Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18 a crowded group, with Patrick Corbin standing out among sleepers

Some Fantasy owners like to grab every two-start pitcher they can, looking to beat their opponent with quantity rather than quality. Others are more selective, preferring a better-safe-than-sorry approach.

This week offers the best of both worlds. Not only is there no shortage of two-start options, but I can't remember another time when I was so eager to go so deep.

Now, this list may shrink over the next couple days because of the trade deadline. Sonny Gray and Yu Darvish are two of the biggest names on the trade block right now, and each could have his first start pushed back whether he's traded or not. Of course, each is also the type of pitcher you start in a one-start week anyway.

Johnny Cueto could return from the DL as soon as Monday, but if the Giants decide to hold him out longer, hes' off the list. Likewise, Mike Clevinger's, Charlie Morton's and Mike Fiers' two-start status could change depending what the Indians and Astros decide to do with their six-man rotations.

But the bottom line is you'll have no shortage of competent choices this week -- and so will your opponent. You may need to be a little more aggressive, then, pursuing sleepers on the waiver wire such as Patrick Corbin, who has a 2.83 ERA over his last eight starts, and Ian Kennedy, who has a 3.26 ERA over his last eight.

In points leagues, I think you could justify using any of the top 27 or even 30 here, and the top 22 are in play in all formats.

Two-start pitchers for Week 18 Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2 1 Chris Sale, BOS vs. CLE vs. CHW 2 Sonny Gray, OAK vs. SF at LAA 3 Luis Severino, NYY* vs. DET at CLE 4 Yu Darvish, TEX vs. SEA at MIN 5 Carlos Martinez, STL at MIL at CIN 6 Jimmy Nelson, MIL vs. STL at TB 7 Chris Archer, TB at HOU vs. MIL 8 Gio Gonzalez, WAS at MIA at CHC 9 Jake Arrieta, CHC vs. ARI vs. WAS 10 Madison Bumgarner, SF at OAK vs. ARI 11 Michael Fulmer, DET at NYY at BAL 12 Jose Berrios, MIN at SD vs. TEX 13 Aaron Nola, PHI at LAA at COL 14 Danny Duffy, KC* at BAL vs. SEA 15 Johnny Cueto, SF at OAK vs. ARI 16 Cole Hamels, TEX vs. SEA at MIN 17 Patrick Corbin, ARI* at CHC at SF 18 Jameson Taillon, PIT vs. CIN vs. SD 19 Mike Fiers, HOU vs. TB vs. TOR 20 Charlie Morton, HOU vs. TB vs. TOR 21 Drew Pomeranz, BOS vs. CLE vs. CHW 22 Felix Hernandez, SEA at TEX at KC 23 Kenta Maeda, LAD at ATL at NYM 24 Alex Cobb, TB at HOU vs. MIL 25 Ian Kennedy, KC at BAL vs. SEA 26 Mike Foltynewicz, ATL at PHI vs. MIA 27 Mike Clevinger, CLE at BOS vs. NYY 28 Dylan Bundy, BAL* vs. KC vs. DET 29 CC Sabathia, NYY vs. DET at CLE 30 Andrew Moore, SEA at TEX at KC 31 Paul Blackburn, OAK vs. SF at LAA 32 Jose Urena, MIA* vs. WAS at ATL 33 Ricky Nolasco, LAA vs. PHI vs. OAK 34 Lucas Sims, ATL vs. LAD vs. MIA 35 Steven Matz, NYM at COL vs. LAD 36 Nick Pivetta, PHI vs. ATL at COL 37 Marco Estrada, TOR at CHW at HOU 38 Jeff Hoffman, COL vs. NYM vs. PHI 39 Anibal Sanchez, DET* at NYY at BAL 40 Ubaldo Jimenez, BAL vs. KC vs. DET 41 Homer Bailey, CIN at PIT vs. STL 42 James Shields, CHW vs. TOR at BOS 43 Mike Pelfrey, CHW vs. TOR at BOS

*RP-eligible