Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 15 identify Domingo German, Kyle Gibson as sleepers

Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely advisable? Our Scott White weighs in.

Week 15 (July 2-8) is one of those weeks that really puts to test just how committed you are to fitting as many starts into one lineup as possible.

Of the 35 pitchers listed here, most (perhaps as many as 27) you could at least make the argument for using, particularly in a points league where a negative outcome doesn't always result in a negative score.

But how many are actually advisable? For how many could you reasonably justify sitting a quality one-start option like Cole Hamels, Mike Foltynewicz or Shane Bieber? I'm limiting that number to 14.

That top 14 includes two pitchers owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues: Domingo German and Kyle Gibson. Both are coming off missteps, but both have at least one favorable matchup of their two and favorable swing-and-miss tendencies.

The next six, Nos. 17-22, I'd be willing to consider, but only in points leagues. Their upside is just as notable as their downside, and why jeopardize ERA and WHIP for a few extra strikeouts? Still, Nathan Eovaldi especially looks like a favorable pickup with tasty matchups against the Marlins and Mets.

Two-start pitchers for Week 15
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Corey Kluber, CLE at KC vs. OAK
2 Max Scherzer, WAS vs. BOS vs. MIA
3 Zack Greinke, ARI vs. STL vs. SD
4 Carlos Martinez, STL at ARI at SF
5 Rick Porcello, BOS at WAS at KC
6 Madison Bumgarner, SF at COL vs. STL
7 Jack Flaherty, STL at ARI at SF
8 Robbie Ray, ARI vs. STL vs. SD
9 Sean Newcomb, ATL at NYY at MIL
10 Tanner Roark, WAS vs. BOS vs. MIA
11 Domingo German, NYY* vs. ATL at TOR
12 Tyson Ross, SD at OAK at ARI
13 Alex Wood, LAD vs. PIT at LAA
14 Kyle Gibson, MIN at MIL vs. BAL
15 Andrew Heaney, LAA at SEA vs. LAD
16 Michael Fulmer, DET at CHC vs. TEX
17 Dallas Keuchel, HOU at TEX vs. CHW
18 Brent Suter, MIL vs. MIN vs. ATL
19 Kyle Freeland, COL vs. SF at SEA
20 Junior Guerra, MIL vs. MIN vs. ATL
21 Nathan Eovaldi, TB at MIA at NYM
22 Luis Castillo, CIN vs. CHW at CHC
23 Jake Odorizzi, MIN at MIL vs. BAL
24 Wade LeBlanc, SEA* vs. LAA vs. COL
25 Anibal Sanchez, ATL* at NYY at MIL
26 Jake Junis, KC vs. CLE vs. BOS
27 Chad Kuhl, PIT at LAD vs. PHI
28 Chris Stratton, SF at COL vs. STL
29 Mike Fiers, DET at TOR vs. TEX
30 Wei-Yin Chen, MIA vs. TB at WAS
31 James Shields, CHW at CIN at HOU
32 Elieser Hernandez, MIA* vs. TB at WAS
33 Austin Bibens-Dirkx, TEX* vs. HOU at DET
34 Lucas Giolito, CHW at CIN at HOU
35 Alex Cobb, BAL at PHI at MIN

*RP-eligible

