Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 19 peg Tanner Roark, Shane Bieber as sleepers

It's a tough week for two-start pitchers.

By that, I don't mean there's an especially limited number of them or even that they're an uninspiring group. It's just that among that group are several pitchers who we generally think are good but may not be eager to trust at this particular moment.

I'm talking specifically about Jon Gray, who has had two strong outings since his return from the minors, Robbie Ray, who finally turned in a decent one last time out, and Dylan Bundy, who's coming off three disastrous outings that would have been four if the rain hadn't bailed him out early Wednesday.

The first two are in the circle of trust for me. Bundy is out of it.

But I'm going to throw another name at you, one whose stock has fallen so much during a difficult month-long stretch that he actually qualifies as a sleeper, someone available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. And that's Tanner Roark.

He's my favorite sleeper, in fact, for Week 19 (July 30-Aug. 5), checking in at 14th in these rankings after getting back on track with 11 strikeouts over eight shutout innings last time. His favorable matchups against the Mets and Reds help his case.

Realistically, I'd only classify the top 13 here as must-start, but Nos. 14-20 are all usable if you need the extra volume. I'm just not willing to trust Bundy at 21, though.

