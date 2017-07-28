Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18 a crowded group, with Patrick Corbin standing out among sleepers

Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White thinks you may need to be a little more aggressive on the waiver wire to keep up with your competition.

Some Fantasy owners like to grab every two-start pitcher they can, looking to beat their opponent with quantity rather than quality. Others are more selective, preferring a better-safe-than-sorry approach.

This week offers the best of both worlds. Not only is there no shortage of two-start options, but I can't remember another time when I was so eager to go so deep.

Now, this list may shrink over the next couple days because of the trade deadline. Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish are two of the biggest names on the trade block right now, and each could have his first start pushed back whether he's traded or not. Of course, each is also the type of pitcher you start in a one-start week anyway.

Johnny Cueto could return from the DL as soon as Monday, but if the Giants decide to hold him out longer, hes' off the list. Likewise, Mike Clevinger's, Charlie Morton's and Mike Fiers' two-start status could change depending what the Indians and Astros decide to do with their six-man rotations.

But the bottom line is you'll have no shortage of competent choices this week -- and so will your opponent. You may need to be a little more aggressive, then, pursuing sleepers on the waiver wire such as Patrick Corbin, who has a 2.83 ERA over his last eight starts, and Ian Kennedy, who has a 3.26 ERA over his last eight.

In points leagues, I think you could justify using any of the top 27 or even 30 here, and the top 22 are in play in all formats.

Two-start pitchers for Week 18
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Chris Sale, BOS vs. CLE vs. CHW
2 Sonny Gray, OAK vs. SF at LAA
3 Luis Severino, NYY* vs. DET at CLE
4 Yu Darvish, TEX vs. SEA at MIN
5 Carlos Martinez, STL at MIL at CIN
6 Jimmy Nelson, MIL vs. STL at TB
7 Chris Archer, TB at HOU vs. MIL
8 Gio Gonzalez, WAS at MIA at CHC
9 Jake Arrieta, CHC vs. ARI vs. WAS
10 Madison Bumgarner, SF at OAK vs. ARI
11 Michael Fulmer, DET at NYY at BAL
12 Jose Berrios, MIN at SD vs. TEX
13 Aaron Nola, PHI at LAA at COL
14 Danny Duffy, KC* at BAL vs. SEA
15 Johnny Cueto, SF at OAK vs. ARI
16 Cole Hamels, TEX vs. SEA at MIN
17 Patrick Corbin, ARI* at CHC at SF
18 Jameson Taillon, PIT vs. CIN vs. SD
19 Mike Fiers, HOU vs. TB vs. TOR
20 Charlie Morton, HOU vs. TB vs. TOR
21 Drew Pomeranz, BOS vs. CLE vs. CHW
22 Felix Hernandez, SEA at TEX at KC
23 Kenta Maeda, LAD at ATL at NYM
24 Alex Cobb, TB at HOU vs. MIL
25 Ian Kennedy, KC at BAL vs. SEA
26 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL at PHI vs. MIA
27 Mike Clevinger, CLE at BOS vs. NYY
28 Dylan Bundy, BAL* vs. KC vs. DET
29 CC Sabathia, NYY vs. DET at CLE
30 Andrew Moore, SEA at TEX at KC
31 Paul Blackburn, OAK vs. SF at LAA
32 Jose Urena, MIA* vs. WAS at ATL
33 Ricky Nolasco, LAA vs. PHI vs. OAK
34 Lucas Sims, ATL vs. LAD vs. MIA
35 Steven Matz, NYM at COL vs. LAD
36 Nick Pivetta, PHI vs. ATL at COL
37 Marco Estrada, TOR at CHW at HOU
38 Jeff Hoffman, COL vs. NYM vs. PHI
39 Anibal Sanchez, DET* at NYY at BAL
40 Ubaldo Jimenez, BAL vs. KC vs. DET
41 Homer Bailey, CIN at PIT vs. STL
42 James Shields, CHW vs. TOR at BOS
43 Mike Pelfrey, CHW vs. TOR at BOS

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Jonah Keri Podcast