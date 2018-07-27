Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 19 peg Tanner Roark, Shane Bieber as sleepers

Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant outing last time out? Scott White looks at the two-start pitchers for Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5).

  • More Fantasy: Waiver Wire | Prospects Report
  • What is the exact trade value of the top 200 players? Visit SportsLine now to get Scott White's H2H Fantasy baseball trade chart, and find out which big name has dropped out of the top 25, all from an award-winning Fantasy baseball writer.

It's a tough week for two-start pitchers.

By that, I don't mean there's an especially limited number of them or even that they're an uninspiring group. It's just that among that group are several pitchers who we generally think are good but may not be eager to trust at this particular moment.

I'm talking specifically about Jon Gray, who has had two strong outings since his return from the minors, Robbie Ray, who finally turned in a decent one last time out, and Dylan Bundy, who's coming off three disastrous outings that would have been four if the rain hadn't bailed him out early Wednesday.

The first two are in the circle of trust for me. Bundy is out of it.

But I'm going to throw another name at you, one whose stock has fallen so much during a difficult month-long stretch that he actually qualifies as a sleeper, someone available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. And that's Tanner Roark.

He's my favorite sleeper, in fact, for Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5), checking in at 14th in these rankings after getting back on track with 11 strikeouts over eight shutout innings last time. His favorable matchups against the Mets and Reds help his case.

Realistically, I'd only classify the top 13 here as must-start, but Nos. 14-20 are all usable if you need the extra volume. I'm just not willing to trust Bundy at 21, though.

Two-start pitchers for Week 19
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Aaron Nola, PHI at BOS vs. MIA
2 Gerrit Cole, HOU at SEA at LAD
3 James Paxton, SEA vs. HOU vs. TOR
4 Tyler Skaggs, LAA at TB at CLE
5 Carlos Martinez, STL vs. COL at PIT
6 Jack Flaherty, STL vs. COL at PIT
7 Kenta Maeda, LAD vs. MIL vs. HOU
8 David Price, BOS vs. PHI vs. NYY
9 Jon Lester, CHC at PIT vs. SD
10 Danny Duffy, KC at CHW at MIN
11 Robbie Ray, ARI vs. TEX vs. SF
12 Jon Gray, COL at STL at MIL
13 Tyler Anderson, COL at STL at MIL
14 Tanner Roark, WAS vs. NYM vs. CIN
15 Julio Teheran, ATL vs. MIA at NYM
16 Shane Bieber, CLE at MIN vs. LAA
17 Walker Buehler, LAD* vs. MIL vs. HOU
18 Anibal Sanchez, ATL* vs. MIA at NYM
19 Derek Holland, SF at SD at ARI
20 Dan Straily, MIA at ATL at PHI
21 Dylan Bundy, BAL at NYY at TEX
22 Freddy Peralta, MIL at LAD vs. COL
23 Ervin Santana, MIN vs. CLE vs. KC
24 James Shields, CHW vs. KC at TB
25 Homer Bailey, CIN at DET at WAS
26 Edwin Jackson, OAK vs. TOR vs. DET
27 Wei-Yin Chen, MIA at ATL at PHI
28 Ryan Borucki, TOR* at OAK at SEA
29 Matthew Boyd, DET vs. CIN at OAK
30 Mike Leake, SEA vs. HOU vs. TOR
31 Eric Lauer, SD vs. SF at CHC
32 Wade Miley, MIL at LAD vs. COL
33 Sam Gaviglio, TOR at OAK at SEA
34 Corey Oswalt, NYM* at WAS vs. ATL
35 Martin Perez, TEX at ARI vs. BAL

*RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories