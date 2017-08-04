Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 19 an uninspiring group, making Trevor Cahill a sleeper by default

You can do better.

That two-start pitcher you're thinking of adding off the waiver wire? If your league is like most, he may do more harm than good.

I'm limiting my focus to those owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which is the preferred (and, quite frankly, generous) cutoff whenever discussing sleepers, and I'm not liking what I'm seeing.

Granted, the choices are limited this week. Four teams are playing only five games, so none of them has even a single two-start pitcher. Meanwhile, the Dodgers, Yankees and Orioles are all employing six-man rotations (at least until they decide they aren't), which further limits the selection.

In terms of sleepers, Trevor Cahill is probably the best you can do, though his last three starts may take him out of the conversation for some. If nothing else, it's his chance to make one final appeal to Fantasy owners, who can hope his high swinging-strike and ground-ball rates at least translate to something against the White Sox.

Ariel Miranda, Matthew Boyd, Brent Suter and Jhoulys Chacin have all shown enough recently for you to take a chance on them if you're desperate, but you don't need to be given how few high-end pitchers are making two starts. Rest assured, your opponent is in the same position as you are.

Two-start pitchers for Week 19
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Max Scherzer, WAS vs. MIA vs. SF
2 Corey Kluber, CLE vs. COL at TB
3 Jake Arrieta, CHC at SF at ARI
4 Carlos Martinez, STL at KC vs. ATL
5 Zack Godley, ARI* vs. LAD vs. CHC
6 Dallas Keuchel, HOU at CHW at TEX
7 Ervin Santana, MIN vs. MIL at DET
8 Michael Wacha, STL at KC vs. ATL
9 Jason Vargas, KC vs. STL at CHW
10 J.A. Happ, TOR vs. NYY vs. PIT
11 Dylan Bundy, BAL* at LAA at OAK
12 Trevor Cahill, KC* vs. STL at CHW
13 Ariel Miranda, SEA at OAK vs. LAA
14 Matthew Boyd, DET at PIT vs. MIN
15 Brent Suter, MIL* at MIN vs. CIN
16 Jhoulys Chacin, SD* at CIN at LAD
17 Jordan Zimmermann, DET at PIT vs. MIN
18 Matt Garza, MIL at MIN vs. CIN
19 JC Ramirez, LAA* vs. BAL at SEA
20 Parker Bridwell, LAA* vs. BAL at SEA
21 Matt Moore, SF vs. CHC at WAS
22 Austin Pruitt, TB* vs. BOS vs. CLE
23 Chad Kuhl, PIT vs. DET at TOR
24 Daniel Gossett, OAK vs. SEA vs. BAL
25 Trevor Williams, PIT* vs. DET at TOR
26 Chris O'Grady, MIA* at WAS vs. COL
27 Luis Perdomo, SD* at CIN at LAD
28 Sal Romano, CIN vs. SD at MIL
29 A.J. Cole, WAS vs. MIA vs. SF
30 Robert Stephenson, CIN* vs. SD at MIL
31 Derek Holland, CHW vs. HOU vs. KC
32 Adalberto Mejia, MIN* vs. MIL at DET
33 Vance Worley, MIA* at WAS vs. COL

*RP-eligible

