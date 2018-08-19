Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 22 identify Mike Fiers, Derek Holland as sleepers

Chances are you already have a couple of the pitchers in line for two starts in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26). There are no shortage of high-end choices.the 

And the White Sox may add another to the mix when they welcome top prospect Michael Kopech to the starting rotation Tuesday. It depends if he performs well enough to earn a second start and if the White Sox decide to bump someone else for him.

You probably shouldn't count on him going twice, but, I'd say all of the top 15 here are advisable plays regardless of the format. Maybe if you're particularly protective of ERA and WHIP in a Rotisserie league, you draw the line at 12 and avoid the capriciousness of Vince Velasquez, but in most cases, the reward justifies the risk.

Where it gets dicey is No. 16, Tyler Anderson, who is coming off a miserable start and has two matchups in the worst pitcher's environment. Of course, he has historically been better there than on the road, and the matchups are pretty good. Shane Bieber is another pitcher I'd normally trust with two starts, but the first of his matchups (at Boston) is terrible and the second (at Kansas City) is terrific.

I think you roll the dice in a points league, where the damage from a bad start typically isn't as debilitating as it is in a categories league. Mike Fiers also Derek Holland, both of whom may actually be available in your league, also meet the points league standard for me.

Two-start pitchers for Week 22
Pitcher Rank Start 1 Start 2
1Corey Kluber, CLEat BOSat KC
2Gerrit Cole, HOUat SEAat LAA
3Rick Porcello, BOSvs. CLEat TB
4Blake Snell, TBvs. KCvs. BOS
5Jose Berrios, MINvs. CHWvs. OAK
6Masahiro Tanaka, NYYat MIAat BAL
7Zack Wheeler, NYMvs. SFvs. WAS
8Chris Archer, PITvs. ATLat MIL
9Tanner Roark, WASvs. PHIat NYM
10Kevin Gausman, ATLat PITat MIA
11Kyle Hendricks, CHCat DETvs. CIN
12Alex Wood, LADvs. STLvs. SD
13Vince Velasquez, PHIat WASat TOR
14Nathan Eovaldi, BOSvs. CLEat TB
15Julio Teheran, ATLat PITat MIA
16Tyler Anderson, COLvs. SDvs. STL
17Shane Bieber, CLEat BOSat KC
18Chase Anderson, MILvs. CINvs. PIT
19Mike Fiers, OAKvs. TEXat MIN
20Derek Holland, SFat NYMvs. TEX
21Dylan Bundy, BALat TORvs. NYY
22Austin Gomber, STL*at LADat COL
23Pablo Lopez, MIA*vs. NYYvs. ATL
24Stephen Gonsalves, MINat CHWvs. OAK
25Lucas Giolito, CHWat MINat DET
26Andrew Cashner, BALat TORvs. NYY
27Brett Anderson, OAKvs. TEXat MIN
28Robbie Erlin, SD*at COLat LAD
29Marco Estrada, TORvs. BALvs. PHI
30Steven Matz, NYMvs. SFvs. WAS
31Jordan Zimmermann, DETvs. CHCvs. CHW
32Jorge Lopez, KC*at TBvs. CLE
33Glenn Sparkman, KC*at TBvs. CLE
34Homer Bailey, CINat MILat CHC

*RP-eligible

