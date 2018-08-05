Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 20 identify Luke Weaver, Lance Lynn as sleepers

More: Week 20 sleeper hitters | Prospects Report | Waiver Wire

The thing about two-start pitchers in Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is you either have them or you don't. Consulting the waiver wire isn't going to yield much of great comfort or reliability.

Except maybe if you play in a shallow league. Kyle Gibson is technically owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which makes him eligible to be called a sleeper. But it's not by much, and between his 3.47 ERA, his near strikeout per inning and his tendency to pitch seven innings or more, I kind of feel like he's a no-brainer.

Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.



The same goes for the rest of the top nine on this list — and Rich Hill and Jameson Taillon aren't far off, each's scheduled start at Colorado creating just a little hesitation for me. Nos. 12-19 I'd more or less limit to points-league use.

But that range does include Dereck Rodriguez, Luke Weaver and Lance Lynn, all of whom are available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Lynn, in fact, is owned in less than half. Weaver will get a lot of attention as a two-start sleeper this week — and deservedly, given his matchups — but he has been so unreliable that I do think he's less than an automatic start in leagues where you're looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, such as standard Rotisserie.

RP-eligible