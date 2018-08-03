Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 20 peg Luke Weaver, Lance Lynn as sleepers
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do reveal a few potential standouts.
More Fantasy Baseball: Prospects Report | Waiver Wire
The thing about two-start pitchers in Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is you either have them or you don't. Consulting the waiver wire isn't going to yield much of great comfort or reliability.
Except maybe if you play in a shallow league. Kyle Gibson is technically owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which makes him eligible to be called a sleeper. But it's not by much, and between his 3.47 ERA, his near strikeout per inning and his tendency to pitch seven innings or more, I kind of feel like he's a no-brainer.
- Subscribe to the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
The same goes for the rest of the top 10 on this list, and Rich Hill and Jameson Taillon aren't far off, each's scheduled start at Colorado creating just a little hesitation for me. Nos. 13-20 I'd more or less limit to points-league use.
But that range does include Dereck Rodriguez, Luke Weaver and Lance Lynn, all of whom are available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Lynn, in fact, is owned in less than half. Weaver will get a lot of attention as a two-start sleeper this week — and deservedly, given his matchups — but he has been so unreliable that I do think he's less than an automatic start in leagues where you're looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, such as standard Rotisserie.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 20
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Max Scherzer, WAS
|vs. ATL
|at CHC
|2
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|vs. MIN
|at CHW
|3
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|at SF
|vs. SEA
|4
|Carlos Carrasco, CLE
|vs. MIN
|at CHW
|5
|Noah Syndergaard, NYM
|vs. CIN
|at MIA
|6
|Zack Godley, ARI
|vs. PHI
|at CIN
|7
|Jake Arrieta, PHI
|at ARI
|at SD
|8
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|at CLE
|at DET
|9
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|vs. LAD
|at LAA
|10
|Cole Hamels, CHC
|at KC
|vs. WAS
|11
|Rich Hill, LAD
|at OAK
|at COL
|12
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|at COL
|at SF
|13
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|at WAS
|vs. MIL
|14
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|vs. SD
|at ATL
|15
|Dereck Rodriguez, SF
|vs. HOU
|vs. PIT
|16
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|vs. BOS
|vs. TB
|17
|Luke Weaver, STL
|at MIA
|at KC
|18
|Lance Lynn, NYY
|at CHW
|vs. TEX
|19
|Joe Musgrove, PIT*
|at COL
|at SF
|20
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|vs. PIT
|vs. LAD
|21
|Dan Straily, MIA
|vs. STL
|vs. NYM
|22
|Matthew Boyd, DET
|at LAA
|vs. MIN
|23
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|at CHW
|vs. TEX
|24
|Tommy Milone, WAS
|vs. ATL
|at CHC
|25
|Wade LeBlanc, SEA*
|at TEX
|at HOU
|26
|Jake Junis, KC
|vs. CHC
|vs. STL
|27
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|at TEX
|at HOU
|28
|Drew Pomeranz, BOS
|at TOR
|at BAL
|29
|Alex Cobb, BAL
|at TB
|vs. BOS
|30
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|at TB
|vs. BOS
|31
|Antonio Senzatela, COL*
|vs. PIT
|vs. LAD
|32
|Clayton Richard, SD
|at MIL
|vs. PHI
|33
|Nick Tropeano, LAA
|vs. DET
|vs. OAK
|34
|Bartolo Colon, TEX
|vs. SEA
|at NYY
|35
|Dylan Covey, CHW
|vs. NYY
|vs. CLE
|36
|Yovani Gallardo, TEX
|vs. SEA
|at NYY
|37
|Adalberto Mejia, MIN
|at CLE
|at DET
*RP-eligible
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...