Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 14 identify Felix Hernandez, Freddy Peralta as sleepers
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He helps you prioritize with his weekly rankings.
More Fantasy Baseball: Prospects Report | FBT Podcast | Five fill-ins becomes fixtures
With more off days built into the schedule this year, the selection of two-start pitchers is limited each week.
But Week 14 (June 25-July 1) offers a great one. Not only are there some of the usual suspects like Kevin Gausman, Vince Velasquez and Jake Junis, who you're pretty much keeping around just for the two-start weeks, but there are also a number true sleepers, guys who could genuinely outperform expectations given their matchups.
I'm talking specifically about Felix Hernandez and Freddy Peralta, two pitchers who I almost certainly wouldn't have the guts to start in a one-start week. Coming off favorable outings, though, and with the benefit of two favorable matchups, they actually make sense if you can find the roster space for them.
That last part of the key. Part of what makes starting players like Gausman and Velasquez easier is that they're more roster-able to begin with. And unless you play in a league so shallow that you can stream pitchers of even their stature, which is basically top 50 at a position, you have to prioritize the long game over a one-week fix.
But if you play in a points leagues, where you can make more liberal use of this list, and don't have to concern yourself with roster space, I don't know that you'd be crazy to start any of the top 27 this week. Even Shelby Miller at 28, who'll be making his first two starts since having Tommy John surgery, isn't an outrageous choice, given the matchups. Not saying I'd do it, but if you're someone who streams the heck out of two-start pitchers, turning over the majority of your pitching staff just about every week, I imagine you've taken bigger risks already this year.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 14
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|at STL
|at OAK
|2
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|vs. TOR
|at TB
|3
|James Paxton, SEA
|at BAL
|vs. KC
|4
|Ross Stripling, LAD*
|vs. CHC
|vs. COL
|5
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|at HOU
|vs. DET
|6
|Tyler Skaggs, LAA
|at KC
|at BAL
|7
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|vs. SD
|vs. CHW
|8
|Zack Godley, ARI
|at MIA
|vs. SF
|9
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|at NYM
|at SD
|10
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|at TB
|at PHI
|11
|Jon Lester, CHC
|at LAD
|vs. MIN
|12
|David Price, BOS
|vs. LAA
|at NYY
|13
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|vs. OAK
|at TOR
|14
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|vs. NYY
|vs. WAS
|15
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|at BAL
|vs. KC
|16
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|vs. SEA
|vs. LAA
|17
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|vs. NYY
|vs. WAS
|18
|Jake Junis, KC
|vs. LAA
|at SEA
|19
|Freddy Peralta, MIL
|vs. KC
|at CIN
|20
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|vs. CHC
|vs. COL
|21
|Lance Lynn, MIN
|at CHW
|at CHC
|22
|Seth Lugo, NYM
|vs. PIT
|at MIA
|23
|Mike Montgomery, CHC*
|at LAD
|vs. MIN
|24
|Frankie Montas, OAK*
|at DET
|vs. CLE
|25
|Brandon McCarthy, ATL
|vs. CIN
|at STL
|26
|Jose Urena, MIA
|vs. ARI
|vs. NYM
|27
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|vs. MIN
|at TEX
|28
|Shelby Miller, ARI
|at MIA
|vs. SF
|29
|Tyler Mahle, CIN
|at ATL
|vs. MIL
|30
|Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY
|at PHI
|vs. BOS
|31
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|at TEX
|vs. PIT
|32
|Nathan Eovaldi, TB
|vs. WAS
|vs. HOU
|33
|Dan Straily, MIA
|vs. ARI
|vs. NYM
|34
|Derek Holland, SF
|vs. COL
|at ARI
|35
|John Gant, STL*
|vs. CLE
|vs. ATL
|36
|Matt Harvey, CIN
|at ATL
|vs. MIL
|37
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|vs. SEA
|vs. LAA
|38
|Jordan Zimmermann, DET
|vs. OAK
|at TOR
|39
|Chad Bettis, COL
|at SF
|at LAD
|40
|Chris Bassitt, OAK
|at DET
|vs. CLE
*RP-eligible
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...