. MIA
9Jack Flaherty, STLvs. SDvs. CHC
10Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSat BALat SEA
11Tanner Roark, WASat NYYat TOR
12Andrew Heaney, LAAat SEAat OAK
13Jon Gray, COLat PHIat TEX
14Zack Wheeler, NYMat ATLat ARI
15CC Sabathia, NYYvs. WASvs. TB
16Jake Odorizzi, MINat DETat CLE
17Jordan Lyles, SD*at STLat ATL
18Daniel Mengden, OAKvs. HOUvs. LAA
19Junior Guerra, MILvs. CHCvs. PHI
20Ryan Yarbrough, TB*vs. TORat NYY
21Steven Wright, BOSat BALat SEA
22Mike Leake, SEAvs. LAAvs. BOS
23Sam Gaviglio, TORat TBvs. WAS
24Trevor Williams, PITat ARIvs. CIN
25Clay Buchholz, ARIvs. PITvs. NYM
26Austin Pruitt, TB*vs. TORat NYY
27Wei-Yin Chen, MIAvs. SFat BAL
28Blaine Hardy, DET*vs. MINat CHW
29Wade LeBlanc, SEA*vs. LAAvs. BOS
30Adam Plutko, CLEat CHWvs. MIN
31Chris Stratton, SFat MIAat LAD
32Hector Santiago, CHWvs. CLEvs. DET
33Elieser Hernandez, MIA*vs. SFat BAL
34Lucas Giolito, CHWvs. CLEvs. DET

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories