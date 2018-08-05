Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 20 identify Luke Weaver, Lance Lynn as sleepers

Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do reveal a few potential standouts.

More: Week 20 sleeper hitters | Prospects Report | Waiver Wire

The thing about two-start pitchers in Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is you either have them or you don't. Consulting the waiver wire isn't going to yield much of great comfort or reliability.

Except maybe if you play in a shallow league. Kyle Gibson is technically owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which makes him eligible to be called a sleeper. But it's not by much, and between his 3.47 ERA, his near strikeout per inning and his tendency to pitch seven innings or more, I kind of feel like he's a no-brainer.

The same goes for the rest of the top nine on this list — and Rich Hill and Jameson Taillon aren't far off, each's scheduled start at Colorado creating just a little hesitation for me. Nos. 12-19 I'd more or less limit to points-league use.

But that range does include Dereck Rodriguez, Luke Weaver and Lance Lynn, all of whom are available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Lynn, in fact, is owned in less than half. Weaver will get a lot of attention as a two-start sleeper this week — and deservedly, given his matchups — but he has been so unreliable that I do think he's less than an automatic start in leagues where you're looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, such as standard Rotisserie.

Two-start pitchers for Week 20
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Trevor Bauer, CLEvs. MINat CHW
2Charlie Morton, HOUat SFvs. SEA
3Carlos Carrasco, CLEvs. MINat CHW
4Noah Syndergaard, NYMvs. CINat MIA
5Zack Godley, ARIvs. PHIat CIN
6Jake Arrieta, PHIat ARIat SD
7Kyle Gibson, MINat CLEat DET
8Sean Manaea, OAKvs. LADat LAA
9Cole Hamels, CHCat KCvs. WAS
10Rich Hill, LADat OAKat COL
11Jameson Taillon, PITat COLat SF
12Sean Newcomb, ATLat WASvs. MIL
13Chase Anderson, MILvs. SDat ATL
14Dereck Rodriguez, SFvs. HOUvs. PIT
15Marcus Stroman, TORvs. BOSvs. TB
16Luke Weaver, STLat MIAat KC
17Lance Lynn, NYYat CHWvs. TEX
18Joe Musgrove, PIT*at COLat SF
19Kyle Freeland, COLvs. PITvs. LAD
20Wei-Yin Chen, MIAvs. STLvs. NYM
21Matthew Boyd, DETat LAAvs. MIN
22CC Sabathia, NYYat CHWvs. TEX
23Tommy Milone, WASvs. ATLat CHC
24Wade LeBlanc, SEA*at TEXat HOU
25Jake Junis, KCvs. CHCvs. STL
26Felix Hernandez, SEAat TEXat HOU
27Drew Pomeranz, BOSat TORat BAL
28Alex Cobb, BALat TBvs. BOS
29Andrew Cashner, BALat TBvs. BOS
30Antonio Senzatela, COL*vs. PITvs. LAD
31Clayton Richard, SDat MILvs. PHI
32Nick Tropeano, LAAvs. DETvs. OAK
33Dylan Covey, CHWvs. NYYvs. CLE
34Martin Perez, TEXvs. SEAat NYY
35Adalberto Mejia, MINat CLEat DET

RP-eligible

Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories