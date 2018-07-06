Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 16 peg Zack Wheeler, Tyler Anderson as sleepers

A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them all while highlighting some of his favorites.

Not so many off days in Week 16 (July 9-15). In fact, thanks to a number of makeup doubleheaders from a rainy first month, a whopping six teams are playing eight games.

For the purposes of this list, though, it's the same as having seven. No team can ever have more than two two-start pitchers. There just aren't enough days in the week to build in rest for more. Still, when half the teams are playing at least seven games, a rarity for this season, it makes for a wide selection.

Among the two-start options owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, there aren't any must-haves for this week, but there are a number of worthwhile pickups, ranging from the streaking Zack Wheeler and Tyler Anderson to the matchup-friendly Andrew Suarez.

In all, I'd say each of the top 27 is at least worth considering in points leagues, provided you have the roster space for them. In categories leagues where you're looking to protect ERA and WHIP, I might cut it off at Wheeler 11 spots earlier. The happy medium -- those I feel comfortable recommending on some level -- is right about at 21, a matchup-friendly Danny Duffy. Rich Hill would be on the right side of that line if we had a better idea about his health status.

Two-start pitchers for Week 16
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Justin Verlander, HOU vs. OAK vs. DET
2 Gerrit Cole, HOU vs. OAK vs. DET
3 Aaron Nola, PHI at NYM at MIA
4 Jose Berrios, MIN vs. KC vs. TB
5 Trevor Bauer, CLE vs. CIN vs. NYY
6 Patrick Corbin, ARI at COL at ATL
7 Mike Clevinger, CLE vs. CIN vs. NYY
8 Clayton Kershaw, LAD at SD vs. LAA
9 Sean Manaea, OAK at HOU at SF
10 Chris Archer, TB vs. DET at MIN
11 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS vs. TEX vs. TOR
12 Nick Pivetta, PHI at NYM at MIA
13 Kyle Hendricks, CHC at SF at SD
14 Garrett Richards, LAA vs. SEA at LAD
15 Chase Anderson, MIL at MIA at PIT
16 Masahiro Tanaka, NYY at BAL at CLE
17 Zack Wheeler, NYM vs. PHI vs. WAS
18 Tyler Anderson, COL vs. ARI vs. SEA
19 Jhoulys Chacin, MIL at MIA at PIT
20 CC Sabathia, NYY at BAL at CLE
21 Danny Duffy, KC at MIN at CHW
22 Rich Hill, LAD at SD vs. LAA
23 Julio Teheran, ATL vs. TOR vs. ARI
24 Mike Minor, TEX* at BOS at BAL
25 Mike Leake, SEA at LAA at COL
26 Andrew Suarez, SF vs. CHC vs. OAK
27 Jose Urena, MIA vs. MIL vs. PHI
28 Marco Estrada, TOR at ATL at BOS
29 Ryan Yarbrough, TB* vs. DET at MIN
30 Ivan Nova, PIT vs. WAS vs. MIL
31 Andrew Cashner, BAL vs. NYY vs. TEX
32 Anthony DeSclafani, CIN at CLE at STL
33 Eric Lauer, SD vs. LAD vs. CHC
34 Chris Bassitt, OAK at HOU at SF
35 Francisco Liriano, DET* at TB at HOU
36 Jeremy Hellickson, WAS at PIT at NYM
37 Yefry Ramirez, BAL* vs. NYY vs. TEX
38 Luis Perdomo, SD vs. LAD vs. CHC
39 Jefry Rodriguez, WAS at PIT at NYM
40 Brian Johnson, BOS* vs. TEX vs. TOR

*RP-eligible

