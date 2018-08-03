Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 20 peg Luke Weaver, Lance Lynn as sleepers

Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do reveal a few potential standouts.

The thing about two-start pitchers in Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is you either have them or you don't. Consulting the waiver wire isn't going to yield much of great comfort or reliability.

Except maybe if you play in a shallow league. Kyle Gibson is technically owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, which makes him eligible to be called a sleeper. But it's not by much, and between his 3.47 ERA, his near strikeout per inning and his tendency to pitch seven innings or more, I kind of feel like he's a no-brainer.

The same goes for the rest of the top 10 on this list, and Rich Hill and Jameson Taillon aren't far off, each's scheduled start at Colorado creating just a little hesitation for me. Nos. 13-20 I'd more or less limit to points-league use.

But that range does include Dereck Rodriguez, Luke Weaver and Lance Lynn, all of whom are available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Lynn, in fact, is owned in less than half. Weaver will get a lot of attention as a two-start sleeper this week — and deservedly, given his matchups — but he has been so unreliable that I do think he's less than an automatic start in leagues where you're looking to preserve ERA and WHIP, such as standard Rotisserie.

Two-start pitchers for Week 20
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1 Max Scherzer, WAS vs. ATL at CHC
2 Trevor Bauer, CLE vs. MIN at CHW
3 Charlie Morton, HOU at SF vs. SEA
4 Carlos Carrasco, CLE vs. MIN at CHW
5 Noah Syndergaard, NYM vs. CIN at MIA
6 Zack Godley, ARI vs. PHI at CIN
7 Jake Arrieta, PHI at ARI at SD
8 Kyle Gibson, MIN at CLE at DET
9 Sean Manaea, OAK vs. LAD at LAA
10 Cole Hamels, CHC at KC vs. WAS
11 Rich Hill, LAD at OAK at COL
12 Jameson Taillon, PIT at COL at SF
13 Sean Newcomb, ATL at WAS vs. MIL
14 Chase Anderson, MIL vs. SD at ATL
15 Dereck Rodriguez, SF vs. HOU vs. PIT
16 Marcus Stroman, TOR vs. BOS vs. TB
17 Luke Weaver, STL at MIA at KC
18 Lance Lynn, NYY at CHW vs. TEX
19 Joe Musgrove, PIT* at COL at SF
20 Kyle Freeland, COL vs. PIT vs. LAD
21 Dan Straily, MIA vs. STL vs. NYM
22 Matthew Boyd, DET at LAA vs. MIN
23 CC Sabathia, NYY at CHW vs. TEX
24 Tommy Milone, WAS vs. ATL at CHC
25 Wade LeBlanc, SEA* at TEX at HOU
26 Jake Junis, KC vs. CHC vs. STL
27 Felix Hernandez, SEA at TEX at HOU
28 Drew Pomeranz, BOS at TOR at BAL
29 Alex Cobb, BAL at TB vs. BOS
30 Andrew Cashner, BAL at TB vs. BOS
31 Antonio Senzatela, COL* vs. PIT vs. LAD
32 Clayton Richard, SD at MIL vs. PHI
33 Nick Tropeano, LAA vs. DET vs. OAK
34 Bartolo Colon, TEX vs. SEA at NYY
35 Dylan Covey, CHW vs. NYY vs. CLE
36 Yovani Gallardo, TEX vs. SEA at NYY
37 Adalberto Mejia, MIN at CLE at DET

*RP-eligible

