Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17 show now is the perfect time to start Luis Castillo

There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according to Scott White, but none more so than rookie fireballer Luis Castillo.

Fun week, this one. Some unusual circumstances to consider.

First of all, Kyle Hendricks is set to return from the DL. Exactly when is still up in the air. Tuesday would make sense since that's when Mike Montgomery, the man Hendricks will replace, is next scheduled to start, but if it happens earlier, Hendricks may not be a two-start pitcher after all.

Secondly, Taijuan Walker just became a dad. It happened Thursday, when Walker was scheduled to start, so that start was obviously pushed back. Until when, nobody knows. I suspect it'll happen over the weekend, but if it happens any later, he becomes the Diamondbacks' second two-start pitcher rather than Patrick Corbin.

Speaking of Corbin, he has been on a nice run lately and is one of several two-start pitchers owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues who I'd advise using this week, the most notable being Luis Castillo, a rookie with a high-90s fastball who has held his own through six starts despite facing nothing but high-scoring playoff contenders. His matchups this week are his best so far, if you can believe it.

Who else? Well, Brad Peacock and Mike Clevinger would be no-brainers if we could trust them to keep their rotation spots all week (I'm pretty sure about the latter, but not so much the former). They still rank awfully high, as you can see, and are technically above the 80 percent threshold.

If you're digging deeper, Jhoulys Chacin and Seth Lugo look like respectable options. Chacin has been a monster at home, where he'll be making both of his starts, and Lugo ... well, he faces the Padres.

I'd be comfortable starting any of the top 19 in just about any format, and Nos. 20-25 are decent options for points leagues, where you don't have to safeguard ERA and WHIP.

Two-start pitchers for Week 17
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Jacob deGrom, NYM at SD at SEA
2 Zack Greinke, ARI vs. ATL at STL
3 Carlos Carrasco, CLE vs. LAA at CHW
4 James Paxton, SEA vs. BOS vs. NYM
5 Gerrit Cole, PIT at SF at SD
6 Sonny Gray, OAK at TOR vs. MIN
7 Justin Verlander, DET vs. KC vs. HOU
8 Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS at SEA vs. KC
9 Jacob Faria, TB vs. BAL at NYY
10 Luis Castillo, CIN at NYY at MIA
11 Brad Peacock, HOU* at PHI at DET
12 Lance Lynn, STL vs. COL vs. ARI
13 Mike Clevinger, CLE vs. CIN at CHW
14 Dan Straily, MIA at TEX vs. CIN
15 Kyle Hendricks, CHC vs. CHW at MIL
16 Patrick Corbin, ARI* vs. ATL at STL
17 Jordan Montgomery, NYY vs. CIN vs. TB
18 Jhoulys Chacin, SD* vs. NYM vs. PIT
19 Seth Lugo, NYM at SD at SEA
20 Vince Velasquez, PHI vs. HOU vs. ATL
21 John Lackey, CHC vs. CHW at MIL
22 Mike Leake, STL vs. COL vs. ARI
23 Carlos Rodon, CHW at CHC vs. CLE
24 Kevin Gausman, BAL at TB at TEX
25 R.A. Dickey, ATL at ARI at PHI
26 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD vs. MIN vs. SF
27 Jason Hammel, KC at DET at BOS
28 Francisco Liriano, TOR vs. OAK vs. LAA
29 Blake Snell, TB vs. BAL at NYY
30 Jesse Chavez, LAA* at CLE at TOR
31 Jharel Cotton, OAK at TOR vs. MIN
32 Edwin Jackson, WAS vs. MIL vs. COL
33 Martin Perez, TEX vs. MIA vs. BAL
34 Antonio Senzatela, COL at STL at WAS
35 Zach Davies, MIL at WAS vs. CHC
36 Tim Adleman, CIN at CLE at MIA
37 Matt Cain, SF vs. PIT at LAD
38 Adam Conley, MIA at TEX vs. CIN
39 Miguel Gonzalez, CHW at CHC vs. CLE
40 Bartolo Colon, MIN at LAD at OAK
41 Clayton Richard, SD* vs. NYM vs. PIT

*RP-eligible

