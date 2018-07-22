Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18 identify Joe Musgrove, Zack Wheeler as sleepers

Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July 23-29). Scott White shares some of his favorite two-start pitchers.

Ranking two-start pitchers for the upcoming week means predicting two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, and in that regard, I tend to err on the side of caution. After all, I wouldn't want you activating a pitcher solely for the two starts if I'm not supremely confident he's in line to make two starts.

There's a little more clarity at the end of the first weekend of the second half than there was at the beginning. We know now Zach Eflin will be returning from the DL to make two starts while Ervin Santana and Marco Estrada are probably coming back later in the week. There's still enough uncertainty, though, that these rankings are less than complete.

But if you want sleepers, these rankings aren't lacking in those. My favorites are Joe Musgrove and Zack Wheeler, who each have one exceptionally good matchup. I was also surprised to see just how available Kevin Gausman is. The top 11 here are must-start regardless of format, and I'd be willing to go as deep as 23, Andrew Suarez, in standard points leagues.

Two-start pitchers for Week 18
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Corey Kluber, CLEvs. PITat DET
2Luis Severino, NYYat TBvs. KC
3Patrick Corbin, ARIat CHCat SD
4Blake Snell, TBvs. NYYat BAL
5Jose Berrios, MINat TORat BOS
6Ross Stripling, LAD*at PHIat ATL
7Rick Porcello, BOSat BALvs. MIN
8Kenta Maeda, LADat PHIat ATL
9CC Sabathia, NYYat TBvs. KC
10Sean Newcomb, ATLat MIAvs. LAD
11Zach Eflin, PHIvs. LADat CIN
12Joe Musgrove, PIT*at CLEvs. NYM
13Tyler Anderson, COLvs. HOUvs. OAK
14Zack Wheeler, NYMvs. SDat PIT
15Kyle Hendricks, CHCvs. ARIat STL
16Carlos Rodon, CHWat LAAvs. TOR
17Gio Gonzalez, WASat MILat MIA
18Kevin Gausman, BALvs. BOSvs. TB
19Cole Hamels, TEXvs. OAKat HOU
20Julio Teheran, ATLat MIAvs. LAD
21Freddy Peralta, MILvs. WAS at SF
22Jhoulys Chacin, MILvs. WAS at SF
23Andrew Suarez, SFat SEAvs. MIL
24Eric Lauer, SDat NYMvs. ARI
25Luis Castillo, CINvs. STLvs. PHI
26Drew Pomeranz, BOSat BALvs. MIN
27Felix Pena, LAA*vs. CHWvs. SEA
28Jaime Barria, LAAvs. CHWvs. SEA
29Jose Urena, MIAvs. ATLvs. WAS
30Mike Minor, TEX*vs. OAKat HOU
31Jeremy Hellickson, WASat MILat MIA
32Clay Buchholz, ARIat CHCat SD
33Trevor Williams, PITat CLEvs. NYM
34Francisco Liriano, DET*at KCvs. CLE
35Jason Vargas, NYMvs. SDat PIT
36Lucas Giolito, CHWat LAAvs. TOR
37Yefry Ramirez, BAL*vs. BOSvs. TB
38Homer Bailey, CINvs. STLvs. PHI
39Brett Anderson, OAKat TEXat COL
40Burch Smith, KC*vs. DETat NYY
41Heath Fillmyer, KCvs. DETat NYY

*RP-eligible

