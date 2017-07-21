Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17 show now is the perfect time to start Luis Castillo
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according to Scott White, but none more so than rookie fireballer Luis Castillo.
Fun week, this one. Some unusual circumstances to consider.
First of all, Kyle Hendricks is set to return from the DL. Exactly when is still up in the air. Tuesday would make sense since that's when Mike Montgomery, the man Hendricks will replace, is next scheduled to start, but if it happens earlier, Hendricks may not be a two-start pitcher after all.
Secondly, Taijuan Walker just became a dad. It happened Thursday, when Walker was scheduled to start, so that start was obviously pushed back. Until when, nobody knows. I suspect it'll happen over the weekend, but if it happens any later, he becomes the Diamondbacks' second two-start pitcher rather than Patrick Corbin.
Speaking of Corbin, he has been on a nice run lately and is one of several two-start pitchers owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues who I'd advise using this week, the most notable being Luis Castillo, a rookie with a high-90s fastball who has held his own through six starts despite facing nothing but high-scoring playoff contenders. His matchups this week are his best so far, if you can believe it.
Who else? Well, Brad Peacock and Mike Clevinger would be no-brainers if we could trust them to keep their rotation spots all week (I'm pretty sure about the latter, but not so much the former). They still rank awfully high, as you can see, and are technically above the 80 percent threshold.
If you're digging deeper, Jhoulys Chacin and Seth Lugo look like respectable options. Chacin has been a monster at home, where he'll be making both of his starts, and Lugo ... well, he faces the Padres.
I'd be comfortable starting any of the top 19 in just about any format, and Nos. 20-25 are decent options for points leagues, where you don't have to safeguard ERA and WHIP.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 17
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Jacob deGrom, NYM
|at SD
|at SEA
|2
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|vs. ATL
|at STL
|3
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|vs. LAA
|at CHW
|4
|James Paxton, SEA
|vs. BOS
|vs. NYM
|5
|Gerrit Cole, PIT
|at SF
|at SD
|6
|Sonny Gray, OAK
|at TOR
|vs. MIN
|7
|Justin Verlander, DET
|vs. KC
|vs. HOU
|8
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|at SEA
|vs. KC
|9
|Jacob Faria, TB
|vs. BAL
|at NYY
|10
|Luis Castillo, CIN
|at NYY
|at MIA
|11
|Brad Peacock, HOU*
|at PHI
|at DET
|12
|Lance Lynn, STL
|vs. COL
|vs. ARI
|13
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|vs. CIN
|at CHW
|14
|Dan Straily, MIA
|at TEX
|vs. CIN
|15
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|vs. CHW
|at MIL
|16
|Patrick Corbin, ARI*
|vs. ATL
|at STL
|17
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY
|vs. CIN
|vs. TB
|18
|Jhoulys Chacin, SD*
|vs. NYM
|vs. PIT
|19
|Seth Lugo, NYM
|at SD
|at SEA
|20
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|vs. HOU
|vs. ATL
|21
|John Lackey, CHC
|vs. CHW
|at MIL
|22
|Mike Leake, STL
|vs. COL
|vs. ARI
|23
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|at CHC
|vs. CLE
|24
|Kevin Gausman, BAL
|at TB
|at TEX
|25
|R.A. Dickey, ATL
|at ARI
|at PHI
|26
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|vs. MIN
|vs. SF
|27
|Jason Hammel, KC
|at DET
|at BOS
|28
|Francisco Liriano, TOR
|vs. OAK
|vs. LAA
|29
|Blake Snell, TB
|vs. BAL
|at NYY
|30
|Jesse Chavez, LAA*
|at CLE
|at TOR
|31
|Jharel Cotton, OAK
|at TOR
|vs. MIN
|32
|Edwin Jackson, WAS
|vs. MIL
|vs. COL
|33
|Martin Perez, TEX
|vs. MIA
|vs. BAL
|34
|Antonio Senzatela, COL
|at STL
|at WAS
|35
|Zach Davies, MIL
|at WAS
|vs. CHC
|36
|Tim Adleman, CIN
|at CLE
|at MIA
|37
|Matt Cain, SF
|vs. PIT
|at LAD
|38
|Adam Conley, MIA
|at TEX
|vs. CIN
|39
|Miguel Gonzalez, CHW
|at CHC
|vs. CLE
|40
|Bartolo Colon, MIN
|at LAD
|at OAK
|41
|Clayton Richard, SD*
|vs. NYM
|vs. PIT
*RP-eligible
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
Add a Comment