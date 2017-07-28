Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18 a crowded group, with Patrick Corbin standing out among sleepers
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White thinks you may need to be a little more aggressive on the waiver wire to keep up with your competition.
Some Fantasy owners like to grab every two-start pitcher they can, looking to beat their opponent with quantity rather than quality. Others are more selective, preferring a better-safe-than-sorry approach.
This week offers the best of both worlds. Not only is there no shortage of two-start options, but I can't remember another time when I was so eager to go so deep.
Now, this list may shrink over the next couple days because of the trade deadline. Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish are two of the biggest names on the trade block right now, and each could have his first start pushed back whether he's traded or not. Of course, each is also the type of pitcher you start in a one-start week anyway.
Johnny Cueto could return from the DL as soon as Monday, but if the Giants decide to hold him out longer, hes' off the list. Likewise, Mike Clevinger's, Charlie Morton's and Mike Fiers' two-start status could change depending what the Indians and Astros decide to do with their six-man rotations.
But the bottom line is you'll have no shortage of competent choices this week -- and so will your opponent. You may need to be a little more aggressive, then, pursuing sleepers on the waiver wire such as Patrick Corbin, who has a 2.83 ERA over his last eight starts, and Ian Kennedy, who has a 3.26 ERA over his last eight.
In points leagues, I think you could justify using any of the top 27 or even 30 here, and the top 22 are in play in all formats.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 18
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Chris Sale, BOS
|vs. CLE
|vs. CHW
|2
|Sonny Gray, OAK
|vs. SF
|at LAA
|3
|Luis Severino, NYY*
|vs. DET
|at CLE
|4
|Yu Darvish, TEX
|vs. SEA
|at MIN
|5
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|at MIL
|at CIN
|6
|Jimmy Nelson, MIL
|vs. STL
|at TB
|7
|Chris Archer, TB
|at HOU
|vs. MIL
|8
|Gio Gonzalez, WAS
|at MIA
|at CHC
|9
|Jake Arrieta, CHC
|vs. ARI
|vs. WAS
|10
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|at OAK
|vs. ARI
|11
|Michael Fulmer, DET
|at NYY
|at BAL
|12
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|at SD
|vs. TEX
|13
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|at LAA
|at COL
|14
|Danny Duffy, KC*
|at BAL
|vs. SEA
|15
|Johnny Cueto, SF
|at OAK
|vs. ARI
|16
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|vs. SEA
|at MIN
|17
|Patrick Corbin, ARI*
|at CHC
|at SF
|18
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|vs. CIN
|vs. SD
|19
|Mike Fiers, HOU
|vs. TB
|vs. TOR
|20
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|vs. TB
|vs. TOR
|21
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|vs. CLE
|vs. CHW
|22
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|at TEX
|at KC
|23
|Kenta Maeda, LAD
|at ATL
|at NYM
|24
|Alex Cobb, TB
|at HOU
|vs. MIL
|25
|Ian Kennedy, KC
|at BAL
|vs. SEA
|26
|Mike Foltynewicz, ATL
|at PHI
|vs. MIA
|27
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|at BOS
|vs. NYY
|28
|Dylan Bundy, BAL*
|vs. KC
|vs. DET
|29
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|vs. DET
|at CLE
|30
|Andrew Moore, SEA
|at TEX
|at KC
|31
|Paul Blackburn, OAK
|vs. SF
|at LAA
|32
|Jose Urena, MIA*
|vs. WAS
|at ATL
|33
|Ricky Nolasco, LAA
|vs. PHI
|vs. OAK
|34
|Lucas Sims, ATL
|vs. LAD
|vs. MIA
|35
|Steven Matz, NYM
|at COL
|vs. LAD
|36
|Nick Pivetta, PHI
|vs. ATL
|at COL
|37
|Marco Estrada, TOR
|at CHW
|at HOU
|38
|Jeff Hoffman, COL
|vs. NYM
|vs. PHI
|39
|Anibal Sanchez, DET*
|at NYY
|at BAL
|40
|Ubaldo Jimenez, BAL
|vs. KC
|vs. DET
|41
|Homer Bailey, CIN
|at PIT
|vs. STL
|42
|James Shields, CHW
|vs. TOR
|at BOS
|43
|Mike Pelfrey, CHW
|vs. TOR
|at BOS
*RP-eligible
