Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 14 identify Felix Hernandez, Freddy Peralta as sleepers

No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He helps you prioritize with his weekly rankings.

With more off days built into the schedule this year, the selection of two-start pitchers is limited each week.

But Week 14 (June 25-July 1) offers a great one. Not only are there some of the usual suspects like Kevin Gausman, Vince Velasquez and Jake Junis, who you're pretty much keeping around just for the two-start weeks, but there are also a number true sleepers, guys who could genuinely outperform expectations given their matchups.

I'm talking specifically about Felix Hernandez and Freddy Peralta, two pitchers who I almost certainly wouldn't have the guts to start in a one-start week. Coming off favorable outings, though, and with the benefit of two favorable matchups, they actually make sense if you can find the roster space for them.

That last part of the key. Part of what makes starting players like Gausman and Velasquez easier is that they're more roster-able to begin with. And unless you play in a league so shallow that you can stream pitchers of even their stature, which is basically top 50 at a position, you have to prioritize the long game over a one-week fix.

But if you play in a points leagues, where you can make more liberal use of this list, and don't have to concern yourself with roster space, I don't know that you'd be crazy to start any of the top 27 this week. Even Shelby Miller at 28, who'll be making his first two starts since having Tommy John surgery, isn't an outrageous choice, given the matchups. Not saying I'd do it, but if you're someone who streams the heck out of two-start pitchers, turning over the majority of your pitching staff just about every week, I imagine you've taken bigger risks already this year.

Two-start pitchers for Week 14
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Corey Kluber, CLE at STL at OAK
2 Gerrit Cole, HOU vs. TOR at TB
3 James Paxton, SEA at BAL vs. KC
4 Ross Stripling, LAD* vs. CHC vs. COL
5 J.A. Happ, TOR at HOU vs. DET
6 Tyler Skaggs, LAA at KC at BAL
7 Cole Hamels, TEX vs. SD vs. CHW
8 Zack Godley, ARI at MIA vs. SF
9 Jameson Taillon, PIT at NYM at SD
10 Gio Gonzalez, WAS at TB at PHI
11 Jon Lester, CHC at LAD vs. MIN
12 David Price, BOS vs. LAA at NYY
13 Michael Fulmer, DET vs. OAK at TOR
14 Jake Arrieta, PHI vs. NYY vs. WAS
15 Felix Hernandez, SEA at BAL vs. KC
16 Kevin Gausman, BAL vs. SEA vs. LAA
17 Vince Velasquez, PHI vs. NYY vs. WAS
18 Jake Junis, KC vs. LAA at SEA
19 Freddy Peralta, MIL vs. KC at CIN
20 Kenta Maeda, LAD vs. CHC vs. COL
21 Lance Lynn, MIN at CHW at CHC
22 Seth Lugo, NYM vs. PIT at MIA
23 Mike Montgomery, CHC* at LAD vs. MIN
24 Frankie Montas, OAK* at DET vs. CLE
25 Brandon McCarthy, ATL vs. CIN at STL
26 Jose Urena, MIA vs. ARI vs. NYM
27 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW vs. MIN at TEX
28 Shelby Miller, ARI at MIA vs. SF
29 Tyler Mahle, CIN at ATL vs. MIL
30 Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY at PHI vs. BOS
31 Joey Lucchesi, SD at TEX vs. PIT
32 Nathan Eovaldi, TB vs. WAS vs. HOU
33 Dan Straily, MIA vs. ARI vs. NYM
34 Derek Holland, SF vs. COL at ARI
35 John Gant, STL* vs. CLE vs. ATL
36 Matt Harvey, CIN at ATL vs. MIL
37 Andrew Cashner, BAL vs. SEA vs. LAA
38 Jordan Zimmermann, DET vs. OAK at TOR
39 Chad Bettis, COL at SF at LAD
40 Chris Bassitt, OAK at DET vs. CLE

*RP-eligible

