Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18 identify Joe Musgrove, Zack Wheeler as sleepers

Ranking two-start pitchers for the upcoming week means predicting two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, and in that regard, I tend to err on the side of caution. After all, I wouldn't want you activating a pitcher solely for the two starts if I'm not supremely confident he's in line to make two starts.

There's a little more clarity at the end of the first weekend of the second half than there was at the beginning. We know now Zach Eflin will be returning from the DL to make two starts while Ervin Santana and Marco Estrada are probably coming back later in the week. There's still enough uncertainty, though, that these rankings are less than complete.

But if you want sleepers, these rankings aren't lacking in those. My favorites are Joe Musgrove and Zack Wheeler, who each have one exceptionally good matchup. I was also surprised to see just how available Kevin Gausman is. The top 11 here are must-start regardless of format, and I'd be willing to go as deep as 23, Andrew Suarez, in standard points leagues.

*RP-eligible