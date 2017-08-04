Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 19 an uninspiring group, making Trevor Cahill a sleeper by default
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott White, who highlights the best of some bad options.
You can do better.
That two-start pitcher you're thinking of adding off the waiver wire? If your league is like most, he may do more harm than good.
I'm limiting my focus to those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which is the preferred (and, quite frankly, generous) cutoff whenever discussing sleepers, and I'm not liking what I'm seeing.
Granted, the choices are limited this week. Four teams are playing only five games, so none of them has even a single two-start pitcher. Meanwhile, the Dodgers, Yankees and Orioles are all employing six-man rotations (at least until they decide they aren't), which further limits the selection.
In terms of sleepers, Trevor Cahill is probably the best you can do, though his last three starts may take him out of the conversation for some. If nothing else, it's his chance to make one final appeal to Fantasy owners, who can hope his high swinging-strike and ground-ball rates at least translate to something against the White Sox.
Ariel Miranda, Matthew Boyd, Brent Suter and Jhoulys Chacin have all shown enough recently for you to take a chance on them if you're desperate, but you don't need to be given how few high-end pitchers are making two starts. Rest assured, your opponent is in the same position as you are.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 19
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|vs. MIA
|vs. SF
|2
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|vs. COL
|at TB
|3
|Jake Arrieta, CHC
|at SF
|at ARI
|4
|Carlos Martinez, STL
|at KC
|vs. ATL
|5
|Zack Godley, ARI*
|vs. LAD
|vs. CHC
|6
|Dallas Keuchel, HOU
|at CHW
|at TEX
|7
|Ervin Santana, MIN
|vs. MIL
|at DET
|8
|Michael Wacha, STL
|at KC
|vs. ATL
|9
|Jason Vargas, KC
|vs. STL
|at CHW
|10
|J.A. Happ, TOR
|vs. NYY
|vs. PIT
|11
|Dylan Bundy, BAL*
|at LAA
|at OAK
|12
|Trevor Cahill, KC*
|vs. STL
|at CHW
|13
|Ariel Miranda, SEA
|at OAK
|vs. LAA
|14
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|at PIT
|vs. MIN
|15
|Brent Suter, MIL*
|at MIN
|vs. CIN
|16
|Jhoulys Chacin, SD*
|at CIN
|at LAD
|17
|Jordan Zimmermann, DET
|at PIT
|vs. MIN
|18
|Matt Garza, MIL
|at MIN
|vs. CIN
|19
|JC Ramirez, LAA*
|vs. BAL
|at SEA
|20
|Parker Bridwell, LAA*
|vs. BAL
|at SEA
|21
|Matt Moore, SF
|vs. CHC
|at WAS
|22
|Austin Pruitt, TB*
|vs. BOS
|vs. CLE
|23
|Chad Kuhl, PIT
|vs. DET
|at TOR
|24
|Daniel Gossett, OAK
|vs. SEA
|vs. BAL
|25
|Trevor Williams, PIT*
|vs. DET
|at TOR
|26
|Chris O'Grady, MIA*
|at WAS
|vs. COL
|27
|Luis Perdomo, SD*
|at CIN
|at LAD
|28
|Sal Romano, CIN
|vs. SD
|at MIL
|29
|A.J. Cole, WAS
|vs. MIA
|vs. SF
|30
|Robert Stephenson, CIN*
|vs. SD
|at MIL
|31
|Derek Holland, CHW
|vs. HOU
|vs. KC
|32
|Adalberto Mejia, MIN*
|vs. MIL
|at DET
|33
|Vance Worley, MIA*
|at WAS
|vs. COL
*RP-eligible
-
