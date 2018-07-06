Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 16 peg Zack Wheeler, Tyler Anderson as sleepers

More Fantasy Baseball: Waiver Wire | Prospects Report

Not so many off days in Week 16 (July 9-15). In fact, thanks to a number of makeup doubleheaders from a rainy first month, a whopping six teams are playing eight games.

For the purposes of this list, though, it's the same as having seven. No team can ever have more than two two-start pitchers. There just aren't enough days in the week to build in rest for more. Still, when half the teams are playing at least seven games, a rarity for this season, it makes for a wide selection.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Among the two-start options owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, there aren't any must-haves for this week, but there are a number of worthwhile pickups, ranging from the streaking Zack Wheeler and Tyler Anderson to the matchup-friendly Andrew Suarez.

In all, I'd say each of the top 27 is at least worth considering in points leagues, provided you have the roster space for them. In categories leagues where you're looking to protect ERA and WHIP, I might cut it off at Wheeler 11 spots earlier. The happy medium -- those I feel comfortable recommending on some level -- is right about at 21, a matchup-friendly Danny Duffy. Rich Hill would be on the right side of that line if we had a better idea about his health status.

*RP-eligible